Westhill coach Riveles gets first win in dramatic fashion

Mike Riveles was wondering if his first win as head coach of the Westhill baseball team would ever come.

He had sent congratulatory texts to his friends and fellow first-year coaches Adrian Arango (Greenwich), Steve Buckett (McMahon) and Ryan Mitchell (Norwalk), but was looking forward to receiving texts rather than sending.

His team led in the first game of the season against Warde before the Mustangs rallied for a win.

Monday at home against Darien, Westhill jumped out to a 3-0 lead after three innings and seemed in control until Darien tied the game in the fourth.

The Vikings retook the lead in sixth but in the top of the seventh, Darien tied it again, sending the game to extra innings with the score 6-6.

Darien scored in the top of the eighth and Riveles saw his chance at win No. 1 slipping away.

However, the Vikings rallied for two runs with Ryan Ebright delivering the walk-off hit the up the middle, giving Westhill a 7-6 victory and giving Riveles a “W” in the books.

“It was such a roller coaster of a game between two good young teams. It felt good early, then we were tied, then we were down and I was thinking how it would stink to lose this,” Riveles said. “We manufactured runs in the eighth. Tied it on a sac fly and when Ryan hit that ball up the middle I was sending (pinch-runner Aidan Hamilton) all the way.”

After the game, junior captain Craig Ottaviano gave Riveles the game ball, commemorating his first victory.

Making the first win even more special was doing it in front of the member of the Little League team he coaches, including his son.

“It was so cool that my Little league team was there with their parents,” Riveles said. “It really was a memorable game with so many ups and downs and big situations for both teams. It was also awesome that it came against Darien and (coach) Mike Scott who I just respect the heck out of. Mike gave me a hug and said he wished he didn’t have to lose, but was happy for my first win.”

And sure enough after the game the texts from fellow FCIAC coaches came pouring in.

Jake Benner came on in relief in the fifth inning and closed the game out, picking up the win.

Benner also had two doubles ,though video showed his second double should have been ruled a home run deep to left field.

For his efforts, Benner was awarded the Vikings’ first “ Savage of the Game” award.

The award is a statue of former professional wrestler Randy “Macho Man” Savage and large sunglasses like Savage used to wear to the ring.

“After seeing the Norwalk kids and how they had so much intensity the whole game, we wanted to try and give our kids something to get fired up about,” Riveles said. “I looked online and found the Macho Man statue and glasses. I’m not even sure they all know who the Macho Man is but they are embracing it. Benner, who is a great student, quiet kid but a fierce competitor, is wearing the glasses around school today.”

Riveles said after each win the player with the glasses and statue will pass it on to the next “Savage of the Game.”