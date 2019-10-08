Week 5 girls soccer state coaches polls: Notre Dame-Fairfield moves into tie for 2nd in M-S poll

Class M-S poll
|Team
|Points
|1. Granby (5)
|59
|T2. Lewis Mills (1)
|48
|T2. Notre Dame-Fairfield
|48
|4. Weston
|44
|5. Holy Cross
|41
|6. Portland
|25
|7. Old Lyme
|22
|8. Plainfield
|18
|9. Tolland
|10
|10. Watertown
|7
|Also receiving votes: Wolcott 5, Housatonic 2, Nonnewaug 1.
|Coaches voting: Nelson Mingachos (Immaculate), Mark Morello (Lyman Memorial), Erin Prescott-Reed (Tolland), Tom Cunningham (Seymour), Chris Ghiglia (Waterford), and Paco Ruiz (Bolton).
First place votes in parenthesis.
Class LL-L poll
|Team
|Points
|1. Ridgefield (5)
|59
|2. Staples (1)
|55
|3. Glastonbury
|48
|4. New Canaan
|42
|5. Southington
|34
|6. St. Joseph
|29
|7. South Windsor
|17
|8. Newington
|14
|9. Suffield
|13
|10. Guilford
|10
|Also receiving votes: Farmington, Simsbury, Wilton.
|Coaches voting: Jim Murray (Avon); David Sullivan (unaffiliated); Marc Kenney (Newtown); Iain Golding (Ridgefield); Marvin Miller (Shelton), Rachael Redding (East Lyme).