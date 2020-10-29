Wednesday’s schools scoreboard: East Haven boys soccer shuts out Whitney Tech

BOYS SOCCER

East Haven 2, Whitney Tech 0

Leandro Soto Molina scored both goals for the East Haven boys soccer team, which defeated Whitney Tech 2-0 Wednesday afternoon in a Southern Connecticut Conference home game.

Luis Agudelo assisted on Soto Molina’s second goal for the Yellowjackets (4-4), who have won three consecutive games.

Whitney Tech (0-4-0) 0 0 — 0 East Haven (4-2-0) 1 1 — 2

Goals: East Haven — Leandro Soto Molina goal, 25:00; Leandro Soto Molina goal (from Luis Agudelo), 59:00.

Jonathan Law 2, Foran 0

Lex Edwards scored a pair of goals, one in each half, to help Law defeat its town rival at Milford Wednesday night.

Jonathan Law (5-1-0) 1 1 — 2 Foran (5-1-0) 0 0 — 0

Goals: Jonathan Law — Lex Edwards goal (from Marcelo Silva), 5:00; Lex Edwards goal, 51:00.

GIRLS SOCCER

Mercy 4, Sacred Heart Academy 2

Kaila Lujambio scored all four goals for Mercy, which remained undefeated with an SCC victory at Hamden.

Grace Riegler, Kate Donlan and Katie Menard all had assists for the Tigers (7-0). Ella Guth scored both goals for the Sharks (4-3-1).

Mercy (7-0-0) 4 — 4 Sacred Heart Academy (4-2-0) 2 — 2

Goals: Mercy — Kaila Lujambio penalty kick, 55:06; Kaila Lujambio goal (from Grace Riegler), 57:06; Kaila Lujambio goal (from Kate Donlan), 57:37; Kaila Lujambio goal (from Katie Menard), 76:05. Sacred Heart Academy — Ella Guth goal, 61:04; Ella Guth goal, 66:59.

FIELD HOCKEY

Trumbull 5, St. Joseph 0

Lauren Buck scored three goals for Trumbull (8-0) in an FCIAC win at Trumbull. Kayla Barbagallo added a goal and an assist for the Eagles.

Trumbull (4-0-0) 2 3 — 5 St. Joseph (0-4-0) 0 0 — 0

Goals: Trumbull — Lauren Buck goal, 6:31; Lauren Buck goal (from Kayla Barbagallo), 3:55; Devon Watson goal (from Megan Smith), 12:42; Kayla Barbagallo goal (from Maura Carbone), 0:52; Lauren Buck goal (from Amelia DePino), 0:50.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Notre Dame-West Haven 21, Law 40

(At Carrigan, West Haven), 3.1 miles

Individual results: 1. Liam Fedigan (L), 16:50; 2. Devin Rodriquez (ND), 17:40; 3. Jacob Carson (ND), 17:49; 4. Kevin Sevigny (ND), 17:55; 5. Caleb Shaw (ND), 18:04.

West Haven wins two

(At College Woods Park, New Haven), 5 km

Team results: Foran 25, Wilbur Cross 32; West Haven 25, Wilbur Cross 30; West Haven 20, Foran 35.

Individual results: 1. Nikita Omelchenko (WC), 17:53; 2. Nathanael Huebner (F), 18:21; 3. Wolf Boone (WC), 18:37; 4. James Weber (WH), 18:53; 5. Allen Aldrich (WH), 18:55.

Xavier 19, Amity 44

(At Mercy High, Middletown), 3.0 miles

Individual results: 1. Eamon Burke (X), 16:14; 2. Mason Beaudette (A), 16:36; 3. Brody Santagata (X), 16:40; 4. Noah San Vicente (X), 16:52; 5. Nick Cassarino (X), 16:58.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Amity 15, Mercy 44

(At Mercy High, Middletown), 3.0 miles

Individual results: 1. Aviva Wyner (A), 21:01; 2. Nell Grant (A), 21:06; 3. Ariana Garay (A), 21:08; 4. Caroline Chen (A), 21:09; 5. Mackenzie Martin (A), 22:16.

Cheshire 23, Branford 35

(At Cheshire Park), 2.9 miles

Individual results: 1. Megan Georgescu – Cheshire 19:49; 2. Olivia Ferraro – Cheshire 20:23; 3. Isla Leonetti – Branford 20:42; 4. Hannah Jackson – Branford 20:52; 5. Cate Bedard – Cheshire 20:52.5. Record: C 7-2.

Sacred Heart Academy wins two

(At Eisenhower Park, Milford), 5K

Team results: Sacred Heart Academy 24, Lauralton Hall 32; Sacred Heart Academy 27, Law 30; Law 26, Lauralton Hall 35.

Individual results: 1. Kelly Jones (LH) 20:50; 2. Julia Cannon (SHA) 21:38; 3. Emma Kirck (SHA) 22:25; 4. Hailey Spooner (SHA) 22:39; 5. Carys Cook (LH) 22:47.

Wilbur Cross 25, Foran 32

(At College Woods Park, New Haven), 5 km

Individual results: 1. Margo Pedersen (WC), 21:19; 2. Xochitl Sanchez (WC), 21:33; 3. Anna Harris (F), 22:31; 4. Anna Omelchenko (WC), 22:57; 5. Haley Ruane (F), 23:07.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Shelton 95, East Haven/Wilbur Cross 70

200 Medley Relay S- 2:01.04 (D’Addio, Balcerzak, Parkes, Bretan); 200 Free EHWC- Norah Rome 1:59.64; 200 IM S- Olivia D’Addio 2:34.90; 50 Free EHWC- Julia Rosado 27.49; 100 Fly EHWC- JJ Kim 1:05.31; 100 Free S- Kayla Bretan 1:00.08; 500 Free EHWC- Norah Rome 5:16.64; 200 Free Relay EHWC-1:52.10 (Kim, JJ, McCarroll, Rosado, Rome); 100 Back EHWC- Julia Rosado 1:04.23; 100 Breaststroke EHWC- JJ Kim 1:16.69; 400 Free Relay EHWC- 4:17.28 (Brooks, Kim [Kate], McCarroll, Rome).