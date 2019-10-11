WEEK 5 High School Football Primer, Broadcast Links and Live Updates

Welcome to Week 5 in Connecticut High School Football. Here’s your one-stop shop to get all the broadcast links, scores and updates from the weekend’s games.
But with much of the state taking their mandated byes, the pickings are slim. The biggie is, of course No. 5 Newtown at No. 10 Shelton, Friday night.
Here’s your primer for the week:
WEEK 5 SCHEDULE / SCOREBOARD | WEEK 5 STAFF PICKS | SPB’S AUDIBLES | TOP 10 POLL
Live streams via the NFHS Network require a one-time fee or a subscription to view. Other streams are mostly free for viewers, although some might require the use of an app.
You can also follow along on Twitter at #cthsfb, or on the live stream below the broadcast links.
BROADCAST LINKS
If you are a broadcaster and would like your game link listed, email sean.bowley@hearstmediact.com