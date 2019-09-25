Week 3 state coaches polls: Ridgefield, Staples on top in LL-L

Class LL-L poll
|Team
|Points
|1. Ridgefield (3)
|48
|2. Staples (1)
|44
|3. Glastonbury (1)
|43
|4. New Canaan
|28
|5. Southington
|27
|6. Guilford
|20
|7. Suffield
|19
|8. St. Joseph
|15
|9. South Windsor
|14
|10. Newington
|7
|Also receiving votes: Avon, McMahon, Ledyard, Mercy, Simsbury
|Coaches voting: Jim Murray (Avon); David Sullivan (unaffiliated); Marc Kenney (Newtown); Iain Golding (Ridgefield); Marvin Miller (Shelton).
Class M-S poll
|Team
|Points
|1. Weston (4)
|56
|2. Notre Dame-Fairfield
|48
|3. Old Lyme
|44
|T4. Granby (1)
|42
|T4. Holy Cross (1)
|42
|6. Lewis Mills
|29
|7. Plainfield
|22
|8. Wolcott
|10
|T9. Portland, Bacon Academy
|8
|T9. Coginchaug
|8
|Also receiving votes: Nonnewaug 7, Tolland 3, Waterford 2.
|Coaches voting: Nelson Mingachos (Immaculate), Mark Morello (Lyman Memorial), Erin Prescott-Reed (Tolland), Tom Cunningham (Seymour), Chris Ghiglia (Waterford), and Paco Ruiz (Bolton).
First place votes in parenthesis.