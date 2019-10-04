WEEK 4 High School Football Primer, Broadcast Links and Live Updates

Welcome to Week 4 of the 2019 High School Football season in Connecticut. Here’s your one-stop shop to get all the broadcast links, scores and updates from the weekend’s games.

It’s another EEE-addled slate, with games from all over getting pushed up or down the schedule. You can get the latest here on our scoreboard:

Thankfully, we just might have our first frost of the year Friday night, so our mosquito nightmare might, at last, be at an end.

Below are broadcast links for a number of games, including the FCIAC showdown between No. 2 St. Joseph and No. 9 New Canaan. Here’s a feature on St. Joseph’s new QB Jack Wallace, as he leads the Hogs into Dunning Stadium to face Drew Pyne and the Rams.

Live streams via the NFHS Network require a one-time fee or a subscription to view. Other streams are mostly free for viewers, although some might require the use of an app.

You can also follow along on Twitter at #cthsfb, or on the live stream below the broadcast links.

BROADCAST LINKS

FRIDAY

Lyman Hall at Foran, 7 p.m. — WAVZ 1300-AM | ESPNRadio 1300 | ESPNRadio1300 Facebook

Amity at Notre Dame-WH, 3:30 p.m. — NFHS Network

Prince Tech at Quinebaug Valley, 3:30 p.m. — WINY 1350-AM / 97.1 FM

Westhill at Danbury, 7 p.m. — Local.Live

Stonington at Griswold/Wheeler, 4 p.m. — SNSN Radio

East Catholic at Rocky Hill, 7 p.m. — WCNXRadio

Wilbur Cross at Hand — NFHS Network

E.O. Smith at Platt, 4 p.m. — NFHS Network

New Milford at Brookfield, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network

Cheshire at Shelton, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network

Ludlowe at Norwalk, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network

St. Joseph at New Canaan, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network

Bunnell at Masuk, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network

SATURDAY

Manchester at Enfield, 2 p.m. — NFHS Network

Greenwich at Bridgeport Central, 4 p.m. — WGCH 1490-AM

Choate at Brunswick, 4 p.m. — Local.Live

LIVE UPDATES

