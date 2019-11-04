Week 9 state coaches polls: Staples, Ridgefield remain 1-2 in LL-L

Class LL-L poll
|Team
|Points
|1. Staples (6)
|60
|2. Ridgefield
|54
|3t. Southington
|45
|3t. St. Joseph
|45
|5. Glastonbury
|35
|6. Wilton
|19
|7t. South Windsor
|16
|7t. Suffield
|16
|9. New Canaan
|14
|10. RHAM
|11
|Also receiving votes: Farmington, Newington and Pomperaug.
|Coaches voting: Jim Murray (Avon); David Sullivan (unaffiliated); Marc Kenney (Newtown); Iain Golding (Ridgefield); Marvin Miller (Shelton), Rachael Redding (East Lyme).
Class M-S poll
|Team
|Points
|1. Granby (6)
|60
|2t. Notre Dame-Fairfield
|51
|2t. Weston
|51
|4. Holy Cross
|40
|5. Plainfield
|37
|6. Watertown
|26
|7. Lewis Mills
|24
|8. Old Lyme
|16
|9. Portland
|10
|10. Immaculate
|7
|Also receiving votes: Wolcott 4, Housatonic 3 and Lyman Memorial 1.
|Coaches voting: Nelson Mingachos (Immaculate), Mark Morello (Lyman Memorial), Erin Prescott-Reed (Tolland), Tom Cunningham (Seymour), Chris Ghiglia (Waterford), and Paco Ruiz (Bolton).
First place votes in parenthesis.