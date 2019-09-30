WEEK 4 High School Football Scoreboard / Schedule

Friday, Oct. 4

CCC

Glastonbury at S.Windsor, 3:15 p.m.

New Britain at Simsbury, 7:00 p.m.

Southington at Hall, 7:00 p.m.

Tolland at Bulk/HMTCA/Weav, 7:00 p.m.

Bloomfield at Plainville, 6:30 p.m.

E.Catholic at Rocky Hill, 7:00 p.m.

Windsor at Brist.Cent., 6:00 p.m.

E.O. Smith at Platt, 4 p.m.

NW Catholic at Berlin, 6:30 p.m.

RHAM at Newington, 6:30 p.m.

Wethersfield at Farmington, 6:30 p.m.

E.Hartford at Conard, 7:00 p.m.

Maloney at Middletown, 7:00 p.m.

CTC

Prince at Quinebaug, 3:30 p.m.

Bull. Havens at Vinal/Goodw./WT, 6:00 p.m.

Platt Tech at ATI, 7:45 p.m.

ECC

Bacon Acad. at Waterford, 4:00 p.m.

Stonington at Griswold/Wheeler, 4:00 p.m.

FCIAC

St. Joseph at New Canaan, 7:00 p.m.

Staples at McMahon, 7:00 p.m.

Wilton at Ffld.Warde, 7:00 p.m.

Darien at Trumbull, 7:00 p.m.

Ffld.Ludlowe at Norwalk, 7:00 p.m.

Westhill at Danbury, 7:00 p.m.

NEPSAC

Cheshire Academy at Suffield Academy, 6 p.m.

St. Luke’s at Dexter Southfield (Mass.), 5 p.m.

NVL

Wilby at Crosby, 7:00 p.m.

Derby at Oxford, 6:00 p.m.

Watertown at Naugatuck, 7:00 p.m.

Woodland at Wolcott, 6:00 p.m.

Ansonia at St.Paul, 7:00 p.m.

S.Heart/Kaynor at Torrington, 7:00 p.m.

PEQUOT

Granby/Canton at SMSA/Univ/Class, 6:00 p.m.

N.Branford at Rockville, 6:30 p.m.

Valley Reg./Old Lyme at Staf./E.Wind./Som., 6:30 p.m.

SCC

Law at Bassick, 6:00 p.m.

East Haven at Guilford, 7:00 p.m.

Lyman Hall at Foran, 7:00 p.m.

Wilbur Cross at Daniel Hand, 6:00 p.m.

Amity at ND-WH, 7:00 p.m.

Branford at Sheehan, 7:00 p.m.

Cheshire at Shelton, 7:00 p.m.

SWC

Newtown at Pomperaug, 6:30 p.m.

Bunnell at Masuk, 7:00 p.m.

New Milford at Brookfield, 7:00 p.m.

New.Fair. at Bethel, 7:00 p.m.

Weston at Stratford, 7:00 p.m.

OTHERS

Amistad at Montville, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

CCC

Manchester at Enfield, 2:00 p.m.

Lewis Mills at Avon, 2:30 p.m.

Brist.East. at Hartford Pub., 1:00 p.m.

CTC

Thames River at MCW Unit., 12:00 p.m.

O’Brien at Wilcox Tech, 6:00 p.m.

ECC

Fitch at Killingly, 11:00 a.m.

NFA at East Lyme, 2:00 p.m.

Plainfield at Woodstock, 10:30 a.m.

Windham at CREC, 11:00 a.m.

Ledyard at New London, 1:00 p.m.

FCIAC

Greenwich at Bridg.Central, 4:00 p.m.

Trinity/Wright Tech at Stamford, 2:30 p.m.

NEPSAC

National Christian Academy at St. Thomas More, 2:30 pm.

Fieldston (NY) at Hopkins, 3:30

Canterbury at Albany Academy for Boys (NY), 3 p.m.

Choate at Brunswick, 4 p.m.

Williston Northampton (Mass.) at Avon Old Farms, 3:45 p.m.

Taft at Trinity-Pawling (NY), 4 p.m.

St. Paul’s (NH) vs. King at Rafferty Stadium, Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Berkshire (Mass.) at Hamden Hall, 4 p.m.

Kingswood-Oxford at Cushing Academy (Mass.), 5 p.m.

Kent at Lawrenceville (NJ), 5:30 p.m.

Phillips Exeter (NH) at Loomis Chaffee, 5:30 p.m.

Hotchkiss at Salisbury, 6:30 p.m.

NVL

WCA at Kennedy, 10:00 a.m.

Seymour at Holy Cross, 3:00 p.m.

PEQUOT

Cov./WT/Bolt/Lym at Cromwell/Port., 12:00 p.m.

Ellington at Morgan, 1:00 p.m.

H-K at Gilbert/NW, 3:00 p.m.

OSW at W.Locks/Suff./E.Gran., 3:00 p.m.

SCC

Hamden at Xavier, 6:00 p.m.

SWC

Barlow at ND-Ffld, 2:30 p.m.

OTHERS

Boston College HS (MA) at Capital/AF, 1:00 p.m.