WEEK 4 High School Football Scoreboard / Schedule

Friday, Oct. 4
CCC
Glastonbury at S.Windsor, 3:15 p.m.
New Britain at Simsbury, 7:00 p.m.
Southington at Hall, 7:00 p.m.
Tolland at Bulk/HMTCA/Weav, 7:00 p.m.
Bloomfield at Plainville, 6:30 p.m.
E.Catholic at Rocky Hill, 7:00 p.m.
Windsor at Brist.Cent., 6:00 p.m.
E.O. Smith at Platt, 4 p.m.
NW Catholic at Berlin, 6:30 p.m.
RHAM at Newington, 6:30 p.m.
Wethersfield at Farmington, 6:30 p.m.
E.Hartford at Conard, 7:00 p.m.
Maloney at Middletown, 7:00 p.m.
CTC
Prince at Quinebaug, 3:30 p.m.
Bull. Havens at Vinal/Goodw./WT, 6:00 p.m.
Platt Tech at ATI, 7:45 p.m.
ECC
Bacon Acad. at Waterford, 4:00 p.m.
Stonington at Griswold/Wheeler, 4:00 p.m.
FCIAC
St. Joseph at New Canaan, 7:00 p.m.
Staples at McMahon, 7:00 p.m.
Wilton at Ffld.Warde, 7:00 p.m.
Darien at Trumbull, 7:00 p.m.
Ffld.Ludlowe at Norwalk, 7:00 p.m.
Westhill at Danbury, 7:00 p.m.
NEPSAC
Cheshire Academy at Suffield Academy, 6 p.m.
St. Luke’s at Dexter Southfield (Mass.), 5 p.m.
NVL
Wilby at Crosby, 7:00 p.m.
Derby at Oxford, 6:00 p.m.
Watertown at Naugatuck, 7:00 p.m.
Woodland at Wolcott, 6:00 p.m.
Ansonia at St.Paul, 7:00 p.m.
S.Heart/Kaynor at Torrington, 7:00 p.m.
PEQUOT
Granby/Canton at SMSA/Univ/Class, 6:00 p.m.
N.Branford at Rockville, 6:30 p.m.
Valley Reg./Old Lyme at Staf./E.Wind./Som., 6:30 p.m.
SCC
Law at Bassick, 6:00 p.m.
East Haven at Guilford, 7:00 p.m.
Lyman Hall at Foran, 7:00 p.m.
Wilbur Cross at Daniel Hand, 6:00 p.m.
Amity at ND-WH, 7:00 p.m.
Branford at Sheehan, 7:00 p.m.
Cheshire at Shelton, 7:00 p.m.
SWC
Newtown at Pomperaug, 6:30 p.m.
Bunnell at Masuk, 7:00 p.m.
New Milford at Brookfield, 7:00 p.m.
New.Fair. at Bethel, 7:00 p.m.
Weston at Stratford, 7:00 p.m.
OTHERS
Amistad at Montville, 4:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
CCC
Manchester at Enfield, 2:00 p.m.
Lewis Mills at Avon, 2:30 p.m.
Brist.East. at Hartford Pub., 1:00 p.m.
CTC
Thames River at MCW Unit., 12:00 p.m.
O’Brien at Wilcox Tech, 6:00 p.m.
ECC
Fitch at Killingly, 11:00 a.m.
NFA at East Lyme, 2:00 p.m.
Plainfield at Woodstock, 10:30 a.m.
Windham at CREC, 11:00 a.m.
Ledyard at New London, 1:00 p.m.
FCIAC
Greenwich at Bridg.Central, 4:00 p.m.
Trinity/Wright Tech at Stamford, 2:30 p.m.
NEPSAC
National Christian Academy at St. Thomas More, 2:30 pm.
Fieldston (NY) at Hopkins, 3:30
Canterbury at Albany Academy for Boys (NY), 3 p.m.
Choate at Brunswick, 4 p.m.
Williston Northampton (Mass.) at Avon Old Farms, 3:45 p.m.
Taft at Trinity-Pawling (NY), 4 p.m.
St. Paul’s (NH) vs. King at Rafferty Stadium, Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Berkshire (Mass.) at Hamden Hall, 4 p.m.
Kingswood-Oxford at Cushing Academy (Mass.), 5 p.m.
Kent at Lawrenceville (NJ), 5:30 p.m.
Phillips Exeter (NH) at Loomis Chaffee, 5:30 p.m.
Hotchkiss at Salisbury, 6:30 p.m.
NVL
WCA at Kennedy, 10:00 a.m.
Seymour at Holy Cross, 3:00 p.m.
PEQUOT
Cov./WT/Bolt/Lym at Cromwell/Port., 12:00 p.m.
Ellington at Morgan, 1:00 p.m.
H-K at Gilbert/NW, 3:00 p.m.
OSW at W.Locks/Suff./E.Gran., 3:00 p.m.
SCC
Hamden at Xavier, 6:00 p.m.
SWC
Barlow at ND-Ffld, 2:30 p.m.
OTHERS
Boston College HS (MA) at Capital/AF, 1:00 p.m.