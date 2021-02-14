West Haven cancels two games due to quarantine

The West Haven boys basketball team had two of its regular-season games canceled due to the team being in quarantine.

The Westies opened the season Friday with a victory over Hillhouse at home, but had Saturday’s game at Fairfield Prep postponed. West Haven’s games with Career and East Haven this week are canceled, leaving the team with 10 games, both West Haven athletic director Joe Morrell and SCC commissioner Al Carbone confirmed.

“There was a (COVID-19) positive case in our school community that has affected some of our athletes,” Morrell said. He declined further comment.

Carbone said that it is “impossible with the three games a week to get those games made up.”

Right now, West Haven’s next scheduled game is Feb. 24 against Notre Dame-West Haven, followed by Amity on Feb. 26. Both games are likely to be moved.

“I was told they would be out for 14 days,” Carbone said. “They have already rescheduled the Law game (to March 1). Notre Dame and Amity wild definitely be made up.”