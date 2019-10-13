WEEK 6 High School Football Scoreboard / Schedule

Friday, Oct. 18
CCC
Rocky Hill at Bloomfield, 7 p.m.
Plainville at Tolland, 7 p.m.
CTC
Thames River at Vinal/Goodw./WT, 3 p.m.
Wilcox Tech at Cheney Tech, 6 p.m.
ECC
Stonington at Windham, 6:30 p.m.
FCIAC
Wilton at Ridgefield, 5:30 p.m.
SCC
Lyman Hall at Guilford, 7 p.m.
OTHERS
E.Catholic at Griswold/Wheeler, 3:45 p.m.
St. Joseph at Ffld.Prep, 6 p.m.
Branford at Bethel, 6:30 p.m.
Brookfield at Foran, 7 p.m.
Bunnell at ND-WH, 7 p.m.
Capital/AF at Stamford, 7 p.m.
Daniel Hand at Norwalk, 7 p.m.
Hillhouse at Stratford, 7 p.m.
Masuk at Cheshire, 7 p.m.
McMahon at Amity, 7 p.m.
New.Fair. at East Haven, 7 p.m.
NFA at West Haven, 7 p.m.
Pomperaug at Hamden, 7 p.m.
Sheehan at Barlow, 7 p.m.
Staples at North Haven, 7 p.m.
Weston at Law, 7 p.m.
Wilbur Cross at New Milford, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
CCC
Berlin at Lewis Mills, Noon
Bulk/HMTCA/Weav at Avon, 1 p.m.
CTC
MCW Unit. at O’Brien, 10:30 a.m.
Bull. Havens at ATI, 2 p.m.
Quinebaug at Platt Tech, 2 p.m.
ECC
Killingly at Ledyard, 1 p.m.
Montville at East Lyme, 2 p.m.
FCIAC
Ffld.Warde at New Canaan, 2 p.m.
Trinity/Wright Tech at Darien, 1:30 p.m.
Trumbull at Danbury, 6 p.m.
NEPSAC
St. Thomas More at Mater Dei (NJ), 1 p.m.
Hamden Hall at Albany Academy for Boys (NY), 1 p.m.
Berkshire at Canterbury, 2 p.m.
Capital Prep Harbor at Peddie (NJ), 2 p.m.
Hopkins at Hackley (NY), 2:30 p.m.
Dexter Southfield (Mass.) at Kingswood-Oxford, 3 p.m.
Taft at Avon Old Farms, 3 p.m.
Hotchkiss at Trinity-Pawling, 3:30 p.m.
Choate at Cheshire Academy, 4 p.m.
Brunswick at Salisbury, 4 p.m.
Suffield Academy at Phillips Andover (Mass.), 4 p.m.
King at Pingree (Mass.), 5 p.m.
Loomis Chaffee at Williston Northampton (Mass.), 6:30 p.m.
St. Luke’s at Proctor Academy (NH), 7 p.m.
PEQUOT
OSW at N.Branford, Noon
SMSA/Univ/Class at Ellington, 2 p.m.
OTHERS
Bassick at CREC, 11 a.m.
Harding at New London, Noon
ND-Ffld at NW Catholic, Noon