Field Hockey: Week 2 Fine Performances, Week 3 Games to Watch

Darien goalie Catherine Vogt makes a save at the goal against Staples during a game earlier this season. Darien goalie Catherine Vogt makes a save at the goal against Staples during a game earlier this season. Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Buy photo Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Week 2 Fine Performances, Week 3 Games to Watch 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FINE PERFORMANCES

Brianna Bell, Hopkins: She scored two goals including the game-winning goal in a 2-1 win over Wilbraham & Monson.

Grace Hartman, Hand: She scored with 4:26 to go in the first half in a 1-0 win over SCC rival Amity.

Catherine Vogt, Darien: Vogt had five saves in a 3-1 FCIAC win over Staples.

Kathryn O’Donnell, Greenwich: She scored the game-winning goal with 26:06 to go in the second half in a 2-1 FCIAC win over Fairfield Warde.

Ava Galdenzi, North Branford: Galdenzi had five goals in a 9-0 win over Waterford.

GAMES TO WATCH

Thursday

Fairfield Warde (2-1) at Darien (4-0), 4 p.m.: Fairfield Warde’s solid start gets tested by the Blue Wave, led by defender Tala Garcia and forward Molly Hellman.

Pomperaug (2-0-1) at Weston (3-0), 5:30 p.m.: A pair of SWC teams meet who are strong on both ends of the field. In its first three games Pomperaug outscored opponents 6-1 and in its first three games Weston outscored opponents 4-0.

Friday

Sacred Heart Academy (1-1-1) at Hand (4-1), 3:45 p.m.: A key SCC matchup between two teams that had deep runs in the 2018 Class M tournament and had one thing in common – Guilford ended both of their 2018 seasons. The SHArks advanced to the Class M final where they lost 3-1 to Guilford. Hand advanced to the Class M semifinals and lost 1-0 to Guilford.

Oct. 2

Westbrook (3-0-1) at North Branford (5-0), 6 p.m.: Two of the top teams in the Shoreline Conference meet in a rematch of last season’s Shoreline Conference tournament final. North Branford defeated Westbrook 2-0 in the 2018 Shoreline Conference tournament championship game.