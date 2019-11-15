WEEK 10 High School Football Primer, Broadcast Links and Live Updates

It’s the last full week of football until Thanksgiving and scores of teams are jockeying for the state playoffs, many against each other as the season winds down.

Big games? We’ve got a few.

In the CIAC we’ve got Shelton at No. 1 Hand… Sheehan at No. 10 Cheshire… Wilton at New Canaan… Windsor at Maloney… Ridgefield at Greenwich… Bloomfield at Berlin. And then, of course, is Saturday’s NEPSAC Bowl Games.

In short, it’s going to be an action-packed Week 10.

Can’t make it out to a game? Then stay right here. We’ll be providing plenty of updates and video highlights as they happen.

Below are all the live broadcast links available for this weekend’s games. Live streams via the NFHS Network require a one-time fee or a subscription to view. Other streams are mostly free for viewers, although some might require the use of an app.

You can also follow along on Twitter at #cthsfb, or on the live stream below the broadcast links.

BROADCAST LINKS

If you are a broadcaster and would like your game link listed, email sean.bowley@hearstmediact.com. Remember to email your game recaps to GameTimeCT@gmail.com.

FRIDAY

Windsor at Maloney, 6:30 p.m. — NFHS Network

Shelton at No. 1 Hand, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network

Wilton at New Canaan, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network

Brookfield at Bunnell, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network

North Haven at Xavier, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network | WCNXRadio.com

West Haven at Notre Dame-WH, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network

Ludlowe at Danbury, 7 p.m. — Local Live

No. 3 Darien at Norwalk, 7 p.m. — Local Live

CREC at Griswold/Wheeler, 6:30 p.m. — SNSN Radio

Oxford at Woodland, 6:30 p.m. — WATR 1320-AM

New Britain at Southington, 7 p.m. — WZMX 93.7-FM

SATURDAY

Staples at No. 2 St. Joseph, 11 a.m. — WWPT 90.3-FM

No. 9 Ridgefield at No. 4 Greenwich, 6:30 p.m. — Local Live | WGCH 1490-AM

Naugatuck at Holy Cross, 1 p.m. — WATR 1320-AM

Wilcox Tech at Thames River, 1 p.m. — GameDayCT on YouTube

NEPSAC Todd Marble Bowl: Brunswick at The Governor’s Academy, 3:30 p.m. — Local Live

NEPSAC Kevin Driscoll Bowl: Suffield Academy (8-0) at Avon Old Farms (8-0), 1 p.m. — Avon Old Farms Live Stream

UPDATES

