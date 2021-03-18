Wednesday’s roundup: Hillhouse moves on in SCC tournament

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hillhouse 44, Law 43

Nielle Reeves scored 18 points for the 10th-seeded Hillhouse girls basketball team, which defeated No. 7 seed Law in a Southern Connecticut Conference Division I tournament first-round game at Milford.

Shaniya Butler and Trinity Moody both added 10 points for the Academics. Katie Konareski scored 18 points to lead Law.

Hillhouse (2-7) 10 8 14 12 — 44 Jonathan Law (6-6) 16 4 16 7 — 43 Hillhouse (2-7) Shaniya Butler 5 0 0-3 10, Nielle Reaves 7 0 4-6 18, Trinity Moody 5 0 0-2 10, Dillan Boyd 0 2 0-0 6 Jonathan Law (6-6) Maddie Lula 3 0 4-6 10, Shelby Green 1 0 3-5 5, Katie Konareski 4 3 1-2 18, Sarah Paulus 1 0 0-2 2, Mariyah Reid 2 0 1-3 5, Paige Jolley 0 1 0-0 3

Ansonia 54, Sacred Heart 51

Brighton Ahearn hit a 3-point shot with 3 seconds left to give Ansonia (6-5) the NVL win at Waterbury. Krystalee Fernandez led the Chargers with 25 points while Joanna Pierce led the Hearts (7-4) with 17 points.

Ansonia (5-4) 12 10 15 17 — 54 Sacred Heart 10 19 11 11 — 51 Ansonia (5-4) JoJo Sanchez 1 2 0-0 8, Jayda Sanchez 1 0 3-5 5, Lilly Romanowski 2 0 0-0 4, Krystalee Fernandez 4 3 8-10 25, Kiara Swilling 0 3 0-0 9, Brighton Ahearn 0 1 0-1 3 Sacred Heart Emily Ronalter 3 0 1-2 7, Shera Tripp 1 0 1-2 3, Joanna Pierce 1 4 3-4 17, Arianna Goodman 2 0 2-4 6, Jada Graves 5 1 0-0 13, Destiny Munoz 0 1 0-0 3

BOYS BASKETBALL

Platt Tech 46, Bullard-Havens 33

Jehu Wade scored 13 points to give third-seeded Platt Tech the CTC quarterfinal-round tournament victory at Milford. Aramis Lopez led Bullard-Havens with 15 points.

BULLARD HAVENS. 12 5 10 6 — 33

PLATT TECH. 9 16 11 10 — 46 Bullard-Havens (2-9) Aramis Lopez 6 1-6 15, Marcial Morla 1 0-0 2, Amir Pettway 1 1-4 3, Luis McClain 1 0-0 3, Jamaijh Cook 2 0-1 5, Rickeem Sterling 2 1-4 5 Totals 13 4-15 33. Platt Tech (3-1) Josue Aponte 2 4-6 10, Isaac Quionenes 1 0-0 2, LJ Wade 5 2-4 13, Ismeal Castillo 4 0-0 8, Kamien Murphy 2 0-2 4, Brian Caban 1 0-0 2, Nylen Wilson 3 1-4 7 Totals 18 7-16 46. 3-point goals: Bullard Lopez 2, Coook 1, McClain 1 Platt Aponte 2, Wade 1

Sacred Heart 72, Ansonia 43

Tre Duncan scored 17 points to give undefeated and third-ranked Sacred Heart (10-0) the NVL victory at Ansonia. Sheldon Schuler scored 17 points, including the 1,000th of his career, for the Chargers (3-9).

Sacred Heart 19 20 19 14 — 72 Ansonia 10 9 8 16 — 43 Sacred Heart Connor Tierney 1 1 0-0 5, Steve Alseph 6 2 0-0 18, Pierce 5 0 2-2 12, Q. Duncan 4 0 0-0 8, Trevahn Duncan 7 1 0-0 17, Elliot 1 0 0-0 2, Bileuu 2 0 0-0 4, Yates 1 0 0-0 2, Vonjohi 1 0 0-0 2, Morrison 1 0 0-0 2 Ansonia Martin Antoine 1 0 0-0 2, Sheldon Schuler 5 1 4-6 17, Darrell McKnight 1 1 2-2 7, Brendan Palmer 0 1 0-0 3, Julian Rosboro 1 1 2-2 7, Jamal Hanaif 1 1 0-0 5, Jhani Barge 1 0 0-0 2

WCA 73, Seymour 70

Zion Lott and Jaden Stallworth combined for 72 points for WCA (5-2) in an NVL won at Seymour. Dion Perkins finished with a double-double (38 points, 13 rebounds) for Seymour (9-3).