Week 3 High School Football in Photos

Weston's Diego Salcedo picks up a fumble and scores for the Trojans against Northwest Catholic at Weston high school on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

Fairfield Prep and Ludlowe had not played since 1951. The wait was worth it. Members of the Prep football walked the quarter mile to Ludlowe, then walked away with a 37-28 victory.

No. 3 Greenwich stayed unbeaten by rolling past Norwalk.

No. 4 Darien and No. 9 New Canaan swept Stamford, with wins over Westhill and Stamford, respectively.

No. 5 Shelton stifled Norwich Free Academy and No. 6 Newtown rallied past West Haven.

No. 8 Ridgefield remained unbeaten with its victory over Staples.

Relive the weekend through the lenses of Hearst Connecticut Media’s talented photographers.