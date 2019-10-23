Koplas sisters rally Westbrook to stunning tie with unbeaten North Branford

Westbrook’s Brooke Neri, left, and North Branford’s Alyssa Waligroski chase the ball during the second half Wednesday. Westbrook’s Brooke Neri, left, and North Branford’s Alyssa Waligroski chase the ball during the second half Wednesday. Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Westbrook rallies for tie, stunning North Branford 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

WESTBROOK — Westbrook’s field hockey team made an improbable comeback Wednesday night as the Koplas sisters helped turn a 2-0 halftime deficit into a 2-2 draw against undefeated North Branford.

Prior to the game, North Branford boasted a 13-0 record and had not allowed a goal all season, outscoring opponents 67-0.

“The goal for today was to at least score,” Westbrook coach Janet Dickey said. “The girls knew that (North Branford) is a team that hadn’t been scored on and they knew that we are frequently one and two in the Shoreline.”

Within a span of one minute and 49 seconds, the two Westbrook sisters stunned the Shoreline goliath.

Senior Lexi Koplas netted the first goal with just under 7 minutes left to play. She was almost immediately followed by her sister, sophomore Bri Koplas, who knotted it up 2-2 as the sisters became the only two players to score against North Branford so far in 2019.

“We are excited for (Bri Koplas),” Dickey said. “That was her first varsity goal in her first varsity start so that was also a big deal, the fact that somebody who has never really been on that stage before steps up huge and does that.”

Ten scoreless minutes of overtime ensued before the game officially ended as a draw.

Westbrook entered the game with a 11-1-1 record with its one loss coming against North Branford 1-0 on October 2nd.

“We knew we could play with them,” Dickey said. “In that 1-0 game we played well and we knew we could play with them and what we needed to do to execute the game plan and counteract their game plan. It is very difficult when you have to play a team more than twice, and one day at a time, but if we get to Shoreline finals and they get to Shoreline finals, it will be a great game and we will see what happens that night.”

The first goals of the contest were not scored until late in the first half, when North Branford’s Olivia Toto buried two goals in less than two minutes to give her team a 2-0 lead.

“I thought we were playing very well in the first half,” Dickey said. “We had opportunities, they had some defensemen made some unbelievable goal line saves. I told them we need to keep doing what we are doing, dig deep and we will get there. Keep shooting and keep getting corners and it will work out, and it did.”

North Branford remains undefeated and sits in first place in both the Shoreline Conference and the Class S rankings.

“We knew it was going to be a great game today,” North Branford coach Babby Nuhn said. “I really think that in between the lines it was an exceptional game.

“I know it ended a tie and Westbrook came back but I feel that every day is a learning experience. I was very proud of our team and how we played. We will see each other in Shoreline and/or States and it is always a respectful game.”

Only one thing is certain, until the two teams meet again, the name Koplas will not be forgotten by North Branford.