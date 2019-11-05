Week 8 State coaches boys soccer polls

Class LL/L
|Team
|Pts
|LW
|Record
|1. Warde (10)
|144
|2
|13-0-3
|2. Glastonbury (5)
|140
|1
|13-1-1
|3. East Hartford
|130
|2
|11-0-3
|4. Hall
|104
|2
|12-1-2
|5. Xavier
|59
|6
|11-2-2
|6. Bristol Eastern
|58
|5
|13-0-2
|7. Hand
|52
|9
|11-1-4
|8. Naugatuck
|41
|7
|13-1-2
|9. Farmington
|39
|NR
|10-3-2
|10. Wethersfield
|31
|8
|12-2-1
|Others receiving votes: Trumbull 24, Guilford 15, Shelton 2
Class M/S
|Team
|Pts
|LW
|Record
|1. Ellington (12)
|120
|1
|15-0-0
|2. Stonington
|104
|2
|13-0-2
|3. Nonnewaug
|79
|4
|12-1-1
|4. Tolland
|68
|5
|10-1-3
|5. Granby Memorial
|57
|3
|13-2-1
|6. Litchfield
|51
|6
|11-2-1
|7. Woodland
|43
|8
|14-2-0
|8. Holy Cross
|31
|NR
|12-2-2
|9. Canton
|26
|NR
|11-2-2
|10. Windham
|23
|NR
|13-1-2
|Others receiving votes: Old Saybrook 13, Plainville 10, Lyman Memorial 9, Abbott Tech 8, Watertown 5, Ledyard 4,Weston 3,
|Coaches Voting: Colin Delaney, Montville; Rob Andrulis, Litchfield; Dave Emery, Granby Memorial; Tim Brown, Plainville; Roy Gurnon, Ellington; Andy Campbell, Northwest Regional; Sam Barnes, Old Saybrook; Ben Kulas, Lewis Mills; Ryan Fabry, Lyman Memorial; Vic Santos, Independent; Gianni Perugini,Sacred Heart;Dave Lavery,Brookfield;Vito Caligiuri,Watertown;Paul deCastro,Stonington.
For Class LL-L poll: Arnie Jandreau,Lyman Hall;Dave Zlatin,Avon;Dan Woog,Staples;Chris Laughton,Norwalk;Mark Landers,Glastonbury;Dave Yanosy,Southington;Jim Lewicki,Wilton;Joe Mancini,Pomperuag;Art Branco,Cheshire;Tony Fernandes,Bethel;Paul Winstanley,Joel Barlow;Zeke Seguro,Hall;Vic Santos,Independent ;John Bloomstrann,E.O. Smith