Welcome to Week 3 in Connecticut High School Football. Here’s your one-stop shop to get all the broadcast links, scores and updates from the weekend’s games.

Live streams via the NFHS Network require a one-time fee or a subscription to view. Other streams are mostly free for viewers, although some might require the use of an app.

You can also follow along on Twitter at #cthsfb, or on the live stream below the broadcast links.

BROADCAST LINKS

Friday

NORTHWEST CATHOLIC at WESTON, 4 p.m. — NFHS Network

CHESHIRE ACADEMY at BRUNSWICK, 6:30 p.m. — Local.Live

TRINITY/WRIGHT TECH at TRUMBULL, 7 p.m. — TrumbullFootball.com | 920 WON

WOLCOTT at TORRINGTON, 7 p.m.. — WAPJ 89.9-FM OR 105.1-FM

NORWICH FREE ACADEMY at SHELTON, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network

WEST HAVEN at NEWTOWN, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network

NORTH HAVEN at MALONEY — NFHS Network

PLATT at NOTRE DAME-WEST HAVEN, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network

BRANFORD at NEW FAIRFIELD, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network

FITCH at BUNNELL, 7 p.m. — GameDayCT on YouTube

SHEEHAN at BROOKFIELD, 7 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK

BRISTOL CENTRAL at MASUK, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network

BROOKFIELD at SHEEHAN, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network

Saturday

GRISWOLD/WHEELER at BACON ACADEMY, Noon — SNSN Radio

FAIRFIELD PREP at LUDLOWE, Noon — NFHS Network

STONINGTON at WATERFORD, 1 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK

DARIEN at WESTHILL, 1 p.m. — Darien Athletic Foundation on YouTube

SACRED HEART/KAYNOR TECH at HOLY CROSS, 1 p.m. — WATR 1320-AM

ALBANY ACADEMY FOR BOYS (NY) at KING SCHOOL, 1:30 p.m. — Rob Adams on Mixlr

LIVE UPDATES

#cthsfb Week 3 updates – Curated tweets by

GameTimeCT