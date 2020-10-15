Wednesday’s roundup: Ferrie, Branford shut out Wilbur Cross

Ava Ferrie had two goals and two assists for the Branford girls soccer team, which shut out Wilbur Cross 6-0 Wednesday in a Southern Connecticut Conference home win.

Tess Ferrie also scored for the Hornets while Macey Girard and Yanit Vasquez combined on the shutout.

Amity 3, Sheehan 0: Audrey Marin had a goal and an assist for Amity in an SCC win at Woodbridge.

Iza Kurpois and Emma Beloin also scored for the Spartans (3-1). Grace Lodewick saved eight shots to earn the shutout for Amity. Beth Arnold made 10 saves for Sheehan (1-2-1).

Mercy 4, Lyman Hall 0: Kate Donlan scored twice for Mercy, which remained undefeated with the SCC win at Middletown.

Katie Menard had two assists and Melina Ford saved four shots to earn her third consecutive shutout for the Tigers (4-0). Piper Schwab and Marissa Newman combined to make 13 saves for the Trojans (0-4).

Haddam-Killingworth 5, Coginchaug 2: Yumi Imai recorded a hat trick for Haddam-Killingworth, which remained undefeated with this Shoreline Conference win at Higganum.

Kedarjah Lewis added a goal and two assists for the Cougars (4-0). Alyssa Woodward scored twice for the Blue Devils (1-1-2).

Boys soccer

West Haven 6, Platt Tech 1: Aldo Barragan scored the game’s first three goals and four overall for West Haven in a SCC home win.

Morgan 4, Westbrook 0: Alex Gallardo recorded a hat trick for Morgan in a Shoreline Conference win at Westbrook. Max Skidmore also scored for the Huskies.

Donaldo Yanez and Brian Rivadera also scored for West Haven. Alex Ferreira scored for Platt Tech.

Law 2, West Haven 1: Fillipe Mourao scored the deciding goal in the first half for Law in an SCC win at Milford Tuesday night.

Lex Edwards also scored for Law. Aldo Barregan scored the game’s opening goal for West Haven.