Wednesday’s roundup: Menard’s game-winning basket lifts Xavier over Guilford

BOYS BASKETBALL

Xavier 46, Guilford 44

Fourth Quarter | 2.5 left | Justin Menard ‘23 for the lead‼️ The sophomore has done it‼️ The Falcons are in front‼️@XHSBBALL 46, @GHS_athletics_ 44 #ctbb pic.twitter.com/khPTGuQQhG — Xavier Athletics (@athleticsXHS) March 4, 2021

Justin Menard hit the game-winning shot with 2.5 seconds left to give the Xavier basketball team the victory over Guilford Wednesday night in a Southern Connecticut Conference game at Middletown.

Menard finished with a game-high 21 points and Parker Hunter added 11 points for the Falcons (6-1). Kevin Goldberg and Jake Ciocca had 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Grizzlies (3-5).

Guilford (2-3) 6 13 19 6 — 44 Xavier (6-1) 13 7 11 15 — 46

Guilford (2-3)

Justin Hess 1 4 0-0 14, Luke Ste Marie 1 1 0-0 5, Jake Ciocca 0 4 0-0 12, Kevin Goldberg 4 0 5-6 13

Xavier (6-1)

Nick Beaulieu 4 0 0-0 8, Parker Hunter 3 1 2-2 11, Justin Menard 5 3 2-2 21, John Carrozella 2 0 0-2 4, Aidan Driscoll 1 0 0-0 2

East Haven 52, Lyman Hall 39

Ian Reynolds finished with a game-high 21 points for East Haven, which picked up the SCC victory at Wallingford. Tyler Voisine led Lyman Hall with 16 points.

East Haven (3-3) 16 11 9 16 — 52 Lyman Hall (6-2) 11 9 16 3 — 39

East Haven (3-3-0)

Ian Reynolds 3 5 0-0 21, Alias Ford 1 2 0-0 8, NIck Furino 3 1 0-1 9, Shea Carasone 0 1 2-2 5, Theo Rawls 0 0 1-2 1, Trey Garea 3 0 2-2 8

Lyman Hall (6-2-0)

Lucas O’Reardon 2 0 0-0 4, Tyler Voisine 5 1 3-4 16, Jayden Collingham 2 2 0-0 10, Justin Hackett 0 1 1-2 4, Blake Ennis 0 1 0-0 3, Nick Lipka 1 0 0-0 2

Seymour 61, Ansonia 58

Joe Orlando scored 15 points for Seymour (6-1) in a Naugatuck Valley League home win. Sheldon Schuler scored 16 points for the Chargers (2-4).

Ansonia (2-4) 14 23 5 16 — 58 Seymour (6-0) 18 15 19 9 — 61

Ansonia (2-4-0)

Sheldon Schuler 3 2 4-4 16, Darrell McKnight 2 1 1-1 8, John Maitland 2 1 0-0 7, Mark Reckford 0 1 0-0 3, Brendan Palmer 0 4 0-0 12, Jamal Hanaif 2 0 0-0 4, Jhani Barge 3 0 2-2 8

Seymour (6-0-0)

Dion Perkins 3 1 3-6 12, Joe Orlando 3 2 3-5 15, Kevin Harmeling 0 2 2-2 8, Kyle Harmeling 1 3 0-1 11, Chris Seara 0 1 0-0 3, Jake Chacho 0 1 0-0 3, Caden Drezek 0 3 0-1 9