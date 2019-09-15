Greenwich’s AJ Barber catches a pass for a touchdown against Danbury’s Xavier Ross in the season opener for both teams in this FCIAC contest at Cardinal Stadium in Greenwich on Saturday. Greenwich’s AJ Barber catches a pass for a touchdown against Danbury’s Xavier Ross in the season opener for both teams in this FCIAC contest at Cardinal Stadium in Greenwich on Saturday. Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Matthew Brown / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 65 Caption Close Week 1 High School Football in Photos 1 / 65 Back to Gallery

The first weekend of the 2019 high school football season did not disappoint.

Stamford honored two classmates who died earlier this month in a car accident with a pregame ceremony, then went on to stun perennial power Staples Friday night 14-13. The Black Knights scored on for a two-point conversion with 6:27 left in the game for the victory.

Colin McCabe rushed for 324 yards on 20 carries to lead top-ranked Hand to a 49-14 win over Notre Dame-West Haven.

Third-ranked New Canaan took the long hike up 95 to New London and was able to pull away from the Whalers 32-6, but not before a battle from one of the ECC’s most storied programs.

Fourth-ranked Greenwich, last year’s No. 1 team, showed it’s still very worthy of its top five ranking with an impressive 49-3 win over a Danbury team many feel is on the rise.

In prep school action, former Bloomfield star Jason Manson made quite an impression in his first game as head coach at St. Thomas More, doing what no other coach had done in five years: defeat Choate. St. Thomas More snapped Choate’s 48-game win streak with a 34-9 win. Choate is not a CIAC team, however, it did come one win shy of tying Cheshire’s state-record winning streak of 49, set from 1991-96.

Hall senior Noe Ruelas set the state record Friday night with a 56-yard field goal at Chalmers Stadium. Despite the boot, Simsbury won the game 9-3 in overtime.

Scroll through the slideshow above to relive the first weekend in Connecticut high school football through the lenses of our photographers.