Week 7 High School Football Schedule / Scoreboard

Thursday, Oct. 24

SCC TIER 2

Cheshire at Wilbur Cross, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25

CCC DIV. II EAST

E.O. Smith at Windsor, 7 p.m.

CCC DIV. II WEST

Maloney at Newington, 3:30 p.m.

Brist.Cent. at Platt, 6:30 p.m.

Wethersfield at Brist.East., 6:30 p.m.

CCC INTER

Hall at S.Windsor, 3 p.m.

Berlin at Plainville, 6:30 p.m.

Lewis Mills at E.Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Simsbury at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.

Bloomfield at Tolland, 7 p.m.

E.Hartford at Southington, 7 p.m.

Enfield at Conard, 7 p.m.

Glastonbury at New Britain, 7 p.m.

ECC DIVISION III

Griswold/Wheeler at Montville, 4:15 p.m.

CREC at Plainfield, 6 p.m.

ECC INTER

Waterford at Windham, 6:30 p.m.

FCIAC EAST

New Canaan at Staples, 7 p.m.

Stamford at McMahon, 7 p.m.

FCIAC WEST

Norwalk at Trumbull, 7 p.m.

NEPSAC (Prep Schools)

Salisbury at Trinity-Pawling (NY), 5 p.m.

St. Thomas More at St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Marlyand), 7 p.m.

Hamden Hall at Portsmouth Abbey (RI), 3:30 p.m.

NVL COPPER

Seymour at Oxford, 6 p.m.

Derby at Ansonia, 7 p.m.

NVL IRON

Wolcott at Watertown, 7 p.m.

NVL INTER

S.Heart/Kaynor at Woodland, 6:30 p.m.

Kennedy at Naugatuck, 7 p.m.

Wilby at Torrington, 7 p.m.

PEQUOT SASSACUS

Cog./H.Ray/E.Hamp at H-K, 4 p.m.

PEQUOT UNCAS

Ellington at Staf./E.Wind./Som., 6:30 p.m.

SMSA/Univ/Class at Cov./WT/Bolt/Lym, 6:30 p.m.

W.Locks/Suff./E.Gran. at Granby/Canton, 6:30 p.m.

SCC TIER 1

Shelton at Xavier, 7 p.m.

SCC TIER 2

Amity at Hillhouse, 3:30 p.m.

Hamden at Harding, 7 p.m.

OTHERS

New London at Bassick, 6 p.m.

North Haven at Pomperaug, 6:30 p.m.

Barlow at Branford, 7 p.m.

Capital/AF at Westerly (RI), 7 p.m.

Danbury at Newtown, 7 p.m.

East Haven at Stratford, 7 p.m.

East Lyme at Daniel Hand, 7 p.m.

Foran at Weston, 7 p.m.

Guilford at Masuk, 7 p.m.

Killingly at Brookfield, 7 p.m.

Law at Bethel, 7 p.m.

New Milford at Ffld.Warde, 7 p.m.

Wilton at Bunnell, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

CCC DIV. II EAST

RHAM at Hartford Pub., 1 p.m.

Middletown at Farmington, 2 p.m.

CCC INTER

Rocky Hill at Bulk/HMTCA/Weav, Noon

Avon at NW Catholic, 12:30 p.m.

CTC

O’Brien at Prince, 1:10 p.m.

Cheney Tech at ATI, 2 p.m.

Quinebaug at Bull. Havens, 2:30 p.m.

MCW Unit. at Wilcox Tech, 6 p.m.

Thames River at Platt Tech, 6:10 p.m.

ECC DIVISION II

Ledyard at Bacon Acad., 1:30 p.m.

Stonington at Woodstock, 1:30 p.m.

FCIAC EAST

Ridgefield at St. Joseph, 1:30 p.m.

FCIAC WEST

Bridg.Central at Westhill, 2 p.m.

Ffld.Ludlowe at Trinity/Wright Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Darien at Greenwich, 4 p.m.

NEPSAC (Prep Schools)

Cushing Academy at King, 3 p.m.

Avon Old Farms at Brunswick, 3 p.m.

Williston-Northampton (Mass.) at Hotchkiss, 6 p.m.

St. Luke’s at Canterbury, 3 p.m.

Proctor Academy at Kingswood-Oxford, 3 p.m.

Choate at Suffield Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Worcester Academy (Mass.) at Loomis Chaffee, 3:30 p.m.

Wyoming Seminary College Prep at Cheshire Academy, Noon

Kent at Taft, 3 p.m.

MIF Playoffs

Morristown-Beard (NJ) at Hopkins (Orange Avenue Recreation Complex, Milford) 6 p.m.

NVL BRASS

WCA at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.

NVL INTER

Crosby at St.Paul, 1 p.m.

PEQUOT SASSACUS

Valley Reg./Old Lyme at N.Branford, Noon

Cromwell/Port. at Morgan, 1:30 p.m.

PEQUOT UNCAS

Rockville at Gilbert/NW, 1 p.m.

OTHERS

Nonnewaug at Amistad, 11 a.m.

Ffld.Prep at NFA, 1 p.m.

ND-WH at Fitch, 1:30 p.m.

Lyman Hall at ND-Ffld, 2 p.m.