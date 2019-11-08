WEEK 9 High School Football Primer, Broadcast Links and Live Updates

It’s Week 9 in HS Football and it feels more like Week 25 in mid-February.
Temperatures, already frigid today, are expected to drop into the 20s by game time tonight. Add in some brisk wind and we’re looking at wind-chills in the teens. (If this was a Thanksgiving forecast, we might be looking at mass postponements and schedule changes, like last year. But we digress…)
If standing outside isn’t appealing, you’ve come to the right place. All of the big matchups for the week are being broadcast in some form or another. You can watch or hear a horde of football games from around the state by clicking on one of the many links below.
That is, except the big NVL one at Jarvis Stadium between unbeatens Ansonia and Woodland. Not to worry, we’ll be providing plenty of updates and video highlights as they happen on Twitter at #cthsfb or on the live blog, below.
Live streams via the NFHS Network require a one-time fee or a subscription to view. Other streams are mostly free for viewers, although some might require the use of an app.
You can also follow along on Twitter at #cthsfb, or on the live stream below the broadcast links.
BROADCAST LINKS
If you are a broadcaster and would like your game link listed, email sean.bowley@hearstmediact.com.
FRIDAY
Windham at Griswold/Wheeler, 6:30 p.m. — SNSN Radio
Sheehan at North Haven, 7 p.m. — North Haven Football on Facebook | WELI 960-AM | Livestream WELI on Facebook
No. 7 Southington at Glastonbury, — WZMX 93.7-FM
Ledyard at Waterford, 6 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK
Warde at Staples, 7 p.m. — Local.Live | WWPT 90.3-FM
No. 9 Ridgefield at McMahon, 7 p.m. — Local.Live
Fairfield Prep at Notre Dame-West Haven, 7 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK
No. 4 Greenwich at Ludlowe, 6 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK | WGCH 1490-AM
Killingly at Norwich Free Academy, 6:30 p.m. — GameDayCT on YouTube | NFHS NETWORK | WINY 1350-AM / 97.1-FM
Bristol Eastern at Platt, 6:30 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK
Fitch at East Lyme, 6:30 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK
Trumbull at New Canaan, 7 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK | Trumbull Eagles Network | WON 920-AM
Seymour at Naugatuck, 7 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK | WATR 1320-AM
Hillhouse at West Haven, 7 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK
No. 1 Hand at Xavier, 7 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK | WCNXRadio.com
New Fairfield at Brookfield, 7 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK
Notre Dame-Fairfield at Weston, 7 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK
Enfield at Simsbury, 7 p.m. — WSIM 103.5-FM
SATURDAY
Brunswick at Williston-Northampton (Mass.), 3:30 p.m. — Local.Live
Norwalk at Danbury, 4 p.m. — Local.Live
UPDATES
