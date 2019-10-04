WEEK 4 High School Football Primer, Broadcast Links and Live Updates

Welcome to Week 4 of the 2019 High School Football season in Connecticut. Here’s your one-stop shop to get all the broadcast links, scores and updates from the weekend’s games.
It’s another EEE-addled slate, with games from all over getting pushed up or down the schedule. You can get the latest here on our scoreboard:
WEEK 4 SCHEDULE | WEEK 4 STAFF PICKS | SPB’S AUDIBLES WEEK 4
Thankfully, we just might have our first frost of the year Friday night, so our mosquito nightmare might, at last, be at an end.
Below are broadcast links for a number of games, including the FCIAC showdown between No. 2 St. Joseph and No. 9 New Canaan. Here’s a feature on St. Joseph’s new QB Jack Wallace, as he leads the Hogs into Dunning Stadium to face Drew Pyne and the Rams.
Live streams via the NFHS Network require a one-time fee or a subscription to view. Other streams are mostly free for viewers, although some might require the use of an app.
You can also follow along on Twitter at #cthsfb, or on the live stream below the broadcast links.