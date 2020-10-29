Wednesday’s schools scoreboard: East Haven boys soccer shuts out Whitney Tech

BOYS SOCCER
East Haven 2, Whitney Tech 0
Leandro Soto Molina scored both goals for the East Haven boys soccer team, which defeated Whitney Tech 2-0 Wednesday afternoon in a Southern Connecticut Conference home game.
Luis Agudelo assisted on Soto Molina’s second goal for the Yellowjackets (4-4), who have won three consecutive games.
Whitney Tech (0-4-0)
0
0
—
0
East Haven (4-2-0)
|
1
|
1
|
—
|
2
Goals: East Haven — Leandro Soto Molina goal, 25:00; Leandro Soto Molina goal (from Luis Agudelo), 59:00.
Jonathan Law 2, Foran 0
Lex Edwards scored a pair of goals, one in each half, to help Law defeat its town rival at Milford Wednesday night.
Jonathan Law (5-1-0)
1
1
—
2
Foran (5-1-0)
0
0
—
0
Goals: Jonathan Law — Lex Edwards goal (from Marcelo Silva), 5:00; Lex Edwards goal, 51:00.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mercy 4, Sacred Heart Academy 2
Kaila Lujambio scored all four goals for Mercy, which remained undefeated with an SCC victory at Hamden.
Grace Riegler, Kate Donlan and Katie Menard all had assists for the Tigers (7-0). Ella Guth scored both goals for the Sharks (4-3-1).
Mercy (7-0-0)
4
—
4
Sacred Heart Academy (4-2-0)
2
—
2
Goals: Mercy — Kaila Lujambio penalty kick, 55:06; Kaila Lujambio goal (from Grace Riegler), 57:06; Kaila Lujambio goal (from Kate Donlan), 57:37; Kaila Lujambio goal (from Katie Menard), 76:05. Sacred Heart Academy — Ella Guth goal, 61:04; Ella Guth goal, 66:59.
FIELD HOCKEY
Trumbull 5, St. Joseph 0
Lauren Buck scored three goals for Trumbull (8-0) in an FCIAC win at Trumbull. Kayla Barbagallo added a goal and an assist for the Eagles.
Trumbull (4-0-0)
2
3
—
5
St. Joseph (0-4-0)
0
0
—
0