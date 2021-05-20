Wednesday’s roundup: Cheshire baseball rallies to beat Notre Dame-WH for 4th-straight win

BASEBALL

Cheshire 5, Notre Dame-West Haven 4 View this post on Instagram A post shared by GameTimeCT (@gametimect) Luca Raccio scored on a wild pitch as Cheshire rallied to beat Notre Dame-West Haven in an SCC game Wednesday at Cheshire. The Rams trailed 4-3 and scored both runs on wild pitches in the seventh to win their fourth-consecutive game, which allowed them to qualify for the Class LL tournament.

Notre Dame-West Haven 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 — 4 11 3 Cheshire 1 1 0 0 1 0 2 — 5 6 2

Batteries: Notre Dame-West Haven—Nick Hunkele, Abraham Sipos (6, 0-1) and Nick Bracale; Cheshire—Luca Raccio, Ryan Camp (7, 1-2) and Ian Wirtz HR: C—Mercaldi. Team records: Notre Dame-West Haven (3-8-0); Cheshire (4-8-0)

Hopkins 3, Hamden Hall 1

Freshman Mason Sulzbach drove in all the runs with an RBI single in the first inning and a fielders choice in the third for Hopkins in this Fairchester League win at New Haven. Cameron Maldonado had an RBI single for Hamden Hall.

Hamden Hall 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 5 2 Hopkins 2 0 1 0 0 0 x — 3 8 1 Batteries: Hopkins—Chris Wanat (2-0) Comments: Chris Wanat (3-0) pitched a complete game for the Hilltoppers who improved to 7-4 (4-2), Freshman Mason Sulzbach drove in all the runs with an RBI single in the first inning and a fielders choice in the third inning. West Haven 3, Jonathan Law 2

Gianni Gambardella’s walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning helped West Haven win this SCC home game.

Jonathan Law 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 — 2 9 1 West Haven 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 — 3 7 1 Batteries: Jonathan Law—Jaden Wywoda, Hoxie (7, 0-1); West Haven—Dylan Supan (2-0 1 Sv) Team records: Jonathan Law (4-11-0); West Haven (11-4-0) Comments: Gambardella—walk-off single in bottom of the 8th (D. Izzo—winning run)

Hamden 6, Foran 3

Jake Pisano tripled and doubled to extend his hitting streak to 16 games for fifth-ranked Hamden in its SCC home win.

Zach Gross, Matt Desroches and Max Gross all added two hits for Hamden. Foran’s Mike Simonelli had two hits and Kyle Zarnoch homered in the loss.

Foran 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 3 5 2 Hamden 0 0 2 2 1 1 x — 6 11 0 Batteries: Foran—Trey Deitelbaum (1-1), Charles Diamantis (6) and Kyle Zarnoch; Hamden—Max Gross (4-0), Matt Desroches (7) and Angel Rivera 2B: H—Pisano. 3B: F—Simonelli; H—Pisano. HR: F—Zarnoch. Team records: Foran (3-11-0); Hamden (14-1-0) Comments: Hamden improves to (16-1) with the win. Max Gross earns the win on the mound to improve to 4-1 this year, scattering five hits over six innings while striking out six. Fairfield Prep 12, East Haven 2 (5) F. Prep 110 37 — 12 12 0

E. Haven 010 01 — 2 1 2 WP: Davis Wallow; LP: Nick Furino. Highlights : Prep – Jason Aselta and Jack Archmone hit back-to-back home runs; Ryan Vallie had East Haven’s lone hit. North Haven 12, Guilford 1 (6) N. Haven 520 032 — 12 14 0

Guilford 100 000 — 1 2 0 Torrington 16, Ansonia 2 Ansonia 2 0 0 0 0 — 2 4 0 Torrington 1 6 3 6 x — 16 15 0 Batteries: Ansonia—Jordan Brown (0-2), Tom Rolfe (3) and Matt Blackwell; Torrington—Corey Pray (2-0), Tom Rooney (5) and Karpeichik, Ray Campbell (4) HR: T—DiPippo, Pray. Team records: Ansonia (7-9-0) Comments: Corey Pray got the win & went 3 for 3 including a 2 run HR. Jo DiPippo also hit a 2 run HR. Dylan Ellison had a 2 run double for Ansonia. Haddam-Killingworth 6, Old Lyme 5 Haddam-Killingworth 0 0 0 1 4 1 0 — 6 10 0 Old Lyme 1 0 0 4 0 0 0 — 5 10 4 Batteries: Haddam-Killingworth—Alec Erskine (5-0 1 Sv) and Nick Glynn; Old Lyme—Tate Swaney (1-1), Casey Hurtgen (7) and Alex Roth Team records: Haddam-Killingworth (13-4-0) Comments: Luke Dimauro and Caven Burrell each had 2 hits and Lucas Kamoen drove in 2 runs with a single in the 5th for HK. Colbe Andrews had 3 hits and 2 RBI for Old Lyme. East Hampton 7, Coginchaug 2 East Hampton 1 0 0 4 0 2 0 — 7 8 1 Coginchaug 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 2 7 2 Batteries: East Hampton—N. Bigelow (1-0), B. Plante (7) and Hall; Coginchaug—Griff Biro, Alex Tawa (3), Conner Willett (5), Kolby Pascarelli (6), Anthony Morro (7) and Mike Garofalo 3B: C—Clancy. HR: EH—Hall. Team records: Coginchaug (13-2-0) Amity 11, Branford 4 Amity- 0 0 0 1 4 6 — 11

Branford- 0 0 1 3 0 0 0 — 4 Batteries- Amity: Jack Ranani (p), Owen Leszczak (p), Mac Burke (p), Jacob Crow (c). Branford: Collin McNeil (p), Tyler Jarvis (p), Kyle Givner (p), Ethan Covello (c).

Highlights: Amity- Sebastian Holt went 3 for 4 with 3 RBI, Julian Stevens went 2 for 3 with 2 runs. Branford- Collin McNeil went 5 innings striking out 10.

SOFTBALL

Law 7, Foran 6

Maddie Lula had two hits including a 2-run home run, for Law in an SCC home win. Alex Hart had three hits and two RBIs for Foran.

Foran 0 3 1 0 0 2 0 — 6 8 1 Jonathan Law 0 0 0 3 0 4 x — 7 7 2 Batteries: Foran—M. Viesselman (7-3); Jonathan Law—Talia Salanto (7-4) 2B: F—Hart. HR: JL—Lula. Team records: Foran (7-5-0); Jonathan Law (8-4-0) Comments: Maddie Lula had two hits including a 2-run home run. Paige Jolley reached in the 6th on a HBP and scored on an RBI single from Grace Kantor. Sacred Heart Academy 8, Wilbur Cross 1 Sacred Heart Academy 2 2 1 3 0 1 0 — 8 10 2 Wilbur Cross 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 5 4 Batteries: Sacred Heart Academy—alyssa norton (1-0) and Sydney Grund; Wilbur Cross—Amanda Lockwood (3-4) and Olivia Vega Team records: Sacred Heart Academy (8-5-0); Wilbur Cross (4-10-0) Comments: Savinocci 3 for 3 for SHA. Vega went 2 for 3 and threw out 3 base runners for Cross. Seymour 9, Watertown 0 Seymour 0 3 0 0 2 0 4 — 9 13 1 Watertown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 2 Batteries: Seymour—Erin Lifrieri (11-3) and Lily Desautels; Team records: Seymour (13-3-0) Comments: Seymour- Shaylee Wilczak had 3 hits and 1 RBI. Shea McDaniel had 3 hits and 2 RBIs. Jacey Cosciello had 2 hits and scored 2 runs. Erin Lifrieri struck out 9. Watertown- Meg Riley and Matty Buono each had a hit. O'Brien Tech 7, Kaynor Tech 6 O'Brien Tech 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 — 7 14 3 Kaynor Tech 2 0 1 0 3 0 0 — 6 4 4 Batteries: O'Brien Tech—Victoria Casey (11-0) and Krystal Blac; Kaynor Tech—Victoria Albright (0-1) and Patricia Hassing HR: OT—Sharkey. Team records: O'Brien Tech (14-0-0) Comments: Ava Sharkey 3-4 with the game-winning home run, Amaya Hernandez 3 hits, 4 RBIs, Krystal Black 3 hits, Lexi Strengowski 2 hits for O'Brien Tech. Mercy 24, Career Magnet 6 Career Magnet 1 4 0 0 1 — 6 3 3 Mercy 6 12 6 0 x — 24 14 1 Team records: Career Magnet (0-7-0); Mercy (10-5-0) Comments: Jaina Geisler (W). Mercy 12—6. Cheshire 12, Guilford 0 Guilford 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 2 Cheshire 1 5 4 0 2 — 12 15 0 Batteries: Guilford—Ema Signore (4-5), Anna Fagan (3) and Addison Smith; Cheshire—Bri Pearson (16-1) and Trinadey Santiago HR: C—Pearson, Santiago, Watson. Team records: Guilford (4-9-0); Cheshire (17-1-0) Comments: For Cheshire, Lurz was 3-4 with 3 runs, Watson was 2-3 with 2 run, Santiago, Pearson, Hemstock and Sweigard all added 2 hits. Trumbull 5, Norwalk 1 Norwalk 0000100 1 7 0

Trumbull 131000- 5 7 2 T: 11-5 (11-4 FCIAC) N: 8-8

T: Mackenzie Bruggeman (W 9-5) and Cassi Barbato N: Lizzie Scott and Olivia Bamford Bruggeman struck out 8 and had 2 hits including a HR and 3 RBIs. Lianna Weaver and CC Cummings each had 1 hit and 1 RBI. N: Bamford had 3 hits. Benni Tucci had 2 hits. BOYS VOLLEYBALL Barlow 3, Xavier 0 (at Middletown): Game scores: Barlow 25-14, 25-21, 25-8. Record: Xavier 5-11. Cheshire 3, Xavier 0 (at Cheshire): Game scores: Cheshire 25-19, 25-14, 25-16. Cheshire: Jeremy Alliger- 11kills, 2aces; Thor Novicelli – 6kills, 2aces, 1dig; Tim Nugent- 19 assist, 1kill, 4aces. Xavier: Rory McCormack -18kills, 5aces. Records: Xavier 5-10; Cheshire 14-2.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Hopkins 15, Hamden Hall 2

Marin Ciardiello and Shoshana Epstein both scored five goals for Hopkins in a Fairchester League win at Hamden.