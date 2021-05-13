GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

Wednesday’s roundup: Cordova blasts three-run homer in 7th to give No. 5 East Haven the win over No. 10 Amity

|

SOFTBALL

No. 5 East Haven 7, No. 10 Amity 4 

Carly Cordva’s three-run, walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning propeled fifth-ranked East Haven to a 7-4 victory over No. 10 Amity in an SCC softball game at East Haven Wednesday.

Tori Heaphy came on in relief and threw six scoreless innings to get the win for East Haven (12-2). Amity (11-3) scored all four runs in the top of the first inning.

Amity
4
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
8
3
East Haven
0
0
0
2
1
0
4
7
12
2
Batteries: Amity —Katie Schatz (2-2) and G. Carrington; East Haven—Emily Bishop, Tori Heaphy (2, 6-2) and Lena Barthel HR: EH—Cordova.
Team records: Amity (6-3-0); East Haven (10-2-0)
Comments: Carly Cordva’s 3-run walk off home run in the bottom of the 7th after Lena Barthel’s single tied the game propelled East Haven to victory. Tori Heaphy came on in relief and threw 6 scoreless innings.

Sacred Heart Academy 4, Guilford 2

Alyssa Forcier hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to put Sacred Heart Academy ahead for good in SCC action at Hamden.

Guilford
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
2
3
0
Sacred Heart Academy
0
0
0
2
2
0
x
4
6
1
Batteries: Guilford—Ema Signore (3-4), S Green (5); Sacred Heart Academy—Amanda Savinelli (6-4) HR: SHA—forcier.
Team records: Guilford (3-7-0); Sacred Heart Academy (7-4-0)
Comments: SHA was down 2 we put up 2 runs in the 4th . Then senior Lauren Fitzgerald led off the 5th inning with a double ,next 2 batters couldn’t make contact. With 2 outs Fitzgerald still on 2nd base Alyssa Forcier hits one out of park .putting sha up 4-2 in the bottom of the 5th.

North Branford 4, Cromwell 0

Bella Hills tossed a five-hit shutout and Lindsey Onofrio homered for North Branford in a Shoreline Conference win at Cromwell.

North Branford
2
1
0
1
0
0
0
4
4
0
Cromwell
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
1
Batteries: North Branford—Bella Hills (7, 6-1) and Hanna Senerchia (7); Cromwell—Lily Kenney (7) and Monica Dewey (7)
2B: C—Kenney. 3B: NB—Piercey. HR: NB—Onofrio.
Team records: North Branford (6-1-0)
Comments: Bella Hills—CG, SO, 5 Ks, Lindsey Onofrio—2 Hits, HR, RBI, R, Erica Piercey—3B, RBI, R

Lyman Hall 12, Wilbur Cross 0

Lyman Hall
3
0
3
2
1
2
1
12
16
2
Wilbur Cross
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
5
 
Batteries: Lyman Hall—Alex Tenero (3-0) and Gianna Scoppetto; Wilbur Cross—Amanda Lockwood (2-2) and O. Vega HR: LH—Hansen (2).
Team records: Lyman Hall (5-6-0); Wilbur Cross (2-8-0)
Comments: Vega threw out 4 runners for Cross. Paige Hansen hit two home runs for Lyman Hall.

Shelton 10, Sheehan 1

Sheehan
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
1
5
2
Shelton
4
0
0
3
0
3
10
13
1
  

Batteries: Sheehan—Jada Math (1-5), Ivie Archer (6) and Ryen Wolcheski; Shelton—Julia Krijgsman (3-1) and Jackie Jenco

2B: S—Archer; S—Broad. 3B: S—Lindbergh; S—Jenco, Krijgsman.

Team records: Sheehan (1-6-0); Shelton (10-4-0)

Comments: Sheehan had 2 doubles (Cyr & Archer) & A triple (Lindberg). Shelton had 3 triples (Jenco 2RBIs, Krijgsman 2 RBIs, A. Kiman 2 RBIs) S. Broad went 3 for 3 with 1 walk & a double

O’Brien Tech 5, Platt Tech 3

O’Brien Tech
1
0
1
0
0
0
3
5
0
0
Platt Tech
2
0
1
0
0
0
0
3
0
0

Batteries: O’Brien Tech—Victoria Casey (10-0) and Krystal Blac; Platt Tech—Caliana Montanez (1-1)

Team records: O’Brien Tech (12-0-0)

Branford 11, Wilbur Cross 3

Branford
0
0
0
1
1
0
9
11
11
3
Wilbur Cross
0
2
0
1
0
0
0
3
3
4
 
Batteries: Branford—Marzia Johnson, Izzy Michaud (6, 1-1) and Ortiz; Wilbur Cross—Amanda Lockwood and O. Vega

Cheshire 5, Lyman Hall 3

Lyman Hall
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
3
6
3
Cheshire
0
0
0
0
4
1
x
5
9
2
Batteries: Lyman Hall—Alex Tenero (1-3) and Gianna Scoppetto; Cheshire—Bri Pearson (13-0) and Trinadey Santiago
2B: LH—Scoppetto, Tenero. 3B: C—Watson. HR: LH—Tenero.
Team records: Lyman Hall (5-6-0); Cheshire (14-0-0)
Comments: Lurz was 3-for-4 with 2 runs and Santiago added two hits for Cheshire. Chordas and Tenero had two hits apiece for Lyman Hall.

Immaculate 10, Pomperaug 7

Immaculate 010 240 3 10 11 3
Pomperaug 040 012 0 7 10 2           
Batteries:  Pomperaug:Pitcher – Kayla Costa (4.2) Morgan Burrus (2.1)   Catcher – Liz Raefski; Immaculate: Pitcher – Emily Rerick  Catcher – Sara MacKinnon                
Highlights:Immaculate took the lead in the 7th on an RBI single by Alyssa Campo. Gabby Yamoah, followed later with a 2 run home run to provide the final margin of victory.  Audrey Quish, Sara MacKinnon, Emily Rerick, and Gabby Yamoah had 2 hits apiece. Emily Rerick went the distance for the victory striking out 7. Meaghan Hale went 2 for 3 with 3 RBI for Pomperaug.

Haddam-Killingworth 9, Morgan 1

Haddam-Killingworth
2
0
1
2
0
3
1
9
7
0
Morgan
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
4
 
Batteries: Haddam-Killingworth—Bella Richwine (2-0) and Madison LaTouche; Morgan—Kasey Edwards (0-1) and Syd Robison
Team records: Haddam-Killingworth (10-1-0)
Comments: Bella Richwine pitched a two-hitter, striking out 11 and allowing no walks. for her 5 victory of the season against no loses. Offensively Bella scored 3 runs via 2 walks and a hbp. Ivy McNiel contributed a rbi double and a sac fly, while Madison LaTouche had two hits, with a double and a single and a run scored. Brianna Aros had an RBI single for Morgan.

Naugatuck 15, Derby 0 (5)

Derby
0
0
0
0
0
  
0
1
2
Naugatuck
5
4
2
4
x
  
15
20
1

Batteries: Derby—Kaylee Olenoski (0-2) and Laney O’Hara; Naugatuck—Alyssa Roberts (3-1), Kayshla Diaz (4) and Kendall Allen

Comments: Nadia Cestari had four hits and Felicia Salvati had three hits and three RBIs.

North Haven 3, Mercy 1

Mercy
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
5
1
North Haven
1
1
0
0
1
0
x
3
3
3

Batteries: Mercy—Alexa Boone (6-2) and Sophia Engels; North Haven—O.Olsen (4-1) and Kayla Balisciano

Team records: Mercy (8-3-0); North Haven (4-4-0)

 

West Haven 6, Lauralton Hall 3

Lauralton Hall
1
0
0
2
0
0
0
3
0
0
West Haven
0
0
2
3
O
1
X
6
0
0

Batteries: Lauralton Hall—C. Furnari (0-3) and K Kelly; West Haven—Mia Rubirosa (2-2) and Holly Waibel

2B: LH—Bowman, Fortier; WH—Petruzziello. 3B: WH—Rubirosa.

Team records: West Haven (4-6-0)

BASEBALL

No. 2 Hand 9, No. 6 Amity 4

Anthony DePino hit two home runs and Jack Pireaux hit a two-run home run for Hand in an SCC win at Madison.

Danny Weinstein had an RBI double and Chris Engelhart had an RBI triple for Hand (14-1). For Amity (11-3), Julian Stevens had an RBI double.

Amity
0
0
1
1
1
1
0
4
7
1
Daniel Hand
0
0
2
0
3
4
x
9
6
1
Batteries: Amity—Martin Zhang, Justin Zamkov (4), Jack Ranani (5, 0-2), Turski (5), Mcallister Burke (6) and Jacob Crow; Daniel Hand—Mike Engelhart (4-0), Matt Carone (6) and Chris Engelhart HR: DH—DePino (2), Pireaux.
Team records: Daniel Hand (12-0-0)
Comments: For Daniel Hand, Anthony DePino was 2 for 3 with two homeruns and 4 RBI. Jack Pireaux hit a two-run homerun. Danny Weinstein had an RBI double and Chris Engelhart had an RBI triple. For Amity, Julian Stevens had an RBI double.

No. 9 Hamden 11, Branford 1

Winning pitcher Max Gross helped his own cause with a three-run home run for Hamden in an SCC win at home.

Branford
0
0
0
0
1
  
1
6
5
Hamden
1
1
6
3
x
  
11
9
0
Batteries: Branford—Teddy Zabawa (2-2), Jack Smith (3) and Ethan Covello; Hamden—Max Gross (3-0), Jake Jovia (5) and Angel Rivera, Anthony DeCaprio (4)
2B: H—Cardona, Roman. HR: H—Gross.
Team records: Branford (3-7-0); Hamden (11-1-0)
Comments: Hamden improves to 13-1 with the win. Max Gross worked four scoreless innings to earn the win, striking out six. Gross helped his own cause with a three run home run in the win. Luis Roman and Maico Cardona both had two hits for Hamden. Roman now has a 12 game hit streak. Jake Pisano extended his hit streak to 13 games. Branford’s Dom Boanno had two hits for the Hornets.

Fairfield Prep 7, Foran 2

Fairfield Prep
0
0
5
0
0
1
1
7
8
0
Foran
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
2
4
3
Batteries: Fairfield Prep—Jon Fallacaro (3-0), Grady Golier (6), AJ Poeisano (7) and Jack Arcamone; Foran—Brandon Payne (0-4), Jacob Madarang (3) and Kyle Zarnoch
Comments: Prep—Pierce Cowels was 2 for 3 with a double. Michael Coyne also doubled in Preps 5-run 3rd inning. Foran—Hits by Michael Simonelli. Kyle Zarnoch, Dean Ross and Adian Deschain all had hits.

West Haven 13, Hillhouse/Career 0

Hillhouse/Career
0
0
0
0
0
  
0
1
2
West Haven
2
1
2
8
x
  
13
14
0
Batteries: Hillhouse/Career—Jean Colon (0-2), Padilla (4); West Haven—Dylan Supan (1-0)
2B: WH—Boni, Izzo, Jones. 3B: WH—Izzo.
Team records: Hillhouse/Career (0-7-0); West Haven (7-4-0)

Oxford 5, Seymour 1

Seymour
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
1
6
0
Oxford
0
1
3
1
0
0
x
5
9
1
Batteries: Seymour—John DeBarber (1-1); Oxford—Justin Black (3-0)
Team records: Oxford (9-4-0)
Comments: O — Justin Black earned his third win of the season going the distance. He yielded one run and six hits, striking out six. Black also added two hits, one of them for an RBI. Connor Clifford was 3-3 with an RBI and a stolen base; Jake Chacho had three hits for the Wildcats.

Woodland 2, Ansonia 1

Ansonia
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
5
0
Woodland
0
1
0
0
0
1
x
2
2
1
Batteries: Ansonia—Jordan Brown (0-1) and Ashmer Pedraza; Woodland—Montini (1-0) and Matt Belcher
Team records: Ansonia (6-7-0)
Comments: Ansonia-Jordan Brown tossed a two-hitter and Dylan Ellison & Brendan Palmer both had 2 hits. Woodland- Ryan Montini had six strikeouts and had one of the two hits.

Haddam-Killingworth 10, Morgan 4

Morgan
0
0
0
0
0
1
3
4
7
3
Haddam-Killingworth
0
0
0
6
1
3
x
10
8
1

Batteries: Morgan—Gary Garbinski (1-1), Ethan Ranaudo (4) and Ryan Hromadka; Haddam-Killingworth—Alec Erskine (4-0 1 Sv) and Nick Glynn

Team records: Haddam-Killingworth (10-4-0)

Comments: Alex Sheehan and Callen Powers had 2-run doubles in the fourth inning and Sheehan and Caven Burrell had three hits each for HK. Bailey Goss had two hits for Morgan.

Cheshire 11, North Haven 4

North Haven
0
0
1
0
0
3
0
4
8
2
Cheshire
3
0
0
4
0
4
11
10
1
Batteries: North Haven—Ryan Balzano, Alex Bauman (1-3), Steven Vincent (4), Jack Martineau (6) and Tyler Harger; Cheshire—Michael Bankowski (1-2), Connor Mulligan (5), Ethan Rosenthal (6) and Ian Wirtz
2B: NH—Anquillare. HR: C—Leddy.
Team records: North Haven (5-7-0); Cheshire (2-8-0)

Coginchaug 6, Hale Ray 0

Coginchaug
0
1
1
3
0
0
0
6
7
1
Hale Ray
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
4
Batteries: Coginchaug—Mach (3-0) and Mike Garofalo; Hale Ray—Hunter Espinosa (0-1), Ryan Sikorsky (5) and Hunter Espinosa
2B: C—Clancy, Garofalo, Konopka.
Team records: Coginchaug (11-1-0)
Comments: Mach struck out 10 for a shutout

Stratford 1, Bunnell 0

Stratford
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
4
1
Bunnell
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
3
Batteries: Stratford—Brady Knorr (1-0) and RJ Burlone; Bunnell—Brett Batka (1-1) and Luke Dawson
Team records: Bunnell (2-8-0)
Comments: Stratford—Brady Knorr pitched a great game allowing two hits while striking out 12, he also had an RBI single driving in Ron Kerkes who led off the game with a single and stole 2nd base. Bunnell—Brett Batka was the tough luck loser once again as he allowed only 4 hits while striking out 7, he also singled. Josh Bernardo collected the other Bulldog hit.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Hamden 16, West Haven 2

Hamden
0
0
0
0
16
West Haven
0
0
0
0
2
Hamden
Goals: Kaitlyn Nutcher 5, Elle Cullinane, Emma Romatzick, Mariella Hermann 2, Rylan Twohill 3, Bryce Purcell 2, Kyley Turschmann, Kaitlyn Patrick.

BOYS TENNIS

Cheshire 5, Xavier 2

Singles Subramani (C) def. Fuffo 1-6, 6-3, 6-1; Laskin def. Schumann 6-0, 6-0; Gershfeld def. Jacey 6-0, 6-0; Goldstein def. Ferguson 6-0, 6-0. Doubles Houle/Niebling def. Lim/Aresco 6-1, 6-2; Shan/Sheth (C) loses to Ou/Dowler 6-3, 6-2. Anastasio/Chen (C) loses to Webb/Nowosad 6-0, 6-0. Record: C 13-1.

Foran 4, East Haven 3

(at Milford). Singles: Nico Esposito (Foran) def. Gabe Olszewski (East Haven), 6-1, 6-1; Arush Puri (Foran) def. Mateusz Wiszniewski (East Haven), 6-3, 6-0; Mat Divito (East Haven) def. Jared O’Sullivan (Foran), 6-0, 6-0; Ryan Purviance (Foran) def. Oliver Kabel (East Haven), 6-2, 4-6, 6-1. Doubles: Danny Ruano and Kevin Huang (Foran) def. Matt Battaglino and Oliver Gonzalez (East Haven), 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 6-3; Devon Lopez and Minh Trinh (East Haven) def. Danny Abate and Keith Pokornowski (Foran), 6-4, 6-4; Dom Montouri and Justin Donnelly (East Haven) def. Josh Cummings and Steven Mingrone (Foran), 6-3, 6-0. Records: Foran 9-4; East Haven 7-6.

Guilford 6, North Haven 1

Singles: Walker Mulligan (G) over Ben Rudikoff 6-1,6-1; Ethan DeAngelo (G) over Lucas deLencastre 6-0,6-1; Ben Kellner (G) over Billy Lipinski 6-4,6-1; Luke Robbins (G) over Nathan Oh 6-0,6-0. Doubles: Patrick Zhang and Nick Meeks(G) over Tanner Powell and Josit Park 6-2,6-2; Max Banning and Sean Johnson(G) over Justin Falasco and Ahmed Anwar 6-0,6-0; Jess Hansard and Justin Geremia(NH) over Aryan Patel and Jay Patel 6-3, 6-4.

Hamden 7, Lyman Hall 0

(at Wallingford). Singles: Quinn Northrup (Hamden) def. Jackson Mailhot (LH); Brian Oppenhim (Hamden) def. Brady Campbell (LH) 6-2, 6-3; Nolan Jermain (Hamden) def. Alex Zelaya (LH) 1-6,6-1,6-1. Doubles: Ivan Flores & Josh Alexzander (Hamden) def. Evan Smith & Anshul Patel (LH) 2-6, 6-2, 6-3; Will Schrier & Joe Kelly (Hamden) win by default; Paris Dodd & Maddox Cho (Hamden) win by default. Records: H 9-5; LH 6-6.

GIRLS TENNIS

Amity 6, Hand 1

(At Madison). Singles: Kelly Pickens (AM) def. Lindsay Riordan 6-0, 6-3; Isabel Sicignano (AM) def. Claire Langille 6-3, 6-1; Adithi Wijesekera (AM) def. Laila Haraj-Sai 6-3, 6-0; Jaden Barretta (AM) def. Eileen Chen 6-4, 6-3. Doubles: Sydney Pitter-Eesha Acharya (AM) def. Breanna Colonese-DiBello,-Zhu Zhu Berger 6-0, 6-3; Paige VanOstenbridge, Bella Vejar (H) def. Kyah Francis, Anushka Acharya 3-6, 7-5, 6-0; Jen Xu-Aadya Wijesekera (AM) def. Eliza Beccia-Libby Rogers 8-3. Records: Amity 13-0; Hand 11-2.

Guilford 6, Cheshire 1

(At Guilford). Hannah Dietzko (G) def Asya Tarabani (CH) 6-1, 6-0; Riley Mullett (G) def Tamra Eldridge (CH) 6-2, 6-0; Emma Mullett (G) def Riley Baldoni (CH) 6-2, 6-0; Molly Peterson (G) def Lila Watkinson (CH) 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Kiera STankewich/Kallie Kagan (G) def Elllie Rockoff/Alyssa Behuniak (CH) 7-6(4), 6-3; Veronica Zimmer/Kendall Mulligan (G) def Hannah Brennan/Julia Hummel (CH) 6-4, 7-6(6); Anja Josef/Rachel Goldstein (CH) def Claire Pringle/Alexie Gipson (G) 6-3, 6-2. Records CH 5-9; G 9-4.

Hopkins 6, Greenwich Academy 1

(at New Haven). Singles: Lera Strickland (Hop) def Lily Martucci (GA) 1-6, 6-3, 10-2; Sebaga Kombo (Hop) def.Grace Genereaux (GA) 6-0, 6-0; Margot Sack (Hop) def Margaret Foley (GA) 6-0, 6-1; Katie Driscoll (Hop) def Kathryn Gregory (GA) 6-3, 6-3. Doubles: Amy Metrick/Megan Yi (Hop) def Sarah Powis/Elysee Barakett (GA) 1-6, 6-2, 10-7; Skyler Sargent/Kate Boer (GA) def Kiersten Brennan/Victoria Ye (Cap) (Hop) 6-1, 6-1; Sofia Tamayo/Allison Fehmel (Hop) Val Cuccolo/Lianna Sealy (GA) 6-3, 6-3. Ava Littman/Giulia Crosio (Hop) also won the exhibition match. Records: Hopkins 6-1; GA 5-2.

Lyman Hall 6, Hamden 1

(At Hamden). Singles: Olivia Vegliante (LH) defeats Irene Zou (H), 6-2, 6-4; Riley Sullivan (LH) defeats Shamara Wethington (H), 6-1, 6-3; Katie Madow (LH) defeats Vineeta Maran (H), 6-2, 7-6 (7-5); Maile Estacion (H) defeats Sophia Donath (LH), 6-3, 6-2. Doubles: Keertana Chagari and Abigail French (LH) defeat Ella Powers and Isabella Alcazar (H), 6-2, 6-1; Julie Fredricksen and Gianna Draghi (LH) defeat Nataly Vergara and Abby Garrett (H), 6-0, 6-1; Rebecca Milewski and Macy Buccheri (LH) defeat Shoshana Fleishman and Sophie Letitia (H), 6-0, 6-2. Records: Hamden 5-8); Lyman Hall 7-7.

Mercy 6, Foran 1

(at Middletown) Singles: Kyra Johnson (F) Def Abby Weaver (M) 6-2,6-4; Bella Bartolomei (M) def Daniya Chopra (F) 6-3,6-1; TinaYan (M) def Agatha Dalton (F) 6-1,6-1; Sara Money (F) def. Mary Kolodziej (M) 6-0,6-0. Doubles: Kat Antico – Lila Cerritelli (M) def Tori Lanese- Devon Wood (F) 6-2,6-4; Olivia Connelly – Veda Lakkamraju (F) def Helen Yang- Harper Carlson (M) 6-4, 7-6(4); Ava Cedillo- Milana Koji (M) def Kaitlyn Adkins- Bridget Kiernen, 6-0, 6-0. Records: F 0-15 M 3-11.

Old Lyme 6, Westbrook 1

(at Westbrook). Singles: Julia Farnoli (WK) def. Abigail Sicuranza 6-2,6-3; Callie Bass (OL) def. Gianni Salisbury (WK) 6-0,6-1; Sam Tan (OL) def. Jami Sacco (WK) 6-0, 6-0; Livie Bass (OL) def. Tatiana Ramos (WK) 6-0,6-0. Doubles: Lauren Wallace and Alexis Fenton (OL) def. Xan Zanzalari and Bree Koplas (WK) 6-1, 6-3; Fiona Hufford and Izzy Reynolds (OL) def. Adriana Stranieri and Olivia Palumbo (WK) 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-2); Sophia Ortoleva and Elaina Morosky (OL) def. Caroline Dias and Sophia Rutkis (WK) 6-1,6-3.

Sheehan 5, Shelton 2

(at Shelton). Singles: Nell Komorowski (Shel) def. Maddy Yasser 6-4, 3-6, 7-6; Jess Jayakar (Shel) def. Daytona Scherb, 6-4, 6-2; Jordan Allen (Shee) def. Emily Carlin, 5-7, 6-0, 6-4; Dylan Smith (Shee) def. Emily Cacchilo, 6-4, 6-3; Doubles: Becky Falconey/Alondra Lopez (Shee) def. Carolyn Maher/Sammi McCook, 6-1, 7-5; Lexi Carim/Sydney Cuticelli (Shee) def. Kassidy Wojtowicz/Emily Ahern, 7-5, 6-2; Emily Jasaski/Halle Digioia (Shee) def. Lily May/Rachel Morrow, 6-3, 7-3.

BOYS GOLF

Branford 162, Hillhouse 226

(at Alling Memorial GC). Medalist: Keegan Lalonde (B) 39. Branford: Justin Acquarulo, 40; Colin Deane 45, Matt Morgan, 48, Jacob Kanpp 48; Hillhouse: Jaheim Sewell 53, Ahmad Alzouabi 55, Jaheim Sewell 55, Courage Nyonee 63.

Hand 163, Hamden 212

(at Madison CC). Medalist: Matthew Doyle (Hand) 35. Hand: Reece Scott, 39; Matt Gagliardi, 44; Dave Ginsburg, 45; Hamden: Kellen Sargolini, 51; Jon Ganucheau, 53; Bode Becker, 54; Jesse Fracasso, 54.

Morgan 182, Old Saybrook 195

(at Fenwick GC). Medalist: Garrett Brady (Old Saybrook), 41. Old Saybrook: Drew Kulmann, 49; Jacob Speed, 53, Joe Sinibaldo, 52. Morgan: Jason Cohen, 45, Drew Nye, 44, Nick Schmidt, 43, CJ Giuliano, 50.

Shelton 149, Xavier 173

(at Brownson CC). Medalist: Tyler Pearson (Shelton) 35. Shelton: Kyle St. Pierre 37, Vinny DeFao 37, Cameron St. Pierre 40. Xavier: Chris Drisdelle 41, John Carrozzella 42, Finn Russell 44, Madison Whitney 46. Records: Shelton 6-4; Xavier 2-8.

St. Luke’s 194, Hopkins 209

(at Yale GC). Co-medalists: Eoin Mueller (St. Luke’s) and Ben Loomis (St. Luke’s), 37. Hopkins: Dev Madhavani 42, Ryan Coffey 38, Will McCormack 44, Milan Yorke 39, Rocco DeMaio 46. St. Luke’s: Jack Fitzgibbon 40, Peter Cioffi 40, Blake Haden 40. Records: St. Luke’s 6-2; Hopkins 0-5.

Wilbur Cross def. Lyman Hall

(at Alling Memorial GC). Medalist: Antonio Bianco, Wilbur Cross, 43. Cross: Miguel Davila, 46; Brady Gordon, 49; Kahsim Ryan, 51. Lyman Hall: Braden Kawalick, 46; Alexa Marino, 60. Records: Wilbur Cross 5-7.

GIRLS GOLF

Amity 194, Lauralton Hall 215

(at Oronoque CC). Medalist: Ava Gross, Amity, 43. Amity: C. Cadelina 46, S. Melchiore, 50, B. Morisson, 55; Lauralton Hall: B. McGuigan, 45, E. Wheeler, 50, I. Thomas, 55, Q. Elliott, 65.

Cheshire 190, Berlin 202, Newington 232

(at Indian Hill CC). Medalist: Libby Dunn (B), 42. Cheshire: Sydney Hidalgo 44, Mackenzie Corcoran 48, Isabella Del Rosso 51, Sophia Del Rosso 47. Newington: Maddie Massaro-Cook 56, Tori Tolisano 58, Glorianne Pinote 57, Mia Therault 61. Berlin: Kenna Roman 43, Rachel Varley 61, Molly Brett 56.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Amity 3, Xavier 2

(at Middletown). Game scores: Amity 22-25, 25-20, 25-18, 23-25, 15-11. Stats: Amity: Theo Zaharewicz 9 kills and 4 digs and Dane Deyoung had 13 digs; Xavier: Rory McCormack had 17 kills, 3 aces, 37 digs; Ryan Frier had 14 kills and 14 digs and Brady Higgins had 55 assists and 10 digs. Records: Amity 8-7; Xavier 3-8.

Cheshire 3, NFA 0

(at Cheshire). Game scores: Cheshire 25-13, 25-13, 25-14. Stats: Sahith Maganti 12 assists, Collin Crowe 6 kills, Jeremy Alliger 7 kills and Thor Novicelli 7 kills. Records: C 11-2; NFA 2-12.

BOYS TRACK

CTC West Championship

Team Results: O’Brien Tech 199, Kaynor Tech 95, Platt Tech 93, Bullard Havens Tech 48, Wolcott Tech 9. 4×800 Relay: Kaynor Tech (10:03.85), 4×100 Relay: O’Brien Tech (48.00), 110 Hurdles: Booker (Platt Tech) 20.26, 100 Delvalle (O’Brien Tech) 11.91, Javelin: DiLorenzo (O’Brien Tech) 102-03, Long Jump: Fanzutti (Kaynor Tech) 17-00.25, 1600: Carvalho (Kaynor Tech) 5:15.13, 400: Todd (Bullard Havens Tech) 58.98, Shot Put: E. Moore (O’Brien Tech) 35-11.00, 800: Fanzutti (Kaynor Tech) 2:26.53, High Jump: DiLorenzo (O’Brien Tech) 5-01, 300 Hurdles: Bergen (O’Brien Tech) 52.19, 200: Todd (Bullard Havens Tech) 24.94, Triple Jump: Emrie (Kaynor Tech) 33-06.00, 3200: Carvalho (Kaynor Tech) 11:50.08, Discus: E. Moore (O’Brien Tech) 109-05, 4×400: O’Brien Tech (4:12.05)

Hand 130, Foran 20

4×800 relay: Hand (9:30); 4×100 relay: Hand (46.7); 110 hurdles: Megeary (Hand) 17.4; 100: O’Brian (Hand) 11.4; Javelin: Mike (Hand) 113′ 9″; long jump: Ganino (Hand) 19′ 9″; 1600: Genthier (Hand) 4:38; 400: Hines(Hand) 53.3; shot put: Aidan M (Hand) 38′ 5.5″; 800: Zuccani (Hand) 2:02.5; high jump: Veth (Hand) 5’10”;300 hurdles: Nate Huebner (Foran) 43.3; 200: Hines (Hand) 23.6; triple jump: Ganins (Hand) 38′ 10″; 3200: Stiewing(Hand) 10:50; discus: Sanders (Hand) 104’2;pole vault: Brett Dumais (Foran) 13’6″; 4×400 relay: Hand 3:45. Records: Foran (1-5), Hand (6-0).

Law 92, Guilford 53

(at Guilford). 4×800 relay: Guilford (Cho, Gregory, Masotti, Shiffrin), 8:40.5; 4×100 relay: Law (giles, Brettbauer, Barnes, Garrett), 45.6; 110 hurdles: J. Warters (Law), 16.5; 100: S. Pritchard (Law), 11.6; javelin: S. Deer (Law), 122-7; long jump: G. Garrett (Law), 17-11; 1600: J. Shiffrin (Guilford), 4:43.2; 400: C. Wouton (Law), 54.8; shot put: I. Rose (Guilford), 40-9.5; 800: R. Puchalski (Guilford), 2:03.2; high jump: J. Nelly (Law), 5-2; 300 hurdles: J. Warters (Law), 41.3; 200: E. Harrison (Law), 23.6; triple jump: A. Gutierrez (Guilford), 37-10; 3200: M. Masotti (Guilford), 10:12.7; discus: G. Shultz (Law), 109-4; 4×400 relay: Guilford (Harris, Gregory, Puchalski, Shiffrin), 3:39.6.

Notre Dame 110 – West Haven 38

(at West Haven) 4×800 relay: Nguyen, MacDaniel, Sevigny, Barnett(ND) 9:32.8; 4×100 relay: Escobar, Brady, Seabrooks, Blocker(ND) 47.4; 110 hurdles: Vendrella(WH) 16.0; 100m: Blocker(ND), 11.5; Javelin: Melchiore(ND) 152-3; Long Jump: Massenburg(ND) 18-0; 1600m: Carsen(ND) 5:01.7; 400m: Weber(WH) 54.2; Shot Put: Burress(ND) 39-2; 800m: Weber(WH) 2:16.5; High Jump: Coletta(ND) 5-08; 300 Hurdles: Vendrella(WH) 43.0; 200m: Blocker(ND) 24.1; Triple Jump: Cretella(ND) 37-5; 3200m: Drew(ND) 11:21.2; Discus: Lebance(ND) 112-9; 4×400 relay: Kuselias, Drost, Brady, Jones(ND) 3:46.0; Pole Vault: Bothwell (ND) 13-0. Records: West Haven 2-1, Notre Dame 4-1.

GIRLS TRACK

CTC West Championship

Team Results: O’Brien Tech 170, Kaynor Tech 164, Bullard Havens Tech 44, Platt Tech 40, Wolcott Tech 23. 4×800 Relay: O’Brien Tech (15:29.08), 4×100 Relay: Kaynor Tech (58.12), 100 hurdles Thompson (Wolcott Tech) 20.09, 100: Samuel (Kaynor Tech) 13.94, Javelin: Garcia (O’Brien Tech) 55-08, Long Jump: Gbeh (Kaynor Tech) 12-03.50, 1600: Villanueva (Kaynor Tech) 7:00.43, 400: Samuel (Kaynor Tech) 1:05.38, Shot Put: Grey (Kaynor Tech) 25-09, 800: Navarrete (Kaynor Tech) 3:11.49, High Jump: Davis (O’Brien Tech) 4-02, 300 Hurdles: Pavlik (Kaynor Tech) 1:02.35, 200: Samuel (Kaynor Tech) 29.01, Triple Jump: Davis (O’Brien Tech) 25-05, 3200: Roman (O’Brien Tech) 18:05.56, Discus: Grey (Kaynor Tech) 81-10.50, 4×400 Relay: Kaynor Tech 5:09.78.

Law 94, Guilford 56

(at Guilford). 4×800 relay: Law (Hannah Rascoll,Lauren Davis,Shelby Green,Katie Konareski), 10:48.9; 4×100 relay: Law (Caden Simpson, Sydney Simpson, Mackenzie Powers, Brooke Dillman), 52.9 ; 110 hurdles: Caden Simpson (Law), 16.9; 100: Sydney Simpson (Law) 13.2; javelin: Emma Savoie (Law) 87-3; long jump: Sydney Simpson (Law) 15-6; 1600: Ursula Adams (Guilford) 5:35.3; 400: Katie Konareski (Law) 63.7; shot put: Shelby Green (Law) 25-9; 800: Julia Antony (Guilford) 2:21.7; high jump: Zoe McClure (Guilford) 4-10; 300 hurdles: Caden Simpson (Law) 50.3; 200: Brooke Dillman (Law) 28.4; triple jump: Zoe McClure (Guilford) 31-10; 3200: Julia Antony (Guilford) 13:10.5; discus: Aurora Rutkowski (Law) 72-1.5; pole vault: Lexi Borecki (Law) 8-0; 4×400 relay: Law (Hannah Rascoll, Lauren Davis, Eira Rodriquez, Katie Konareski) 4:29.2. Records: Guilford 3-2.