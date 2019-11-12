GameTime CT

Girls Soccer

Week 10 state coaches polls: St. Joseph moves up to No. 2 behind Staples in LL-L

Gregory Vasil / For Hearst Connecticut Media
St. Joseph goalkeeper Grace Hickey makes a diving save during the FCIAC Girls Soccer Championship against the Staples Wreckers on Thursday Nov 7, 2019 at Wilton High School in Wilton, Connecticut. St. Joseph is ranked second behind Staples in the latest LL-L poll.

Class LL-L poll

 

TeamPoints
1. Staples (5)50
2. St. Joseph43
3. Southington39
4. Ridgefield38
5. Glastonbury30
6. New Canaan17
7. RHAM15
8. South Windsor13
9. Wilton11
10. Newington7
Also receiving votes: Cheshire, Guilford, Newtown, Shelton and Suffield.
Coaches voting: Jim Murray (Avon); David Sullivan (unaffiliated); Marc Kenney (Newtown); Iain Golding (Ridgefield); Marvin Miller (Shelton).

 

Class M-S poll

 

TeamPoints
1. Granby (6)60
2. Notre Dame-Fairfield51
3. Holy Cross48
4. Plainfield40
5. Weston39
6. Lewis Mills29
7. Watertown18
8. Haddam-Killingworth17
9. Housatonic8
10. Portland7
Also receiving votes: Old Lyme 6, Immaculate 5, Wolcott 2, Valley Regional 1.
Coaches voting: Nelson Mingachos (Immaculate), Mark Morello (Lyman Memorial), Erin Prescott-Reed (Tolland), Tom Cunningham (Seymour), Chris Ghiglia (Waterford), and Paco Ruiz (Bolton).
First place votes in parenthesis.

