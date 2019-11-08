WEEK 9 High School Football Primer, Broadcast Links and Live Updates

It’s Week 9 in HS Football and it feels more like Week 25 in mid-February.

Temperatures, already frigid today, are expected to drop into the 20s by game time tonight. Add in some brisk wind and we’re looking at wind-chills in the teens. (If this was a Thanksgiving forecast, we might be looking at mass postponements and schedule changes, like last year. But we digress…)

If standing outside isn’t appealing, you’ve come to the right place. All of the big matchups for the week are being broadcast in some form or another. You can watch or hear a horde of football games from around the state by clicking on one of the many links below.

That is, except the big NVL one at Jarvis Stadium between unbeatens Ansonia and Woodland. Not to worry, we’ll be providing plenty of updates and video highlights as they happen on Twitter at #cthsfb or on the live blog, below.

Live streams via the NFHS Network require a one-time fee or a subscription to view. Other streams are mostly free for viewers, although some might require the use of an app.

You can also follow along on Twitter at #cthsfb, or on the live stream below the broadcast links.

BROADCAST LINKS

If you are a broadcaster and would like your game link listed, email sean.bowley@hearstmediact.com. Remember to email your game recaps to GameTimeCT@gmail.com.

FRIDAY

Windham at Griswold/Wheeler, 6:30 p.m. — SNSN Radio

No. 7 Southington at Glastonbury, — WZMX 93.7-FM

Ledyard at Waterford, 6 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK

No. 9 Ridgefield at McMahon, 7 p.m. — Local.Live

Fairfield Prep at Notre Dame-West Haven, 7 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK

No. 4 Greenwich at Ludlowe, 6 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK | WGCH 1490-AM

Bristol Eastern at Platt, 6:30 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK

Fitch at East Lyme, 6:30 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK

Hillhouse at West Haven, 7 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK

No. 1 Hand at Xavier, 7 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK | WCNXRadio.com

New Fairfield at Brookfield, 7 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK

Notre Dame-Fairfield at Weston, 7 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK

Enfield at Simsbury, 7 p.m. — WSIM 103.5-FM

SATURDAY

Brunswick at Williston-Northampton (Mass.), 3:30 p.m. — Local.Live

Norwalk at Danbury, 4 p.m. — Local.Live

UPDATES

