Week 5 girls soccer state coaches polls: Notre Dame-Fairfield moves into tie for 2nd in M-S poll

H. John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
Zoe Wood (right) and the Notre Dame-Fairfield girls soccer team is tied for 2nd in the latest Class M-S state coaches poll.

 

Class M-S poll

 

TeamPoints
1. Granby (5)59
T2. Lewis Mills (1)48
T2. Notre Dame-Fairfield48
4. Weston44
5. Holy Cross41
6. Portland25
7. Old Lyme22
8. Plainfield18
9. Tolland10
10. Watertown7
Also receiving votes: Wolcott 5, Housatonic 2, Nonnewaug 1.
Coaches voting: Nelson Mingachos (Immaculate), Mark Morello (Lyman Memorial), Erin Prescott-Reed (Tolland), Tom Cunningham (Seymour), Chris Ghiglia (Waterford), and Paco Ruiz (Bolton).
First place votes in parenthesis.

 

Class LL-L poll

 

TeamPoints
1. Ridgefield (5)59
2. Staples (1)55
3. Glastonbury48
4. New Canaan42
5. Southington34
6. St. Joseph29
7. South Windsor17
8. Newington14
9. Suffield13
10. Guilford10
Also receiving votes: Farmington, Simsbury, Wilton.
Coaches voting: Jim Murray (Avon); David Sullivan (unaffiliated); Marc Kenney (Newtown); Iain Golding (Ridgefield); Marvin Miller (Shelton), Rachael Redding (East Lyme).

