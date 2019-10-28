WEEK 8 High School Football Scoreboard / Schedule

Friday, Nov. 1
CCC
Manchester at S.Windsor, 3:15 p.m.
Glastonbury at E.Hartford, 6:30 p.m.
Conard at New Britain, 7 p.m.
Simsbury at Southington, 7 p.m.
Avon at Berlin, 6:30 p.m.
Tolland at Lewis Mills, 6:30 p.m.
NW Catholic at Bloomfield, 6:30 p.m.
Plainville at Rocky Hill, 7 p.m.
Newington at E.O. Smith, 6 p.m.
Bulk/HMTCA/Weav at E.Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Hartford Pub. at Maloney, 6:30 p.m.
Farmington at Brist.East., 7 p.m.
Hall at Enfield, 7 p.m.
Middletown at Wethersfield, 7 p.m.
Platt at Windsor, 7 p.m.
CTC
MCW Unit. at Quinebaug, 6 p.m.
Vinal/Goodw./WT at Platt Tech, 6 p.m.
Prince at Bull. Havens, 7 p.m.
ECC
East Lyme at New London, 6:30 p.m.
NFA at Fitch, 6:30 p.m.
Stonington at Killingly, 6:30 p.m.
Griswold/Wheeler at Waterford, 6 p.m.
Ledyard at Windham, 6:30 p.m.
FCIAC
McMahon at New Canaan, 7 p.m.
Stamford at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.
Staples at Wilton, 7 p.m.
Trumbull at Ffld.Ludlowe, 6 p.m.
Darien at Danbury, 7 p.m.
Westhill at Norwalk, 7 p.m.
NEPSAC
Tilton (NH) at St. Lukes, 3:30 p.m.
NVL
Holy Cross at Wilby, 6 p.m.
Seymour at Derby, 7 p.m.
St.Paul at Wolcott, 6 p.m.
Naugatuck at Torrington, 7 p.m.
Kennedy at Ansonia, 6 p.m.
Crosby at Woodland, 6:30 p.m.
Watertown at S.Heart/Kaynor, 7 p.m.
PEQUOT
H-K at Morgan, 6:30 p.m.
Staf./E.Wind./Som. at Rockville, 6:30 p.m.
Valley Reg./Old Lyme at SMSA/Univ/Class, 6 p.m.
SCC
Daniel Hand at West Haven, 7 p.m.
Shelton at North Haven, 7 p.m.
Xavier at ND-WH, 7 p.m.
Sheehan at Hillhouse, 7 p.m.
Wilbur Cross at Hamden, 7 p.m.
Branford at Law, 7 p.m.
Foran at Guilford, 7 p.m.
Amity at Lyman Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Cheshire at East Haven, 7 p.m.
Ffld.Prep at Harding, 7 p.m.
SWC
Pomperaug at Bunnell, 7 p.m.
Stratford at Newtown, 7 p.m.
Masuk at New Milford, 7 p.m.
ND-Ffld at Brookfield, 7 p.m.
Weston at New.Fair., 7 p.m.
OTHERS
Smithfield (RI) at Plainfield, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2
CCC
Brist.Cent. at RHAM, 6 p.m.
CTC
ATI at O’Brien, 10:30 a.m.
Cheney Tech at Thames River, 1 p.m.
ECC
Montville at Bacon Acad., 1:30 p.m.
FCIAC
Ffld.Warde at St. Joseph, 1:30 p.m.
Greenwich at Trinity/Wright Tech, 1:30 p.m.
NEPSAC
Trinity-Pawling (NY) at Brunswick, 3 p.m.
Kingswood Oxford at King, 3 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Capital Prep Harbor, 3:30 p.m.
Hotchkiss at Kent, 5 p.m.
Williston Northampton (Mass.) at Salisbury, 6 p.m.
Phillips Exeter (NH) at Avon Old Farms, 6 p.m.
Deerfield Academy (Mass.) at Cheshire Academy, 4 p.m.
Loomis Chaffee at Choate, 6 p.m.
Canterbury at Hamden Hall, 5 p.m.
MIF Final
Long Island Lutheran (NY) vs. Hopkins at SUNY Purchase (Harrison, NY), 7:30 p.m.
NVL
Oxford at WCA, 11 a.m.
PEQUOT
Cromwell/Port. at OSW, 2 p.m.
Cov./WT/Bolt/Lym at Gilbert/NW, 1 p.m.
N.Branford at Ellington, 1 p.m.
Granby/Canton at Cog./H.Ray/E.Hamp, 2 p.m.
SWC
Bethel at Barlow, 3 p.m.
OTHERS
Bassick at Bridg.Central, 11 a.m.
CREC at Amistad, 11 a.m.
Nonnewaug at Woodstock, 1 p.m.