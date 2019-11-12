GameTime CT

Week 9 High School Football in Photos

  • Greenwich's AJ Barber scores on a 34 yard catch and run from James Rinello against Fairfield Ludlowe in the first quarter of a FCIAC football game at Taft Field on Nov. 8, 2019 in Fairfield, Connecticut. Photo: Matthew Brown, Hearst Connecticut Media
    Greenwich's AJ Barber scores on a 34 yard catch and run from James Rinello against Fairfield Ludlowe in the first quarter of a FCIAC football game at Taft Field on Nov. 8, 2019 in Fairfield, Connecticut.
Danbury and Norwalk have been two programs that have intrigued many high school football fans. Each, some believe, is close to making a move to be part of the state playoff picture. Not this season, but in seasons to come.

On Saturday the two teams put on quite a show, going back and forth in an entertaining, high-powered game eventually won in the final two minutes by Danbury 37-33.

Ansonia, ranked 8th in the GameTimeCT Top 10 writers poll, survived its toughest test of the season against Valley rival Woodland. The Chargers won 26-20, scoring with less than 20 seconds left, then holding off previously undefeated Woodland, which drove to the Ansonia 27 with 2.1 seconds remaining.

Take a look back at Week 9 of the Connecticut High School football season through the lenses of our talented photo journalists.

