Girls Soccer

Week 7 state coaches polls: Southington moves up to No. 2 in LL-L poll

Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media
Staples’ Charlotte Barnes (27) and Ridgefield’s Caitlin Slaminko (11) battle for the ball as The Staples High School Wreckers takes on the Ridgefield High School Tigers in the FCIAC girls soccer game Wednesday, October 16, 2019, in Westport, Conn. Teams played to a scoreless tie.

Through Saturday’s games

Class LL -L poll

TeamPoints
1. Staples (4)58
2. Southington (2)50
3. Ridgefield48
4. St. Joseph45
5. Glastonbury33
6. South Windsor22
7. Wilton15
8t. Suffield14
8t. New Canaan14
8t. Masuk14
Also receiving votes: Farmington, Guilford, Newington, RHAM.
Coaches voting: Jim Murray (Avon); David Sullivan (unaffiliated); Marc Kenney (Newtown); Iain Golding (Ridgefield); Marvin Miller (Shelton), Rachael Redding (East Lyme).

 

Class M-S poll

TeamPoints
1. Granby (5)59
2. Weston (1)51
3. Notre Dame-Fairfield48
4. Holy Cross45
5. Lewis Mills31
6. Old Lyme28
7. Wolcott18
8. Plainfield16
9. Housatonic13
10. Watertown6
Also receiving votes: Portland (tied for 10th) 6; Nonnewaug, Haddam-Killingworth and Tolland, 3.
Coaches voting: Nelson Mingachos (Immaculate), Mark Morello (Lyman Memorial), Erin Prescott-Reed (Tolland), Tom Cunningham (Seymour), Chris Ghiglia (Waterford), and Paco Ruiz (Bolton).
First place votes in parenthesis.

