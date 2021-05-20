Wednesday’s roundup: Cheshire baseball rallies to beat Notre Dame-WH for 4th-straight win

BASEBALL
Cheshire 5, Notre Dame-West Haven 4
Luca Raccio scored on a wild pitch as Cheshire rallied to beat Notre Dame-West Haven in an SCC game Wednesday at Cheshire.
The Rams trailed 4-3 and scored both runs on wild pitches in the seventh to win their fourth-consecutive game, which allowed them to qualify for the Class LL tournament.
|
Notre Dame-West Haven
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
4
|
11
|
3
|
Cheshire
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
—
|
5
|
6
|
2
Batteries: Notre Dame-West Haven—Nick Hunkele, Abraham Sipos (6, 0-1) and Nick Bracale; Cheshire—Luca Raccio, Ryan Camp (7, 1-2) and Ian Wirtz HR: C—Mercaldi.
Team records: Notre Dame-West Haven (3-8-0); Cheshire (4-8-0)
Hopkins 3, Hamden Hall 1
Freshman Mason Sulzbach drove in all the runs with an RBI single in the first inning and a fielders choice in the third for Hopkins in this Fairchester League win at New Haven. Cameron Maldonado had an RBI single for Hamden Hall.
|
Hamden Hall
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
5
|
2
|
Hopkins
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
x
|
—
|
3
|
8
|
1
Batteries: Hopkins—Chris Wanat (2-0)
Comments: Chris Wanat (3-0) pitched a complete game for the Hilltoppers who improved to 7-4 (4-2), Freshman Mason Sulzbach drove in all the runs with an RBI single in the first inning and a fielders choice in the third inning.
West Haven 3, Jonathan Law 2
Gianni Gambardella’s walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning helped West Haven win this SCC home game.
|
Jonathan Law
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
9
|
1
|
West Haven
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
3
|
7
|
1
Batteries: Jonathan Law—Jaden Wywoda, Hoxie (7, 0-1); West Haven—Dylan Supan (2-0 1 Sv)
Team records: Jonathan Law (4-11-0); West Haven (11-4-0)
Comments: Gambardella—walk-off single in bottom of the 8th (D. Izzo—winning run)
Hamden 6, Foran 3
Jake Pisano tripled and doubled to extend his hitting streak to 16 games for fifth-ranked Hamden in its SCC home win.
Zach Gross, Matt Desroches and Max Gross all added two hits for Hamden. Foran’s Mike Simonelli had two hits and Kyle Zarnoch homered in the loss.
|
Foran
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
5
|
2
|
Hamden
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
x
|
—
|
6
|
11
|
0
Batteries: Foran—Trey Deitelbaum (1-1), Charles Diamantis (6) and Kyle Zarnoch; Hamden—Max Gross (4-0), Matt Desroches (7) and Angel Rivera
2B: H—Pisano. 3B: F—Simonelli; H—Pisano. HR: F—Zarnoch.
Team records: Foran (3-11-0); Hamden (14-1-0)
Comments: Hamden improves to (16-1) with the win. Max Gross earns the win on the mound to improve to 4-1 this year, scattering five hits over six innings while striking out six.
Fairfield Prep 12, East Haven 2 (5)
F. Prep 110 37 — 12 12 0
E. Haven 010 01 — 2 1 2
WP: Davis Wallow; LP: Nick Furino.
Highlights : Prep – Jason Aselta and Jack Archmone hit back-to-back home runs; Ryan Vallie had East Haven’s lone hit.
North Haven 12, Guilford 1 (6)
N. Haven 520 032 — 12 14 0
Guilford 100 000 — 1 2 0
Torrington 16, Ansonia 2
|
Ansonia
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
4
|
0
|
Torrington
|
1
|
6
|
3
|
6
|
x
|
—
|
16
|
15
|
0
Batteries: Ansonia—Jordan Brown (0-2), Tom Rolfe (3) and Matt Blackwell; Torrington—Corey Pray (2-0), Tom Rooney (5) and Karpeichik, Ray Campbell (4) HR: T—DiPippo, Pray.
Team records: Ansonia (7-9-0)
Comments: Corey Pray got the win & went 3 for 3 including a 2 run HR. Jo DiPippo also hit a 2 run HR. Dylan Ellison had a 2 run double for Ansonia.
Haddam-Killingworth 6, Old Lyme 5
|
Haddam-Killingworth
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
6
|
10
|
0
|
Old Lyme
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
5
|
10
|
4
Batteries: Haddam-Killingworth—Alec Erskine (5-0 1 Sv) and Nick Glynn; Old Lyme—Tate Swaney (1-1), Casey Hurtgen (7) and Alex Roth
Team records: Haddam-Killingworth (13-4-0)
Comments: Luke Dimauro and Caven Burrell each had 2 hits and Lucas Kamoen drove in 2 runs with a single in the 5th for HK. Colbe Andrews had 3 hits and 2 RBI for Old Lyme.
East Hampton 7, Coginchaug 2
|
East Hampton
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
—
|
7
|
8
|
1
|
Coginchaug
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
7
|
2
Batteries: East Hampton—N. Bigelow (1-0), B. Plante (7) and Hall; Coginchaug—Griff Biro, Alex Tawa (3), Conner Willett (5), Kolby Pascarelli (6), Anthony Morro (7) and Mike Garofalo 3B: C—Clancy. HR: EH—Hall.
Team records: Coginchaug (13-2-0)
Amity 11, Branford 4
Amity- 0 0 0 1 4 6 — 11
Branford- 0 0 1 3 0 0 0 — 4
Batteries- Amity: Jack Ranani (p), Owen Leszczak (p), Mac Burke (p), Jacob Crow (c). Branford: Collin McNeil (p), Tyler Jarvis (p), Kyle Givner (p), Ethan Covello (c).
Highlights: Amity- Sebastian Holt went 3 for 4 with 3 RBI, Julian Stevens went 2 for 3 with 2 runs. Branford- Collin McNeil went 5 innings striking out 10.
SOFTBALL
Law 7, Foran 6
Maddie Lula had two hits including a 2-run home run, for Law in an SCC home win. Alex Hart had three hits and two RBIs for Foran.
|
Foran
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
—
|
6
|
8
|
1
|
Jonathan Law
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
4
|
x
|
—
|
7
|
7
|
2
Batteries: Foran—M. Viesselman (7-3); Jonathan Law—Talia Salanto (7-4)
2B: F—Hart. HR: JL—Lula.
Team records: Foran (7-5-0); Jonathan Law (8-4-0)
Comments: Maddie Lula had two hits including a 2-run home run. Paige Jolley reached in the 6th on a HBP and scored on an RBI single from Grace Kantor.
Sacred Heart Academy 8, Wilbur Cross 1
|
Sacred Heart Academy
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
8
|
10
|
2
|
Wilbur Cross
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
5
|
4
Batteries: Sacred Heart Academy—alyssa norton (1-0) and Sydney Grund; Wilbur Cross—Amanda Lockwood (3-4) and Olivia Vega
Team records: Sacred Heart Academy (8-5-0); Wilbur Cross (4-10-0)
Comments: Savinocci 3 for 3 for SHA. Vega went 2 for 3 and threw out 3 base runners for Cross.
Seymour 9, Watertown 0
|
Seymour
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
4
|
—
|
9
|
13
|
1
|
Watertown
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
3
|
2
Batteries: Seymour—Erin Lifrieri (11-3) and Lily Desautels;
Team records: Seymour (13-3-0)
Comments: Seymour- Shaylee Wilczak had 3 hits and 1 RBI. Shea McDaniel had 3 hits and 2 RBIs. Jacey Cosciello had 2 hits and scored 2 runs. Erin Lifrieri struck out 9. Watertown- Meg Riley and Matty Buono each had a hit.
O’Brien Tech 7, Kaynor Tech 6
|
O’Brien Tech
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
—
|
7
|
14
|
3
|
Kaynor Tech
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
6
|
4
|
4
Batteries: O’Brien Tech—Victoria Casey (11-0) and Krystal Blac; Kaynor Tech—Victoria Albright (0-1) and Patricia Hassing HR: OT—Sharkey.
Team records: O’Brien Tech (14-0-0)
Comments: Ava Sharkey 3-4 with the game-winning home run, Amaya Hernandez 3 hits, 4 RBIs, Krystal Black 3 hits, Lexi Strengowski 2 hits for O’Brien Tech.
Mercy 24, Career Magnet 6
|
Career Magnet
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
6
|
3
|
3
|
Mercy
|
6
|
12
|
6
|
0
|
x
|
—
|
24
|
14
|
1
Team records: Career Magnet (0-7-0); Mercy (10-5-0)
Comments: Jaina Geisler (W). Mercy 12—6.
Cheshire 12, Guilford 0
|
Guilford
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
Cheshire
|
1
|
5
|
4
|
0
|
2
|
—
|
12
|
15
|
0
Batteries: Guilford—Ema Signore (4-5), Anna Fagan (3) and Addison Smith; Cheshire—Bri Pearson (16-1) and Trinadey Santiago HR: C—Pearson, Santiago, Watson.
Team records: Guilford (4-9-0); Cheshire (17-1-0)
Comments: For Cheshire, Lurz was 3-4 with 3 runs, Watson was 2-3 with 2 run, Santiago, Pearson, Hemstock and Sweigard all added 2 hits.
Trumbull 5, Norwalk 1
Norwalk 0000100 1 7 0
Trumbull 131000- 5 7 2
T: 11-5 (11-4 FCIAC) N: 8-8
T: Mackenzie Bruggeman (W 9-5) and Cassi Barbato N: Lizzie Scott and Olivia Bamford
Bruggeman struck out 8 and had 2 hits including a HR and 3 RBIs. Lianna Weaver and CC Cummings each had 1 hit and 1 RBI. N: Bamford had 3 hits. Benni Tucci had 2 hits.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Barlow 3, Xavier 0
(at Middletown): Game scores: Barlow 25-14, 25-21, 25-8. Record: Xavier 5-11.
Cheshire 3, Xavier 0
(at Cheshire): Game scores: Cheshire 25-19, 25-14, 25-16. Cheshire: Jeremy Alliger- 11kills, 2aces; Thor Novicelli – 6kills, 2aces, 1dig; Tim Nugent- 19 assist, 1kill, 4aces. Xavier: Rory McCormack -18kills, 5aces. Records: Xavier 5-10; Cheshire 14-2.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Hopkins 15, Hamden Hall 2
Marin Ciardiello and Shoshana Epstein both scored five goals for Hopkins in a Fairchester League win at Hamden.
|
Hopkins
|
9
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
15
|
Hamden Hall
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
2
Shots: Hopkins 22, Hamden Hall 5
Hopkins
Goals: Lauren Sklarz 2, Marin Ciardiello 5, Shoshana Epstein 5, Lola Panagos, Addie Priest, Claire Banks. Assists: Marin Ciardiello 2, Lola Panagos 3, Caroline Muery, Addie Priest, Claire Banks, Sofia Karatzas. Saves: Emma Maldon 3.
Hamden Hall
Goals: Mila Millhouse, Molly Schmitz. Saves: Tab Gray 4.
Hamden 9, West Haven 3
|
West Haven
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
Hamden
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
9
West Haven
Goals: Olivia O’Mara 3.
Hamden
Goals: Kaitlyn Nutcher 3, Mariella Hermann, Rylan Twohill 3, Kyley Turschmann 2. Saves: Peyton Web 9.
Foran 16, Jonathan Law 7
|
Foran
|
7
|
2
|
5
|
2
|
—
|
16
|
Jonathan Law
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
—
|
7
Shots: Foran 46, Jonathan Law 29
Foran (6-8-0)
Goals: Connor Elson, Christian Piscitelli, Eli Gomes 2, Andrew Kupson, Jack Cushman 3, Joey Honcz 3, Chris Adkins, Bryan Thompson, Matt Miller 2, Liam Young. Assists: Connor Elson 2, Andrew Kupson, Joey Honcz, Chris Adkins. Saves: Simon Collette 15.
Jonathan Law
Goals: Kyle Kosh 4, Sebastian Davis, Connor Chirico 2. Saves: Louis Sabo 8.
Masuk 22, Bunnell 4
Masuk Scoring: Amelia Logan 4, Mary Henry 5, Juliana Pagano 3, Samantha Henry 1, Jess Minch 2, Cali Ryan 3, Lilly Cameron 2, Samantha Sullivan 1, Lauren Henry 1; Bunnell Scoring: Morgan Reilly 2, Mariana Trovereui 1, Klaudia Bleski 1
Goalies: M – Sophie Clark 6 Saves on 12 Shots on Goal. B – Kristina Palucci 9 Saves on 32 Shots on Goal
BOYS TENNIS
Career 4, West Haven 2
(at New Haven). MATCH 1: Singles: Marcus Duff C def Punar Garanj WH 8-5; Martin Duff C def Ben Sager WH 8-1; Sam Padilla C def Abdel Mohamednoor WH 8-1; WH won by forfeit. Doubles: Terry Giles/Osania Brown C def Chris Leum/Robert Vets WH 8-0; WH won by forfeit.
Career 4, West Haven 2
(at New Haven). MATCH 2: Singles: Marcus Duff C def Punar Garanj WH 8-1; Terry Giles C def Ben Sager WH 8-3; Osania Brown C def Hyatt Khan WH 8-6; WH won by forfeit. Doubles: Sam Padilla/Martin Duff C def Valentin Diaz/Driton/Imerukas Wh 8-0; West Haven won by forfeit.
East Haven 4, Career 3
(At East Haven). Singles: Marcus Duff (C) def. Gabe Olszewski 6-2, 6-0; Martin Duff (C) def. Mateusz Wiszniewski 6-1, 6-1; Terry Giles (C) def. Oliver Gonzalez 6-0, 6-2; Matt Battaglino (EH) wins via forfeit. Doubles: Mat Divito & Oliver Kabel (EH) def. Osiana Brown & Sam Pidilla 6-0, 6-0; Minh Trinh & Devon Lopez (EH) wins via forfeit; Justin Donnelly & Dom Montuori (EH) wins via forfeit. Records: Career 1-12-1; East Haven 8-7.
Hand 6, Cheshire 1
(at Cheshire). Singles: Israel (H) def. Subramani 4-6, 6-1, 1-0 (12-10); Lowry (H) def. Goldstein 6-0, 6-0; Levchenko (H) def. Lawless 6-0, 6-0; Gulla (H) def. Chen 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Laskin/Gershfeld (C) def. Vegar/Dechoubert 6-2, 7-5; Fumax/Booth (H) def. Houle/Niebling 6-7, 6-1, 6-4; VanOsenbridge/Vetter (H) def. Shan/Sheth v H Hand 6-0, 6-0.
Hopkins 7, Hamden Hall 0
(At New Haven). Singles: Teo Bortan def. Johar Varma 6-0, 6-0; Jay Dusza def. Matt Maniotti 6-0, 6-0; Andy Toft def. Vince Laudan 6-1, 6-0; Johnny Guo def. Gabe Sabatotti 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: John Hui/Matthew DeLaurentis def. Isaac Haynes/Spencer McCleary 6-2, 6-0; Jeremy Pennington/Luke Brennan def. Michael Branfon/Hunter Lewis 6-3, 6-2; Emmett Dowd/Lucio Kombo def. Greyson Nichols/ Will Christman 6-1, 6-0. Records: Hopkins 5-2; Hamden Hall 0-5.
Law 6, East Haven 1
(At Milford). Singles: Dan Folloni (JL) def. Shiv Patel (EH) 6-0 6-0; Adarsh Senthilnathan (JL) def. Greg Vera (EH) 6-0 6-0; Sanskar Shah (JL) def. Thanh Ngo (EH) 6-1 6-1; Anish Sikhinam (JL) def. Victor Unabia (EH) 6-1 6-1; Doubles: Julien Roy/Brian Zirkel (JL) def. Mateusz Wiszniewski/Gabe Olszewski (EH) 1-6 6-2 6-2; Mat Divito/Minh Trinh (EH) def. Angel Santiago/Pardhip Nair (JL) 6-1 1-6 6-3; Lucas Greifzu/Marcelo Silva (JL) def. Kristien Fonacier/Tyler Kruse (EH) 6-0 6-0 Records: JL 16-0, EH 8-8.
North Haven 4, Shelton 3
(At Shelton). Singles: Ben Ludikoff (NH) def. Suhaas Nadella 7-6, 6-4; Lucas De Lencastre (NH) def. Archit Bhargava 7-5, 6-4; Carson Rhodes (S) def. Billy Lipinski 6-3, 4-6, 6-2; Matt Labanara (NH) def. Jasper Southam 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Jack Parkes & Jack Mackniak (S) def. Josh Park & Tanner Powell 6-3, 6-0; Ben Rhodes & Adam Klein (S) def. Ahmed Anwar & Justin Falasco 6-0, 6-3; Justin Geremia & Jess Hassard (NH) def. Edward Granados & Ryan Ouloul 6-4, 6-4. Records: North Haven 1-15; Shelton 1-15.
Wilbur Cross 5, Lyman Hall 2
Singles: Jacob Martin (WC) def. Jackson Mailhot 6-1, 6-1; Brady Campbell (LH) def. Jayden Rivera 6-0, 6-1; Adam Sharqawe (WC) def. Alex Zelaya 6-3, 6-1; Evan Smith (LH) def. Tresor Mkambilwa 6-0 6-0. Doubles: Cross wins the rest of the matches by default. Records: WC 3-13; LH 6-10.
GIRLS TENNIS
Guilford 6 Mercy 1
(At Guilford). Singles: Hannah Dietzko (G) def. Abby Weaver 6-1, 6-1; Riley Mullett (G) def. Lila Cerritelli 6-0,6-0; Emma Mullett (G) def. Kat Antico 6-0, 6-0; Kallie Kagan (G) def. Helen Yang 6-0,6-0Doubles: Kiera Stankewich-Veronica Zimmer (G) def Bella Bartolomei- Tina Yan 6-3,6-3; Claire Pringle-Kendall Mulligan(G) def. Harper Carlson- Maggie McMormack 6-1,6-3, Ava Cedillo- Milana Koji (M) def Katie DeAngelo- -Gabby Keller 7-5, 6-4 Records: Guilford 11-5; Mercy 3-13.
Hand 7, Foran 0
(at Milford). Singles: Lindsay Riordan (H) def. Kyra Johnson 6-2, 6-0; Claire Langille (H) def. Daniya Chopra 6-0, 6-0; Laila Haraj-Sai (H) def. Agatha Dalton 6-1, 6-0; Eileen Chen (H) def. Sara Money 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Breanna Colonese DiBello- ZhuZhu Berger (H) def. Tori Lanese-Devyn Weed 6-4, 6-3; Paige Van Ostenbridge- Bella Vejar (H) def. Olivia Connelly- Veda Lakkamraju 6-1, 6-0; Eliza Beccia- Libby Rogers (H) def. Kaitlyn Adkins- Bridget Kiernan 6-0, 6-0. Records: H 13-2; F 0-16.
FCIAC Girls Tennis Quarterfinals
No. 5 Westhill 4, No. 4 Ludlowe 3
Singles: Martina Kaba (WH) def. Mae Kellersman 6-2, 6-2; Niki Economidis (WH) def. Siya Bajaj 6-2, 6-1; Isabel Jakes (WH) def. McKenna Carroll 7-5, 6-3; Nicole Savage (WH) def. Kate Alianiello 6-2, 6-0; Doubles: Julia Pida/Gabby Price (L) def. Jacqueline Kaba/Zara Williamson 6-1, 6-1; Ava Golden/Ellie Price (L) def. Amanda Smeriglio/Sophia Alexander 6-3, 6-2; Lauren Iannazzo/Colleen Cooke (L) def. Rebecca Friedlander/Allyson Lopez 6-4, 6-4.
No. 1 Darien 7, No. 8 Ridgefield 0
Singles: Emily Wiley (D) def. Natalia Roseff 6-0, 6-1; Sarah Donnelly (D) def. Sneh Dagar 6-1, 6-0; Emmeline Wang (D) def. Ava Treat 6-4, 6-2; Ava deCastro (D) def. Cecilia O’Malley 6-1, 6-3; Doubles: Caroline Homes/Catherine Rolapp (D) def. Megan Dunphy/Alexis Zacharakos 6-4, 6-4; Daniela Castellanos/Grace Althoff (D) def. Kate Bucci/Isabel Voellnicke 6-0, 6-2; Cameron Cavanna/Juliette Johnson (D) def. Tara Ford/Hannah Zipkin.
BOYS GOLF
Amity def. Lyman Hall
(at The Tradition Golf Club at Oak Lane, par 36). Medalist: Ethan McDaniel (A), 39. Amity: Brett Chodos 40, Landon Rocchio 45, Gurshaan Sidhu 48. Lyman Hall: Braden Kawalick 52, Alexa Marino 57, Heather Blier 61. Records: Amity 11-2.
Branford 164, Wilbur Cross 212
(at Alling Memorial GC). Co-medalists: Keegan Lalonde and Justin Acquarulo (B), 38. Branford: Colin Deane, 43; Matt Morgan, 45. Cross: Antonio Bianco, 48; Kahsim Ryan, 53; Brady Gordon, 55; Simon Medina Pinango, 56. Records: Wilbur Cross 5-9; Branford 12-2.
Foran 187, Hillhouse 236
(at Grassy Hill CC, Orange, Front 9). Medalist: Mia Coppola, Foran ,45. Foran: Jenna Johnson 46, Luke Thomas 48, Austin Weiss 48. Hillhouse: Ahmad Alzouabi 57, Jaheim Sewel 57, Courage Nyonee 62, Joel Segui 63. Records: Foran 7-5.
Hopkins 203, Greenwich Country Day 261
(at Yale GC). Medalist: Dev Madhavani (Hopkins) 37. Hopkins: Ryan Coffey 42; Will McCormack 40; Milan Yorke 40; Matt Broder 44. Greenwich Country Day: Corbin Coles 44, Tyler Roseler 53, Teddy Coles 50, Cyrus Arjonend 51. Record: H 1-6.
Law 174, Hamden 194
(at Orange Hills CC, par 35). Medalist: Nick Bedell (L), 42. Law : Anthony DiFederico 44, Dylan Soule 43, Jaden Archuleta 45; Hamden: Ryan Shane 43, John Ganucheau 47, Kellen Sargolini 51, Dan Maslowski 53.