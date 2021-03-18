Wednesday’s roundup: Hillhouse moves on in SCC tournament

GIRLS BASKETBALL
SCC TOURNAMENT
Hillhouse 44, Law 43
Nielle Reeves scored 18 points for the 10th-seeded Hillhouse girls basketball team, which defeated No. 7 seed Law in a Southern Connecticut Conference Division I tournament first-round game at Milford.
Shaniya Butler and Trinity Moody both added 10 points for the Academics. Katie Konareski scored 18 points to lead Law.
Hillhouse (2-7)
10
8
14
12
—
44
Jonathan Law (6-6)
16
4
16
7
—
43
Hillhouse (2-7)
Shaniya Butler 5 0 0-3 10, Nielle Reaves 7 0 4-6 18, Trinity Moody 5 0 0-2 10, Dillan Boyd 0 2 0-0 6
Jonathan Law (6-6)
Maddie Lula 3 0 4-6 10, Shelby Green 1 0 3-5 5, Katie Konareski 4 3 1-2 18, Sarah Paulus 1 0 0-2 2, Mariyah Reid 2 0 1-3 5, Paige Jolley 0 1 0-0 3
Ansonia 54, Sacred Heart 51
#Tweetyourbuzzerbeaters @GameTimeCT Freshman Brighton Ahearn wins it for #Ansonia over Sacred Heart 54-51!! #ctgb pic.twitter.com/RajeOMLI0j
— Patrick Lynch (@BigPat31) March 18, 2021
Brighton Ahearn hit a 3-point shot with 3 seconds left to give Ansonia (6-5) the NVL win at Waterbury. Krystalee Fernandez led the Chargers with 25 points while Joanna Pierce led the Hearts (7-4) with 17 points.
Ansonia (5-4)
12
10
15
17
—
54
Sacred Heart
10
19
11
11
—
51
Ansonia (5-4)
JoJo Sanchez 1 2 0-0 8, Jayda Sanchez 1 0 3-5 5, Lilly Romanowski 2 0 0-0 4, Krystalee Fernandez 4 3 8-10 25, Kiara Swilling 0 3 0-0 9, Brighton Ahearn 0 1 0-1 3
Sacred Heart
Emily Ronalter 3 0 1-2 7, Shera Tripp 1 0 1-2 3, Joanna Pierce 1 4 3-4 17, Arianna Goodman 2 0 2-4 6, Jada Graves 5 1 0-0 13, Destiny Munoz 0 1 0-0 3
BOYS BASKETBALL
CTC TOURNAMENT
Platt Tech 46, Bullard-Havens 33
Jehu Wade scored 13 points to give third-seeded Platt Tech the CTC quarterfinal-round tournament victory at Milford. Aramis Lopez led Bullard-Havens with 15 points.
BULLARD HAVENS. 12 5 10 6 — 33
PLATT TECH. 9 16 11 10 — 46
Bullard-Havens (2-9)
Aramis Lopez 6 1-6 15, Marcial Morla 1 0-0 2, Amir Pettway 1 1-4 3, Luis McClain 1 0-0 3, Jamaijh Cook 2 0-1 5, Rickeem Sterling 2 1-4 5 Totals 13 4-15 33.
Platt Tech (3-1)
Josue Aponte 2 4-6 10, Isaac Quionenes 1 0-0 2, LJ Wade 5 2-4 13, Ismeal Castillo 4 0-0 8, Kamien Murphy 2 0-2 4, Brian Caban 1 0-0 2, Nylen Wilson 3 1-4 7 Totals 18 7-16 46.
3-point goals: Bullard Lopez 2, Coook 1, McClain 1 Platt Aponte 2, Wade 1
Sacred Heart 72, Ansonia 43
Tre Duncan scored 17 points to give undefeated and third-ranked Sacred Heart (10-0) the NVL victory at Ansonia. Sheldon Schuler scored 17 points, including the 1,000th of his career, for the Chargers (3-9).
Sacred Heart
19
20
19
14
—
72
Ansonia
10
9
8
16
—
43
Sacred Heart
Connor Tierney 1 1 0-0 5, Steve Alseph 6 2 0-0 18, Pierce 5 0 2-2 12, Q. Duncan 4 0 0-0 8, Trevahn Duncan 7 1 0-0 17, Elliot 1 0 0-0 2, Bileuu 2 0 0-0 4, Yates 1 0 0-0 2, Vonjohi 1 0 0-0 2, Morrison 1 0 0-0 2
Ansonia
Martin Antoine 1 0 0-0 2, Sheldon Schuler 5 1 4-6 17, Darrell McKnight 1 1 2-2 7, Brendan Palmer 0 1 0-0 3, Julian Rosboro 1 1 2-2 7, Jamal Hanaif 1 1 0-0 5, Jhani Barge 1 0 0-0 2
WCA 73, Seymour 70
Zion Lott and Jaden Stallworth combined for 72 points for WCA (5-2) in an NVL won at Seymour. Dion Perkins finished with a double-double (38 points, 13 rebounds) for Seymour (9-3).
WCA
16
20
21
16
—
73
Seymour (9-3)
15
14
26
15
—
70
WCA
Z. Lott 7 4 1-2 27, Gerald Council 3 0 1-2 7, Jaden Stallworth 3 4 7-7 25, Cyrus Smith 1 0 0-0 2, Carlos Calle 5 0 0-4 10, Trevone Hightower 1 0 0-2 2
Seymour (9-3)
Dion Perkins 10 4 6-11 38, Joe Orlando 1 0 5-6 7, Kevin Harmeling 2 2 2-2 12, Chris Seara 0 1 0-0 3, Caleb Nimo-Sefah 0 1 0-0 3, Alex Okula 1 0 0-0 2, Caden Drezek 1 1 0-0 5
Amity Regional 57, Shelton 53
Shelton (2-10)
13
7
21
12
—
53
Amity Regional (6-2)
22
8
14
13
—
57
Shelton (2-10)
Gavin Rohlman 1 1 1-2 6, Jay Cimmino 2 0 0-0 4, Randy Mones 8 0 1-2 17, Siomar Rodriguez 0 1 0-0 3, Vinny Defeo 4 2 9-12 23
Amity Regional (6-2)
Sebastian Holt 6 2 1-4 19, Josiah Davila 0 0 0-2 0, Martin Zhang 3 1 3-4 12, Micah Morgan 2 0 4-6 8, Scott Lowder 2 0 0-2 4, Nate Simon 2 0 0-0 4, Colby O’Connor 0 1 1-2 4, Justin Zamkov 1 0 1-2 3, Brett Chodos 0 1 0-0 3
BOYS HOCKEY
Cheshire 4, North Branford 3
Cheshire (4-4)
3
1
0
—
4
North Branford
1
2
0
—
3
First Period: Cheshire Will Gaudet goal (from Michael Caron and Lukas Sargolini) 10:46; Cheshire Will Gaudet goal (from Michael Caron and Lukas Sargolini) 10:46; North Branford Ryan Mitchonsi goal (from Joe Marra 5:44; Cheshire Thor Novicelli goal (from Niklas Vasiljevs and Evan Vasiljevs) 4:11; Cheshire Thor Novicelli goal (from Niklas Vasiljevs and Evan Vasiljevs) 4:11; Cheshire Michael Caron goal (from Colin Veivia 1:46; Cheshire Michael Caron goal (from Colin Veivia 1:46; Second Period: Cheshire Damon Zurolo goal (from Cullen Wiley 13:59; Cheshire Damon Zurolo goal (from Cullen Wiley 13:59; North Branford Joe Marra goal (from Nick Poulin 12:20; North Branford Nick Poulin 3:31. Saves: Cheshire Amaan Chaudhry 22 on 25 shots; North Branford Adan Geist 29 on 33 shots.
INDOOR TRACK
Hillhouse vs. East Haven
Girls: 300 Meter Dash: 1, Francois, Kisha, East Haven, 43.89. 2, McCown, Jada, Hillhouse, 45.23. 3, West, Brianna, Hillhouse, 46.82. 1000: 1, Payne, Keira, Hillhouse, 3:49.79. 2, Espinoza, Juliana, East Haven, 3:57.48. 3200: 1, Karpel, Bernedette, Hillhouse, 13:51.35. 2, Garcia, Jennifer, Hillhouse, 15:25.11. 55 Meter Hurdles: 1, Urban, Jessica, East Haven, 10.55. 2, West, Brianna, Hillhouse, 11.04. 3, Mazzucco, Emily, East Haven, 11.44. High Jump 1, Harris, Tatiana, Hillhouse, 4-10. 2, Urban, Jessica, East Haven, 4-08. 3, Mazzucco, Emily, East Haven, J4-08. Pole Vault 1, D’Auria, Morgan, East Haven, 6-01. Shot Put 1, Moore, Leah, Hillhouse, 44-00.75. 2, McCown, Jada, Hillhouse, 33-10.25. 3, Robertson, Shalisha, Hillhouse, 32-01.
Boys: 300: 1, Hawkins, Ralphael, Hillhouse, 37.21. 2, Mills, Justin, Hillhouse, 38.12. 3, Wright, To’rae, Hillhouse, 39.27. 1000: 1, Al-Hawari, Ethar, East Haven, 3:14.07. 2, Banks, Mekhi, Hillhouse, 3:16.47. 3, Biao, Chakour, Hillhouse, 3:47.14. 55 Meter Hurdles: 1, Figueroa, Radames, East Haven, 9.00. 2, Patel, Dhruv, East Haven, 10.04. Shot Put: 1, Moore Jr., Gary, Hillhouse, 58-01. 2, Anderson, Nasir, Hillhouse, 26-09. 3, Hernandez, Justin, East Haven, 25-06.