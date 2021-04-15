Wednesday’s roundup: Branford walks off on North Haven; Guilford slips past Fairfield Prep

BASEBALL

Branford 3, North Haven 2

Justin Elpi’s walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Branford the victory Wednesday in a Southern Connecticut Conference game at Branford.

Collin McNeil gave up two runs on two hits, struck out 11 and helped himself with a double and an RBI for the Hornets, who scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Dominic Bonanno also had 2 hits for Branford.

Jason Mazzaro allowed two hits and no runs over five innings for North Haven.

North Haven 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2 2 1 Branford 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 — 3 7 0 Batteries: North Haven—Jason Mazzaro, AJ Maggiore (6, 0-1) and Tyler Harger (2), Anthony Acompora (5); Branford—Collin McNeil, Jack Van Gelder (6), Teddy Zabawa (7, 1-0) and Alex Polanco (7) 2B: NH—Zalegowski; B—McNeil. Team records: North Haven (0-1-0); Branford (1-1-0) Comments: Justin Elpi had a walk off single in the bottom of the 7th to seal the win for Branford. Branford’s starting Pitcher Collin McNeil went 5.2 innings and gave up 2 runs on 2 hits while striking out 11. North Haven’s Jason Mazzaro went 5 innings giving up 2 hits and no runs while striking out 8. Collin McNeil for Branford led the way going 2-2 with a double and an RBI. Dominic Bonanno also had 2 hits for Branford.

Guilford 8, Fairfield Prep 6

Aiden McBrierty allowed one earned run over five innings of relief to help Guilford win this SCC game at home.

Jack Palmer went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and Jake Ciocca and Mike Torre each scored three times for Guilford. Alex Lanzilotti took the loss for Prep, which scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning.

F. Prep 120 000 3 — 6 4 3

Guilford 220 130 x — 8 8 6 Fairfield Prep: Alex Lanzilotti (L), A.J. Presano (3), Jon Fallaciaro (4) and Jack Arcamone. Guilford: Sam Huffman, Aiden McBrierty (W) (3) and Mike Buccaro. Highlights: Guilford earned its first win of the season behind Aiden McBrierty, who allowed 1 earned run in 5 innings of relief while striking out 4. Jake Ciocca and Mike Torre each scored 3 runs for Guilford, and Torre also had 2 hits and an RBI. Jack Palmer was 2-4 with 4 RBIs for Guilford.

Shelton 6, Foran 3

Anthony Steele was 4 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs for Shelton in a SCC win at Milford.

Steele and Connor Jensen combined on the one-hitter for the Gaels. Michael Simonelli had the lone hit for Foran.

Shelton 1 0 2 0 2 0 1 — 6 10 2 Foran 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 — 3 1 2 Batteries: Shelton—Anthony Steele, Connor Jensen (5, 1-0) and Spencer Keith; Foran—Zach Worzel, Brandon Payne (4, 0-1) and Kyle Zarnoch HR: S—Steele. Team records: Shelton (2-0-0); Foran (1-2-0) Comments: Anthony Steele was 4 for 4 with a home run and 3 RBI. Michael Simonelli had the lone hit for Foran.

Wilbur Cross 5, Hillhouse/Career 4 (9)

Cal Malendez had a hit and scored for Wilbur Cross, which scored in the top of the ninth inning and hung on to defeat its city rival in SCC action at New Haven.

For Hillhouse/Career, Angel Lugo pitched seven innings, allowing no earned runs with seven strikeouts and added two hits.

Wilbur Cross 0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 1 — 5 4 2 Hillhouse/Career 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 4 6 5 Team records: Wilbur Cross (1-2-0); Hillhouse/Career (0-2-0) Comments: Geomar Serrano reached base twice and 1 run for Wilbur Cross. Cal Malendez had a hit and run scored. For Hillhouse/Career Angel Lugo pitched 7 innings letting up 0 earned runs with 7ks, and added 2 hits at the plate. Torrington 7, Oxford 5 Torrington 2 2 0 0 1 2 2 — 7 4 3 Oxford 2 0 1 0 0 2 0 — 5 6 3 Batteries: Torrington—Tom Rooney, Aidan Colucci, Ben Smith (3, 1-0) and Karpeichik; Oxford—Joe Matusovich, Kevin Bourdeau (4), Ryan O’Connell (7, 0-1) and Rich Evans, Joe Matusovich (4) Team records: Torrington (1-0-0); Oxford (1-1-0) Comments: O — Joe Matusovich was 2-3 with a double, Kevin Bourdeau had a game tying single driving in 2 runs in the 6th. He also pitched three solid innings allowing only an unearned run on a single hit, Tyler Larocque was 1-3 with a sac fly. T —- Jake Groebl hit a 2 run home run in the top of the 7th. Ben Smith pitched a solid 5 innings in relief and also added a double and a sac fly in the win. Haddam-Killingworth 8, Valley Regional 0 Valley Regional 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 4 3 Haddam-Killingworth 0 1 5 1 0 1 x — 8 13 0 Batteries: Valley Regional—Ben Marchese (0-1), Henry Breckenfield (5) and Mason Erwin; Haddam-Killingworth—Alex Sheehan (1-0), Lucas Kamoen (7) and Nick Glynn Team records: Valley Regional (0-2-0); Haddam-Killingworth (3-0-0) Comments: Matt Miranda had three hits and two RBIs. Luke Dimauro had two hits 2 runs and an RBI for Haddam-Killingworth. Alex Sheehan tossed a three-hit shutout for HK. Ben Alexander had a double for Valley Regional. North Branford 10, East Hampton 6 East Hampton 1 0 2 1 0 2 0 — 6 6 3 North Branford 0 0 0 0 7 3 — 10 10 3 Batteries: North Branford—Nico Desisto (1-0) and Ryan Michonsky Team records: North Branford (2-1-0) Comments: Nico Desisto pitched 6 innings to earn his first varsity win over East Hampton 10-6 for North Branford. Dom Scalia had 2 hits and Trevor Holzer had 3 RBI’S to lead the thunderbirds, now 2-1. East Hampton drops to 2-1. Daniel Hand 5, Notre Dame-West Haven 3 Daniel Hand 0 1 0 2 2 0 0 — 5 9 1 Notre Dame-West Haven 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 — 3 8 2 Batteries: Daniel Hand—Mike Engelhart (2-0), Matt Carone (5) and Chris Engelhart; Notre Dame-West Haven—Matt Prete (0-1), Ryan Cannon (5), Devin Rodriguez (6), Abraham Sipos (7) and Kevin Milewski 2B: DH—Davies. Team records: Daniel Hand (3-0); Notre Dame-West Haven (1-1) Sheehan 6, Lyman Hall 3 Sheehan 4 0 0 1 0 0 1 — 6 8 1 Lyman Hall 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 — 3 5 0 Batteries: Sheehan—Todd Grammatico (1-0), Nate Cerasale (6) and Bill Gorry; Lyman Hall—Thomas Pallota (0-1), Justin Hackett (4) and Dylan Gay 2B: S—Cerasale. 3B: LH—Ranney. Team records: Sheehan (2-1-0); Lyman Hall (0-2-0) Comments: Joe Romano led the game off with a hit, Joe Amarone walked, and Chris Barkasy got a hit to load the bases. After a strikeout, Nate Cerasale hit a double off the fence to score 2 runs. The next batter Josh Mikulski hit a single into right centerfield to score 2 more runs to put Sheehan up 4-0 in the top of the 1st. Lyman Hall got 2 back in the bottom of the second on a 2 RBI triple by Zach Ranney. Junior Todd Grammatico earned the win in his first varsity start, and Nate Cerasale picked up his first save of the season. Hamden 4, Cheshire 0 Cheshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 4 3 Hamden 1 2 0 0 1 0 x — 4 7 0 Batteries: Cheshire—Luca Raccio (0-1), Ryan Camp (2), Michael Bankowski (5) and Ian Wirtz; Hamden—and Angel Rivera 2B: C—Leddy; H—Colon, Pisano. Team records: Cheshire (0-3); Hamden (2-0) Xavier 5, West Haven 1 West Haven 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 0 0 Xavier 1 1 1 0 1 1 x — 5 0 0 Team records: West Haven (0-2-0); Xavier (2-0-0) Bunnell 3, Kolbe Cathedral 2 Bunnell 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 — 3 5 2 Kolbe Cathedral 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2 2 0 Batteries: Bunnell—Dan Lombard, Brett Batka (6, 1-0) and Luke Dawson; Kolbe Cathedral—Henry Rondon (0-1), Green (7) and Elijah Martinez Team records: Bunnell (1-2-0); Kolbe Cathedral (0-1-0) Comments: Bunnell—Dan Lombard pitched 5 shutout innings allowing only 1 hit while striking out 6. Brett Batka tied the game in the 7th with an RBI triple and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch. Jeremiah Abreu got the Bulldogs on the board with a squeeze bunt in the 2nd. Kolbe—Henry Rondon stuck out 10, allowed 5 hits, and collected a single as well. Jason Green led off the game with a single. Ansonia 6, O’Brien Tech 5 Ansonia 0 0 0 0 0 5 1 — 6 7 2 O’Brien Tech 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 — 5 10 1 Batteries: Ansonia—Brendan Lynch, Brendan Palmer (4, 1-1) and Ashmer Pedraza; O’Brien Tech—Butkevicis, Torrens (6, 0-1) and Mercer, Butkevicis (6) Team records: Ansonia (1-1-0); O’Brien Tech (0-1-0) Comments: Palmer had 2 hits, picked up the win in relief & struck out 8 , Jordan Brown had a 2-run single with 2 outs in the 6th to tie the game in a 5 run 6th. Ashmer Pedraza’s sacrifice fly in the 7th drove in the winning run. Mercer, Torrens & Baez each had 2 hits for O’Brien Tech. Killingly 10, New London 3 Jay Grzysiewicz threw five innings, kept New London batters off balance, and earned the win for Killingly (2-0). Bo Yaworski had three hits, including a double and a triple. Justin Baker also added three hits for Killingly. Kenny Miller had a double for New London (0-3). Killingly 003 200 5 — 10 9 2

New London 000 120 0 — 3 8 2

SOFTBALL

East Haven 9, Mercy 7 (10)

Brooke Clancy and Autumn Clancy both homered and Tori Heaphy struck out 11 as East Haven was able to prevail by scoring four runs in the top of the ninth inning in an SCC game at Middletown.

Adrianna Franceshi made a game-saving catch in right field in the seventh inning for East Haven. Alexa Boone went 4-for-6, including a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning. She also struck out 22 batters, going the distance. Ashley DeLuca hot a three-run homer for Mercy.

East Haven 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 4 — 9 8 1 Mercy 0 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 — 7 11 3

2B: M—Boone. HR: EH—Clancy, Clancy; M—Boone, DeLuca. Team records: East Haven (2-0-0); Mercy (2-1-0) Comments: Alexa Boone struck out 22 for Mercy while Tori Heaphy struck out 11 for East Haven. Brooke Clancy and Autumn Clancy homered for East Haven while Ashley DeLuca and Alexa Boone homered for Mercy.