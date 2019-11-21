Week 11 High School Football Primer / Broadcast Links / Updates

It’s a shortened Week 11 as the state gears up for the state championships Saturday and the Thanksgiving Extravaganza beginning next week.
But there are plenty of big matchups with playoff implications on the line, with teams like Killingly, Cheshire and Berlin all needing wins to clinch their places in their state playoff classes. Others, like Fairfield Prep and Shelton, who play Friday night, and New Fairfield, which plays Thursday night, need to win to stay alive.
WEEK 11 SCHEDULE / SCOREBOARD | TOP 10 POLL | STAFF PICK’EMS | SPB’S AUDIBLES
Below are all the live broadcast links available for this weekend’s games. Live streams via the NFHS Network require a one-time fee or a subscription to view. Other streams are mostly free for viewers, although some might require the use of an app.
You can also follow along on Twitter at #cthsfb, or on the live stream below the broadcast links.
BROADCAST LINKS
If you are a broadcaster and would like your game link listed, email sean.bowley@hearstmediact.com. Remember to email your game recaps to GameTimeCT@gmail.com.
THURSDAY
Watertown at Naugatuck, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network | WATR 1320-AM
Notre Dame-Fairfield at New Fairfield, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network
FRIDAY
Wishbone Bowl: Berlin at New Britain, 6:30 p.m. — NFHS Network
South Windsor at Enfield, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network
Fairfield Prep at Shelton, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network
Harding at Cheshire, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network
West Haven at Xavier, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network | WCNXRadio.com
New London at Killingly, 6:30 p.m. — GameDayCT on YouTube | WINY 1350-AM / 97.1-FM
Law at East Haven, 7 p.m. — WELI 960-AM | Livestream WELI on Facebook
St. Joseph at Stamford, 6 p.m. — Local Live TV
UPDATES
[coming soon]