WEEK 8 High School Football Scoreboard / Schedule

Friday, Nov. 1

CCC

Manchester at S.Windsor, 3:15 p.m.

Glastonbury at E.Hartford, 6:30 p.m.

Conard at New Britain, 7 p.m.

Simsbury at Southington, 7 p.m.

Avon at Berlin, 6:30 p.m.

Tolland at Lewis Mills, 6:30 p.m.

NW Catholic at Bloomfield, 6:30 p.m.

Plainville at Rocky Hill, 7 p.m.

Newington at E.O. Smith, 6 p.m.

Bulk/HMTCA/Weav at E.Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Hartford Pub. at Maloney, 6:30 p.m.

Farmington at Brist.East., 7 p.m.

Hall at Enfield, 7 p.m.

Middletown at Wethersfield, 7 p.m.

Platt at Windsor, 7 p.m.

CTC

MCW Unit. at Quinebaug, 6 p.m.

Vinal/Goodw./WT at Platt Tech, 6 p.m.

Prince at Bull. Havens, 7 p.m.

ECC

East Lyme at New London, 6:30 p.m.

NFA at Fitch, 6:30 p.m.

Stonington at Killingly, 6:30 p.m.

Griswold/Wheeler at Waterford, 6 p.m.

Ledyard at Windham, 6:30 p.m.

FCIAC

McMahon at New Canaan, 7 p.m.

Stamford at Ridgefield, 7 p.m.

Staples at Wilton, 7 p.m.

Trumbull at Ffld.Ludlowe, 6 p.m.

Darien at Danbury, 7 p.m.

Westhill at Norwalk, 7 p.m.

NEPSAC

Tilton (NH) at St. Lukes, 3:30 p.m.

NVL

Holy Cross at Wilby, 6 p.m.

Seymour at Derby, 7 p.m.

St.Paul at Wolcott, 6 p.m.

Naugatuck at Torrington, 7 p.m.

Kennedy at Ansonia, 6 p.m.

Crosby at Woodland, 6:30 p.m.

Watertown at S.Heart/Kaynor, 7 p.m.

PEQUOT

H-K at Morgan, 6:30 p.m.

Staf./E.Wind./Som. at Rockville, 6:30 p.m.

Valley Reg./Old Lyme at SMSA/Univ/Class, 6 p.m.

SCC

Daniel Hand at West Haven, 7 p.m.

Shelton at North Haven, 7 p.m.

Xavier at ND-WH, 7 p.m.

Sheehan at Hillhouse, 7 p.m.

Wilbur Cross at Hamden, 7 p.m.

Branford at Law, 7 p.m.

Foran at Guilford, 7 p.m.

Amity at Lyman Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Cheshire at East Haven, 7 p.m.

Ffld.Prep at Harding, 7 p.m.

SWC

Pomperaug at Bunnell, 7 p.m.

Stratford at Newtown, 7 p.m.

Masuk at New Milford, 7 p.m.

ND-Ffld at Brookfield, 7 p.m.

Weston at New.Fair., 7 p.m.

OTHERS

Smithfield (RI) at Plainfield, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 2

CCC

Brist.Cent. at RHAM, 6 p.m.

CTC

ATI at O’Brien, 10:30 a.m.

Cheney Tech at Thames River, 1 p.m.

ECC

Montville at Bacon Acad., 1:30 p.m.

FCIAC

Ffld.Warde at St. Joseph, 1:30 p.m.

Greenwich at Trinity/Wright Tech, 1:30 p.m.

NEPSAC

Trinity-Pawling (NY) at Brunswick, 3 p.m.

Kingswood Oxford at King, 3 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Capital Prep Harbor, 3:30 p.m.

Hotchkiss at Kent, 5 p.m.

Williston Northampton (Mass.) at Salisbury, 6 p.m.

Phillips Exeter (NH) at Avon Old Farms, 6 p.m.

Deerfield Academy (Mass.) at Cheshire Academy, 4 p.m.

Loomis Chaffee at Choate, 6 p.m.

Canterbury at Hamden Hall, 5 p.m.

MIF Final

Long Island Lutheran (NY) vs. Hopkins at SUNY Purchase (Harrison, NY), 7:30 p.m.

NVL

Oxford at WCA, 11 a.m.

PEQUOT

Cromwell/Port. at OSW, 2 p.m.

Cov./WT/Bolt/Lym at Gilbert/NW, 1 p.m.

N.Branford at Ellington, 1 p.m.

Granby/Canton at Cog./H.Ray/E.Hamp, 2 p.m.

SWC

Bethel at Barlow, 3 p.m.

OTHERS

Bassick at Bridg.Central, 11 a.m.

CREC at Amistad, 11 a.m.

Nonnewaug at Woodstock, 1 p.m.