WEEK 2 High School Football Primer, Broadcast Links and Live Updates

Welcome to Week 2 in Connecticut High School Football. Here’s your one-stop shop to get all the broadcast links, scores and updates from the weekend’s games.
Live streams via the NFHS Network require a one-time fee or a subscription to view. Other streams are mostly free for viewers, although some might require the use of an app.
You can also follow along on Twitter at #cthsfb, or on the live stream below the broadcast links.
BROADCAST LINKS
Friday
Brookfield at East Haven, 7 p.m. — WAVZ 1300-AM | ESPNRadio 1300 | ESPNRadio1300 Facebook
Greenwich at Trumbull, 7 p.m. — WGCH 1490-AM | TrumbullFootball.com | 920 WON
Crosby at Naugatuck, 7 p.m. — WATR 1320-AM
Central Falls (RI) at Plainfield, 7 p.m. — WINY 1350-AM / 97.1 FM
Griswold at Ledyard, 3:45 p.m. — SNSN Radio
Southington at Darien, 7 p.m. — Darien Athletic Foundation on YouTube
Bunnell at North Haven, 7 p.m. — North Haven Football on Facebook
Waterford at Montville, 4:15 p.m. — GameDayCT on YouTube
Platt at Wethersfield, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network
Bristol Central at Maloney, 6:30 p.m. — NFHS Network
Weston at Hillhouse, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network
Middletown at Hand, 6:45 p.m. — NFHS Network
New Milford at Enfield, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network
Conard at West Haven, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network
Saturday
Notre Dame-WH at St. Joseph, 1:30 p.m. — NFHS Network: St. Joseph Feed | NDWH Feed
Glastonbury at Norwich Free Academy, 3 p.m. — NFHS Network
Suffield Academy at Deerfield (Mass.), 3 p.m. — Suffield Academy Livestream
Brunswick at Hotchkiss, 5:30 p.m. — Local.Live
LIVE STREAM
