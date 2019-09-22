WEEK 3 High School Football Schedule / Scoreboard

Friday, Sept. 27

CCC

Farmington at E.O. Smith, 6 p.m.

Hartford Pub. at Windsor, 7 p.m.

Hall at E.Hartford, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.

Conard at Glastonbury, 7 p.m.

Enfield at Southington, 7 p.m.

CTC

O’Brien at Cheney Tech, 6 p.m.

Quinebaug at Vinal/Goodw./WT, 6 p.m.

ECC

Stonington at Waterford, 6 p.m.

Windham at Plainfield, 6 p.m.

FCIAC

Norwalk at Greenwich, 7 p.m.

Trinity/Wright Tech at Trumbull, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph at Wilton, 7 p.m.

Danbury at Bridg.Central, 7 p.m.

NEPSAC (Preps)

Hamden Hall at Dexter Southfield (Mass.), 6 p.m.

Cheshire Academy at Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.

NVL

Kennedy at Wilby, 7 p.m.

Oxford at Ansonia, 7 p.m.

Woodland at Derby, 7 p.m.

Naugatuck at St.Paul, 7 p.m.

Wolcott at Torrington, 7 p.m.

Watertown at Seymour, 7 p.m.

PEQUOT

N.Branford at Cromwell/Port., 6 p.m.

Rockville at Granby/Canton, 6:30 p.m.

W.Locks/Suff./E.Gran. at Cov./WT/Bolt/Lym, 6:30 p.m.

OTHERS

McMahon at Wilbur Cross, 3:30 p.m.

Berlin at Killingly, 6:30 p.m.

E.Catholic at Lyman Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Lewis Mills at Bethel, 6:30 p.m.

North Haven at Maloney, 6:30 p.m.

Pomperaug at Brist.East., 6:30 p.m.

Barlow at Tolland, 7 p.m.

Branford at New.Fair., 7 p.m.

Brist.Cent. at Masuk, 7 p.m.

Cheshire at Ffld.Warde, 7 p.m.

CREC at Bulk/HMTCA/Weav, 7 p.m.

Daniel Hand at Wethersfield, 7 p.m.

East Haven at Rocky Hill, 7 p.m.

Fitch at Bunnell, 7 p.m.

Hamden at New Milford, 7 p.m.

Hillhouse at Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

Newington at Amity, 7 p.m.

NFA at Shelton, 7 p.m.

NW Catholic at Weston, 7 p.m.

Plainville at Law, 7 p.m.

Platt at ND-WH, 7 p.m.

Sheehan at Brookfield, 7 p.m.

Stratford at Foran, 7 p.m.

West Haven at Newtown, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

CCC

Middletown at RHAM, 1 p.m.

Simsbury at S.Windsor, 10 a.m.

CTC

Prince at Thames River, 1 p.m.

Bull. Havens at Platt Tech, 5 p.m.

ATI at Wilcox Tech, 6 p.m.

ECC

Ledyard at Montville, 10 a.m.

Griswold/Wheeler at Bacon Acad., 12 p.m.

FCIAC

Darien at Westhill, 1 p.m.

New Canaan at Stamford, 1 p.m.

Ridgefield at Staples, 6 p.m.

New Canaan at Stamford, 7 p.m.

NEPSAC (Preps)

Canterbury at Proctor Academy (NH), 2 p.m.

Hopkins at Morristown-Beard (NJ), 2 p.m.

Phillips Andover at Salisbury, 2:30 p.m.

Avon Old Farms at Kent, 3 p.m.

Suffield Academy at Worcester Academy (Mass), 3 p.m.

Phillips Exeter Academy (NH) at Choate, 3 p.m.

Trinity Pawling (NY) at Loomis Chaffee, 3:30 p.m.

New Hampton (NH) at Kingswood Oxford, 3:30 p.m.

Hotchkiss at Deerfield (Mass.), 4 p.m.

Taft at Williston Northampton (Mass.), 6:30 p.m.

St. Luke’s at Berkshire (Mass.), 6 p.m.

Albany Academy for Boys (NY), 1:30 p.m.

Hun School at Capital Prep Harbor, 1:30 p.m.

NVL

Crosby at WCA, 11 a.m.

S.Heart/Kaynor at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.

PEQUOT

H-K at OSW, 10:30 a.m.

Cog./H.Ray/E.Hamp at Valley Reg./Old Lyme, 1 p.m.

Gilbert/NW at Ellington, 1 p.m.

SMSA/Univ/Class at Morgan, 1 p.m.

OTHERS

Bassick at ND-Ffld, 12 p.m.

Ffld.Prep at Ffld.Ludlowe, 12 p.m.

Woodstock at Amistad, 12 p.m.

Xavier at New London, noon

East Lyme at Harding, 1 p.m.

Guilford at Avon, 1 p.m.