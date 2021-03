BOYS HOCKEY

Amity 2, Milford 1 (OT)

Justin Miller scored 41 seconds into overtime for Amity in a SCC Division II win at West Haven.

Jason Dittman had a goal and an assist for the Spartans. Kyle Kosh scored the opening goal of the final period for Milford.

Milford 0 0 1 0 — 1 Amity 0 0 1 1 — 2 Third Period: Milford Kyle Kosh goal (from Joey Honcz 5:33; Amity Jason Dittman goal (from Niko Tournas 11:27; Overtime: Amity Justin Miller goal (from Jason Dittman :41. Saves: Milford Derek Ouellette 36 on 38 shots; Amity Aiden Courtney 19 on 20 shots.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sacred Heart Academy 47, Mercy 35

Carina Ciampi and Rosa Rizzitelli scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, for Sacred Heart Academy (9-1), which avenged its only loss Tuesday night in an SCC game at Hamden. Ana Giansiracusa scored 17 points to lead Mercy.

Mercy (6-3) 5 10 13 7 — 35 Sacred Heart Academy (9-1) 7 15 13 12 — 47 Mercy (6-3) Sophie Hedge 0 3 0-0 9, Ava Giansiracusa 1 4 3-4 17, Melina Ford 1 0 1-2 3, Kate Donlan 1 1 1-3 6 Sacred Heart Academy (9-1) Giana Pye 2 0 0-0 4, Rosa Rizzitelli 2 2 5-7 15, Carina Ciampi 2 3 3-5 16, Sydney Rossacci 1 1 2-4 7, Emma Kirck 2 0 1-3 5

Platt Tech 38, Wright Tech 26

Angelina Tocci scored 23 points for Platt Tech in a CTC victory at Milford.

Wright Tech (0-5) 5 3 6 12 — 26 Platt Tech (4-2) 10 9 10 9 — 38 Wright Tech (0-5-0) Janasia Jones 2 0 0-0 4, Melanie Viveros-Velez 8 1 1-2 20, Sabrina Lupi 1 0 0-0 2, Lyone Ells 0 0 0-1 0 Platt Tech (4-2-0) Angie Tocci 10 0 2-3 22, Brianna Almezey 2 0 0-0 4, Jaelynn Mitchell 3 0 0-0 6, Raven Dawkins 3 0 0-0 6

O’Brien Tech 53, Bullard-Havens 47

Contessa Davis scored 24 points and grabbed 18 rebounds and Stephanie Tamburrino added 21 for O’Brien Tech in a CTC win at Ansonia.

Bullard Havens 12 8 17 10 — 47 O’Brien Tech (3-4) 7 13 10 23 — 53 Bullard Havens G Maldonado 4 0 1-2 9, Jordyn Marshall 7 1 0-5 17, Alysha Rodriguez 5 0 2-2 12, Janae Mendez 3 0 1-2 7, Victoria Fuller 1 0 0-0 2 O’Brien Tech (3-4-0) Amaya DeVillegas 0 0 0-1 0, Lizandra Jimenez 0 1 0-0 3, Contessa Davis 9 1 3-5 24, Francesca Yankoski 1 0 0-0 2, Giani Gomez 0 0 1-4 1, Angela Luna 1 0 0-0 2, Stephanie Tamburrino 8 1 2-4 21, Victoria Casey 0 0 0-2 0 St. Joseph 43, Staples 35 St. Joseph (6-2) 9 16 6 12 — 43 Staples 7 12 6 10 — 35 St. Joseph (6-2-0) Kate Rudini 1 0 0-0 2, Dennaye Hinds 0 0 0-1 0, Emily Haverl 1 0 0-0 2, Kayleigh Carson 2 0 9-12 13, Erika Stephens 5 0 1-2 11, Isabella Casucci 3 0 2-4 8, Kirsten Rodriguez 3 0 0-2 6, Nicole Zito 0 0 1-2 1 Staples Nicole Holmes 2 0 1-2 5, Marley Lopez-Paul 4 0 2-2 10, Lexi Moskovitz 3 0 5-6 11, Sydelle Bernstein 1 1 0-0 5, Caroline Delanentis 1 0 0-0 2, McKenzie Didio 1 0 0-2 2

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sheehan 55, Hand 42

Jack McDonnell scored 31 points for Sheehan in an SCC victory at Wallingford. Tyler Favre scored 22 points to pace the Tigers.