WEEK 8 High School Football Primer, Broadcast Links and Live Updates

It’s Week 8, the last month of the regular season is upon us. We’re inching closer to Thanksgiving Week and the start of the 2019 postseason.
It’s a busy week, with big matchups in the CCC, the SCC and the Pequot and ECC, especially.
Here’s this week’s primer:
You can watch or hear a horde of football games from around the state by clicking on one of the many links below.
Live streams via the NFHS Network require a one-time fee or a subscription to view. Other streams are mostly free for viewers, although some might require the use of an app.
You can also follow along on Twitter at #cthsfb, or on the live stream below the broadcast links.
BROADCAST LINKS
If you are a broadcaster and would like your game link listed, email sean.bowley@hearstmediact.com. Remember to email your game recaps to GameTimeCT@gmail.com.
FRIDAY
Sacred Heart/KT at Watertown, 7 p.m. — WATR 1320-AM
Stonington at Killingly, 6:30 p.m. — WINY 1350-AM / 97.1-FM
Griswold/Wheeler at Waterford, 6:30 — SNSN Radio
Rocky Hill at Plainville, 6:30 p.m. — WCNXRadio.com
Hand at West Haven, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network | Alternate | WELI 960-AM | Livestream WELI on Facebook
Shelton at North Haven, 7 p.m. — North Haven Football on Facebook
East Lyme at New London, 6:30 p.m. — GameDayCT on YouTube
Westhill at Norwalk, 7 p.m. — Local.Live
Staples at Wilton, 7 p.m. — Local.Live | WWPT 90.3-FM
Cheshire at East Haven, 7 p.m. — KOOL 990-AM | 96.1 FM
Sheehan at Hillhouse, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network
Xavier at Notre Dame-WH, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network
Branford at Law, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network
Middletown at Wethersfield, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network
Stratford at Newtown, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network
Pomperaug at Bunnell, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network
Notre Dame-Fairfield at Brookfield, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network
Trumbull at Ludlowe, 6 p.m. — NFHS Network | Trumbull Eagles Network | WON 920-AM
Hartford Public at Maloney, 6:30 p.m. — NFHS Network
McMahon at New Canaan, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network
Conard at New Britain, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network
New Fairfield at Weston, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network
SATURDAY
Warde at St. Joseph, 1:30 p.m. — NFHS Network
Trinity Pawling at Brunswick, 3 p.m. — Local.Live
Greenwich at Trinity Catholic/Wright Tech, 1:30 p.m. — WGCH 1490-AM | Greenwich Football on YouTube
Darien at Danbury, 6 p.m. — DAF Media on YouTube
