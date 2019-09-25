GameTime CT

Girls Soccer

Week 3 state coaches polls: Ridgefield, Staples on top in LL-L

Reese Sutter and Staples are currently second in the Class LL-L state coaches poll.

Class LL-L poll

TeamPoints
1. Ridgefield (3)48
2. Staples (1)44
3. Glastonbury (1)43
4. New Canaan28
5. Southington27
6. Guilford20
7. Suffield19
8. St. Joseph15
9. South Windsor14
10. Newington7
Also receiving votes: Avon, McMahon, Ledyard, Mercy, Simsbury
Coaches voting: Jim Murray (Avon); David Sullivan (unaffiliated); Marc Kenney (Newtown); Iain Golding (Ridgefield); Marvin Miller (Shelton).

 

Class M-S poll

TeamPoints
1. Weston (4)56
2. Notre Dame-Fairfield48
3. Old Lyme44
T4. Granby (1)42
T4. Holy Cross (1)42
6. Lewis Mills29
7. Plainfield22
8. Wolcott10
T9. Portland, Bacon Academy8
T9. Coginchaug8
Also receiving votes: Nonnewaug 7, Tolland 3, Waterford 2.
Coaches voting: Nelson Mingachos (Immaculate), Mark Morello (Lyman Memorial), Erin Prescott-Reed (Tolland), Tom Cunningham (Seymour), Chris Ghiglia (Waterford), and Paco Ruiz (Bolton).
First place votes in parenthesis.

