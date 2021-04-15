Wednesday’s roundup: Branford walks off on North Haven; Guilford slips past Fairfield Prep

BASEBALL
Branford 3, North Haven 2
Justin Elpi’s walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Branford the victory Wednesday in a Southern Connecticut Conference game at Branford.
Collin McNeil gave up two runs on two hits, struck out 11 and helped himself with a double and an RBI for the Hornets, who scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Dominic Bonanno also had 2 hits for Branford.
Jason Mazzaro allowed two hits and no runs over five innings for North Haven.
|
North Haven
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
Branford
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
—
|
3
|
7
|
0
Batteries: North Haven—Jason Mazzaro, AJ Maggiore (6, 0-1) and Tyler Harger (2), Anthony Acompora (5); Branford—Collin McNeil, Jack Van Gelder (6), Teddy Zabawa (7, 1-0) and Alex Polanco (7)
2B: NH—Zalegowski; B—McNeil.
Team records: North Haven (0-1-0); Branford (1-1-0)
Comments: Justin Elpi had a walk off single in the bottom of the 7th to seal the win for Branford. Branford’s starting Pitcher Collin McNeil went 5.2 innings and gave up 2 runs on 2 hits while striking out 11. North Haven’s Jason Mazzaro went 5 innings giving up 2 hits and no runs while striking out 8. Collin McNeil for Branford led the way going 2-2 with a double and an RBI. Dominic Bonanno also had 2 hits for Branford.
Guilford 8, Fairfield Prep 6
Aiden McBrierty allowed one earned run over five innings of relief to help Guilford win this SCC game at home.
Jack Palmer went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and Jake Ciocca and Mike Torre each scored three times for Guilford. Alex Lanzilotti took the loss for Prep, which scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning.
F. Prep 120 000 3 — 6 4 3
Guilford 220 130 x — 8 8 6
Fairfield Prep: Alex Lanzilotti (L), A.J. Presano (3), Jon Fallaciaro (4) and Jack Arcamone. Guilford: Sam Huffman, Aiden McBrierty (W) (3) and Mike Buccaro.
Highlights: Guilford earned its first win of the season behind Aiden McBrierty, who allowed 1 earned run in 5 innings of relief while striking out 4. Jake Ciocca and Mike Torre each scored 3 runs for Guilford, and Torre also had 2 hits and an RBI. Jack Palmer was 2-4 with 4 RBIs for Guilford.
Shelton 6, Foran 3
Anthony Steele was 4 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs for Shelton in a SCC win at Milford.
Steele and Connor Jensen combined on the one-hitter for the Gaels. Michael Simonelli had the lone hit for Foran.
|
Shelton
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
6
|
10
|
2
|
Foran
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
1
|
2
Batteries: Shelton—Anthony Steele, Connor Jensen (5, 1-0) and Spencer Keith; Foran—Zach Worzel, Brandon Payne (4, 0-1) and Kyle Zarnoch HR: S—Steele.
Team records: Shelton (2-0-0); Foran (1-2-0)
Comments: Anthony Steele was 4 for 4 with a home run and 3 RBI. Michael Simonelli had the lone hit for Foran.
Wilbur Cross 5, Hillhouse/Career 4 (9)
Cal Malendez had a hit and scored for Wilbur Cross, which scored in the top of the ninth inning and hung on to defeat its city rival in SCC action at New Haven.
For Hillhouse/Career, Angel Lugo pitched seven innings, allowing no earned runs with seven strikeouts and added two hits.
|
Wilbur Cross
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
5
|
4
|
2
|
Hillhouse/Career
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
4
|
6
|
5
Team records: Wilbur Cross (1-2-0); Hillhouse/Career (0-2-0)
Comments: Geomar Serrano reached base twice and 1 run for Wilbur Cross. Cal Malendez had a hit and run scored. For Hillhouse/Career Angel Lugo pitched 7 innings letting up 0 earned runs with 7ks, and added 2 hits at the plate.
Torrington 7, Oxford 5
|
Torrington
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
—
|
7
|
4
|
3
|
Oxford
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
—
|
5
|
6
|
3
Batteries: Torrington—Tom Rooney, Aidan Colucci, Ben Smith (3, 1-0) and Karpeichik; Oxford—Joe Matusovich, Kevin Bourdeau (4), Ryan O’Connell (7, 0-1) and Rich Evans, Joe Matusovich (4)
Team records: Torrington (1-0-0); Oxford (1-1-0)
Comments: O — Joe Matusovich was 2-3 with a double, Kevin Bourdeau had a game tying single driving in 2 runs in the 6th. He also pitched three solid innings allowing only an unearned run on a single hit, Tyler Larocque was 1-3 with a sac fly. T —- Jake Groebl hit a 2 run home run in the top of the 7th. Ben Smith pitched a solid 5 innings in relief and also added a double and a sac fly in the win.
Haddam-Killingworth 8, Valley Regional 0
|
Valley Regional
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
4
|
3
|
Haddam-Killingworth
|
0
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
x
|
—
|
8
|
13
|
0
Batteries: Valley Regional—Ben Marchese (0-1), Henry Breckenfield (5) and Mason Erwin; Haddam-Killingworth—Alex Sheehan (1-0), Lucas Kamoen (7) and Nick Glynn
Team records: Valley Regional (0-2-0); Haddam-Killingworth (3-0-0)
Comments: Matt Miranda had three hits and two RBIs. Luke Dimauro had two hits 2 runs and an RBI for Haddam-Killingworth. Alex Sheehan tossed a three-hit shutout for HK. Ben Alexander had a double for Valley Regional.
North Branford 10, East Hampton 6
|
East Hampton
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
—
|
6
|
6
|
3
|
North Branford
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
3
|
—
|
10
|
10
|
3
Batteries: North Branford—Nico Desisto (1-0) and Ryan Michonsky
Team records: North Branford (2-1-0)
Comments: Nico Desisto pitched 6 innings to earn his first varsity win over East Hampton 10-6 for North Branford. Dom Scalia had 2 hits and Trevor Holzer had 3 RBI’S to lead the thunderbirds, now 2-1. East Hampton drops to 2-1.
Daniel Hand 5, Notre Dame-West Haven 3
|
Daniel Hand
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
5
|
9
|
1
|
Notre Dame-West Haven
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
—
|
3
|
8
|
2
Batteries: Daniel Hand—Mike Engelhart (2-0), Matt Carone (5) and Chris Engelhart; Notre Dame-West Haven—Matt Prete (0-1), Ryan Cannon (5), Devin Rodriguez (6), Abraham Sipos (7) and Kevin Milewski
2B: DH—Davies.
Team records: Daniel Hand (3-0); Notre Dame-West Haven (1-1)
Sheehan 6, Lyman Hall 3
|
Sheehan
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
6
|
8
|
1
|
Lyman Hall
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
5
|
0
Batteries: Sheehan—Todd Grammatico (1-0), Nate Cerasale (6) and Bill Gorry; Lyman Hall—Thomas Pallota (0-1), Justin Hackett (4) and Dylan Gay
2B: S—Cerasale. 3B: LH—Ranney.
Team records: Sheehan (2-1-0); Lyman Hall (0-2-0)
Comments: Joe Romano led the game off with a hit, Joe Amarone walked, and Chris Barkasy got a hit to load the bases. After a strikeout, Nate Cerasale hit a double off the fence to score 2 runs. The next batter Josh Mikulski hit a single into right centerfield to score 2 more runs to put Sheehan up 4-0 in the top of the 1st. Lyman Hall got 2 back in the bottom of the second on a 2 RBI triple by Zach Ranney. Junior Todd Grammatico earned the win in his first varsity start, and Nate Cerasale picked up his first save of the season.
Hamden 4, Cheshire 0
|
Cheshire
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
4
|
3
|
Hamden
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
x
|
—
|
4
|
7
|
0
Batteries: Cheshire—Luca Raccio (0-1), Ryan Camp (2), Michael Bankowski (5) and Ian Wirtz; Hamden—and Angel Rivera
2B: C—Leddy; H—Colon, Pisano.
Team records: Cheshire (0-3); Hamden (2-0)
Xavier 5, West Haven 1
|
West Haven
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
Xavier
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
x
|
—
|
5
|
0
|
0
Team records: West Haven (0-2-0); Xavier (2-0-0)
Bunnell 3, Kolbe Cathedral 2
|
Bunnell
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
—
|
3
|
5
|
2
|
Kolbe Cathedral
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
2
|
0
Batteries: Bunnell—Dan Lombard, Brett Batka (6, 1-0) and Luke Dawson; Kolbe Cathedral—Henry Rondon (0-1), Green (7) and Elijah Martinez
Team records: Bunnell (1-2-0); Kolbe Cathedral (0-1-0)
Comments: Bunnell—Dan Lombard pitched 5 shutout innings allowing only 1 hit while striking out 6. Brett Batka tied the game in the 7th with an RBI triple and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch. Jeremiah Abreu got the Bulldogs on the board with a squeeze bunt in the 2nd. Kolbe—Henry Rondon stuck out 10, allowed 5 hits, and collected a single as well. Jason Green led off the game with a single.
Ansonia 6, O’Brien Tech 5
|
Ansonia
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
—
|
6
|
7
|
2
|
O’Brien Tech
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
5
|
10
|
1
Batteries: Ansonia—Brendan Lynch, Brendan Palmer (4, 1-1) and Ashmer Pedraza; O’Brien Tech—Butkevicis, Torrens (6, 0-1) and Mercer, Butkevicis (6)
Team records: Ansonia (1-1-0); O’Brien Tech (0-1-0)
Comments: Palmer had 2 hits, picked up the win in relief & struck out 8 , Jordan Brown had a 2-run single with 2 outs in the 6th to tie the game in a 5 run 6th. Ashmer Pedraza’s sacrifice fly in the 7th drove in the winning run. Mercer, Torrens & Baez each had 2 hits for O’Brien Tech.
Killingly 10, New London 3
Jay Grzysiewicz threw five innings, kept New London batters off balance, and earned the win for Killingly (2-0). Bo Yaworski had three hits, including a double and a triple. Justin Baker also added three hits for Killingly. Kenny Miller had a double for New London (0-3).
Killingly 003 200 5 — 10 9 2
New London 000 120 0 — 3 8 2
SOFTBALL
East Haven 9, Mercy 7 (10)
Brooke Clancy and Autumn Clancy both homered and Tori Heaphy struck out 11 as East Haven was able to prevail by scoring four runs in the top of the ninth inning in an SCC game at Middletown.
Adrianna Franceshi made a game-saving catch in right field in the seventh inning for East Haven. Alexa Boone went 4-for-6, including a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning. She also struck out 22 batters, going the distance. Ashley DeLuca hot a three-run homer for Mercy.
East Haven 9, Mercy 7
|
East Haven
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
—
|
9
|
8
|
1
|
Mercy
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
—
|
7
|
11
|
3
2B: M—Boone. HR: EH—Clancy, Clancy; M—Boone, DeLuca.
Team records: East Haven (2-0-0); Mercy (2-1-0)
Comments: Alexa Boone struck out 22 for Mercy while Tori Heaphy struck out 11 for East Haven. Brooke Clancy and Autumn Clancy homered for East Haven while Ashley DeLuca and Alexa Boone homered for Mercy.
Old Saybrook 8, Hale Ray 4
|
Hale Ray
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
—
|
4
|
8
|
2
|
Old Saybrook
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
x
|
—
|
8
|
9
|
1
Batteries: Old Saybrook—C. Lombard (1-0)
Team records: Hale Ray (0-1); Old Saybrook (1-0)
Foran 10, Shelton 9
|
Shelton
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
—
|
9
|
11
|
4
|
Foran
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
4
|
—
|
10
|
14
|
0
Batteries: Shelton—Julia Krijgsman (1-2) and Anna Leone; Foran—M. Viesselman (1-1) and Kendall LaMorte
2B: S—Cyr; F—LaMorte (3), Viesselman. 3B: S—Cyr.
Team records: Shelton (1-2-0); Foran (1-2-0)
Comments: Foran~ LaMorte knocked in 3 runs in the bottom of the 7th with 2 outs
Cheshire 16, Daniel Hand 1
|
Cheshire
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
4
|
7
|
—
|
16
|
11
|
1
|
Daniel Hand
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
2
|
2
Batteries: Cheshire—Bri Pearson (3-0) and Trinadey Santiago; Daniel Hand—Kate Fiorelli (0-1) and Megan Hart
2B: C—Hemstock, Santiago. 3B: C—Carangelo, Spring. HR: C—Lurz.
Team records: Cheshire (3-0-0); Daniel Hand (0-2-0)
Comments: Pearson, Santiago and Sweigard all had two hits for Cheshire. Lurz, Carangelo, Hemstock,Spring, and Watson all contributed hits also for Cheshire.
Sacred Heart Academy 18, Lauralton Hall 1
|
Lauralton Hall
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
2
|
4
|
Sacred Heart Academy
|
6
|
3
|
6
|
3
|
—
|
18
|
10
|
2
Batteries: Sacred Heart Academy—Amanda Savinelli (5, 3-0)
2B: SHA—Savinelli. 3B: SHA—Savinelli (3).
Team records: Lauralton Hall (0-1-0); Sacred Heart Academy (3-0-0)
Amity 7, North Haven 1
|
North Haven
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
Amity
|
2
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
x
|
—
|
7
|
6
|
0
Batteries: North Haven—S. Manza (0-1) and J. Manza; Amity —Kelly Pritchard (2-0) and Jill Ciccarelli
2B: A—Fletcher. HR: A—Ciccarelli.
Team records: North Haven (1-1); Amity (2-0)
Seymour 20, St. Paul Catholic 0
|
Seymour
|
8
|
8
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
20
|
17
|
0
|
St. Paul Catholic
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
2
|
6
Batteries: Seymour—Erin Lifriieri (2-0) and Lily Desautels; 2B: S—Regan.
Team records: Seymour (2-0-0); St. Paul Catholic (0-1-0)
Comments: Lifrieri 2 hitter with 11 strikeouts. Johnson 4 hits. Rouseau, Golebieski and Regan 3 hits for Seymour.
Masuk 5, Newtown 0
Newtown’s Katie Welch had an RBI triple in the bottom of the third inning to score the first run and scored on an RBI single by Sarah Falcone. Kathryn Gallant and Natalie Lieto each had singles in the sixth inning and scored on a home run hit by Emma West. Gallant struck out 14 and walked one. For Ne
wtown, Sydney Adolfson struck out eight and had a double at the plate. A. Hubner went 2-for-2 with two singles. B. Pellicone and M. Twitchell each had singles.
Newtown 000 000 0—0 5 0
Masuk 002 003 X—5 5 0
Records: Newtown 1-2, Masuk 2-0. Batteries: N—Sydney Adolfson (L) and Morgan Melillo—Kathryn Gallant (W) and Britney Berg.
Bunnell 13, Kolbe Cathedral 4
Bunnell’s Mikayla Bonilla struck out 10. Megan Camperlengo had three hits including a double and drove in four runs. Cameryn Forte and Emma Solomon had RBI doubles. Carolyn Marrano had a triple for Kolbe.
Bunnell 000 226 3 — 13 13 1
Kolbe Cathedral 000 102 1 — 4 8 1
Mikalya Bonilla (1-0) and Annalise Heiden; Kayla Alicea and Carolyn Marrano
Hall 4, Lewis Mills 0
Sophie Garner-MacKinnon threw a no hitter and Becca Markie drove in two runs it Hall’s victory over Lewis Mills.
Bristol Eastern 3, Southington 1
Alec Shorette’s two-rung single in the fourth inning provided the winning runs in Bristol Eastern’s victory over Southington. Ali Tellier threw a one-hitter for the Lancers.
Glastonbury 7, Maloney 5
Nabia Crawford hit a three-run double to help break the game open with a four-run fifth inning as Glastonbury hung on to defeat Maloney. Molly Doherty had RBI triple and Avery Benigni hit an inside the park home run for the Guardians.
Maloney’s Maddy LaValle hit a a solo home run in the fifth and had a two RBIs to keep the Spartans close. Lizzy Barton’s two-run triple in the seventh gave Maloney a chance, but Glastonbury closed it out.
Bristol Central 11, Simsbury 0
Alex Sciarretto pitched a two-hitter as Bristol Central defeated Simsbury in its season opener.
GIRLS LACROSSE
St. Joseph 19, Danbury 2
St. Joseph highlights: Meghan Hoynes 2G, 5A; Autumn Murphy 3G, 3A. Isabelle Casucci 5G, 6DC; Hannah Siljamaki 1G, 2A; Maddigan Leifer 2G, 2DC; Olivia Badeaux 2G, 1DC; Teagan Cavaliere 1G, 1A; Katie Miller 1G, 1A; Casey Mayglothing 2A, 2DC; Mallory Doyle 1G; Mackenzie Trafecante 1G; Mia Geignetter, 1A; Sam Miller 3 Saves
Danbury highlights: Jolle Osborne 1G, 1A; Emma Bringman 1G; Kate Salvador 1A
Bristol Eastern 18, Enfield 5
Vanessa Drury scored five goals while Emma Stavens, Ciara Collins and Kate Kozikowski each had four apiece in a victory over Enfield.
BOYS TENNIS
Staples 6, New Canaan 1
Singles: Tighe Brunetti (S) def. Ben Graham 7-5, 6-2; Brandon Felcher (S) def. Andrew Zuo 6-0, 6-0; Bradley Sheppard (S) def. Will Haddad 6-0, 6-4; Matthew Chiang (S) def. Wyatt Sturn 6-1, 6-0; Doubles: Robbie Daus/Luke Brodsky (S) def. Sai Akavaramu/Gabe Smock 6-1, 6-4; Matthew Kim/Kevin Zuo (NC) def. Alex Miller/Hayden Frey 7-6 (5), 7-5; Lucas Lieberman/Alex Guadarrama (S) def. Milan Afshar/Daniel Chesney 6-1, 6-4
Wilton 6, Norwalk 1
Singles: Prem Dave (N) def. Dylan Koziol 6-2, 6-1; Rahul Vallabhajosula (W) def. Danny Wachira 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Will Jarvie (W) def. Michael Clarke 6-1, 6-1; Jackson Caronier (W) def. Zach Christinat 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Mike Griseke/Mason Chrabolowski (W) def. Timmy Neschis/Mike Bonasanque 6-0, 6-0; Aidan Jasinski/Owen Dyer (W) def. Ryan McElaney/Robert Koteen 6-1, 6-0; Aaron Leinbereen/Cooper Rogg (W) def. Jaylen Myles/Diego Barragan 6-0, 6-0
Warde 7, St. Joseph 0
Singles: Petro Kuzmenok (W) def. John Jazwinski 6-0, 6-0; Jack Davis (W) def. Samir Rajani 6-0, 6-1; Jake Manley (W) def. Gunter Bartolone 6-0, 6-0; Christain Ripke (W) def. Tim Scalzo 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Enzo Giovanini and Jonah Rosenbaum (W) def. Kyle Sullivan and Patrick Dineen 7-5, 6-0; James Saloomey and Chase Markham (W) def. Jack Donofrio and Joe Harrington 6-3, 6-3; Matt Perman and Josh Brant (W) def. Billy Kibbey and Jonathan Antonaki 6-0, 6-0
Amity 6, Branford 1
(At Branford ). Singles: Ethan Hass Amity def Josh Berdon BHS 6-2, 6-1; Aaron Babojayian Amity def Matt Gaudioso bhs 6-3, 3-6, 6-4; Jack Cadelina amity def Ayush Sharma bhs 6-0,6-1; Hayden Einbinder Amity def Adam Albrecht bhs 6-0 6-0. Doubles: Declan Ross/Alec Aces Acosta Branford def Massa Zhang/Rihit Saundarkar amity 6-4,6-2; Arwen Patel/Ben Bae amity def Luke Baylis/Yan Calderwood bhs 5-7,6-0,6-4; Aarush Garg/Ethan Sapire amity def Aidan shamas and Mason Porras 6-3, 6-4. Records: B 0-3; A 2-1.
Cheshire 6, Shelton 1
(At Shelton). Singles: Utsav Subramani (C) def. Archit Bhargava 6-0, 6-0; Yasha Haskin (C) def. Suhaas Nadella 6-0, 6-1; Andrew Gershfeld (C) def. Carson Rhodes 6-0, 6-0; Josh Goldstein (C) def. Edward Granados 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Nate Houle & Jacob Niebling (C) def. Jack Parkes & Jack Mackniak 3-6, 6-1, 6-1; Ben Rhodes & Adam Klein (S) def. Ryan Shan & Shray Sheth 6-3, 6-3; Mike Anastasio & Jonathan Chen (C) def. Ryan Ouloul & Jasper Southam 7-6, 6-2. Records: Cheshire 3-0; Shelton 0-3.
Foran 5, West Haven 2
(At West Haven). Singles: Nico Esposito (F) def. Punar Garani (WH) 6-4, 6-0. Arush Puri (F) def. Benjamin Sager (WH) 6-7, 6-3, 7-6. Jared O’Sullivan (F) def. Abdel Mohamednoor (WH) 6-1, 6-1. Ryan Purviance (F) def. Robert Vets (WH) 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Murtaza Amjad and Ahmed Mohamednour (WH) def. Danny Abute and Danny Ruano (F) 4-6, 6-4, 7-6. Kevin Huang and Keith Pokornowski (F) def. Mustansir Jamalee and Chris Leun (WH) 6-0, 6-4. Valentin Diaz and Yousef Mohamed (WH) def. Josh Cummings and Steven Mingroane (F) 6-0, 6-1. Records: WH 0-2, Foran 2-0.
Hamden 4, Wilbur Cross 3
(at New Haven). Singles: Jacob Martin (WC) Def. Quinn Northrup (H) 7-5, 7-5; Brian Oppenheim (H) Def. Jayden Rivera (WC) 6-0, 6-0; Josh Alexander (H) Def. Lily Goren (WC) 6-2, 6-1; Young In Kim (WC) won by forfeit. Doubles: Will Schrier and Ivan Flores (H) Def. Antonio Mandania and Adam Sharqawe (WC) 6-2, 6-3; Paras Dodd and Maddox Gallagher (H) Def. Roxanne Virture and Kelly Fajardo (WC) 6-1, 6-1; Keren Tan and Osiana Brown (WC) won by forfeit. Records: Wilbur Cross 0-2; Hamden 1-2.
Westbrook 7, Portland 0
Singles: Jesse McGannon (W) def. Cody Daggett (P) 6-0,6-4; Joey Caslin (W) def. Noah Charpentier (P) 6-1,6-1; Cooper Whitehouse (W) def. Eamon Pineda (P) 6-1,6-1; Elliot Koplas (W) def. Jack DeToro (P) 6-0,6-0; Dan Ruppenicker (W) def. Trevor Tewksbury (P) 6-1,6-2. Doubles: Mason Malchiodi/Jonah Freund (W) def. Brady Telerico/Caiden Hettrick-Rivera (P) 6-2,6-1; Gareth Whitehouse/Ryan Engels (W) def. Justin Fox/Nick D’angelo (P) 6-0,6-0.
GIRLS TENNIS
Staples 5, New Canaan 2
Singles: Lexi McCall (NC) def. Allie Francis 6-4, 6-1; Jordana Latzman (S) def. Valentina Zamora 7-5, 6-0; Karenna Birns (S) def. Serena Platt 6-1, 6-0; Audrey Kercher (S) def. Layla Zuwiyya 6-1, 6-1; Doubles: Jordyn Lee/Annabel Brawn (NC) def. Dylan Dasbach/Carine Geijerstam 6-1, 1-6, 6-2; Natalie Carozza/Elle Tesoriero (S) def. Natalie Thompson/Sophia Doshi 6-0, 7-5; Maya Faber/Jenna Kornbluth (S) def. Ava Gjertsen/Annika Khurana 6-1, 7-5
St. Joseph 5, Warde 2
Singles: Hannah Haywood (SJ) def. Jess Broder 6-1, 6-2; Katelyn Heslin (SJ) def. Rhiannon Sizer 2-6, 6-3, 6-1; Ella Smith (W) def. Devon Cavaliere 6-2, 6-1; Sam Mieczkowski (W) def. Chloe Mattison 6-1, 6-1; Doubles: Natalie Plavec/Nicole Plavec (SJ) def. Ellie Mannello/Karla Nahme 6-3, 6-0; Jessica Nole/Adison Chapman (SJ) def. Sarah Houghton/Gwen Kardos 6-2, 6-2; St. Joseph won third doubles via forfeit
Amity 6, Lauralton Hall 1
Singles: Kiley Pickens (AHS) defs Audrey Ulrich (LH) 6-0, 6-0; Isabel Sicignano (AHS) defs Marie Sofia Romaniello (LH) 6-0, 6-0; Adithi Wijesekera (AHS) defs Amanda Umbricht (LH) 6-1, 6-0; Annika Minotti (AHS) defs Olivia Seward (LH) 6-3, 6-1. Doubles: Sydney Pitter & Eesha Acharya (AHS) def Chelsea Larke & Kate Backus (LH) 6-4, 6-4; Jade Petalcorin & Caleigh Peloso (LH) defs Anvshka Acharya & Kyah Francis (AHS) 6-3, 6-1; Marissa Vrda & Jen Xu (AHS) def Elisabeth D’Albero & Kallie Horan (LH) 3-6, 6-0, 6-2. Records: Lauralton Hall 2-1; Amity 3-0.
Cheshire 6, Mercy 1
(At Middletown). Singles: Abby Weaver (M) def. Asya Terabar 7-6(4), 6-2; Riley Baldoni (C) def Kat Antico (M) 7-5,6-1; Rachel Goldstein (C) def Harper Carlson (M) 6-1,6-1; Lila Watkinson (C) def Maggie McCormack (M),6-2,6-4. Doubles: Ellie Rockoff & Alyssa Behniak (C) def Bella Bartolomei & Tina Yan (M), 6-1,4-6,6-1; Ari Desai & Anya Jose (C) def Ava Cedillo/Milana Koji (M), 6-1,6-1; Hanna Brennan & Julia Hummel (C) def Helen Yang & Mary Kolodziej (M) 6-0,6-0. Records: Cheshire 1-2; Mercy 1-2.
Cromwell 6, North Branford 1
(at North Branford). Singles 1, Kelly McTeague (C) def. Emma Serenson 6-0, 6-2. 2. Dani Buccheri (C) def. Dhruvi Patel (NB) 6-1, 6-1. 3.Brianna Brezicki(NB) def. Caroline Rogosinski 6-2, 4-6, 7-6. 4. Emily Green (C) def. Payton Kamienski (NB) 7-6, 3-6, 6-2. Doubles 1, Gabby Voccio and Amira Abdelghany (C) def. Carly Villano and Alyssa Nero 6-1, 6-0 2. Amina Beskovic and Julia Baymuradova def. Catherine Pollock and Valissa Cavalier 6-1, 6-0 3. Aisling Gollareny and Anna Gradzki def. Cynthia Pujos and Diya Patel 6-0, 6-0.
Hand 7 Sacred Heart Academy 0
Singles: Lindsay Riordan (H) def. Madison Rossetti 6-1, 6-1; Claire Langille (H) def. Jessica Cofrancesco 6-0, 6-1; Eileen Chen (H) def. Sophia Lamvol 2-6, 6-3, 10-4; Callan Masci (H) def. Amanda Simpson 6-3, 6-3. Doubles: ZhuZhu Berger, Breanna Colonese-DiBello (H) def. Nora Shannon, Shelby Vidal 6-1, 6-0; Paige VanOstenbridge, Bella Vejar (H) def. Julia DÁngelo, Morgan Kovacs 6-2, 6-1; Eliza Beccia, Libby Rogers (H) def. Olivia Renna, Emma Connelly 6-2,6-0. Records: Sacred Heart 1-2; Hand 2-0.
Hopkins 6, Convent of the Sacred Heart 1
(at New Haven). Singles: Lera Strickland (Hop) def Grace Coale (CSH) 6-3, 6-2; Sebaga Kombo (Hop) def. Isobel Costello (CSH) 6-0, 6-2; Margot Sack (Hop) def Ursula Vollmer (CSH) 6-2, 6-4; Megan Yi (Hop) def Mary Hawthorn (CSH) 7-6 (8-6), 6-1. Doubles: Morgan Wilkens/Isobel Lehrman (CSH) def. Ellie Medovnikov/Kiersten Brennan (Hop) 6-3, 6-0; Sofia Tamayo/Allison Fehmel (Hop) def Catherine Dodman/Frankie Marangi (CSH) 6-4, 3-6, 10-4; Ava Littman/Giulia Crosio (Hop) def Isobel Cunningham/Kaytlin Langer (CSH) 2-6, 6-2, 10-7. Records: CSH 0-2; H 2-0.
Law 7, West Haven 0
(At Milford). Singles: Lucia Pino (L) def. Savannah Lopez 6-0, 6-0; Samantha Burns (L) def. Rebecca Oronzo 6-0, 6-0; Jenna Bagdasarian (L) def. Marly Hauer 6-0, 6-0; Diya Daruka (L) def. Angelecca Turcio 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Sabrina Lawless/Caroline Doyle (L) def. Celia Williams/Jeanette McLaughlin 6-0, 6-0; Sophie Maselli/Nihitha Kothapalli (L) def. Elyze Ancheta/Jenna Masaro 6-0, 6-0; Olivia Hudak/Isabella Gejac (L) def. Vinesah Mumar/Hilari Morrobel-Diplan 6-0, 6-0. Records: Law 2-0, West Haven 0-2.
Lyman Hall 7, East Haven 0
(At East Haven). Singles: Olivia Vegilante (LH) def. Doreen Alberino (EH) 6-0, 6-1; Riley Sullivan (LH) def. Megan Povilaitis (EH) 6-2, 6-1; Katie Meadow (LH) def. Diana Vazquez (EH) 6-2,6-1; Sophia Donath (LH) def. Siya Patel (EH) 6-0,6-3. Doubles: Keertana Chayari/Abby French (LH) def. Emily Sortito/Camryn Lendroth (EH) 6-0,6-0; Julie Fredrickson/Giana Draghi (LH) def. Karlee Lynn/Izabella Olszewski (EH) 6-0,6-1; Mary Bucchen/Emma Jacobs (LH)def. Isha Patel/Carole Tapia (EH) 6-3,6-2. Record: East Haven 1-1.
North Haven 7, Foran 0
(at Milford). Ally Vollero (NH) def. Kyra Johnson 6-1, 6-0; Taylor Morris (NH) def. Daniya Chopra 6-1, 6-2; Risa Tobin (NH) def. Agatha Dalton 6-3, 6-1; Chandler Morris (NH) def. Sara Money 6-2, 6-2. Doubles: Megan Kell-Nadia Kavgaci (NH) def. Veda Lakkamraju-Olivia Connelly 8-4, Sophia DelVecchio-Kaitlyn Ha (NH) def. Devyn Weed-Tori Lanese 9-8 (8-6), Zeena Mohamed-Noelle Carmody (NH) def. Kaitlyn Adkins-Bridget Kiernan 8-1. Records: NH 2-1, F 0-3.
Notre Dame-West Haven 7, North Haven 0
Singles: James Lorenzetti ND def Ben Rudikoff 6-0 6-1; Tommy Fawcett ND def Lucas De Lencastre 6-0 6-2; Desmond Shannon ND def Matt Labanaro 6-0 6-1; Matt Wickliffe ND def Justin Geremia 6-0 6-0. Doubles: Jack Jannitto/Justin Polio ND def Tanner Powell/ Josh Park 6-0 4-6 10-8; Miles Ligon/ Roger Colman ND def Justin Falsco/ Ahmed Andwar 6-0 6-1; Colin Lamboley/ Graham Lamboley ND def Nathan Oh / Alex Ranciato 8-5. Records: ND 3-0; NH 0-3.
Westbrook 6, North Branford 1
(at Westbrook). Singles: Julia Farnoli (WK) def. Emma Serenson (NB) 6-2,6-1; Gianni Salisbury (WK) def. Dhruvi Patel (NB) 6-0, 6-1; Bri Brezicki (NB) def. Ava Ciarcia (WK) 7-6 (7-0), 6-2; Jami Sacco (WK) def. Payton Kamienski (NB) 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Xan Zanzarelli and Bree Koplas (WK) def. Catherine Pollock and Alyssa Nero (NB) 6-0, 6-0; Olivia Polumbo and Adrianna Straneri (WK) def. Carly Villarlo and Ava Condelora (NB) 6-1, 6-0; Caroline Dias and Sophia Rutkis (WK) def. Diya Patel and Molly LaCroix (NB) 6-2, 6-3.
BOYS GOLF
Immaculate 163, Barlow 210
(At Richter Park): I- Daniel LeBlanc 35, Ryan Foye 39, Jackson Saul 42, Declan Foye 47, ; JB- Mitch Worthington 41, Eric Lucido 43, Mason Wilk 62, Colin Furrer 64,
Records: Immaculate 1-1, Barlow 0-1
Cheshire 168, Hamden 192
(At Laurel View CC). Medalist: AJ DePaola (C) 37; Cheshire: Chris Scoffone 42, Nick Fortonato 43, Jack Brewster 46. Hamden: Jon Ganucheau 45, Ryan Shane 46, Kellen Sargolini 50, Craig Cesare 51. Records: C 1-0 H 0-2.
East Haven 175, Hillhouse 249
(at Alling Memorial GC) Medalist: Ian Reynolds- East Haven (37). East Haven: Ethan Roach 44, Nick Sorrentino 46, Mike Savo 48; Career: Keyron Haynes 54, Jim Lopez 62, Jostin Malaret 62, Mariano Boros 70. Records: East Haven 3-0; Career 1-2.
Fairfield Prep 156, Xavier 177
(at Brooklawn CC). Medalist: Will Huntington (Fairfield Prep) 37. Fairfield Prep: Will Huntington 37, Mike Rothberg 38, Mark Valus 40, Jack Gifford 41; Xavier: Finn Russell 42, John Carrozzella 42, Chris Drisdelle 43, Madison Whitney 50, Gavin Coletti 50. Records: Fairfield Prep 1-1; Xavier 0-2.
Guilford 185, Law 228
(at Orange Hills CC, par 35). Medalist: Miguel Pearce (G), 44. Guilford: Shane Markle 45; Peter Keanna 47; Shea Thibault 49. Law: Jaden Archuleta 53; Dylan Soule 56; Anthony DiFederico 58; Joe Mester 61. Records: Law 0-1; Guilford 1-0.
Notre Dame-West Haven 156, Hamden 203
(At Race Brook CC). Medalist: Jake Ivan-Pal (ND), 30. Notre Dame: Jon Bushka 39, Carter Slowik 43, and Nick Richetelli 44; Hamden: Jon Ganucheau 43, Kellen Sargolini 51, Ryan Shane 52, and Dan Maszlowski 57. Records: ND 1-0; H 0-1.
Portland 162, Morgan 175
(at Clinton CC Front 9, par 36). Co-medalists: Luke Stennett (P) and Jason Cohen (M), 35. Portland: Ben Lucas 41; Quinn Lapinski 43; Joe LaMalfa 43. Morgan: Andrew Nye 42, Nicholas Schmidt 48, Cole Crowley 50. Records: Portland 1-0; Morgan 0-1.
Wilbur Cross 203, Hillhouse 228
(at Alling Memorial GC). Medalist: Antonio Bianco, Wilbur Cross, 49. Cross: Brady Gordon, 49; Kahsim Ryan, 52; Taylor Bartholomew, 53. Hillhouse: Jaheim Sewell, 55; Ahmad Alzouabi, 56; Damarley Barrett, 58; Awa Modi, 59. Records: Wilbur Cross 2-1; Hillhouse 0-3.
Wolcott 185, Seymour 218
Medalist Tyler Yakawych Seymour -40. Seymour Maddie Gaynor 59,Ty Bredice 58,Curtis Dion 61; Wolcott- Jackson Fishbein 41,Jack Byrnes 45, Rron Zhuta 48, Ryan Lofgren 51. Records Seymour 1-1 Wolcott -1-0.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Amity 3, Pomperaug 0
(at Woodbridge). Game scores: Amity 25-7, 25-12, 25-16. A—Theodore Zaharewicz had eight kills and six assists, Tam Vu had three kills and three assists. P—Ryan Kania had two kills and two aces. Records: P 0-2; A 1-2.
Masuk 3, Xavier 1
(at Middletown). Game scores: Masuk 25-21, 16-25, 25-16, 25-22. Records: M 1-1; X 0-2.
BOYS TRACK
Foran 96, Guilford 47
4×800 relay: Guilford (Shiffrin, Harris, Garrick, Puchalski), 9:11.2; 4×100 relay: Foran (Grant-Eckhart, Kerrison, Enrico, Perez), 50.5 ; 110 hurdles: Brett Dumais (Foran), 18.8; 100: Thomas Kummer, (Foran), 11.9; javelin: Ben Carlson (Foran), 122-11; long jump: David Grant-Eckhert, (Foran), 17-6; 1600: Justin Shiffrin (Guilford), 4:42.4; 400: Thomas Gregory (Guilford), 55.0; shot put: Thomas, D (Foran), 37-1.5; 800: Harris, C (Guilford), 2:12.8; high jump: Jake Duggan (Foran) 5’0″; 300 hurdles: Nate Huebner (Foran), 45.3; 200: Grey Kerrison (Foran), 25.8; triple jump: Brian Wilcox (Foran), 30-4.5; 3200: Mike Masotti (Guilford), 10:26.8; discus: Carlson (Foran), 102-6; 4×400 relay: Guilford (Gregory, Harris, Garrick, Shiffrin), 3:49.3. Records: Foran 1-0; Guilford 0-1.
West Haven 72, East Haven 63
(at West Haven). 4×800 relay: Rodriguez, Aldrich, Pagan, Weber(WH) 9:13.2; 4×100 relay: McLaughlin, Castillo, Tarpeh, Bowen(WH) 51.9; 110 hurdles: Figueroa(EH) 18.1; 100m: Amatruda(EH), 12.4; Javelin: Selato(EH) 116-5; Long Jump: Figueroa(EH) 16-10; 1600m: Rodriguez(WH) 5:23.6; 400m: Weber(WH) 54.4; Shot Put: Bowen(WH) 31-3; 800m: Aldrich(WH) 2:22.9; High Jump: Selato(EH) 4-08; 300 Hurdles: Figueroa (WH) 45.7; 200m: Amatruda(EH) 24.5; Triple Jump: Patel(EH) 36-9.5; 3200m: Aldrich(WH) 12:58.3; Discus: Hernandez(EH) 59-6; 4×400 relay: Potter, Rodney, Pagan, Weber(WH) 4:02.3. Records: West Haven 1-0; East Haven 0-1.
GIRLS TRACK
East Haven 93, West Haven 48
4×800 relay:WH(Fiorollo,Cruz,Gullo,Merola) 12:21.93;4×100 relay,WH(Flemming,Bourne,Fildalgo,Williams) 55.07; 100m :EH (K. Francios)-12.7 ; 100H: EH (J. Urban) 17.96; 1600m, EH(J. Espinoza) 6:43.68; 400m,EH (K. Francios) 64.9; 300H, WH( T. Fildalgo) 53.1; 800m, WH(I. Fiorollo) 3:01, 200m, EH (K. Francios) 64.9; 3200m,EH(J. Espinoza) 14:49.91; 4×400 relay, WH(Williams,Fiorollo,Merola,Flemmng) 5:02.3; Javelin, EH(Z. Castanda) 81-4; Shot put, EH(A. Stettinger) 27-10, Discus, EH( A. Stettinger) 72-6; High Jump,EH( J. Urban) 4-6; Pole Vault, EH(M. D’Auria) 6-0; Long Jump,EH(K. Francios) 16-11.5; Triple Jump, EH(M. D’Auria) 33-6.5. Record: WH 0-1.
Guilford 102 Foran 41
(At Guilford). 4×800 relay: Guilford (Ursula Adams, Moira Kellaher, Clara Laughlin,Michaela Hogan), 10:52.7; 4×100 relay: Foran (Haley Poconowski,Kayleigh Hackett,Emily Marruottolo,Cameron Lefebvre), 60.5 ; 110 hurdles: Sarah Jennings (Guilford), 20.8; 100: Kayleigh Hackett (Foran) 13.4; javelin: Olivia Salai (Foran) 52-5; long jump: Maddie Gasparini (Guilford) 14-6.5; 1600: Julia Antony (Guilford) 5:34.2; 400: Arezoo Ghazagh (Foran) 67.3; shot put: Nora Amer (Guilford) 20-5; 800: Julia Antony (Guilford) 2:24.4; high jump: Ella Esposito (Guilford) 4-10; 300 hurdles: Maddie Gasparini (Guilford) 55.9; 200: Maddie Gasparini (Guilford) 29.8; triple jump: Jaime Visocchi (Foran) 29-.5; 3200: Julia Antony (Guilford) 12:27.2; discus: Nora Amer (Guilford) 63-9; Pole Vault: Soledad Meade (Foran) 8-0;4×400 relay: Guilford (Maddie Gasparani,Rachel Ellison,Moira Kellaher,Sadie Davidson) 5:06.8. Records: Guilford 1-0 Foran 0-1.