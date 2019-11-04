GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

Recent Scores

Girls Soccer

Week 9 state coaches polls: Staples, Ridgefield remain 1-2 in LL-L

|

Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media
Staples’ Charlotte Barnes (27) and Ridgefield’s Caitlin Slaminko (11) battle for the ball as The Staples High School Wreckers takes on the Ridgefield High School Tigers in the FCIAC girls soccer game Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in Westport, Conn. Teams played to a scoreless tie.

 

Class LL-L poll

TeamPoints
1. Staples (6)60
2. Ridgefield54
3t. Southington45
3t. St. Joseph45
5. Glastonbury35
6. Wilton19
7t. South Windsor16
7t. Suffield16
9. New Canaan14
10. RHAM11
Also receiving votes: Farmington, Newington and Pomperaug.
Coaches voting: Jim Murray (Avon); David Sullivan (unaffiliated); Marc Kenney (Newtown); Iain Golding (Ridgefield); Marvin Miller (Shelton), Rachael Redding (East Lyme).

 

Class M-S poll

TeamPoints
1. Granby (6)60
2t. Notre Dame-Fairfield51
2t. Weston51
4. Holy Cross40
5. Plainfield37
6. Watertown26
7. Lewis Mills24
8. Old Lyme16
9. Portland10
10. Immaculate7
Also receiving votes: Wolcott 4, Housatonic 3 and Lyman Memorial 1.
Coaches voting: Nelson Mingachos (Immaculate), Mark Morello (Lyman Memorial), Erin Prescott-Reed (Tolland), Tom Cunningham (Seymour), Chris Ghiglia (Waterford), and Paco Ruiz (Bolton).
First place votes in parenthesis.

Hotfix: Switch Entry Category Links to Community Pages