Westhill girls tennis heading to the postseason as one of the best in the FCIAC

When you think girls tennis in the FCIAC, Westhill is probably not one of the first schools that comes to mind.

This year, maybe it should be.

The Vikings got off to one of the best starts in recent memory and will enter the postseason as one of the top teams not just in the FCIAC but in Class LL as well.

Westhill (11-3 entering play Wednesday) is currently the No. 10 team in Class LL and are fourth in the FCIAC behind perennial powers Darien, New Canaan and Staples.

The only losses for the Vikings were 6-1 to Darien, and 4-3 to both Wilton and New Canaan.

The team beat the traditionally strong programs like Ludlowe and Greenwich, knocking off the Cardinals 6-1.

They are doing so with a young team comprised mainly of juniors and freshmen with just four seniors on the roster, two of whom play varsity doubles.

“We’ve been having amazing matches since losing to Darien early in the season,” Westhill coach Emily Cassella said. “I wasn’t expecting to do this. This is the best start we have had in a while. I thought we were going to be good last season, but when that season was lost I thought we would be rebuilding a little this year.”

Westhill followed up a 9-7 season in 2018 by going 11-5 in 2019 with most of the team expected to be coming back in 2020.

The 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19 and the seniors the Vikings were counting on all graduated before being able to reach their full potential.

The top three players for Westhill, No. 1 junior Martina Kaba; No. 2 junior Niki Economidis and No. 3 freshman Isabel Jakes have each only lost one match this season and No. 4 Nicole Savage has only dropped three matches.

Kaba, Economidis and Savage all played on the varsity as freshmen in 2019.

“These girls really stepped up,” Cassella said. “It’s been amazing. Our singles players are barely giving up any games. They have been winning one after the other and just getting more and more confident. That win over Greenwich was big for our program.”

The doubles teams have also been doing their part with Westhill winning 7-0 seven times and 6-1 twice.

Senior Jacqueline Kaba and junior Zara Williamson are the No. 1 doubles team; junior Amanda Smeriglio and freshman Sophia Alexander are No. 2 and senior Rebecca Friedlander and freshman Allison Lopez have been playing No. 3.

Westhill closes out the season Wednesday against 13-2 New Canaan before entering the FCIAC tournament beginning with a play-down round May 14.

The CIAC team tournaments begin May 28 and the CIAC Girls Tennis Invitational Opening Round is schedule to begin June 5.





Sericson@stamfordadvocate.com; @EricsonSports



