Week 7 High School Football in Photos

Darien's Will Kirby (21) carries the ball in the first half against Greenwich in an FCIAC football game of unbeatens at Cardinal Stadium in Greenwich, Conn. on Oct. 26, 2019. Darien defeated Greenwich 27-21.

There was plenty of action this past weekend in Connecticut High School football. The long-awaited showdown between then-No. 3 Greenwich and No. 4 Darien lived up to the hype with a wild finish few expected, and fewer could explain Saturday. Darien held off Greenwich 27-21.

No. 2 St. Joseph continued its domination, defeating then-No. 7 Ridgefield 41-0.

No. 5 Newtown added another impressive Football Alliance victory to its resume this season with a 35-14 win over Danbury of the FCIAC.

And Shelton kept its Class LL playoff hopes alive by holding off Xavier 28-21.

Take a look back the high school football weekend through the lenses of our talented photo journalists.