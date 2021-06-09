Sullivan and Westhill beat McMahon, advance to first state final since 2008

STAMFORD — The motto for the Westhill baseball team since the postseason began a few weeks ago has been “let’s get one more game together.”

Now the Vikings will be playing in the last game available for them to play in — the CIAC Class LL State Championship.

In a game suspended Tuesday in the second inning due to rain and picked back up Wednesday afternoon, No. 19 Westhill got its bats going early and never let up, beating No. 18 McMahon 13-7 at Cubeta Stadium in the Class LL semifinals.

“It’s unbelievable,” Westhill coach Mike Riveles said. “Every game we have been saying ‘let’s get one more game together. One more game together.’ And win or lose now, we are starting on the first day and we are playing as far as we can into this year. I just love these kids and I’m so proud of them.”

Westhill will face the winner of No. 24 Norwalk and No. 4 Greenwich in Saturday’s championship game at noon at Palmer Field in Middletown.

Westhill last won the Class LL title in 2008.

The game was suspended in the bottom of the second with a runner on first, no outs and Westhill already up 6-0.

Westhill got on the board in the top of the first on a two-out, 3-2 bases-loaded single to left field by Omari Lewis, scoring Mikael Petersen and Jake Benner.

The Vikings expanded the lead in the top of the second aided by two McMahon errors.

The big hit in the inning came off the bat of Connor Sullivan — a two-run double to the left-centerfield gap. Wyatt Lisack plated another run with a double of his own to the same gap.

Westhill broke the game open with seven runs in fourth added by three McMahon errors and two walks.

In the fourth, Sullivan, the Vikings catcher, drove in one with a single and Michael Edwards plated two with a double to left-centerfield.

“It’s not too often that a McMahon team makes it to the state semifinals. This is a special group of seniors. 15 of them came together with a goal in mind but came up a little short,” McMahon coach Steve Buckett said. “This was not our cleanest baseball. If we play that team 10 times, we match up with them really well, but it wasn’t our day. Credit to Westhill. They took an early lead and kept at it.”

With the bats swinging, Westhill sophomore pitcher Eric Osterhus was in control through four, allowing three hits and one run to the Senators.

McMahon finally got something going in the fifth, scoring six runs to cut the lead to 13-7.

Craig Ottaviano came on in relief of Osterhus and kept McMahon off the board over the final two innings after ending the fifth with a strikeout with two men on.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Connor Sullivan: The junior’s two-run double in the second inning came at just the right time for the Vikings. He finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs.

QUOTABLE

“It feels great. I am looking at those guys right there, that’s my team. I have been with them all year and they are some of my best friends,” Sullivan said. “Being out there in a dogpile on the field with them is a great feeling and we are ready for one more game. It’s a fun experience. The boys and me, we are all about having fun. Coach Riveles has really instilled that in us. We are trying to stay with each other for one more day. We get a couple more days with the boys and that’s all you can ask for.”

WESTHILL 13, MCMAHON 7

WESTHILL 140 700 0—13 11 2

MCMAHON 001 060 0—7 6 5

BATTERIES: W — Eric Osterhus (W), Craig Ottaviano (5) and Connor Sullivan; M—Cole Forcelina (L) Joey Cambareri (3), Phillip Stalzer (5) and Pete Meyerson