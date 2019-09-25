Wednesday’s schools scoreboard

Today’s games

All times 3:45 p.m. unless noted

BOYS SOCCER: NVL: Derby at Ansonia, 3:30 p.m.; CTC: Abbott Tech at Whitney Tech; Bullard Havens at O’Brien Tech; Wright Tech at Platt Tech; Shoreline: Haddam-Killingworth at Coginchaug; SCC: Foran at Career/Hillhouse; Shelton at Lyman Hall; Branford at Wilbur Cross; Hamden at Fairfield Prep; Xavier at Amity; Hand at Law, 6 p.m.; North Haven at West Haven, 6:30 p.m.; East Haven at Sheehan, 6:30 p.m.; Guilford at Cheshire, 6:30 p.m.; SWC: Bunnell at Pomperaug, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: Shoreline: North Branford at Valley Regional; Coginchaug at Haddam-Killingworth; Westbrook at Hale Ray; Morgan at Old Saybrook; SCC: Wilbur Cross at East Haven; Amity at Sacred Heart Academy; Career/Hillhouse at Hamden, 5 p.m.; Lyman Hall at Branford, 6 p.m.; West Haven at Hand; Sheehan at Shelton, 7 p.m.; Mercy at North Haven, 7 p.m.; SWC: Pomperaug at Bunnell, 7 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY: Shoreline: Old Saybrook at Haddam-Killingworth; Non-league: Stonington at Amity; Valley Regional at Somers; SCC: Sheehan at Lyman Hall, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING: SCC: Hand at Hamden; Amity at Sheehan, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: CTC: Platt Tech at Abbott Tech, 5:15 p.m.; Shoreline: East Hampton at Coginchaug, 5:30 p.m.; SCC: West Haven at Foran, 5 p.m.; Non-league: East Haven at Seymour, 6 p.m.; NVL: Sacred Heart at Ansonia, 6 p.m.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY: Shoreline: Old Lyme, Valley Regional at Morgan (IRC)

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY: Shoreline: Old Lyme, Valley Regional at Morgan (IRC)

Boys soccer

Cheshire Academy 4, Gunnery 1

Gunnery (0-1-0) 0 1 — 1 Cheshire Academy (1-0-0) 0 4 — 4

Seymour 7, Derby 0

Derby (0-3-0) 0 0 — 0 Seymour (1-0-0) 5 2 — 7

Goals: Seymour — Zach Frey goal (from Joe Marchetti ); Zach Frey goal; Jacek Inglant goal (from Chris Seara); Evan Pinto goal; Oleh Stasyuk goal; Ethan Bryce goal; Oleh Stasyuk goal.

Shelton 7, East Haven 0

East Haven (0-2-0) 0 0 — 0 Shelton (2-1-0) 5 2 — 7

Goals: Shelton — Vincent Mallozzi goal (from Mark Gergely), 31:12; Alexander Coleman goal (from Ian Sevillano), 29:42; Vincent Mallozzi goal (from Ian Sevillano), 25:56; Mark Gergely goal, 13:46; Garrett Ziperstein goal, 11:21; Justin Sanyo goal, 22:33; Garrett Ziperstein goal, 38:23.

Girls soccer

Haddam-Killingworth 4, Coginchaug 0

Coginchaug (3-2-0) 0 0 — 0 Haddam-Killingworth (3-2-0) 1 3 — 4

Goals: Haddam-Killingworth — Kedarjah Lewis goal, 0:41; Morgan Madore penalty kick, 35:45; Kedarjah Lewis goal, 33:32; Leah Sosnowski goal, 26:40.

Hopkins 3, Greens Farms Academy 0

Greens Farms Academy (0-1-0) 0 0 — 0 Hopkins (4-0-0) 2 1 — 3

Goals: Hopkins — Lilly Fagan goal, 25:00; Taylor Jenkins goal (from Lilly Fagan), 29:00; Kate Collier goal (from Ella Fujimori), 50:00.

Field hockey

Worcester Academy (Mass.) 6, Cheshire Academy 1

Cheshire Academy (0-2-0) 0 1 — 1 Worcester Academy (Mass.) (1-0-0) 5 1 — 6

Hamden Hall 1, Canterbury 0

Canterbury (0-1-0) 0 0 — 0 Hamden Hall (4-1-0) 0 1 — 1

Goals: Hamden Hall — Kaci Benoit goal, 2:05.

Girls volleyball

Cheshire Academy 3, Westover 1

Westover 26 20 20 19 Cheshire Academy 24 25 25 25

Jonathan Law 3, Foran 0

Jonathan Law 25 25 25 Foran 15 18 10

Jonathan Law (6-0-0): Emily Morey 10 aces; Caroline Chesson 4 kills, 3 aces; Alexis Neidler 11 kills.

Foran (3-3-0): Briana Brassell 9 kills; Isabel Messore 3 aces; Paige Carlson 5 kills.

New Milford 3, Stratford 0

Stratford 20 15 14 New Milford 25 25 25

Stratford (2-1-0): Sami Perley 3 kills, 3 assists, 9 digs; Sydney Ritchie 5 kills, 3 assists, 8 digs; Elani Marrero 8 digs.

Boys cross country

Notre Dame wins three (Milford): Team scores: West Haven 17, Foran 38; Notre Dame 15, Foran 50; Foran 15, Hillhouse 50; Notre Dame 20, West Haven 40; West Haven 15, Hillhouse 50; Notre Dame 15, Hillhouse 50. Individual results: 1. Sebastian Villanueva (WH), 18:21, 2. Ohm Patel (ND), 18:31, 3. Oliver Shannon (ND), 18:54, 4. Gabriel Quinn (ND), 19:03; 5. Devin Rodriguez (ND), 19:07; 6. Kevin Sevigny (ND), 19:19; 7. Jacob Carson (ND), 19:58; 8. James Weber (WH), 19:59; 9. Khai Outhavong (WH), 20:01; 10. Ryan Martinez Miranda (WH), 20:03. Records: Notre Dame 4-0, Hillhouse 1-4, Foran 1-7, West Haven 0-5.

Girls cross country

Foran wins three (at Milford): Team scores: Foran 17, West Haven 43; Foran 21, Hillhouse 38; Foran 27, Sacred Heart 28; Hillhouse 21, West Haven 35; Sacred Heart 15, West Haven 46; Sacred Heart 25 Hillhouse 32. Individual results: 1. Mia Williams (F), 22:28, 2. Emily Birney (SH), 22:48; 3. Don’nay Davis (HH), 22:49, 4. Haley Ruane (F), 24:23, 5. Iris Chen (F), 24:38; 6. Bernedette Karpel (HH), 24:46; 7. Karly Martino (SH), 24:46; 8. Reya Ekeh (SH), 25:26; 9. Enyla Williams (HH), 25:27; 10. Chase Ireland (SH), 25:29. Records: Foran 4-3, Sacred Heart 1-3, Hillhouse 1-4, West Haven 0-5.

Girls swimming

Lyman Hall 82, Cheshire 96 (at Wallingford): MR – Julia Stevens,Mary Barto,Julianna Tyler,Lavata Gulat C 1:59.09; 200 FR – Jillian Stevens C 2:04.17; IM – Nora Bergstrom C 2:18.26; 50 – Sarah Chen C 25.89; Diving – Alyssa Cervero LH 197.10; Butterfly – Avery Polysala C 1:03.56; 100 Freestyle – Caroline Krawec LH 56.02; 500 freestyle – Sophie Murphy C 5:20.17; 200 Freestyle Relay – Sarah Chen,Nora Bergstrom,Gabrielle Sokolik,Jillian Stevens C 1:47.37; 100 Backstroke – Julianna Tyler C 1:06.07; 100 Breaststroke – Caroline Krawec LH 1:09.69; 400 Freestlye Relay – Grace Cox,E.Rivera,Vanessa S,Avery P C 4:14.56. Records: Lyman Hall 2-3.