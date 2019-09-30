The Watertown football team is off to a 3-0 start this season. The Watertown football team is off to a 3-0 start this season. Photo: Peter Wallace / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Peter Wallace / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Week 3 football notebook: Watertown carrying over momentum from last season 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

A very young Watertown football team last year started slowly but built to a good finish. That has carried over to a 3-0 start after Friday’s 35-0 win over Seymour.

“Two years ago, when we made a run to the state tournament, we graduated 18 seniors,” coach Luigi Velardi said. “The (current players) didn’t get much time. As the year went on we got better and better every day.”

And this year’s group, with run/pass threat Xavier Powell at quarterback, the season’s first three weeks have gone nicely, with wins over Derby and St. Paul in the first two games.

“We’re able to throw the ball downfield,” Velardi said. “We’ve got seven or eight kids who can all catch. They’re running the right routes, the way they’re supposed to be run.”

Outside linebacker Jonathan Palumba has stepped up to become a key defensive player, Velardi said.

The offensive and defensive lines were Velardi’s preseason concern; they’re coming along. They’ll get a big test the next two weeks: Watertown visits Naugatuck on Friday, then hosts Ansonia the week after.

ENDING STREAKS: Two long losing streaks ended this weekend.

New Milford’s 12-game streak came to an end with a 30-29 win over Hamden. Reese Vanek scored the go-ahead touchdown and threw a touchdown pass to Johnny Fitzmaurice to pad the lead.

The Green Wave had last won on Thanksgiving Tuesday in 2017 over New Fairfield.

And Bristol Eastern topped Pomperaug 14-0 to end a 17-game losing streak. Bryce Curtin threw two touchdown passes.

The Lancers’ last win was Oct. 6, 2017, against Farmington.

GOING LONG: Two state kickers were credited with 52-yard field goals on Saturday.

Josh Hamel, a junior lefty for Gilbert/Northwestern, kicked one of them in a 14-10 loss to Ellington.

Senior Kevin Mullaj did it Saturday, Avon’s only scoring in a 37-3 loss to Guilford.

TRIPLE-EEEK: Games are already moving for the weekend, like E.O. Smith at Platt, now 4 p.m. on Friday instead of 6:30, as municipalities, schools and organizations continue to be sensitive to concerns about eastern equine encephalitis.

Friday’s Granby/Canton visit to SMSA’s co-op has been moved up from 6 p.m. to 3:30.

TALLEST PYNE: From Terry Dinan, New Canaan’s Drew Pyne threw his 89th career passing touchdown on Saturday. That ties a school record set by his predecessor, Michael Collins, now at Texas Christian.

COACHING HONOR: For the second week in a row, one of New York’s NFL teams has honored an FCIAC coach as its coach of the week. This time, it was the New York Giants, honoring Ridgefield’s Kevin Callahan after the Tigers’ 17-14 Week 2 win over New Canaan.

The Jets honored Stamford’s Jamar Greene last week.

CLICK ‘LIKE’: Seen on Instagram, Wethersfield hosted a toy drive at Friday night’s game against Hand in memory of Maven Borgen, a Wethersfield girl who died in 2017 at age 6 from brain cancer. The Tigers joined in on the drive, benefiting Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.





