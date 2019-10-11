WEEK 5 High School Football Primer, Broadcast Links and Live Updates

Welcome to Week 5 in Connecticut High School Football. Here’s your one-stop shop to get all the broadcast links, scores and updates from the weekend’s games.

But with much of the state taking their mandated byes, the pickings are slim. The biggie is, of course No. 5 Newtown at No. 10 Shelton, Friday night.

Here’s your primer for the week:

Live streams via the NFHS Network require a one-time fee or a subscription to view. Other streams are mostly free for viewers, although some might require the use of an app.

You can also follow along on Twitter at #cthsfb, or on the live stream below the broadcast links.

BROADCAST LINKS

If you are a broadcaster and would like your game link listed, email sean.bowley@hearstmediact.com

FRIDAY

Stafford/Somers/East Windsor at Cromwell/Portland, 3 p.m. — WCNX Radio

Harding at Hillhouse, 3:30 p.m. — NFHS Network

Bristol Eastern at Maloney, 6:30 p.m. — NFHS Network

Hall at New Britain, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network

Holy Cross at Kennedy, 3:30 p.m. — WATR 1320-AM

Bacon Academy at Plainfield, 4 p.m. — WINY 1350-AM / 97.1 FM

Conard at Simsbury, 7 p.m. — WSIM 103.5-FM

SATURDAY

Bridgeport Central at Ludlowe, 10 a.m. — NFHS Network

North Haven at West Haven, 2 p.m. — NFHS Network

Brunswick at Taft, 3 p.m. — Local.Live

Westhill at Greenwich, 3 p.m. — WGCH 1490-AM

LIVE UPDATES