Wednesday’s roundup: Menard’s game-winning basket lifts Xavier over Guilford

BOYS BASKETBALL
Xavier 46, Guilford 44
Fourth Quarter | 2.5 left | Justin Menard ‘23 for the lead‼️
The sophomore has done it‼️
The Falcons are in front‼️@XHSBBALL 46, @GHS_athletics_ 44 #ctbb pic.twitter.com/khPTGuQQhG
— Xavier Athletics (@athleticsXHS) March 4, 2021
Justin Menard hit the game-winning shot with 2.5 seconds left to give the Xavier basketball team the victory over Guilford Wednesday night in a Southern Connecticut Conference game at Middletown.
Menard finished with a game-high 21 points and Parker Hunter added 11 points for the Falcons (6-1). Kevin Goldberg and Jake Ciocca had 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Grizzlies (3-5).
|
Guilford (2-3)
|
6
|
13
|
19
|
6
|
—
|
44
|
Xavier (6-1)
|
13
|
7
|
11
|
15
|
—
|
46
Guilford (2-3)
Justin Hess 1 4 0-0 14, Luke Ste Marie 1 1 0-0 5, Jake Ciocca 0 4 0-0 12, Kevin Goldberg 4 0 5-6 13
Xavier (6-1)
Nick Beaulieu 4 0 0-0 8, Parker Hunter 3 1 2-2 11, Justin Menard 5 3 2-2 21, John Carrozella 2 0 0-2 4, Aidan Driscoll 1 0 0-0 2
East Haven 52, Lyman Hall 39
Ian Reynolds finished with a game-high 21 points for East Haven, which picked up the SCC victory at Wallingford. Tyler Voisine led Lyman Hall with 16 points.
|East Haven (3-3)
|16
|11
|9
|16
|—
|52
|Lyman Hall (6-2)
|11
|9
|16
|3
|—
|39
East Haven (3-3-0)
Ian Reynolds 3 5 0-0 21, Alias Ford 1 2 0-0 8, NIck Furino 3 1 0-1 9, Shea Carasone 0 1 2-2 5, Theo Rawls 0 0 1-2 1, Trey Garea 3 0 2-2 8
Lyman Hall (6-2-0)
Lucas O’Reardon 2 0 0-0 4, Tyler Voisine 5 1 3-4 16, Jayden Collingham 2 2 0-0 10, Justin Hackett 0 1 1-2 4, Blake Ennis 0 1 0-0 3, Nick Lipka 1 0 0-0 2
Seymour 61, Ansonia 58
Joe Orlando scored 15 points for Seymour (6-1) in a Naugatuck Valley League home win. Sheldon Schuler scored 16 points for the Chargers (2-4).
|
Ansonia (2-4)
|
14
|
23
|
5
|
16
|
—
|
58
|
Seymour (6-0)
|
18
|
15
|
19
|
9
|
—
|
61
Ansonia (2-4-0)
Sheldon Schuler 3 2 4-4 16, Darrell McKnight 2 1 1-1 8, John Maitland 2 1 0-0 7, Mark Reckford 0 1 0-0 3, Brendan Palmer 0 4 0-0 12, Jamal Hanaif 2 0 0-0 4, Jhani Barge 3 0 2-2 8
Seymour (6-0-0)
Dion Perkins 3 1 3-6 12, Joe Orlando 3 2 3-5 15, Kevin Harmeling 0 2 2-2 8, Kyle Harmeling 1 3 0-1 11, Chris Seara 0 1 0-0 3, Jake Chacho 0 1 0-0 3, Caden Drezek 0 3 0-1 9
St. Joseph 74, Bassick 67
|
Bassick
|
15
|
15
|
10
|
27
|
—
|
67
|
St. Joseph (7-0)
|
15
|
19
|
16
|
24
|
—
|
74
Bassick
Tyrese Hamonds 1 0 3-4 5, Isaiah Sullivan 6 5 4-6 31, Joshua Santiago 2 0 0-1 4
St. Joseph (7-0-0)
Glenn Manigault 0 0 2-2 2, Jason James 7 1 9-14 26, Tom Shannon 3 3 5-5 20, Brian Robertson 3 0 0-0 6, Justin Russo 1 0 0-0 2, Derek Long 2 3 1-2 14, Eli Newby 1 0 0-2 2, Charles Hare 1 0 0-0 2
Wolcott 76, Derby 53
|
Wolcott
|
25
|
13
|
22
|
16
|
—
|
76
|
Derby (2-3)
|
8
|
17
|
17
|
11
|
—
|
53
Wolcott
Mike Greene 2 0 0-0 4, Ryan Ligi 5 1 0-0 13, Tyler Chance 3 4 0-0 18, Eric Perzhilla 2 1 2-3 9, Ryan Loftgren 10 0 0-0 20, Luke Gagnon 3 0 1-2 7, Terrance Stevens 1 0 0-0 2, Matt Cole 1 0 0-0 2, Ryan Zhuta 0 0 1-2 1
Derby (2-3)
Zerion Montgomery 3 0 2-2 8, Ken Little III 6 0 1-2 13, Taeshaun Sanchez 3 4 3-4 21, John Harris 1 1 0-0 5, Ken Little V 1 0 2-2 4, Jhavovys Ortiz 0 0 1-2 1, Rashad Thompson 0 0 1-2 1
Hamden 57, North Haven 38
|
Hamden (2-5)
|
17
|
18
|
11
|
11
|
—
|
57
|
North Haven (0-6)
|
4
|
9
|
16
|
9
|
—
|
38
Hamden (2-5)
D Coardes 1 1 1-2 6, Caleb Harris 1 1 0-0 5, Elijah Holder 5 0 0-2 10, Jack Wagner 4 0 2-2 10, Joseph Williams 2 0 0-2 4, Sean McGarry 2 1 2-3 9, Liam Cox 0 0 2-2 2, Jair Mathis 3 0 0-0 6, Rob Rice 2 0 1-4 5
North Haven (0-6)
Chris Hager 2 1 3-4 10, JJ Mazzarro 0 1 0-0 3, Declan Finkle 0 1 0-0 3, Aedan Bosteco 1 0 1-2 3, Adam Pandolfi 0 2 0-0 6, Max Cargan 3 0 1-3 7, Dante Velez 0 1 0-0 3, Ryan Balzano 1 0 1-1 3, Matt Bosticco 1 0 1-2 3
Fairfield Prep 62, Career Magnet 31
|
Career Magnet (0-6)
|
7
|
5
|
14
|
5
|
—
|
31
|
Fairfield Prep (6-1)
|
9
|
14
|
30
|
9
|
—
|
62
Career Magnet (0-6)
Damon Williams 1 0 0-0 2, Trevor Fairman 1 0 0-0 2, Chris Colon 0 0 3-4 3, Thomas Glover 5 0 5-8 15, Terrel King 3 1 0-0 9
Fairfield Prep (6-1)
Max Manjos 0 2 1-2 7, Finn Donalin 2 1 0-1 7, Logan Carey 5 0 2-2 12, Conner Moore 2 0 0-0 4, Jack Petrafesa 6 0 2-2 14, Tommy Scholl 4 0 1-2 9, Henry Tiernan 0 0 0-1 0, Michael Iannazzo 3 1 0-1 9
Ludlowe 67 Central 30
Central 6 4 9 11 — 30
Ludlowe 11 19 23 14 — 67
Central
Jaden Viera 0 1-4 1 Jamis Sanders 2 0-2 5 Jaden Palmer 5 0-0 10 Demitre Bradley 2 0-0 4 Jahkarre Robinson 1 0-2 2 Kelvin Dickerson 3 2-2 8 Michael Alvarez 0 0-0 0 Total 13 2-7 30
Ludlowe
Connor Lawlor 4 0-0 8 Patrick Galusha 2 0-0 4 Alex Vlandis 4 3-4 12 Charlie Began 2 0-0 5 James Mockler 4 0-1 8 Erik Leonard 3 2-4 8 Stephen Keating 3 4-5 10 Sean Mockler 1 0-0 2 Matt Vivona 0 0-0 0 Cooper Dailey 2 0-2 6 Ronny Labraciano 1 2-4 4 Tate Mahoney 0 0-0 0 Colin Reilly 0 0-0 0 Total 26 11-20 67
Three-Pointers: L – Dailey 2 Vlandis 1 Began 1
Trumbull 64, McMahon 40
Trumbull 13 18 17 16 — 64
McMahon 6 9 11 15 — 40
Trumbull
Ray Vicente 2 0-0 4; Mileeq Green 6 1-2 14; Lance Walsh 2 4-4 9; Connor Johnston 2 0-0 4; Sage Gatling 1 0-0 2; Isaac Berkowitz 0 0-0 0; Christian Sanders 0 0-0 0; Johnny McCain 5 1-1 13; Sebastian Mettelus 0 2-4 2; Sean Racette 0 0-0 0; Alex Bernsten 1 0-0 2; Jake Gruttadauria 3 4-4 10; Patrick Spychala 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 12-15 64
McMahon
Jayolen Gonzalez 4 0-0 10; Grant Matkins 0 0-0 0; Raymond Quintera 0 1-2 1; Fermin Almonte 3 2-2 9; Gary Miller 2 0-0 4; Kyle Close 0 0-0 0; Serge Thermidor 3 1-2 7; Overjon Rowe 0 0-0 0; Joshua Lubell 1 3-3 5; Jonathan Velazquez 0 1-2 1; Kevan Pascual 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 8-11 40
3 Pointers: Gonzalez 2, Almonte 1; Green 2, McCain 2, Walsh 1
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seymour 59, Ansonia 49
Kenzie Sirowich had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Seymour (5-1) in an NVL win at Ansonia. Krystalee Fernandez scored 17 points to lead the Chargers (2-1).
|
Seymour (5-1)
|
21
|
7
|
19
|
12
|
—
|
59
|
Ansonia (2-1)
|
11
|
14
|
10
|
14
|
—
|
49
Seymour (5-1)
Morgan Teodosio 8 0 2-5 18, Kenzie Sirowich 9 2 2-3 26, Alyssa Johnson 2 0 0-0 4, Kiley Drezek 4 1 0-0 11, Jacey Cosciello 0 0 0-1 0, Zoie Kempf 0 0 0-1 0
Ansonia (2-1)
JoJo Sanchez 0 4 1-2 13, Jayda Sanchez 5 0 4-5 14, Lilly Romanowski 0 0 0-1 0, Krystalee Fernandez 4 2 3-4 17, Kiara Swilling 1 1 0-0 5
Lyman Hall 36, Branford 32
Brianna Mik finished with 14 points for Lyman Hall in an SCC win at Branford. Gabriela Lucertini scored 14 points for the Hornets.
|
Lyman Hall (3-2)
|
4
|
10
|
14
|
8
|
—
|
36
|
Branford (1-5)
|
5
|
11
|
2
|
14
|
—
|
32
Lyman Hall (3-2)
Brianna Mik 6 0 2-5 14, Natalie Panagrosso 4 0 3-4 11, Grace Gagliardi 1 1 2-5 7, Lauren Cretella 0 0 0-1 0, Macy Buccheri 1 0 0-0 2, Shea Barron 1 0 0-0 2
Branford (1-5)
Gabriella Lucertini 4 2 0-0 14, Lauren Kendrick 1 1 0-0 5, Lauren Thompson 1 2 0-0 8, Madigan Lawler 1 0 1-2 3, Reanna Sachs 1 0 0-0 2
Abbott Tech 43, Platt Tech 30
|
Abbott Tech (7-0)
|
10
|
8
|
16
|
9
|
—
|
43
|
Platt Tech (2-2)
|
5
|
7
|
10
|
8
|
—
|
30
Abbott Tech (7-0-0)
T Sok 3 5 0-0 21, Alyana King 1 0 0-0 2, Yaffreysi Paulino 1 0 0-0 2, Kaylee Basurto 4 0 0-0 8, Zelmira Widito 4 0 2-4 10
Bassick 55, St. Joseph 50
|
St. Joseph (5-2)
|
11
|
13
|
10
|
16
|
—
|
50
|
Bassick (1-0)
|
17
|
9
|
15
|
14
|
—
|
55
St. Joseph (5-2)
Dennaye Hinds 6 0 2-3 14, Emily Haverl 0 2 0-0 6, Kayleigh Carson 1 1 0-0 5, Erika Stephens 2 0 0-0 4, Isabella Casucci 5 0 1-2 11, Kirsten Rodriguez 4 0 2-4 10, Nicole Zito 0 0 0-1 0
Bassick (1-0)
Amarie Davidson 6 1 6-8 21, Cashe Rogers 8 2 8-11 30, Samayya Woolcock 1 0 0-0 2, Josie Narcisse 1 0 0-0 2, Natae Campbell 0 0 0-2 0
Trumbull 59, McMahon 10
Trumbull 12 20 18 9 – 59
Brien McMahon 2 4 0 4 – 10
Trumbull
Emma Gentry: 1 0-0 3; Emi Roberto: 2 1-1 6; Sarah Stolze: 2 0-0 4; Amanda Ruchalski: 1 0-0 2; Megan Garritty: 0 0-0 0; Caroline Cummings: 0 0-0 0; Sam Guimont: 1 0-0 3; Corinn Ouellette: 0 0-0 0; Lauryn Wright: 1 0-0 3; Julia Lindwall: 2 1-2 6; Grace Lesko: 2 1-2 5; Cassi Barbato: 6 2-2 16; Grace Trotta: 1 0-0 3; mary Lynch: 0 0-0 0; Brooke Guimont: 3 0-0 8. Totals: 22 5-7 59
McMahon
Christina Surace: 0 0-0 0; Jade Marin: 0 2-2 2; Georgia Mcginnis: 0 0-0 0; Ariana Centro-Johnson: 1 0-0 2; Quanisha McNeill: 1 1-4 4; Isabella DeJesus: 0 0-0 0; Chloe Mattus: 1 0-0 2. Totals: 3 3-6 10
3-Pointers: T- Emma Gentry 1, Emi Roberto 1, Sam Guimont 1, Lauryn Wright 1, Julia Lindwall 1, Cassi Barbato 2, Grace Trotta 1 and Brooke Guimont 2; BM: Quanisha McNeill 1
Highlights: Grace Lesko had 6 offensive rebounds and Julia Lindwall had 6 defensive rebounds in the game.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Amity-North Haven-Cheshire 5, Milford Co-op 2
Caroline Cadelina scored a pair of goals for Amity-North Haven-Cheshire in an SCC win.
Amity-North Haven-Cheshire 5, ND-Fairfield-Law-Foran-Weston-Pomperaug 2
|
Amity-NH-C (1-5)
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
—
|
5
|
NDFF-LFWP (1-1)
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
—
|
2
First Period: Amity-North Haven-Cheshire Mia Dow goal (from Olivea Kosch; Amity-North Haven-Cheshire Sami Drane goal (from Avery DePodesta; Second Period: Amity-North Haven-Cheshire Caroline Cadelina goal; Notre Dame (Fairfield)-Law-Foran-Weston-Pomperaug Jenna Johnson goal (from Charlotte Dworski; Amity-North Haven-Cheshire Izzy Guillotte goal (from Sami Drane; Third Period: Amity-North Haven-Cheshire Caroline Cadelina goal (from Avery DePodesta; Notre Dame (Fairfield)-Law-Foran-Weston-Pomperaug Justina Holland goal (from Sarah Casey and Madison David). Saves: Amity-North Haven-Cheshire Ginny Currello 25 on 26 shots; Notre Dame (Fairfield)-Law-Foran-Weston-Pomperaug Bethany Karp 34 on 39 shots.