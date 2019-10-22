Week 7 state coaches polls: Southington moves up to No. 2 in LL-L poll

Through Saturday’s games
Class LL -L poll
|Team
|Points
|1. Staples (4)
|58
|2. Southington (2)
|50
|3. Ridgefield
|48
|4. St. Joseph
|45
|5. Glastonbury
|33
|6. South Windsor
|22
|7. Wilton
|15
|8t. Suffield
|14
|8t. New Canaan
|14
|8t. Masuk
|14
|Also receiving votes: Farmington, Guilford, Newington, RHAM.
|Coaches voting: Jim Murray (Avon); David Sullivan (unaffiliated); Marc Kenney (Newtown); Iain Golding (Ridgefield); Marvin Miller (Shelton), Rachael Redding (East Lyme).
Class M-S poll
|Team
|Points
|1. Granby (5)
|59
|2. Weston (1)
|51
|3. Notre Dame-Fairfield
|48
|4. Holy Cross
|45
|5. Lewis Mills
|31
|6. Old Lyme
|28
|7. Wolcott
|18
|8. Plainfield
|16
|9. Housatonic
|13
|10. Watertown
|6
|Also receiving votes: Portland (tied for 10th) 6; Nonnewaug, Haddam-Killingworth and Tolland, 3.
|Coaches voting: Nelson Mingachos (Immaculate), Mark Morello (Lyman Memorial), Erin Prescott-Reed (Tolland), Tom Cunningham (Seymour), Chris Ghiglia (Waterford), and Paco Ruiz (Bolton).
First place votes in parenthesis.