Wednesday’s schools scoreboard

Today’s games

All times 3:45 p.m. unless noted

FOOTBALL: NVL INTER: Torrington at WCA, 3:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER: CTC: Kaynor Tech at O’Brien Tech; Whitney Tech at Platt Tech; Non-league: Hamden at Bassick; Old Saybrook at Norwich Free Academy; SCC: Branford at Hand; Foran at Career/Hillhouse; Preps: Hamden Hall at St. Luke’s, 4:15 p.m.; Hopkins at Gunnery, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: Shoreline: Hale Ray at North Branford, 3:30 p.m.; Westbrook at Old Lyme; Coginchaug at Valley Regional; Haddam-Killingworth at Old Saybrook; Cromwell at Morgan, 3:30 p.m.; NVL: Wolcott at Seymour, 3:30 p.m.; Holy Cross at Oxford, 6:30 p.m.; SCC: North Haven at Branford; Preps: St. Luke’s at Hamden Hall, 4:15 p.m.; Non-league: Harding at Derby

FIELD HOCKEY: Shoreline: Old Saybrook at North Branford; SCC: Hand at Lyman Hall; Guilford at Sheehan; Amity at Hamden

GIRLS SWIMMING: SCC: Sacred Heart Academy at West Haven; East Haven/Wilbur Cross at Lyman Hall (Sheehan), 5 p.m.; Hamden at Mercy (Wesleyan), 7 p.m.; Branford at Lauralton Hall (Foran), 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Non-league: Amistad at Morgan, 5:30 p.m.; Preps: Hamden Hall at St. Luke’s, 4:30 p.m.; SCC: Hand at Lyman Hall, 5 p.m.; Guilford at North Haven, 5:30 p.m.; Amity at Hamden, 5:30 p.m.; Sacred Heart Academy at West Haven, 5:30 p.m.; Cheshire at Shelton, 6 p.m.; Shoreline: Valley Regional at Coginchaug, 5:30 p.m.; SWC: New Milford at Bunnell, 5:30 p.m.; NVL: Ansonia at Crosby, 6 p.m.; Oxford at Seymour, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer

Cheshire Academy 3, Canterbury 2

Cheshire Academy (2-0-0) 2 1 — 3 Canterbury (0-2-0) 2 0 — 2

Goals: Canterbury — Ludovico Zanotti goal; own goal. Cheshire Academy — August Saigne goal; own goal; August Saigne goal.

Notre Dame-West Haven 9, East Haven 1

East Haven (0-5-0) 1 0 — 1 Notre Dame-West Haven (2-6-0) 1 8 — 9

Goals: East Haven — Ethar Al Hawari goal. Notre Dame-West Haven — Matt Consorte goal (from Christian Lombard); Matt Consorte goal; Thomas Ellis goal; Thomas Ellis goal (from Christian Lombard); Nick Vitti goal; Christian Lombard goal; Kyle Cardenas goal (from Nick Vitti); Connor Naumann goal; Brendan Canning goal.

Morgan 6, Amistad 1

Morgan (8-1-0) 5 1 — 6 Amistad (0-4-0) 0 1 — 1

Goals: Morgan — Zach Tuccitto goal (from Josh Kennedy), 3:00; Max Skidmore goal (from Zach Tuccitto), 9:00; Matt Lopez goal (from Sean Cafferty), 36:00; Max Skidmore goal, 38:00; Sebastian Kadlof goal (from Matt Lopez), 40:00; Kyle Gagliardi goal (from Andrew Daly and Zach Tuccitto), 70:00. Amistad — Alex Gunnay penalty kick, 71:00.

Hopkins 6, Gunnery 1

Hopkins (4-3-0) 4 2 — 6 Gunnery (0-2-0) 0 1 — 1

Goals: Hopkins — Luca Richo goal (from Max Fujimori), 71:00; Jack Consiglio goal (from Robert Tullonge), 71:00; Luca Richo goal (from Robert Tullonge), 71:00; Jack Consiglio goal (from Robert Tullonge), 71:00; H Glover goal (from Max Fujimori), 71:00; Robert Tullonge goal (from Jack Consiglio), 71:00. Gunnery — Kevin Truong goal, 71:00.

Cromwell 2, Morgan 1

Morgan (8-1-0) 1 0 — 1 Cromwell (1-0-0) 0 2 — 2

Goals: Morgan — Zach Tuccitto goal (from Josh Kennedy), 32:00. Cromwell — Anthony Caracoglia penalty kick, 50:00; Joe Salafia goal (from Anthony Caracoglia), 68:00.

Xavier 4, Bacon Academy 0

Bacon Academy (0-1-0) 0 0 — 0 Xavier (5-1-0) 4 0 — 4

Goals: Xavier — Noah Stevenson goal (from Brady Stevenson), 8:27; Alec Sotomayor goal (from Brendan Montano), 10:51; Brady Stevenson penalty kick, 17:19; Brendan Montano goal (from Noah Stevenson), 22:45.

Girls soccer

Seymour 6, Torrington 2

Torrington (0-1-0) 0 2 — 2 Seymour (5-3-0) 3 3 — 6

Goals: Seymour — Suzana Imetovski goal; Lexi Valdes goal (from Kailey Roxo); Katie Bruno goal (from Suzana Imetovski); McKenzie Collins goal (from Suzana Imetovski); Zana Imetovski goal (from Suzana Imetovski); Viktoria Biblekaj goal (from Lexi Valdes). Torrington — goal; goal.

Field hockey

Mercy 1, Lauralton Hall 0

Mercy (1-0-0) 1 0 — 1 Lauralton Hall (0-4-0) 0 0 — 0

Goals: Mercy — Mia Carbone goal (from Arianna Ricciardi).

Girls volleyball

Whitney Tech 3, Platt Tech 0

Whitney Tech 25 25 25 Platt Tech 11 14 9

Whitney Tech (9-2-0): Emyiah Gillard 4 kills; Nyla Tucker 7 aces.

Platt Tech (2-5-0): Te’Ajai Hall 3 kills, 3 aces; Alaina Goodrich 2 aces.

Mercy 3, Lauralton Hall 1

Lauralton Hall 21 28 14 13 Mercy 25 26 25 25

Lauralton Hall (1-10-0): Caroline Fabrizio 9 digs; Anna Farruggio 15 assists; Skylar Wingate 6 kills, 1 ace.

Mercy (6-5-0): Carissa Civitello 13 digs, 3 aces; Isabella Bartolomei 27 assists, 4 aces; Francesca Pokorski 16 kills.