WEEK 7 High School Football Primer, Broadcast Links and Live Updates

The second half of the season begins now. And it’s going to begin with a few haymakers among the state’s Top 10.

On Friday night, No. 5 Newtown plays host to upstart and neighboring Danbury in a rare matchup between the two northern Fairfield County clubs. Over in Middletown, upstart Xavier plays host to Shelton in a key SCC game. And in the CCC, Berlin and Plainville face off in a battle of 4-1 teams.

Saturday’s chock full of mega-matchups, especially No. 7 Ridgefield traveling to face No. 2 St. Joesph and, just a few hours later, No. 3 Greenwich plays host to No. 4 Darien in fight for the inside track to a top Class LL seed.

Here’s your primer for the week:

Get all of your broadcast links, below. Live streams via the NFHS Network require a one-time fee or a subscription to view. Other streams are mostly free for viewers, although some might require the use of an app.

FRIDAY

Shelton at Xavier, 7 p.m. — WCNXRadio.com

Bristol Central at Platt, 6:30 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK

East Lyme at Hand, 7 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK

Glastonbury at New Britain, 7 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK

Guilford at Masuk, 7 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK

Foran at Weston, 7 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK

Danbury at Newtown, 7 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK

Amity at Hillhouse, 7 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK

Wilton at Bunnell, 7 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK

Griswold/Wheeler at Montville, 6 p.m. — SNSN Radio

Stamford at McMahon, 7 p.m. — Local.Live

Staples at New Canaan, 7 p.m. — Local.Live | WWPT 90.3-FM

Trumbull at Norwalk, 7 p.m. — Trumbull Eagle Network

SATURDAY

Fairfield Prep at Norwich Free Academy, 1 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK

Fitch at Notre Dame-WH, 1:30 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK

Ridgefield at St. Joseph, 1:30 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK

Avon Old Farms at Brunswick, 5:30 p.m. — Local.Live

