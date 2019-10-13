WEEK 6 High School Football Scoreboard / Schedule

Friday, Oct. 18

CCC

Rocky Hill at Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

Plainville at Tolland, 7 p.m.

CTC

Thames River at Vinal/Goodw./WT, 3 p.m.

Wilcox Tech at Cheney Tech, 6 p.m.

ECC

Stonington at Windham, 6:30 p.m.

FCIAC

Wilton at Ridgefield, 5:30 p.m.

SCC

Lyman Hall at Guilford, 7 p.m.

OTHERS

E.Catholic at Griswold/Wheeler, 3:45 p.m.

St. Joseph at Ffld.Prep, 6 p.m.

Branford at Bethel, 6:30 p.m.

Brookfield at Foran, 7 p.m.

Bunnell at ND-WH, 7 p.m.

Capital/AF at Stamford, 7 p.m.

Daniel Hand at Norwalk, 7 p.m.

Hillhouse at Stratford, 7 p.m.

Masuk at Cheshire, 7 p.m.

McMahon at Amity, 7 p.m.

New.Fair. at East Haven, 7 p.m.

NFA at West Haven, 7 p.m.

Pomperaug at Hamden, 7 p.m.

Sheehan at Barlow, 7 p.m.

Staples at North Haven, 7 p.m.

Weston at Law, 7 p.m.

Wilbur Cross at New Milford, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

CCC

Berlin at Lewis Mills, Noon

Bulk/HMTCA/Weav at Avon, 1 p.m.

CTC

MCW Unit. at O’Brien, 10:30 a.m.

Bull. Havens at ATI, 2 p.m.

Quinebaug at Platt Tech, 2 p.m.

ECC

Killingly at Ledyard, 1 p.m.

Montville at East Lyme, 2 p.m.

FCIAC

Ffld.Warde at New Canaan, 2 p.m.

Trinity/Wright Tech at Darien, 1:30 p.m.

Trumbull at Danbury, 6 p.m.

NEPSAC

St. Thomas More at Mater Dei (NJ), 1 p.m.

Hamden Hall at Albany Academy for Boys (NY), 1 p.m.

Berkshire at Canterbury, 2 p.m.

Capital Prep Harbor at Peddie (NJ), 2 p.m.

Hopkins at Hackley (NY), 2:30 p.m.

Dexter Southfield (Mass.) at Kingswood-Oxford, 3 p.m.

Taft at Avon Old Farms, 3 p.m.

Hotchkiss at Trinity-Pawling, 3:30 p.m.

Choate at Cheshire Academy, 4 p.m.

Brunswick at Salisbury, 4 p.m.

Suffield Academy at Phillips Andover (Mass.), 4 p.m.

King at Pingree (Mass.), 5 p.m.

Loomis Chaffee at Williston Northampton (Mass.), 6:30 p.m.

St. Luke’s at Proctor Academy (NH), 7 p.m.

PEQUOT

OSW at N.Branford, Noon

SMSA/Univ/Class at Ellington, 2 p.m.

OTHERS

Bassick at CREC, 11 a.m.

Harding at New London, Noon

ND-Ffld at NW Catholic, Noon