WEEK 7 High School Football Primer, Broadcast Links and Live Updates

The second half of the season begins now. And it’s going to begin with a few haymakers among the state’s Top 10.
On Friday night, No. 5 Newtown plays host to upstart and neighboring Danbury in a rare matchup between the two northern Fairfield County clubs. Over in Middletown, upstart Xavier plays host to Shelton in a key SCC game. And in the CCC, Berlin and Plainville face off in a battle of 4-1 teams.
Saturday’s chock full of mega-matchups, especially No. 7 Ridgefield traveling to face No. 2 St. Joesph and, just a few hours later, No. 3 Greenwich plays host to No. 4 Darien in fight for the inside track to a top Class LL seed.
Here’s your primer for the week:
Get all of your broadcast links, below. Live streams via the NFHS Network require a one-time fee or a subscription to view. Other streams are mostly free for viewers, although some might require the use of an app.
You can also follow along on Twitter at #cthsfb, or on the live stream below the broadcast links.
BROADCAST LINKS
FRIDAY
Barlow at Branford, 7 p.m. — WELI 960-AM | Livestream WELI on Facebook
Shelton at Xavier, 7 p.m. — WCNXRadio.com
Bristol Central at Platt, 6:30 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK
East Lyme at Hand, 7 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK
Glastonbury at New Britain, 7 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK
Guilford at Masuk, 7 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK
Kennedy at Naugatuck, 7 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK | WATR 1320-AM
Foran at Weston, 7 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK
Danbury at Newtown, 7 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK
Amity at Hillhouse, 7 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK
Wilton at Bunnell, 7 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK
Griswold/Wheeler at Montville, 6 p.m. — SNSN Radio
Stamford at McMahon, 7 p.m. — Local.Live
Staples at New Canaan, 7 p.m. — Local.Live | WWPT 90.3-FM
Trumbull at Norwalk, 7 p.m. — Trumbull Eagle Network
SATURDAY
Fairfield Prep at Norwich Free Academy, 1 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK
Fitch at Notre Dame-WH, 1:30 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK
Ridgefield at St. Joseph, 1:30 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK
Darien at Greenwich, 4 p.m. — Local.Live | Darien Athletic Foundation on YouTube
Avon Old Farms at Brunswick, 5:30 p.m. — Local.Live
Stonington at Woodstock, 1:30 p.m. — WINY 1350-AM / 97.1 FM
UPDATES
[Coming soon]