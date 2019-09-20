WEEK 2 High School Football Primer, Broadcast Links and Live Updates

Welcome to Week 2 in Connecticut High School Football. Here’s your one-stop shop to get all the broadcast links, scores and updates from the weekend’s games.

Live streams via the NFHS Network require a one-time fee or a subscription to view. Other streams are mostly free for viewers, although some might require the use of an app.

You can also follow along on Twitter at #cthsfb, or on the live stream below the broadcast links.

BROADCAST LINKS

Friday

Brookfield at East Haven, 7 p.m. — WAVZ 1300-AM | ESPNRadio 1300 | ESPNRadio1300 Facebook

Crosby at Naugatuck, 7 p.m. — WATR 1320-AM

Central Falls (RI) at Plainfield, 7 p.m. — WINY 1350-AM / 97.1 FM

Griswold at Ledyard, 3:45 p.m. — SNSN Radio

Southington at Darien, 7 p.m. — Darien Athletic Foundation on YouTube

Bunnell at North Haven, 7 p.m. — North Haven Football on Facebook

Waterford at Montville, 4:15 p.m. — GameDayCT on YouTube

Platt at Wethersfield, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network

Bristol Central at Maloney, 6:30 p.m. — NFHS Network

Weston at Hillhouse, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network

Middletown at Hand, 6:45 p.m. — NFHS Network

New Milford at Enfield, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network

Conard at West Haven, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network

Saturday

Glastonbury at Norwich Free Academy, 3 p.m. — NFHS Network

Suffield Academy at Deerfield (Mass.), 3 p.m. — Suffield Academy Livestream

Brunswick at Hotchkiss, 5:30 p.m. — Local.Live

LIVE STREAM

