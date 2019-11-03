WEEK 9 High School Football Schedule / Scoreboard

THURSDAY, NOV. 7

NVL

Watertown at Wilby, 7 p.m.

OTHERS

New London at Capital/AF, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, NOV. 8

CCC

E.O. Smith at Middletown, 6:30 p.m.

Newington at Brist.Cent., 6 p.m.

Brist.East. at Platt, 6:30 p.m.

Maloney at Wethersfield, 7 p.m.

Berlin at E.Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at E.Hartford, 6:30 p.m.

Southington at Glastonbury, 6:30 p.m.

Bloomfield at Bulk/HMTCA/Weav, 7 p.m.

Enfield at Simsbury, 7 p.m.

Manchester at Hall, 7 p.m.

Rocky Hill at Tolland, 7 p.m.

S.Windsor at Conard, 7 p.m.

CTC

Cheney Tech at Platt Tech, 6 p.m.

O’Brien at Quinebaug, 6 p.m.

ECC

Fitch at East Lyme, 6:30 p.m.

Killingly at NFA, 6:30 p.m.

Ledyard at Waterford, 6 p.m.

Windham at Griswold/Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.

Plainfield at Stonington, 6:30 p.m.

FCIAC

Warde at Staples, 7 p.m.

Ridgefield at McMahon, 7 p.m.

Trumbull at New Canaan, 7 p.m.

Greenwich at Ffld.Ludlowe, 6 p.m.

NEPSAC

Kent at Trinity-Pawling (NY), 7 p.m.

Hamden Hall at Kingswood-Oxford, 7 p.m.

NVL

Woodland at Ansonia, 6 p.m.

S.Heart/Kaynor at Oxford, 6 p.m.

WCA at Wolcott, 6 p.m.

Torrington at Holy Cross, 6:30 p.m.

Derby at Crosby, 7 p.m.

Seymour at Naugatuck, 7 p.m.

PEQUOT

Morgan at Cog./H.Ray/E.Hamp, 6:30 p.m.

Ellington at W.Locks/Suff./E.Gran., 6 p.m.

Gilbert/NW at Staf./E.Wind./Som., 6:30 p.m.

Granby/Canton at Cov./WT/Bolt/Lym, 6:30 p.m.

SMSA/Univ/Class at Cromwell/Port., 6 p.m.

SCC

ND-WH at Ffld.Prep, 6 p.m.

Daniel Hand at Xavier, 7 p.m.

Hamden at Amity, 7 p.m.

Branford at Bassick, 6 p.m.

Guilford at Wilbur Cross, 7 p.m.

Hillhouse at West Haven, 7 p.m.

Law at Harding, 7 p.m.

Sheehan at North Haven, 7 p.m.

SWC

Bunnell at Newtown, 7 p.m.

Masuk at Pomperaug, 7 p.m.

New Milford at Bethel, 7 p.m.

New.Fair. at Brookfield, 7 p.m.

ND-Ffld at Weston, 7 p.m.

Stratford at Barlow, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 9

CCC

Farmington at Hartford Pub., 1 p.m.

Windsor at RHAM, 1 p.m.

NW Catholic at Lewis Mills, 12 p.m.

Plainville at Avon, 1:30 p.m.

CTC

Vinal/Goodw./WT at MCW Unit., 12 p.m.

ATI at Prince, 1 p.m.

Wilcox Tech at Bull. Havens, 7 p.m.

ECC

Woodstock at Bacon Acad., 12 p.m.

Montville at CREC, 11 a.m.

FCIAC

Stamford at Wilton, 2 p.m.

Bridg.Central at Darien, 1:30 p.m.

Westhill at Trinity/Wright Tech, 1:30 p.m.

Norwalk at Danbury, 4 p.m.

NEPSAC

Cheshire Academy at St. Thomas More, 1 p.m.

Worcester Academy (Mass.) at Capital Prep Harbor, 1:30 p.m.

Brunswick at Williston Northampton (Mass.), 1 p.m.

Choate at Deerfield Academy (Mass.), 1:15 p.m.

Taft at Hotchkiss, 3 p.m.

Loomis Chaffee vs. Suffield Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Avon Old Farms at Salisbury, 7 p.m.

Portsmouth Abbey (NH) at Canterbury, 1:30 p.m.

King at Berkshire School, 2:30 p.m.

St. Luke’s at St. Paul (NH), 2:30 p.m.

NVL

St.Paul at Kennedy, 10 a.m.