Week 8 State coaches boys soccer polls

|

Class LL/L

Team Pts LW Record
1. Warde (10)144213-0-3
2. Glastonbury (5)140113-1-1
3. East Hartford130211-0-3
4. Hall104212-1-2
5. Xavier59611-2-2
6. Bristol Eastern58513-0-2
7. Hand52911-1-4
8. Naugatuck41713-1-2
9. Farmington39NR10-3-2
10. Wethersfield31812-2-1
Others receiving votes: Trumbull 24, Guilford 15, Shelton 2

Class M/S

Team Pts LW Record
1. Ellington (12)120115-0-0
2. Stonington 104213-0-2
3. Nonnewaug79412-1-1
4. Tolland68510-1-3
5. Granby Memorial57313-2-1
6. Litchfield51611-2-1
7. Woodland43814-2-0
8. Holy Cross31NR12-2-2
9. Canton26NR11-2-2
10. Windham23NR13-1-2
Others receiving votes: Old Saybrook 13, Plainville 10, Lyman Memorial 9, Abbott Tech 8, Watertown 5, Ledyard 4,Weston 3,
Coaches Voting: Colin Delaney, Montville; Rob Andrulis, Litchfield; Dave Emery, Granby Memorial; Tim Brown, Plainville; Roy Gurnon, Ellington; Andy Campbell, Northwest Regional; Sam Barnes, Old Saybrook; Ben Kulas, Lewis Mills; Ryan Fabry, Lyman Memorial; Vic Santos, Independent; Gianni Perugini,Sacred Heart;Dave Lavery,Brookfield;Vito Caligiuri,Watertown;Paul deCastro,Stonington.
For Class LL-L poll: Arnie Jandreau,Lyman Hall;Dave Zlatin,Avon;Dan Woog,Staples;Chris Laughton,Norwalk;Mark Landers,Glastonbury;Dave Yanosy,Southington;Jim Lewicki,Wilton;Joe Mancini,Pomperuag;Art Branco,Cheshire;Tony Fernandes,Bethel;Paul Winstanley,Joel Barlow;Zeke Seguro,Hall;Vic Santos,Independent ;John Bloomstrann,E.O. Smith

