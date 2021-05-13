Wednesday’s roundup: Cordova blasts three-run homer in 7th to give No. 5 East Haven the win over No. 10 Amity

SOFTBALL

No. 5 East Haven 7, No. 10 Amity 4

Carly Cordva’s three-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning propeled fifth-ranked East Haven to a 7-4 victory over No. 10 Amity in an SCC softball game at East Haven Wednesday.

Tori Heaphy came on in relief and threw six scoreless innings to get the win for East Haven (12-2). Amity (11-3) scored all four runs in the top of the first inning.

Amity 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 4 8 3 East Haven 0 0 0 2 1 0 4 — 7 12 2 Batteries: Amity —Katie Schatz (2-2) and G. Carrington; East Haven—Emily Bishop, Tori Heaphy (2, 6-2) and Lena Barthel HR: EH—Cordova. Team records: Amity (6-3-0); East Haven (10-2-0) Comments: Carly Cordva’s 3-run walk off home run in the bottom of the 7th after Lena Barthel’s single tied the game propelled East Haven to victory. Tori Heaphy came on in relief and threw 6 scoreless innings.

Sacred Heart Academy 4, Guilford 2

Alyssa Forcier hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to put Sacred Heart Academy ahead for good in SCC action at Hamden.

Guilford 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 2 3 0 Sacred Heart Academy 0 0 0 2 2 0 x — 4 6 1 Batteries: Guilford—Ema Signore (3-4), S Green (5); Sacred Heart Academy—Amanda Savinelli (6-4) HR: SHA—forcier. Team records: Guilford (3-7-0); Sacred Heart Academy (7-4-0) Comments: SHA was down 2 we put up 2 runs in the 4th . Then senior Lauren Fitzgerald led off the 5th inning with a double ,next 2 batters couldn’t make contact. With 2 outs Fitzgerald still on 2nd base Alyssa Forcier hits one out of park .putting sha up 4-2 in the bottom of the 5th.

North Branford 4, Cromwell 0

Bella Hills tossed a five-hit shutout and Lindsey Onofrio homered for North Branford in a Shoreline Conference win at Cromwell.

North Branford 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 — 4 4 0 Cromwell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 5 1 Batteries: North Branford—Bella Hills (7, 6-1) and Hanna Senerchia (7); Cromwell—Lily Kenney (7) and Monica Dewey (7) 2B: C—Kenney. 3B: NB—Piercey. HR: NB—Onofrio. Team records: North Branford (6-1-0) Comments: Bella Hills—CG, SO, 5 Ks, Lindsey Onofrio—2 Hits, HR, RBI, R, Erica Piercey—3B, RBI, R Lyman Hall 12, Wilbur Cross 0 Lyman Hall 3 0 3 2 1 2 1 — 12 16 2 Wilbur Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 4 5 Batteries: Lyman Hall—Alex Tenero (3-0) and Gianna Scoppetto; Wilbur Cross—Amanda Lockwood (2-2) and O. Vega HR: LH—Hansen (2). Team records: Lyman Hall (5-6-0); Wilbur Cross (2-8-0) Comments: Vega threw out 4 runners for Cross. Paige Hansen hit two home runs for Lyman Hall. Shelton 10, Sheehan 1 Sheehan 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 5 2 Shelton 4 0 0 3 0 3 — 10 13 1 Batteries: Sheehan—Jada Math (1-5), Ivie Archer (6) and Ryen Wolcheski; Shelton—Julia Krijgsman (3-1) and Jackie Jenco 2B: S—Archer; S—Broad. 3B: S—Lindbergh; S—Jenco, Krijgsman. Team records: Sheehan (1-6-0); Shelton (10-4-0) Comments: Sheehan had 2 doubles (Cyr & Archer) & A triple (Lindberg). Shelton had 3 triples (Jenco 2RBIs, Krijgsman 2 RBIs, A. Kiman 2 RBIs) S. Broad went 3 for 3 with 1 walk & a double O’Brien Tech 5, Platt Tech 3 O’Brien Tech 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 — 5 0 0 Platt Tech 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 3 0 0 Batteries: O’Brien Tech—Victoria Casey (10-0) and Krystal Blac; Platt Tech—Caliana Montanez (1-1) Team records: O’Brien Tech (12-0-0) Branford 11, Wilbur Cross 3 Branford 0 0 0 1 1 0 9 — 11 11 3 Wilbur Cross 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 — 3 3 4 Batteries: Branford—Marzia Johnson, Izzy Michaud (6, 1-1) and Ortiz; Wilbur Cross—Amanda Lockwood and O. Vega Cheshire 5, Lyman Hall 3 Lyman Hall 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 — 3 6 3 Cheshire 0 0 0 0 4 1 x — 5 9 2 Batteries: Lyman Hall—Alex Tenero (1-3) and Gianna Scoppetto; Cheshire—Bri Pearson (13-0) and Trinadey Santiago 2B: LH—Scoppetto, Tenero. 3B: C—Watson. HR: LH—Tenero. Team records: Lyman Hall (5-6-0); Cheshire (14-0-0) Comments: Lurz was 3-for-4 with 2 runs and Santiago added two hits for Cheshire. Chordas and Tenero had two hits apiece for Lyman Hall. Immaculate 10, Pomperaug 7 Immaculate 010 240 3 10 11 3 Pomperaug 040 012 0 7 10 2 Batteries: Pomperaug:Pitcher – Kayla Costa (4.2) Morgan Burrus (2.1) Catcher – Liz Raefski; Immaculate: Pitcher – Emily Rerick Catcher – Sara MacKinnon Highlights:Immaculate took the lead in the 7th on an RBI single by Alyssa Campo. Gabby Yamoah, followed later with a 2 run home run to provide the final margin of victory. Audrey Quish, Sara MacKinnon, Emily Rerick, and Gabby Yamoah had 2 hits apiece. Emily Rerick went the distance for the victory striking out 7. Meaghan Hale went 2 for 3 with 3 RBI for Pomperaug. Haddam-Killingworth 9, Morgan 1 Haddam-Killingworth 2 0 1 2 0 3 1 — 9 7 0 Morgan 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 2 4 Batteries: Haddam-Killingworth—Bella Richwine (2-0) and Madison LaTouche; Morgan—Kasey Edwards (0-1) and Syd Robison Team records: Haddam-Killingworth (10-1-0) Comments: Bella Richwine pitched a two-hitter, striking out 11 and allowing no walks. for her 5 victory of the season against no loses. Offensively Bella scored 3 runs via 2 walks and a hbp. Ivy McNiel contributed a rbi double and a sac fly, while Madison LaTouche had two hits, with a double and a single and a run scored. Brianna Aros had an RBI single for Morgan. Naugatuck 15, Derby 0 (5) Derby 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 2 Naugatuck 5 4 2 4 x — 15 20 1 Batteries: Derby—Kaylee Olenoski (0-2) and Laney O’Hara; Naugatuck—Alyssa Roberts (3-1), Kayshla Diaz (4) and Kendall Allen Comments: Nadia Cestari had four hits and Felicia Salvati had three hits and three RBIs. North Haven 3, Mercy 1 Mercy 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 5 1 North Haven 1 1 0 0 1 0 x — 3 3 3 Batteries: Mercy—Alexa Boone (6-2) and Sophia Engels; North Haven—O.Olsen (4-1) and Kayla Balisciano Team records: Mercy (8-3-0); North Haven (4-4-0) West Haven 6, Lauralton Hall 3 Lauralton Hall 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 3 0 0 West Haven 0 0 2 3 O 1 X — 6 0 0 Batteries: Lauralton Hall—C. Furnari (0-3) and K Kelly; West Haven—Mia Rubirosa (2-2) and Holly Waibel 2B: LH—Bowman, Fortier; WH—Petruzziello. 3B: WH—Rubirosa. Team records: West Haven (4-6-0)

BASEBALL

No. 2 Hand 9, No. 6 Amity 4

Anthony DePino hit two home runs and Jack Pireaux hit a two-run home run for Hand in an SCC win at Madison.

Danny Weinstein had an RBI double and Chris Engelhart had an RBI triple for Hand (14-1). For Amity (11-3), Julian Stevens had an RBI double.

Amity 0 0 1 1 1 1 0 — 4 7 1 Daniel Hand 0 0 2 0 3 4 x — 9 6 1 Batteries: Amity—Martin Zhang, Justin Zamkov (4), Jack Ranani (5, 0-2), Turski (5), Mcallister Burke (6) and Jacob Crow; Daniel Hand—Mike Engelhart (4-0), Matt Carone (6) and Chris Engelhart HR: DH—DePino (2), Pireaux. Team records: Daniel Hand (12-0-0) Comments: For Daniel Hand, Anthony DePino was 2 for 3 with two homeruns and 4 RBI. Jack Pireaux hit a two-run homerun. Danny Weinstein had an RBI double and Chris Engelhart had an RBI triple. For Amity, Julian Stevens had an RBI double.

No. 9 Hamden 11, Branford 1

Winning pitcher Max Gross helped his own cause with a three-run home run for Hamden in an SCC win at home.