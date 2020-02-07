West Haven drops to Tier 2, Cheshire back to Tier 1 for 2020 SCC season













The Southern Connecticut Conference released its schedule for the 2020 football season early Friday morning.

The biggest difference from last year to this years league set up is that West Haven has dropped down to Tier II and Cheshire, fresh off a Class LL playoff appearance, is back in Tier I.

Each Tier I team will play four state alliance games during Week 3, Week 4, Week 7 and Week 8, with a bye during Week 5. The Tier II teams will play three alliance games, except for Sheehan, which gets four. While the Tier III teams will play four alliance games, except Guilford, which plays three of them.

Some notable matchups in conference are Sheehan and Hand during Week 2, a meeting of two state finalists a year ago. Hand will also travel to Shelton during Week 6, after a classic game that came down to the wire last year.

Xavier, will only play five conference games this year, as it opens the season with NFA — not an alliance game. The Falcons also play host to Notre Dame-West Haven and Fairfield Prep in back-to-back weeks during Week 10 and 11.

West Haven’s Tier II conference schedule will see the Blue Devils play against three Tier I and Tier II teams and one Tier III team.

