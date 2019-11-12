Week 10 state coaches polls: St. Joseph moves up to No. 2 behind Staples in LL-L

Class LL-L poll
|Team
|Points
|1. Staples (5)
|50
|2. St. Joseph
|43
|3. Southington
|39
|4. Ridgefield
|38
|5. Glastonbury
|30
|6. New Canaan
|17
|7. RHAM
|15
|8. South Windsor
|13
|9. Wilton
|11
|10. Newington
|7
|Also receiving votes: Cheshire, Guilford, Newtown, Shelton and Suffield.
|Coaches voting: Jim Murray (Avon); David Sullivan (unaffiliated); Marc Kenney (Newtown); Iain Golding (Ridgefield); Marvin Miller (Shelton).
Class M-S poll
|Team
|Points
|1. Granby (6)
|60
|2. Notre Dame-Fairfield
|51
|3. Holy Cross
|48
|4. Plainfield
|40
|5. Weston
|39
|6. Lewis Mills
|29
|7. Watertown
|18
|8. Haddam-Killingworth
|17
|9. Housatonic
|8
|10. Portland
|7
|Also receiving votes: Old Lyme 6, Immaculate 5, Wolcott 2, Valley Regional 1.
|Coaches voting: Nelson Mingachos (Immaculate), Mark Morello (Lyman Memorial), Erin Prescott-Reed (Tolland), Tom Cunningham (Seymour), Chris Ghiglia (Waterford), and Paco Ruiz (Bolton).
First place votes in parenthesis.