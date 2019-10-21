Week 7 High School Football Schedule / Scoreboard

Thursday, Oct. 24
SCC TIER 2
Cheshire at Wilbur Cross, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25
CCC DIV. II EAST
E.O. Smith at Windsor, 7 p.m.
CCC DIV. II WEST
Maloney at Newington, 3:30 p.m.
Brist.Cent. at Platt, 6:30 p.m.
Wethersfield at Brist.East., 6:30 p.m.
CCC INTER
Hall at S.Windsor, 3 p.m.
Berlin at Plainville, 6:30 p.m.
Lewis Mills at E.Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Simsbury at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.
Bloomfield at Tolland, 7 p.m.
E.Hartford at Southington, 7 p.m.
Enfield at Conard, 7 p.m.
Glastonbury at New Britain, 7 p.m.
ECC DIVISION III
Griswold/Wheeler at Montville, 4:15 p.m.
CREC at Plainfield, 6 p.m.
ECC INTER
Waterford at Windham, 6:30 p.m.
FCIAC EAST
New Canaan at Staples, 7 p.m.
Stamford at McMahon, 7 p.m.
FCIAC WEST
Norwalk at Trumbull, 7 p.m.
NEPSAC (Prep Schools)
Salisbury at Trinity-Pawling (NY), 5 p.m.
St. Thomas More at St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Marlyand), 7 p.m.
Hamden Hall at Portsmouth Abbey (RI), 3:30 p.m.
NVL COPPER
Seymour at Oxford, 6 p.m.
Derby at Ansonia, 7 p.m.
NVL IRON
Wolcott at Watertown, 7 p.m.
NVL INTER
S.Heart/Kaynor at Woodland, 6:30 p.m.
Kennedy at Naugatuck, 7 p.m.
Wilby at Torrington, 7 p.m.
PEQUOT SASSACUS
Cog./H.Ray/E.Hamp at H-K, 4 p.m.
PEQUOT UNCAS
Ellington at Staf./E.Wind./Som., 6:30 p.m.
SMSA/Univ/Class at Cov./WT/Bolt/Lym, 6:30 p.m.
W.Locks/Suff./E.Gran. at Granby/Canton, 6:30 p.m.
SCC TIER 1
Shelton at Xavier, 7 p.m.
SCC TIER 2
Amity at Hillhouse, 3:30 p.m.
Hamden at Harding, 7 p.m.
OTHERS
New London at Bassick, 6 p.m.
North Haven at Pomperaug, 6:30 p.m.
Barlow at Branford, 7 p.m.
Capital/AF at Westerly (RI), 7 p.m.
Danbury at Newtown, 7 p.m.
East Haven at Stratford, 7 p.m.
East Lyme at Daniel Hand, 7 p.m.
Foran at Weston, 7 p.m.
Guilford at Masuk, 7 p.m.
Killingly at Brookfield, 7 p.m.
Law at Bethel, 7 p.m.
New Milford at Ffld.Warde, 7 p.m.
Wilton at Bunnell, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
CCC DIV. II EAST
RHAM at Hartford Pub., 1 p.m.
Middletown at Farmington, 2 p.m.
CCC INTER
Rocky Hill at Bulk/HMTCA/Weav, Noon
Avon at NW Catholic, 12:30 p.m.
CTC
O’Brien at Prince, 1:10 p.m.
Cheney Tech at ATI, 2 p.m.
Quinebaug at Bull. Havens, 2:30 p.m.
MCW Unit. at Wilcox Tech, 6 p.m.
Thames River at Platt Tech, 6:10 p.m.
ECC DIVISION II
Ledyard at Bacon Acad., 1:30 p.m.
Stonington at Woodstock, 1:30 p.m.
FCIAC EAST
Ridgefield at St. Joseph, 1:30 p.m.
FCIAC WEST
Bridg.Central at Westhill, 2 p.m.
Ffld.Ludlowe at Trinity/Wright Tech, 2:30 p.m.
Darien at Greenwich, 4 p.m.
NEPSAC (Prep Schools)
Cushing Academy at King, 3 p.m.
Avon Old Farms at Brunswick, 3 p.m.
Williston-Northampton (Mass.) at Hotchkiss, 6 p.m.
St. Luke’s at Canterbury, 3 p.m.
Proctor Academy at Kingswood-Oxford, 3 p.m.
Choate at Suffield Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Worcester Academy (Mass.) at Loomis Chaffee, 3:30 p.m.
Wyoming Seminary College Prep at Cheshire Academy, Noon
Kent at Taft, 3 p.m.
MIF Playoffs
Morristown-Beard (NJ) at Hopkins (Orange Avenue Recreation Complex, Milford) 6 p.m.
NVL BRASS
WCA at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.
NVL INTER
Crosby at St.Paul, 1 p.m.
PEQUOT SASSACUS
Valley Reg./Old Lyme at N.Branford, Noon
Cromwell/Port. at Morgan, 1:30 p.m.
PEQUOT UNCAS
Rockville at Gilbert/NW, 1 p.m.
OTHERS
Nonnewaug at Amistad, 11 a.m.
Ffld.Prep at NFA, 1 p.m.
ND-WH at Fitch, 1:30 p.m.
Lyman Hall at ND-Ffld, 2 p.m.