Wednesday’s schools scoreboard

Today’s games
All times 3:45 p.m. unless noted
FOOTBALL: FCIAC DIV. I: Greenwich at Bridgeport Central, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER: CTC: O’Brien Tech at Abbott Tech; Platt Tech at Bullard Havens; Whitney Tech at Wolcott Tech; Shoreline: Portland at Coginchaug, 6:30 p.m.; Non-league: Amistad at Foran, 6 p.m.; NVL: St. Paul at Oxford, 6:30 p.m.; SWC: Notre Dame-Fairfield at Bunnell, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER: NVL: Seymour at Woodland, 3:30 p.m.; Derby at Wolcott, 6 p.m.; SWC: Bunnell at Notre Dame-Fairfield; Shoreline: Coginchaug at Portland; SCC: Amity at Hand, 6 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY: Shoreline: Morgan at Old Saybrook; Non-league: Southington at Branford, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING: SCC: Lyman Hall at Guilford (Bramford YMCA); Hamden at East Haven/Wilbur Cross; Sacred Heart Academy at Mercy (Wesleyan), 7 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: NVL: Seymour at Wolcott, 6 p.m.; SCC: Sheehan at Lyman Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Coginchaug 6, North Branford 0
|
Coginchaug (5-2-0)
|
4
|
2
|
—
|
6
|
North Branford (0-1-0)
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
Goals: Coginchaug — Hugh Barrett goal (from Ignacio De La Hoz Garcia); Hugh Barrett goal (from Anthony Gavrilovich); Anthony Gavrilovich goal (from Hugh Barrett); Anthony Gavrilovich goal (from Evan Hempel); Max Temple goal (from Tyler Kobus); Ignacio De La Hoz Garcia goal (from Tyler Kobus).
West Haven 3, Jonathan Law 0
|
Jonathan Law (0-4-0)
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
West Haven (4-3-0)
|
2
|
1
|
—
|
3
Goals: West Haven — Aldo Barregan goal, 12:20; Aldo Barregan goal (from Sebastain Nevaro), 31:51; Derick Meza goal, 41:00.
Girls soccer
Old Lyme 2, Morgan 1
|
Morgan (4-3-0)
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
Old Lyme (1-0-0)
|
2
|
0
|
—
|
2
Goals: Morgan — Taylor Wyatt goal (from Madeline Stopkoski and Maura Kelly), 12:00. Old Lyme — Emily Deroehn goal (from Katie Funaro), 9:00; Melissa Mauro goal (from Katie Funaro), 27:00.
Wilbraham & Monson 2, Cheshire Academy 1
|
Cheshire Academy (0-3-0)
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
1
|
Wilbraham & Monson (1-0-0)
|
2
|
0
|
—
|
2
Goals: Wilbraham & Monson — Cara Murphy goal, 27:00; V, Gwozdzik goal. 27:00. Cheshire Academy — Katie Welage goal, 27:00.
Cheshire 2, Daniel Hand 1
|
Daniel Hand (3-3-0)
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
1
|
Cheshire (2-0-0)
|
2
|
0
|
—
|
2
Goals: Cheshire — Ellie Pergolotti goal, 18:00; Marisa Brough goal, 41:00. Daniel Hand — Mia Forti goal, 46:00.
Jonathan Law 2, Lauralton Hall 0
|
Lauralton Hall (1-4-0)
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
Jonathan Law (4-2-0)
|
2
|
0
|
—
|
2
Coginchaug 3, North Branford 1
|
North Branford (0-3-0)
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
Coginchaug (4-2-0)
|
0
|
3
|
—
|
3
Goals: North Branford — Alessia Valentino goal, 46:00. Coginchaug — Samantha Paul goal, 46:00; Ashley Woodward goal (from Katie Farr), 46:00; Katie Farr goal, 46:00.
Field hockey
Rye (NY) 3, Hamden Hall 1
|
Rye (NY) (1-1-0)
|
2
|
1
|
—
|
3
|
Hamden Hall (5-2-0)
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
1
Goals: Rye (NY) — Elizabeth Friedberg goal, 24:33; Amelia Lower goal, 24:33; Olivia Friedberg goal, 10:59. Hamden Hall — Kelly Thomas goal, 8:34.
North Branford 1, Westbrook 0
|
Westbrook (4-1-0)
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
North Branford (6-0-0)
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
1
Goals: North Branford — Ava Galdenzi goal, 4:28.
Girls volleyball
Cheshire Academy 3, Ethel Walker 0
|
Cheshire Academy
|
25
|
25
|
25
|
Ethel Walker
|
16
|
19
|
14
Amity 3, Jonathan Law 1
|
Amity
|
16
|
25
|
25
|
25
|
Jonathan Law
|
25
|
23
|
19
|
22
Jonathan Law: Eryn Mower 15 assists; Maddie Lula 4 GP, 10 kills; Katie McNellis 4 GP, 13 digs, 4 aces.
Oxford 3, Crosby 0
|
Oxford
|
25
|
25
|
25
|
Crosby
|
13
|
17
|
18
Oxford (1-0-0): Olivia Lombardi 9 kills, 2 aces; Roula Tzepos 3 kills, 23 assists.
Crosby (0-2-0): Yosmeiris Castro 31 digs.
Whitney Tech 3, Bullard Havens Tech 2
|
Bullard Havens Tech
|
25
|
25
|
15
|
19
|
12
|
Whitney Tech
|
21
|
17
|
25
|
25
|
15
Bullard Havens Tech: Nayelis Morales 10 assists, 2 aces; Shania Davitt 5 kills, 4 aces.
Whitney Tech (8-0-0): Emyiah Gillard 7 aces; Megan Calderin 10 kills.
Notre Dame-Fairfield 3, Bethel 1
|
Bethel
|
22
|
20
|
25
|
14
|
Notre Dame-Fairfield
|
25
|
25
|
23
|
25
Bethel (1-6-0): Sophia Islam 3 kills, 10 digs, 1 ace; Samantha Gross 1 kill, 1 assist, 12 digs, 4 aces; Amanda Tuccillo 20 digs, 5 aces.
Sacred Heart Academy 3, Lyman Hall 2
|
Lyman Hall
|
19
|
17
|
28
|
25
|
5
|
Sacred Heart Academy
|
25
|
25
|
25
|
12
|
15
Lyman Hall (1-8-0): McKenzie Grady 15 kills, 11 digs; Paige Hansen 5 kills, 6 aces; Gianna Scoppetto 19 assists.
Sacred Heart Academy (7-2-0): Jill Manning 14 kills; Julianna Tangari 16 digs; Nina Longabardi 20 assists.
Cheshire 3, Hamden 0
|
Cheshire
|
25
|
25
|
25
|
Hamden
|
15
|
22
|
10
Cheshire (6-1-0): Julia Bartiet 3 GP, 10 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace; Emma Watkinson 3 GP, 22 assists, 1 dig, 1 ace.
Mercy 3, Branford 0
|
Branford
|
14
|
15
|
23
|
Mercy
|
25
|
25
|
25
Branford (2-4-0): Mariza Johnson 13 digs, 2 aces; Celia Turbert 4 kills; Anastasia Lafoss 6 kills, 2 assists, 1 ace.
Mercy (4-4-0): Isabella Bartolomei 18 assists; Francesca Pokorski 5 kills, 5 digs, 3 aces; Laila Mularski 5 kills.
Hale Ray 3, North Branford 0
|
North Branford
|
15
|
19
|
18
|
Hale Ray
|
25
|
25
|
25
North Branford (0-2-0): Sally Cuchinotta 4 kills.
Hale Ray (5-0-0): Jackie Parker 7 digs, 4 aces; Jessica Stricker 9 kills, 2 blocks.
North Haven 3, West Haven 1
|
West Haven
|
12
|
15
|
25
|
7