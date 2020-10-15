Wednesday’s roundup: Ferrie sisters help Branford shut out Wilbur Cross

GIRLS SOCCER

Branford 6, Wilbur Cross 0

Ava Ferrie had two goals and two assists for the Branford in a Southern Connecticut Conference home win.

Tess Ferrie also scored for the Hornets while Macey Girard and Yanit Vasquez combined on the shutout.

Branford (3-1-0)

3 3 — 6

Wilbur Cross (1-1-0)

0 0 — 0

Goals: Branford — Ava Ferrie goal, 24:00; Ava Ferrie goal (from Lucy Moran), 25:26; Kendall Infantino goal (from Ava Ferrie), 30:25; Tess Ferrie goal, 54:22; Brenna Murphy goal (from Ava Ferrie), 57:43; Emma O’Connor goal, 76:17.

Amity 3, Sheehan 0

Audrey Marin had a goal and an assist for Amity in an SCC win at Woodbridge.

Iza Kurpois and Emma Beloin also scored for the Spartans (3-1). Grace Lodewick saved eight shots to earn the shutout for Amity. Beth Arnold made 10 saves for Sheehan (1-2-1).

Sheehan (0-1-0)

0 0 — 0

Amity (1-1-0)

3 0 — 3

Goals: Amity — Iza Kurpois goal (from Audrey Marin), 0:24; Audrey Marin goal, 5:50; Emma Beloin goal, 22:40.

Mercy 4, Lyman Hall 0

Kate Donlan scored twice for Mercy, which remained undefeated with the SCC win at Middletown.

Katie Menard had two assists and Melina Ford saved four shots to earn her third consecutive shutout for the Tigers (4-0). Piper Schwab and Marissa Newman combined to make 13 saves for the Trojans (0-4).

Lyman Hall (0-2-0)

0 0 — 0

Mercy (4-0-0)

2 2 — 4

Goals: Mercy — Kate Donlan goal, 1:31; Grace Riegler goal, 10:20; Haley Morales goal (from Katie Menard), 46:01; Kate Donlan goal (from Katie Menard), 50:12.

Haddam-Killingworth 5, Coginchaug 2

Yumi Imai recorded a hat trick for Haddam-Killingworth, which remained undefeated with this Shoreline Conference win at Higganum.

Kedarjah Lewis added a goal and two assists for the Cougars (4-0). Alyssa Woodward scored twice for the Blue Devils (1-1-2).

Coginchaug (1-1-0)

2 0 — 2

Haddam-Killingworth (4-0-0)

2 3 — 5

Goals: Coginchaug — Alyssa Woodward goal, 27:25; Haddam-Killingworth — Yumi Imai goal (from Kedarjah Lewis), 23:47; Yumi Imai goal (from Kedarjah Lewis), 10:59; Kedarjah Lewis goal (from Rory Parri), 31:55; Yumi Imai goal (from Kedarjah Lewis), 19:15; Rory Parri goal, 12:45.

Sacred Heart Academy 7, Platt Tech 0

Platt Tech (0-1-0)

0 0 — 0

Sacred Heart Academy (3-0-0)

6 1 — 7

Goals: Sacred Heart Academy — Paige Johnson goal, 5:30; Ella Guth goal, 6:21; Ella Guth goal, 7:03; Adrina Tuozzzoli goal (from Jada Ijeh), 8:07; Daniella Villon goal, 12:51; Guiliana Andreoli goal, 17:39; Maya Raccio goal, 74:23.

Sacred Heart Academy 2, North Haven 0

Sacred Heart Academy (3-0-0)

0 2 — 2

North Haven (0-2-0)

0 0 — 0

Goals: Sacred Heart Academy — Adrina Tuozzzoli goal (from Jada Ijeh), 73:28; Paige Johnson goal (from Maya Raccio), 78:16.

BOYS SOCCER

West Haven 6, Platt Tech 1

Aldo Barragan scored the game’s first three goals and four overall for West Haven in a SCC home win.

Platt Tech (0-3-0)

0 1 — 1

West Haven (2-1-0)

5 1 — 6

Goals: West Haven — Aldo Barragan goal (from Sebastian Nova), 7:45; Aldo Barragan goal, 10:52; Aldo Barragan goal (from Brian Rivadera), 26:56; Brian Rivadera goal (from Mubarak Issa), 36:32; Donaldo Yanez goal (from Mubarak Issa), 38:35; Aldo Barragan goal (from Alan Hernandez), 50:07. Platt Tech — Alex Ferreira goal (from Ricardo Lopez), 57:16.

Morgan 4, Westbrook 0

Alex Gallardo recorded a hat trick for Morgan in a Shoreline Conference win at Westbrook. Max Skidmore also scored for the Huskies.

Donaldo Yanez and Brian Rivadera also scored for West Haven. Alex Ferreira scored for Platt Tech.

Morgan (1-1-0)

2 2 — 4

Westbrook (0-3-0)

0 0 — 0

Goals: Morgan — Alex Gallardo goal (from Sebastian Salgar); Max Skidmore goal (from Sean Cafferty); Alex Gallardo goal (from Sebastian Kadlof); Alex Gallardo goal (from Manny Romero).

Law 2, West Haven 1

Fillipe Mourao scored the deciding goal in the first half for Law in an SCC win at Milford Tuesday night.

Lex Edwards also scored for Law. Aldo Barregan scored the game’s opening goal for West Haven.

West Haven (2-1-0)

1 0 — 1

Jonathan Law (2-1-0)

2 0 — 2

Goals: West Haven — Aldo Barregan goal, 11:00. Jonathan Law — Lex Edwards goal, 21:00; Fillipe Mourao goal (from Mason Turner), 29:00.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Stratford 3, Weston 1

Stratford 25-15, 16-25, 25-23, 26-24

Stratford (3-2-0): Sami Perley 4 GP, 2 kills, 14 assists, 14 digs, 4 aces; Julie Carbone 4 GP, 5 kills, 10 digs; Rachel Gripp 4 GP, 9 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs, 5 aces.

Guilford 3, Branford 0

Guilford 25-6, 25-13, 25-14

Guilford (5-0-0): Juliet Young 2 assists, 12 digs, 4 aces; Emma Appleman 11 kills, 10 digs; Emily Brouder 10 kills; Olivia Ciocca 25 assists, 4 aces; Halle Krause 6 kills.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Hamden 20, Branford 35

(At Hamden Middle School)

3.0 miles

Individual results: 1. Andrew White (H) 17:00.5; 2. Derek DeVilbiss (H) 17:02.5; 3. Wesley Raymond (B) 17:42.1; 4. Evi Ashkenazi (H) 17:51.1; 5. Tyler Lam (H) 18:16.9.

Xavier wins two

(At East River Preserve, Guilford)

3.1 miles

Team results: Xavier 24, Guilford 33; Xavier 20, Cheshire 43; Guilford 23, Cheshire 34.

Individual results: 1. Ryan Farrell (C) 17:06; 2. Brody Santagata (X) 17:11; 3. Eamon Burke (X) 17:12; 4. Justin Shiffrin (G) 17:38; 5. Joshua Lesniak (X) 17:46

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Hamden 21, Branford 36

(At Hamden Middle School)

3.0 miles

Individual results: 1. Caroline Ennis (H), 21:18.5; 2. Indigo Irwin (H), 21:37.2; 3. Georgia Kirkendall (H), 21:46; 4. Hannah Jackson (B), 21:57; 5. Isabella Finta (B), 22:21.3.

Guilford wins three

(At East River Preserve, Guilford)

2.9 miles

Team results: Guilford 15, Cheshire 46; Guilford 15, East Haven 50; Guilford 15, Mercy 50; Cheshire 17, East Haven 45; Cheshire 23, Mercy 33; Mercy 18, East Haven 45.

Individual results: 1. Julia Antony (G) 18:31; 2. Olivia Skapczynski (G) 19:51; 3.Olivia Kaisin (G) 19:58; 4.Lorelei King (G) 19:59; 5. Yanli Muhs (G) 20:02.

Law wins two

(At Eisenhower Park, Milford)

Team results: Law 20 Hillhouse 43; Law 15 Career 50.

Individual results: 1. Bernadette Karpel Hillhouse 23:40; 2 Claire Moulton Law 23:42; 3 Jenna Wasserman Law 23:55; 4 Jordyn Konlian Law 24:11; 5 Kaylee Brotherton Law 24:55.