Wednesday’s roundup: Menard’s game-winning basket lifts Xavier over Guilford

|

BOYS BASKETBALL

Xavier 46, Guilford 44

Justin Menard hit the game-winning shot with 2.5 seconds left to give the Xavier basketball team the victory over Guilford Wednesday night in a Southern Connecticut Conference game at Middletown.

Menard finished with a game-high 21 points and Parker Hunter added 11 points for the Falcons (6-1). Kevin Goldberg and Jake Ciocca had 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Grizzlies (3-5).

Guilford (2-3)
6
13
19
6
44
Xavier (6-1)
13
7
11
15
46
Guilford (2-3)
Justin Hess 1 4 0-0 14, Luke Ste Marie 1 1 0-0 5, Jake Ciocca 0 4 0-0 12, Kevin Goldberg 4 0 5-6 13
Xavier (6-1)
Nick Beaulieu 4 0 0-0 8, Parker Hunter 3 1 2-2 11, Justin Menard 5 3 2-2 21, John Carrozella 2 0 0-2 4, Aidan Driscoll 1 0 0-0 2

East Haven 52, Lyman Hall 39

Ian Reynolds finished with a game-high 21 points for East Haven, which picked up the SCC victory at Wallingford. Tyler Voisine led Lyman Hall with 16 points.

East Haven (3-3) 16 11 9 16 52
Lyman Hall (6-2) 11 9 16 3 39

East Haven (3-3-0)

Ian Reynolds 3 5 0-0 21, Alias Ford 1 2 0-0 8, NIck Furino 3 1 0-1 9, Shea Carasone 0 1 2-2 5, Theo Rawls 0 0 1-2 1, Trey Garea 3 0 2-2 8

Lyman Hall (6-2-0)

Lucas O’Reardon 2 0 0-0 4, Tyler Voisine 5 1 3-4 16, Jayden Collingham 2 2 0-0 10, Justin Hackett 0 1 1-2 4, Blake Ennis 0 1 0-0 3, Nick Lipka 1 0 0-0 2

Seymour 61, Ansonia 58

Joe Orlando scored 15 points for Seymour (6-1) in a Naugatuck Valley League home win. Sheldon Schuler scored 16 points for the Chargers (2-4).

Ansonia (2-4)
14
23
5
16
58
Seymour (6-0)
18
15
19
9
61
Ansonia (2-4-0)
Sheldon Schuler 3 2 4-4 16, Darrell McKnight 2 1 1-1 8, John Maitland 2 1 0-0 7, Mark Reckford 0 1 0-0 3, Brendan Palmer 0 4 0-0 12, Jamal Hanaif 2 0 0-0 4, Jhani Barge 3 0 2-2 8
Seymour (6-0-0)
Dion Perkins 3 1 3-6 12, Joe Orlando 3 2 3-5 15, Kevin Harmeling 0 2 2-2 8, Kyle Harmeling 1 3 0-1 11, Chris Seara 0 1 0-0 3, Jake Chacho 0 1 0-0 3, Caden Drezek 0 3 0-1 9

St. Joseph 74, Bassick 67

Bassick
15
15
10
27
67
St. Joseph (7-0)
15
19
16
24
74
Bassick
Tyrese Hamonds 1 0 3-4 5, Isaiah Sullivan 6 5 4-6 31, Joshua Santiago 2 0 0-1 4
St. Joseph (7-0-0)
Glenn Manigault 0 0 2-2 2, Jason James 7 1 9-14 26, Tom Shannon 3 3 5-5 20, Brian Robertson 3 0 0-0 6, Justin Russo 1 0 0-0 2, Derek Long 2 3 1-2 14, Eli Newby 1 0 0-2 2, Charles Hare 1 0 0-0 2

Wolcott 76, Derby 53

Wolcott
25
13
22
16
76
Derby (2-3)
8
17
17
11
53
Wolcott
Mike Greene 2 0 0-0 4, Ryan Ligi 5 1 0-0 13, Tyler Chance 3 4 0-0 18, Eric Perzhilla 2 1 2-3 9, Ryan Loftgren 10 0 0-0 20, Luke Gagnon 3 0 1-2 7, Terrance Stevens 1 0 0-0 2, Matt Cole 1 0 0-0 2, Ryan Zhuta 0 0 1-2 1
Derby (2-3)
Zerion Montgomery 3 0 2-2 8, Ken Little III 6 0 1-2 13, Taeshaun Sanchez 3 4 3-4 21, John Harris 1 1 0-0 5, Ken Little V 1 0 2-2 4, Jhavovys Ortiz 0 0 1-2 1, Rashad Thompson 0 0 1-2 1

Hamden 57, North Haven 38

Hamden (2-5)
17
18
11
11
57
North Haven (0-6)
4
9
16
9
38
Hamden (2-5)
D Coardes 1 1 1-2 6, Caleb Harris 1 1 0-0 5, Elijah Holder 5 0 0-2 10, Jack Wagner 4 0 2-2 10, Joseph Williams 2 0 0-2 4, Sean McGarry 2 1 2-3 9, Liam Cox 0 0 2-2 2, Jair Mathis 3 0 0-0 6, Rob Rice 2 0 1-4 5
North Haven (0-6)
Chris Hager 2 1 3-4 10, JJ Mazzarro 0 1 0-0 3, Declan Finkle 0 1 0-0 3, Aedan Bosteco 1 0 1-2 3, Adam Pandolfi 0 2 0-0 6, Max Cargan 3 0 1-3 7, Dante Velez 0 1 0-0 3, Ryan Balzano 1 0 1-1 3, Matt Bosticco 1 0 1-2 3

Fairfield Prep 62, Career Magnet 31

Career Magnet (0-6)
7
5
14
5
31
Fairfield Prep (6-1)
9
14
30
9
62
Career Magnet (0-6)
Damon Williams 1 0 0-0 2, Trevor Fairman 1 0 0-0 2, Chris Colon 0 0 3-4 3, Thomas Glover 5 0 5-8 15, Terrel King 3 1 0-0 9
Fairfield Prep (6-1)
Max Manjos 0 2 1-2 7, Finn Donalin 2 1 0-1 7, Logan Carey 5 0 2-2 12, Conner Moore 2 0 0-0 4, Jack Petrafesa 6 0 2-2 14, Tommy Scholl 4 0 1-2 9, Henry Tiernan 0 0 0-1 0, Michael Iannazzo 3 1 0-1 9

Ludlowe 67 Central 30

Central 6 4 9 11 — 30
Ludlowe 11 19 23 14 — 67
Central
Jaden Viera 0 1-4 1 Jamis Sanders 2 0-2 5 Jaden Palmer 5 0-0 10 Demitre Bradley 2 0-0 4 Jahkarre Robinson 1 0-2 2 Kelvin Dickerson 3 2-2 8 Michael Alvarez 0 0-0 0 Total 13 2-7 30
Ludlowe
Connor Lawlor 4 0-0 8 Patrick Galusha 2 0-0 4 Alex Vlandis 4 3-4 12 Charlie Began 2 0-0 5 James Mockler 4 0-1 8 Erik Leonard 3 2-4 8 Stephen Keating 3 4-5 10 Sean Mockler 1 0-0 2 Matt Vivona 0 0-0 0 Cooper Dailey 2 0-2 6 Ronny Labraciano 1 2-4 4 Tate Mahoney 0 0-0 0 Colin Reilly 0 0-0 0 Total 26 11-20 67
Three-Pointers: L – Dailey 2 Vlandis 1 Began 1

Trumbull 64, McMahon 40

Trumbull          13 18 17  16 — 64
McMahon        6   9   11 15 — 40
 
Trumbull
Ray Vicente 2 0-0 4; Mileeq Green 6 1-2 14; Lance Walsh 2 4-4 9; Connor Johnston 2 0-0 4; Sage Gatling 1 0-0 2; Isaac Berkowitz 0 0-0 0; Christian Sanders 0 0-0 0; Johnny McCain 5 1-1 13; Sebastian Mettelus 0 2-4 2; Sean Racette 0 0-0 0; Alex Bernsten 1 0-0 2; Jake Gruttadauria 3 4-4 10; Patrick Spychala 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 12-15 64
McMahon
Jayolen Gonzalez 4 0-0 10; Grant Matkins 0 0-0 0; Raymond Quintera 0 1-2 1; Fermin Almonte 3 2-2  9; Gary Miller 2  0-0 4; Kyle Close 0 0-0 0; Serge Thermidor 3 1-2 7; Overjon Rowe 0 0-0 0; Joshua Lubell 1 3-3 5; Jonathan Velazquez 0 1-2 1; Kevan Pascual 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 8-11 40
3 Pointers:  Gonzalez 2, Almonte 1; Green 2, McCain 2, Walsh 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seymour 59, Ansonia 49

Kenzie Sirowich had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Seymour (5-1) in an NVL win at Ansonia. Krystalee Fernandez scored 17 points to lead the Chargers (2-1).

Seymour (5-1)
21
7
19
12
59
Ansonia (2-1)
11
14
10
14
49
Seymour (5-1)
Morgan Teodosio 8 0 2-5 18, Kenzie Sirowich 9 2 2-3 26, Alyssa Johnson 2 0 0-0 4, Kiley Drezek 4 1 0-0 11, Jacey Cosciello 0 0 0-1 0, Zoie Kempf 0 0 0-1 0
Ansonia (2-1)
JoJo Sanchez 0 4 1-2 13, Jayda Sanchez 5 0 4-5 14, Lilly Romanowski 0 0 0-1 0, Krystalee Fernandez 4 2 3-4 17, Kiara Swilling 1 1 0-0 5

Lyman Hall 36, Branford 32

Brianna Mik finished with 14 points for Lyman Hall in an SCC win at Branford. Gabriela Lucertini scored 14 points for the Hornets.

Lyman Hall (3-2)
4
10
14
8
36
Branford (1-5)
5
11
2
14
32
Lyman Hall (3-2)
Brianna Mik 6 0 2-5 14, Natalie Panagrosso 4 0 3-4 11, Grace Gagliardi 1 1 2-5 7, Lauren Cretella 0 0 0-1 0, Macy Buccheri 1 0 0-0 2, Shea Barron 1 0 0-0 2
Branford (1-5)
Gabriella Lucertini 4 2 0-0 14, Lauren Kendrick 1 1 0-0 5, Lauren Thompson 1 2 0-0 8, Madigan Lawler 1 0 1-2 3, Reanna Sachs 1 0 0-0 2

Abbott Tech 43, Platt Tech 30

Abbott Tech (7-0)
10
8
16
9
43
Platt Tech (2-2)
5
7
10
8
30
Abbott Tech (7-0-0)
T Sok 3 5 0-0 21, Alyana King 1 0 0-0 2, Yaffreysi Paulino 1 0 0-0 2, Kaylee Basurto 4 0 0-0 8, Zelmira Widito 4 0 2-4 10

Bassick 55, St. Joseph 50

St. Joseph (5-2)
11
13
10
16
50
Bassick (1-0)
17
9
15
14
55
St. Joseph (5-2)
Dennaye Hinds 6 0 2-3 14, Emily Haverl 0 2 0-0 6, Kayleigh Carson 1 1 0-0 5, Erika Stephens 2 0 0-0 4, Isabella Casucci 5 0 1-2 11, Kirsten Rodriguez 4 0 2-4 10, Nicole Zito 0 0 0-1 0
Bassick (1-0)
Amarie Davidson 6 1 6-8 21, Cashe Rogers 8 2 8-11 30, Samayya Woolcock 1 0 0-0 2, Josie Narcisse 1 0 0-0 2, Natae Campbell 0 0 0-2 0

Trumbull 59, McMahon 10

Trumbull  12  20  18  9 – 59
Brien McMahon 2  4  0 4 – 10
Trumbull 
Emma Gentry: 1 0-0 3; Emi Roberto: 2 1-1 6; Sarah Stolze: 2 0-0 4; Amanda Ruchalski: 1 0-0 2; Megan Garritty: 0 0-0 0; Caroline Cummings: 0 0-0 0; Sam Guimont: 1 0-0 3; Corinn Ouellette: 0 0-0 0; Lauryn Wright: 1 0-0 3; Julia Lindwall: 2 1-2 6; Grace Lesko: 2 1-2 5; Cassi Barbato: 6 2-2 16; Grace Trotta: 1 0-0 3; mary Lynch: 0 0-0 0; Brooke Guimont: 3 0-0 8. Totals: 22  5-7 59
McMahon
Christina Surace: 0 0-0 0; Jade Marin: 0 2-2 2; Georgia Mcginnis: 0 0-0 0; Ariana Centro-Johnson: 1 0-0 2; Quanisha McNeill: 1 1-4 4; Isabella DeJesus: 0 0-0 0;  Chloe Mattus: 1 0-0 2. Totals: 3  3-6 10
3-Pointers: T- Emma Gentry 1, Emi Roberto 1, Sam Guimont 1, Lauryn Wright 1, Julia Lindwall 1, Cassi Barbato 2, Grace Trotta 1 and Brooke Guimont 2; BM: Quanisha McNeill 1
Highlights: Grace Lesko had 6 offensive rebounds and Julia Lindwall had 6 defensive rebounds in the game. 

GIRLS HOCKEY

Amity-North Haven-Cheshire 5, Milford Co-op 2

Caroline Cadelina scored a pair of goals for Amity-North Haven-Cheshire in an SCC win.

Amity-North Haven-Cheshire 5, ND-Fairfield-Law-Foran-Weston-Pomperaug 2

Amity-NH-C (1-5)
2
2
1
5
NDFF-LFWP (1-1)
0
1
1
2
First Period: Amity-North Haven-Cheshire Mia Dow goal (from Olivea Kosch; Amity-North Haven-Cheshire Sami Drane goal (from Avery DePodesta; Second Period: Amity-North Haven-Cheshire Caroline Cadelina goal; Notre Dame (Fairfield)-Law-Foran-Weston-Pomperaug Jenna Johnson goal (from Charlotte Dworski; Amity-North Haven-Cheshire Izzy Guillotte goal (from Sami Drane; Third Period: Amity-North Haven-Cheshire Caroline Cadelina goal (from Avery DePodesta; Notre Dame (Fairfield)-Law-Foran-Weston-Pomperaug Justina Holland goal (from Sarah Casey and Madison David). Saves: Amity-North Haven-Cheshire Ginny Currello 25 on 26 shots; Notre Dame (Fairfield)-Law-Foran-Weston-Pomperaug Bethany Karp 34 on 39 shots.
 

 