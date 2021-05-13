Wednesday’s roundup: Cordova blasts three-run homer in 7th to give No. 5 East Haven the win over No. 10 Amity

SOFTBALL
No. 5 East Haven 7, No. 10 Amity 4
Carly Cordva’s three-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning propeled fifth-ranked East Haven to a 7-4 victory over No. 10 Amity in an SCC softball game at East Haven Wednesday.
Tori Heaphy came on in relief and threw six scoreless innings to get the win for East Haven (12-2). Amity (11-3) scored all four runs in the top of the first inning.
|
Amity
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
4
|
8
|
3
|
East Haven
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
—
|
7
|
12
|
2
Batteries: Amity —Katie Schatz (2-2) and G. Carrington; East Haven—Emily Bishop, Tori Heaphy (2, 6-2) and Lena Barthel HR: EH—Cordova.
Team records: Amity (6-3-0); East Haven (10-2-0)
Comments: Carly Cordva’s 3-run walk off home run in the bottom of the 7th after Lena Barthel’s single tied the game propelled East Haven to victory. Tori Heaphy came on in relief and threw 6 scoreless innings.
Sacred Heart Academy 4, Guilford 2
Alyssa Forcier hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to put Sacred Heart Academy ahead for good in SCC action at Hamden.
|
Guilford
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
Sacred Heart Academy
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
x
|
—
|
4
|
6
|
1
Batteries: Guilford—Ema Signore (3-4), S Green (5); Sacred Heart Academy—Amanda Savinelli (6-4) HR: SHA—forcier.
Team records: Guilford (3-7-0); Sacred Heart Academy (7-4-0)
Comments: SHA was down 2 we put up 2 runs in the 4th . Then senior Lauren Fitzgerald led off the 5th inning with a double ,next 2 batters couldn’t make contact. With 2 outs Fitzgerald still on 2nd base Alyssa Forcier hits one out of park .putting sha up 4-2 in the bottom of the 5th.
North Branford 4, Cromwell 0
Bella Hills tossed a five-hit shutout and Lindsey Onofrio homered for North Branford in a Shoreline Conference win at Cromwell.
|
North Branford
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
4
|
4
|
0
|
Cromwell
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
5
|
1
Batteries: North Branford—Bella Hills (7, 6-1) and Hanna Senerchia (7); Cromwell—Lily Kenney (7) and Monica Dewey (7)
2B: C—Kenney. 3B: NB—Piercey. HR: NB—Onofrio.
Team records: North Branford (6-1-0)
Comments: Bella Hills—CG, SO, 5 Ks, Lindsey Onofrio—2 Hits, HR, RBI, R, Erica Piercey—3B, RBI, R
Lyman Hall 12, Wilbur Cross 0
|
Lyman Hall
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
—
|
12
|
16
|
2
|
Wilbur Cross
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
4
|
5
Batteries: Lyman Hall—Alex Tenero (3-0) and Gianna Scoppetto; Wilbur Cross—Amanda Lockwood (2-2) and O. Vega HR: LH—Hansen (2).
Team records: Lyman Hall (5-6-0); Wilbur Cross (2-8-0)
Comments: Vega threw out 4 runners for Cross. Paige Hansen hit two home runs for Lyman Hall.
Shelton 10, Sheehan 1
|
Sheehan
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
Shelton
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
—
|
10
|
13
|
1
Batteries: Sheehan—Jada Math (1-5), Ivie Archer (6) and Ryen Wolcheski; Shelton—Julia Krijgsman (3-1) and Jackie Jenco
2B: S—Archer; S—Broad. 3B: S—Lindbergh; S—Jenco, Krijgsman.
Team records: Sheehan (1-6-0); Shelton (10-4-0)
Comments: Sheehan had 2 doubles (Cyr & Archer) & A triple (Lindberg). Shelton had 3 triples (Jenco 2RBIs, Krijgsman 2 RBIs, A. Kiman 2 RBIs) S. Broad went 3 for 3 with 1 walk & a double
O’Brien Tech 5, Platt Tech 3
|
O’Brien Tech
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
—
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
Platt Tech
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
0
|
0
Batteries: O’Brien Tech—Victoria Casey (10-0) and Krystal Blac; Platt Tech—Caliana Montanez (1-1)
Team records: O’Brien Tech (12-0-0)
Branford 11, Wilbur Cross 3
|
Branford
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
9
|
—
|
11
|
11
|
3
|
Wilbur Cross
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
3
|
4
Batteries: Branford—Marzia Johnson, Izzy Michaud (6, 1-1) and Ortiz; Wilbur Cross—Amanda Lockwood and O. Vega
Cheshire 5, Lyman Hall 3
|
Lyman Hall
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
6
|
3
|
Cheshire
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
x
|
—
|
5
|
9
|
2
Batteries: Lyman Hall—Alex Tenero (1-3) and Gianna Scoppetto; Cheshire—Bri Pearson (13-0) and Trinadey Santiago
2B: LH—Scoppetto, Tenero. 3B: C—Watson. HR: LH—Tenero.
Team records: Lyman Hall (5-6-0); Cheshire (14-0-0)
Comments: Lurz was 3-for-4 with 2 runs and Santiago added two hits for Cheshire. Chordas and Tenero had two hits apiece for Lyman Hall.
Immaculate 10, Pomperaug 7
Immaculate 010 240 3 10 11 3
Pomperaug 040 012 0 7 10 2
Batteries: Pomperaug:Pitcher – Kayla Costa (4.2) Morgan Burrus (2.1) Catcher – Liz Raefski; Immaculate: Pitcher – Emily Rerick Catcher – Sara MacKinnon
Highlights:Immaculate took the lead in the 7th on an RBI single by Alyssa Campo. Gabby Yamoah, followed later with a 2 run home run to provide the final margin of victory. Audrey Quish, Sara MacKinnon, Emily Rerick, and Gabby Yamoah had 2 hits apiece. Emily Rerick went the distance for the victory striking out 7. Meaghan Hale went 2 for 3 with 3 RBI for Pomperaug.
Haddam-Killingworth 9, Morgan 1
|
Haddam-Killingworth
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
—
|
9
|
7
|
0
|
Morgan
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
2
|
4
Batteries: Haddam-Killingworth—Bella Richwine (2-0) and Madison LaTouche; Morgan—Kasey Edwards (0-1) and Syd Robison
Team records: Haddam-Killingworth (10-1-0)
Comments: Bella Richwine pitched a two-hitter, striking out 11 and allowing no walks. for her 5 victory of the season against no loses. Offensively Bella scored 3 runs via 2 walks and a hbp. Ivy McNiel contributed a rbi double and a sac fly, while Madison LaTouche had two hits, with a double and a single and a run scored. Brianna Aros had an RBI single for Morgan.
Naugatuck 15, Derby 0 (5)
|
Derby
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
Naugatuck
|
5
|
4
|
2
|
4
|
x
|
—
|
15
|
20
|
1
Batteries: Derby—Kaylee Olenoski (0-2) and Laney O’Hara; Naugatuck—Alyssa Roberts (3-1), Kayshla Diaz (4) and Kendall Allen
Comments: Nadia Cestari had four hits and Felicia Salvati had three hits and three RBIs.
North Haven 3, Mercy 1
|
Mercy
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
North Haven
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
x
|
—
|
3
|
3
|
3
Batteries: Mercy—Alexa Boone (6-2) and Sophia Engels; North Haven—O.Olsen (4-1) and Kayla Balisciano
Team records: Mercy (8-3-0); North Haven (4-4-0)
West Haven 6, Lauralton Hall 3
|
Lauralton Hall
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
West Haven
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
O
|
1
|
X
|
—
|
6
|
0
|
0
Batteries: Lauralton Hall—C. Furnari (0-3) and K Kelly; West Haven—Mia Rubirosa (2-2) and Holly Waibel
2B: LH—Bowman, Fortier; WH—Petruzziello. 3B: WH—Rubirosa.
Team records: West Haven (4-6-0)
BASEBALL
No. 2 Hand 9, No. 6 Amity 4
Anthony DePino hit two home runs and Jack Pireaux hit a two-run home run for Hand in an SCC win at Madison.
Danny Weinstein had an RBI double and Chris Engelhart had an RBI triple for Hand (14-1). For Amity (11-3), Julian Stevens had an RBI double.
|
Amity
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
4
|
7
|
1
|
Daniel Hand
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
4
|
x
|
—
|
9
|
6
|
1
Batteries: Amity—Martin Zhang, Justin Zamkov (4), Jack Ranani (5, 0-2), Turski (5), Mcallister Burke (6) and Jacob Crow; Daniel Hand—Mike Engelhart (4-0), Matt Carone (6) and Chris Engelhart HR: DH—DePino (2), Pireaux.
Team records: Daniel Hand (12-0-0)
Comments: For Daniel Hand, Anthony DePino was 2 for 3 with two homeruns and 4 RBI. Jack Pireaux hit a two-run homerun. Danny Weinstein had an RBI double and Chris Engelhart had an RBI triple. For Amity, Julian Stevens had an RBI double.
No. 9 Hamden 11, Branford 1
Winning pitcher Max Gross helped his own cause with a three-run home run for Hamden in an SCC win at home.
|
Branford
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
1
|
6
|
5
|
Hamden
|
1
|
1
|
6
|
3
|
x
|
—
|
11
|
9
|
0
Batteries: Branford—Teddy Zabawa (2-2), Jack Smith (3) and Ethan Covello; Hamden—Max Gross (3-0), Jake Jovia (5) and Angel Rivera, Anthony DeCaprio (4)
2B: H—Cardona, Roman. HR: H—Gross.
Team records: Branford (3-7-0); Hamden (11-1-0)
Comments: Hamden improves to 13-1 with the win. Max Gross worked four scoreless innings to earn the win, striking out six. Gross helped his own cause with a three run home run in the win. Luis Roman and Maico Cardona both had two hits for Hamden. Roman now has a 12 game hit streak. Jake Pisano extended his hit streak to 13 games. Branford’s Dom Boanno had two hits for the Hornets.
Fairfield Prep 7, Foran 2
|
Fairfield Prep
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
—
|
7
|
8
|
0
|
Foran
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
4
|
3
Batteries: Fairfield Prep—Jon Fallacaro (3-0), Grady Golier (6), AJ Poeisano (7) and Jack Arcamone; Foran—Brandon Payne (0-4), Jacob Madarang (3) and Kyle Zarnoch
Comments: Prep—Pierce Cowels was 2 for 3 with a double. Michael Coyne also doubled in Preps 5-run 3rd inning. Foran—Hits by Michael Simonelli. Kyle Zarnoch, Dean Ross and Adian Deschain all had hits.
West Haven 13, Hillhouse/Career 0
|
Hillhouse/Career
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
West Haven
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
8
|
x
|
—
|
13
|
14
|
0
Batteries: Hillhouse/Career—Jean Colon (0-2), Padilla (4); West Haven—Dylan Supan (1-0)
2B: WH—Boni, Izzo, Jones. 3B: WH—Izzo.
Team records: Hillhouse/Career (0-7-0); West Haven (7-4-0)
Oxford 5, Seymour 1
|
Seymour
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
6
|
0
|
Oxford
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
x
|
—
|
5
|
9
|
1
Batteries: Seymour—John DeBarber (1-1); Oxford—Justin Black (3-0)
Team records: Oxford (9-4-0)
Comments: O — Justin Black earned his third win of the season going the distance. He yielded one run and six hits, striking out six. Black also added two hits, one of them for an RBI. Connor Clifford was 3-3 with an RBI and a stolen base; Jake Chacho had three hits for the Wildcats.
Woodland 2, Ansonia 1
|
Ansonia
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
1
|
5
|
0
|
Woodland
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
x
|
—
|
2
|
2
|
1
Batteries: Ansonia—Jordan Brown (0-1) and Ashmer Pedraza; Woodland—Montini (1-0) and Matt Belcher
Team records: Ansonia (6-7-0)
Comments: Ansonia-Jordan Brown tossed a two-hitter and Dylan Ellison & Brendan Palmer both had 2 hits. Woodland- Ryan Montini had six strikeouts and had one of the two hits.
Haddam-Killingworth 10, Morgan 4
|
Morgan
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
3
|
—
|
4
|
7
|
3
|
Haddam-Killingworth
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
x
|
—
|
10
|
8
|
1
Batteries: Morgan—Gary Garbinski (1-1), Ethan Ranaudo (4) and Ryan Hromadka; Haddam-Killingworth—Alec Erskine (4-0 1 Sv) and Nick Glynn
Team records: Haddam-Killingworth (10-4-0)
Comments: Alex Sheehan and Callen Powers had 2-run doubles in the fourth inning and Sheehan and Caven Burrell had three hits each for HK. Bailey Goss had two hits for Morgan.
Cheshire 11, North Haven 4
|
North Haven
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
—
|
4
|
8
|
2
|
Cheshire
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
4
|
–
|
—
|
11
|
10
|
1
Batteries: North Haven—Ryan Balzano, Alex Bauman (1-3), Steven Vincent (4), Jack Martineau (6) and Tyler Harger; Cheshire—Michael Bankowski (1-2), Connor Mulligan (5), Ethan Rosenthal (6) and Ian Wirtz
2B: NH—Anquillare. HR: C—Leddy.
Team records: North Haven (5-7-0); Cheshire (2-8-0)
Coginchaug 6, Hale Ray 0
|
Coginchaug
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
6
|
7
|
1
|
Hale Ray
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
6
|
4
Batteries: Coginchaug—Mach (3-0) and Mike Garofalo; Hale Ray—Hunter Espinosa (0-1), Ryan Sikorsky (5) and Hunter Espinosa
2B: C—Clancy, Garofalo, Konopka.
Team records: Coginchaug (11-1-0)
Comments: Mach struck out 10 for a shutout
Stratford 1, Bunnell 0
|
Stratford
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
Bunnell
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
2
|
3
Batteries: Stratford—Brady Knorr (1-0) and RJ Burlone; Bunnell—Brett Batka (1-1) and Luke Dawson
Team records: Bunnell (2-8-0)
Comments: Stratford—Brady Knorr pitched a great game allowing two hits while striking out 12, he also had an RBI single driving in Ron Kerkes who led off the game with a single and stole 2nd base. Bunnell—Brett Batka was the tough luck loser once again as he allowed only 4 hits while striking out 7, he also singled. Josh Bernardo collected the other Bulldog hit.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Hamden 16, West Haven 2
|
Hamden
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
16
|
West Haven
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
2