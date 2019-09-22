WEEK 3 High School Football Schedule / Scoreboard

Friday, Sept. 27
CCC
Farmington at E.O. Smith, 6 p.m.
Hartford Pub. at Windsor, 7 p.m.
Hall at E.Hartford, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.
Conard at Glastonbury, 7 p.m.
Enfield at Southington, 7 p.m.
CTC
O’Brien at Cheney Tech, 6 p.m.
Quinebaug at Vinal/Goodw./WT, 6 p.m.
ECC
Stonington at Waterford, 6 p.m.
Windham at Plainfield, 6 p.m.
FCIAC
Norwalk at Greenwich, 7 p.m.
Trinity/Wright Tech at Trumbull, 7 p.m.
St. Joseph at Wilton, 7 p.m.
Danbury at Bridg.Central, 7 p.m.
NEPSAC (Preps)
Hamden Hall at Dexter Southfield (Mass.), 6 p.m.
Cheshire Academy at Brunswick, 6:30 p.m.
NVL
Kennedy at Wilby, 7 p.m.
Oxford at Ansonia, 7 p.m.
Woodland at Derby, 7 p.m.
Naugatuck at St.Paul, 7 p.m.
Wolcott at Torrington, 7 p.m.
Watertown at Seymour, 7 p.m.
PEQUOT
N.Branford at Cromwell/Port., 6 p.m.
Rockville at Granby/Canton, 6:30 p.m.
W.Locks/Suff./E.Gran. at Cov./WT/Bolt/Lym, 6:30 p.m.
OTHERS
McMahon at Wilbur Cross, 3:30 p.m.
Berlin at Killingly, 6:30 p.m.
E.Catholic at Lyman Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Lewis Mills at Bethel, 6:30 p.m.
North Haven at Maloney, 6:30 p.m.
Pomperaug at Brist.East., 6:30 p.m.
Barlow at Tolland, 7 p.m.
Branford at New.Fair., 7 p.m.
Brist.Cent. at Masuk, 7 p.m.
Cheshire at Ffld.Warde, 7 p.m.
CREC at Bulk/HMTCA/Weav, 7 p.m.
Daniel Hand at Wethersfield, 7 p.m.
East Haven at Rocky Hill, 7 p.m.
Fitch at Bunnell, 7 p.m.
Hamden at New Milford, 7 p.m.
Hillhouse at Bloomfield, 7 p.m.
Newington at Amity, 7 p.m.
NFA at Shelton, 7 p.m.
NW Catholic at Weston, 7 p.m.
Plainville at Law, 7 p.m.
Platt at ND-WH, 7 p.m.
Sheehan at Brookfield, 7 p.m.
Stratford at Foran, 7 p.m.
West Haven at Newtown, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28
CCC
Middletown at RHAM, 1 p.m.
Simsbury at S.Windsor, 10 a.m.
CTC
Prince at Thames River, 1 p.m.
Bull. Havens at Platt Tech, 5 p.m.
ATI at Wilcox Tech, 6 p.m.
ECC
Ledyard at Montville, 10 a.m.
Griswold/Wheeler at Bacon Acad., 12 p.m.
FCIAC
Darien at Westhill, 1 p.m.
New Canaan at Stamford, 1 p.m.
Ridgefield at Staples, 6 p.m.
New Canaan at Stamford, 7 p.m.
NEPSAC (Preps)
Canterbury at Proctor Academy (NH), 2 p.m.
Hopkins at Morristown-Beard (NJ), 2 p.m.
Phillips Andover at Salisbury, 2:30 p.m.
Avon Old Farms at Kent, 3 p.m.
Suffield Academy at Worcester Academy (Mass), 3 p.m.
Phillips Exeter Academy (NH) at Choate, 3 p.m.
Trinity Pawling (NY) at Loomis Chaffee, 3:30 p.m.
New Hampton (NH) at Kingswood Oxford, 3:30 p.m.
Hotchkiss at Deerfield (Mass.), 4 p.m.
Taft at Williston Northampton (Mass.), 6:30 p.m.
St. Luke’s at Berkshire (Mass.), 6 p.m.
Albany Academy for Boys (NY), 1:30 p.m.
Hun School at Capital Prep Harbor, 1:30 p.m.
NVL
Crosby at WCA, 11 a.m.
S.Heart/Kaynor at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.
PEQUOT
H-K at OSW, 10:30 a.m.
Cog./H.Ray/E.Hamp at Valley Reg./Old Lyme, 1 p.m.
Gilbert/NW at Ellington, 1 p.m.
SMSA/Univ/Class at Morgan, 1 p.m.
OTHERS
Bassick at ND-Ffld, 12 p.m.
Ffld.Prep at Ffld.Ludlowe, 12 p.m.
Woodstock at Amistad, 12 p.m.
Xavier at New London, noon
East Lyme at Harding, 1 p.m.
Guilford at Avon, 1 p.m.