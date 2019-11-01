WEEK 8 High School Football Primer, Broadcast Links and Live Updates

It’s Week 8, the last month of the regular season is upon us. We’re inching closer to Thanksgiving Week and the start of the 2019 postseason.

It’s a busy week, with big matchups in the CCC, the SCC and the Pequot and ECC, especially.

Here’s this week’s primer:

You can watch or hear a horde of football games from around the state by clicking on one of the many links below.

Live streams via the NFHS Network require a one-time fee or a subscription to view. Other streams are mostly free for viewers, although some might require the use of an app.

You can also follow along on Twitter at #cthsfb, or on the live stream below the broadcast links.

BROADCAST LINKS

FRIDAY

Sacred Heart/KT at Watertown, 7 p.m. — WATR 1320-AM

Griswold/Wheeler at Waterford, 6:30 — SNSN Radio

Rocky Hill at Plainville, 6:30 p.m. — WCNXRadio.com

Shelton at North Haven, 7 p.m. — North Haven Football on Facebook

East Lyme at New London, 6:30 p.m. — GameDayCT on YouTube

Westhill at Norwalk, 7 p.m. — Local.Live

Cheshire at East Haven, 7 p.m. — KOOL 990-AM | 96.1 FM

Sheehan at Hillhouse, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network

Xavier at Notre Dame-WH, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network

Branford at Law, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network

Middletown at Wethersfield, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network

Stratford at Newtown, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network

Pomperaug at Bunnell, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network

Notre Dame-Fairfield at Brookfield, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network

Hartford Public at Maloney, 6:30 p.m. — NFHS Network

McMahon at New Canaan, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network

Conard at New Britain, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network

New Fairfield at Weston, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network

SATURDAY

Warde at St. Joseph, 1:30 p.m. — NFHS Network

Trinity Pawling at Brunswick, 3 p.m. — Local.Live

Darien at Danbury, 6 p.m. — DAF Media on YouTube

UPDATES

