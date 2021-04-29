GameTime CT

Wednesday’s High School Scoreboard: No. 1 Hand baseball tops Guilford; Hamden wins again

|

BASEBALL

Hand 4, Guilford 1

Hand   002 020 0—4 7 2
Guilford   001 000 0—1 4 3
Batteries: H—Matt Carone (W, and Conor Powell; G—Sam Huffman (L), Mike McCullagh (6) and Mike Buccaro. Highlights:
Hand — Matt Carone earned the win pitching a complete game, allowing 1 run on 4 hits. Danny Weinstein had an RBI double and Ben Kuja hit a solo homerun. Jeff Pinover had 2 hits. Guilford — Sam Huffman struck out 8 and allowed 1 earned run in the loss. Mike Buccaro had 2 hits.

Kolbe Cathedral 6, Notre Dame-Fairfield 1

Kolbe Cathedral 000 051 0 — 6 9 2
ND-Fairfield       010 000 0  — 1 4 2
Batteries: K –   Henry Dardon(W) and E. Martinez. ND – Gino Tarantino (L), Evan Rivera, Bryan Higgins and Joel Collado
Highlights: K – J. Green went 3-4 with 2 runs scored.  A. Espada went 3-4 with a RBI and a run scored. ND – Ryan Marko went 1-3  with a RBI. Nate Collazo went 1-3 with a run scored.

Killingly 13, Windham 1

Killingly defeated Windham (0-3) at Owen Bell Park to improve to 8-0 for the first time in school history. Trevin Russ was 3-for-4, including a triple, with 2 RBIs. Nate Keefe, Tate Larrow, and Bo Yaworski all had doubles for Killingly. Cole Lavigne scattered five hits over four innings, striking out five.

Windham 010 00 — 1 5 1
Killingly 222 7X  — 13 70

St. Joseph 10, Ludlowe 4

Ludlowe 020 000 2 — 4 8 0
St. Joseph 120 151 X — 10 9 2
Batteries: L –  Andrew Fortunato (L, 0-1), John Salerno (5) and Christian Smith. SJ – Andrew Keeler (W), Joseph Adzima and Justin Keeler. Highlights: L – Sean McAdams three hits and an RBI. SJ – Justin Keeler three-run home run. Will Singewald two hits and three runs scored.
Records: L – 2-5, 2-5 FCIAC; SJ – 3-5, 3-4 FCIAC.

Trumbull 10, Darien 6

Trumbull 213 130 0 — 10 12 2
Darien     300 021 0 — 6 8 2
Batteries: T- Tyler Bashar (W 1-0), Matthew Cummings (5) and Scott Gell. D- Karson Drake (L 1-3), Chris Fallon (5) and Ryan Yusko
Highlights: T- Johnny Bova hit a home run and tripled. Ray Leonzi had two hits. D- Frank Drugge homered and doubled. Karson Drake homered. Tommy Bock had two hits.

Ansonia 10, Wilby 3

Ansonia
1
0
0
1
0
8
x
10
8
3
Wilby
0
0
0
3
0
0
  
3
5
2
Batteries: Ansonia—and Ashmer Pedraza; Wilby—and Holquin 3B: A—Ellison.
Team records: Ansonia (4-4-0); Wilby (0-1-0)

Hopkins 5, St. Thomas Moore 4

Hopkins
1
0
0
1
1
1
0
1
5
    
St. Thomas Moore
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
4
    
Batteries: Hopkins—Matthew Spenner, Chris Wanat (3), Nolan Brant (5), Dylan Matchett (7, 1-0), Ben Card (8) and John Stanley;
2B: H—Chung, Spenner (2).
Team records: Hopkins (1-0-0); St. Thomas Moore (0-1-0)
Comments: Matthew Spenner had three hits, including two doubles, scored a run and had an RBI. Jason Chung went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Dylan Matchett drew a bases loaded walk to put Hopkins ahead in the top of the 8th. Sophomore Ben Card earned the save in his first varsity appearance.

Hamden 10, Sheehan 3

Hamden
3
0
4
0
0
2
1
10
12
1
Sheehan
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
3
6
1
Batteries: Hamden—Jake Jovia (2-0), Matt Desroches (6) and Angel Rivera, Anthony DeCaprio (5); Sheehan—Aiden Caraballo, Andry Guy (2), Anthony Castaldi (5) and Bill Gorry, Owen St. Amant (7)
2B: H—Cardona, Colon, Gross. HR: H—Pisano.
Team records: Hamden (8-1); Sheehan (6-3-0)
Comments: Jake Pisano had four hits for the second straight game. Pisano homered and had four RBI. Cody Colon, Maico Cardona and Max Gross all doubled for Hamden. Jake Jovia moved to 4-0 on season on the mound. Joe Romano had two hits for Sheehan.

West Haven 3, Notre Dame-West Haven 0

Notre Dame-West Haven
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
1
West Haven
0
0
3
0
0
0
x
3
4
0
Batteries: Notre Dame-West Haven—Nick Hunkele (0-1); West Haven—Gianni Gambardella (1-0)
2B: WH—Gambardella, Jones.
Team records: Notre Dame-West Haven (2-3); West Haven (5-2)

Haddam-Killingworth 17, Westbrook 2

Westbrook
2
0
0
0
0
0
2
6
5
Haddam-Killingworth
0
4
7
6
0
x
17
15
0
Batteries: Westbrook—and Tyler Prisley; Haddam-Killingworth—and Nick Glynn, Caven Burrell (5)
Team records: Westbrook (0-6); Haddam-Killingworth (6-2)

Morgan 8, Coginchaug 7

Coginchaug
0
3
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
7
8
1
Morgan
3
0
0
0
0
4
0
0
1
8
11
1
Batteries: Coginchaug—and Mike Garofalo;
Team records: Coginchaug (6-1); Morgan (2-1)

Oxford 14, Kennedy 3

Kennedy
0
0
2
0
1
  
3
2
3
Oxford
7
5
1
1
x
  
14
9
2
Batteries: O—Ryan O’Connell (W, 1-1), Ryan Brimecombe (4) and Rich Evans.  K — Gio Alvarado, Bladimir Santos-Hernandez (1), Brian Harrington (3), Matt Velasquez(4) and Dereck Ledee
Highlights: O — Adem Kica hit a three home run, Ohm Patel and Gavin Glass each had two hits. K — Brian Harrington had an RBI double.
Records: Oxford 5-3

North Branford 12, Hale Ray 4

North Branford
0
2
6
4
0
0
0
12
14
3
Hale Ray
1
0
1
0
2
0
0
4
8
2
Batteries: North Branford—and Ryan Michonski; Hale Ray—and Oliver Ross
2B: NB—Desisto (2). 3B: NB—Michonski.
Team records: North Branford (6-1); Hale Ray (2-3)

New Milford 7, Bunnell 2

Bunnell
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
2
6
3
New Milford
1
0
3
0
1
2
x
7
11
1
Batteries: Bunnell—and Luke Dawson; New Milford—and Arias
2B: NM—Arias (2). HR: B—Batka.
Team records: Bunnell (2-5); New Milford (1-0)

North Haven 3, Foran 1

Foran
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
6
0
North Haven
2
0
0
0
0
1
x
3
7
1
Batteries: Foran—Brandon Payne (3, 0-3), Charles Diamantis (3) and Kyle Zarnoch (6); North Haven—Jason Mazzaro (7, 2-0) and Tyler Harger (7)
2B: NH—Pincince (2).
Team records: Foran (1-6-0); North Haven (3-4-0)
Comments: Complete game pitched by Jason Mazzaro for his 3rd win of the year

SOFTBALL

Foran 21, Career Magnet 0

Career Magnet
0
0
0
0
0
  
0
1
5
Foran
6
5
10
0
x
  
21
11
0
3B: F—Cichowski, LaMorte (2).
Team records: Career Magnet (0-3); Foran (4-2)

Seymour 15, Sacred Heart 0

Sacred Heart
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Seymour
0
5
0
2
2
6
15
17
0
Batteries: Sacred Heart—Audi Sophia (0-1) and Mia Brackett; Seymour—Erin Lifrieri (6-1) and Lily Desautels
Team records: Sacred Heart (0-1-0); Seymour (8-1-0)
Comments: Seymour- Alyssa Johnson 3 hits, 3 runs scored. Morgan Teodosio single, 2 doubles, 4 RBI’s. Shaylee Wilczak 3 hits. Erin Lifrieri no hitter with 9 strikeouts.

Cheshire 11, Lyman Hall 2

Cheshire
2
5
0
3
1
0
0
11
15
2
Lyman Hall
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
2
1
Batteries: Cheshire—and Trinadey Santiago; Lyman Hall—and Gianna Scoppette
2B: C—Pearson, Santiago (2). HR: C—Sweigard.
Team records: Cheshire (8-0); Lyman Hall (2-3).

Notre Dame-Fairfield 16, Kolbe Cathedral 0

Kolbe Cathedral    000 00 — 0 2 6
ND-Fairfield          461 6X — 16 20 0
Tatiana Martinez and Carolyn Marciano; Judy Tarczali 9-0 and Jocelyn Vargas
Highlights: MacQuarrie Stone- Folmar had four hits, including a double and two home runs, her 9th and 10th of season, and six RBIs. Izzy Ingersol had four hits and three RBIs. Monica Mojica had three hits and three RBIs. Justina Holland, Jocelyn Vargas and Datriana Gongora had 2 hits including a 2 run homer
Records: NDF 9-0

Guilford 2, Sacred Heart Academy 0

Sacred Heart Academy
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
0
Guilford
1
0
1
0
0
0
x
2
7
0
Batteries: Sacred Heart Academy—and Adrianna Ramos; Guilford—and Addison Smith
2B: SHA—Ramos; G—Ross, Signore.
Team records: Sacred Heart Academy (5-3-); Guilford (3-5)

East Haven 10, Amity 9

East Haven
4
0
0
3
2
0
1
10
12
3
Amity
0
0
0
1
1
3
4
9
10
5
Batteries: East Haven—Tori Heaphy (3-1), Emilee Bishop (7) and Gianna Fowler; Amity —Kelly Pritchard (2-1), Katie Schatz (5) and Jill Ciccarelli
2B: A—Zito (2). HR: A—Bier, Ciccarelli.
Team records: East Haven (5-1); Amity (4-2)

GIRLS LACROSSE

Sacred Heart Academy 9, Sheehan 5

Sheehan (2-1)
2
3
    
5
Sacred Heart Academy (4-0)
4
5
    
9
Shots: Sheehan 16, Sacred Heart Academy 14
Sheehan (2-1-0)
Goals: Jayna McKenzie 3, Allie Ottochian, Amelia Mansfield.
Sacred Heart Academy (4-0-0)
Goals: Alexa Guercia, Mia Celentano 3, Emilee DeGrand 5. Saves: Claire McConnel 14.

New Canaan 19, Hand 9

New Canaan 12 7 – 19
Hand   6  3 – 9 
Scoring: New Canaan: Kaleigh Harden 3g, 2a; McKenna Harden 4g, 1a; Lexi Tully 3g, 1a; Quinn Mckiernan 2a; Hollis Mulry 2g; Dillyn Patten 2g; Olivia Lockhart 2g; Stella Nolan 1g, 1a; Grace Crowell 1g; Devon Russell 1g; Daniel Hand: Kacie Wines 5g; Lydia Doraz 2g; Hadley Houghton 2g.
Goalies: NC – Claire Mahoney 1 save, Shea Hobbs 5 saves; DH – Ashlee Wargo 8 saves

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Amity 3, NFA 0

Game scores – Amity 25-15, 25-13, 25-18; Amity – Theo Zaharewicz 10 kills 7 service points, Koray Masolugo 18 assists. Records: Amity 3-5; NFA 2-5.

Cheshire 3, Hand 0

Game scores -0- Cheshire 25-15, 25-19, 25-11.Cheshire: Jeremy Alliger-11kills, 5aces, 1blk, Tim Nugent -30asst, 2k, 2aces, Sam Portal- 8k, 1d, Shea Cronin- 8digs, 3aces. Records: Cheshire 5-2; Hand 3-5.

Masuk 3, Kolbe Cathedral 0

Scores: 25-10, 25-22, 25-21
Highlights:  M — Nate McCauley 11 kills, 5 digs, 3 aces; Ryan Barringer 6 kills.  KC — Malachi Petion 7 kills, 6 digs, 4 service points; Khang Dang 11 digs, 8 assists; Kristopher Jackson 3 kills, 6 digs, 4 blocks.
Records: Masuk 6-2. Kolbe Cathedral 1-7.

BOYS GOLF

Branford 169, East Haven 176

(at Alling Memorial GC): Medalist – Keegan Lalonde (Branford) 39. Branford — Justin Acquarulo 42, Finn Thompson 44, Colin Deane 44; East Haven — Ian Reynolds 42, Mike Savo 44, Ethan Roach 45, Nick Sorrentino 45. Team records: Branford 4-1; East Haven 5-4.

Fairfield Prep 157, Cheshire 173

(at Brooklawn CC) Par 36: Fairfield Prep — Mike Rothberg 38 Will Huntington 39 Charlie Duffy 40 Joe McCormick 40; Cheshire — AJ DePaolo 40, Jack Brewster 44, Nick Fortunato 44, Riley Brabant 45. Team records: Fairfield Prep 5-1, 3-1 SCC); Cheshire 4-1.

Foran 208 North Haven 236

(at Grassy Hill, Orange) 35.6: Medalist Mia Coppola 50, Austin Weiss 52,Kaitlin Dobkowski,53, Miles O’Sullivan 53, North Haven: Kevin Lawler 50,Christian Basmadjian 59,Chris Labanara 63, Justin Yeagor 64.

Hand 159, Law 189

(at Orange Hills CC par 35):  Law — Jaden Archuleta 50, Dom Pirulli 47, Dylan Soule 43, Nick Bedell 49; Hand — Matt Doyle 40, Reece Scott 39, Conner Quinn 44, Matt Gagliardi 36. Team records: Law 0-5; Hand 6-0.

King 210, Hopkins 232

(at Sterling Farm GC, Stamford): Medalist: Zach Munno (King) 36; Hopkins: Ryan Coffey 40, Milan Yorke 46, Dev Madhavani 47, Max Papadatos 53, Will McCormack 46, Rocco DeMaio 53; King: Henry Feinstein 39, Zach Munno 36, Will Burke 43, Conor Newman 44, Will Fullerton 57, Joe Kritzman 48. Team records: King 2-2; Hopkins 0-2.

Sheehan 187, Hillhouse 241

(at Alling Memorial GC): Billy Totz 46, Andrew Carey 46, Drew Dellipoali 46, Anthony Defilio 49; Hillhouse — Ahmad Alzouabi 58, Jaheim Sewell 59, Damarlei Barrett 62, Joel Segui Jr. 62.

Fairfield Prep 157, Cheshire 173

(At Brooklawn CC, Par 36).Fairfield Prep: Mike Rothberg 38, Will Huntington 39, Charlie Duffy 40, Joe McCormick 40. Cheshire: AJ DePaolo 40, Jack Brewster 44, Nick Fortunato 44, Riley Brabant 45
Records: Prep (5-1-0 overall; 3-1-0 SCC D1). Cheshire (4-1-0 overall)

Foran 208, North Haven 236

(at Grassy Hill CC, 35.6). Medalist: Mia Coppola 50, Austin Weiss52, Kaitlin Dobkowski,53, Miles O’Sullivan 53. North Haven: Kevin Lawler 50,Christian Basmadjian 59, Chris Labanara 63, Justin Yeagor 64

Masuk 171, Bethel 205

Bethel: Eli Jonas 43, Nate Salvino 47, Ben Pawloski 53, Joseph Campolo 62, Alex Chimbo 65. Masuk: Colin Abbott 40, John McIntyre 44, Alex Guigno 43, Justin Carriero 44, Connor Braun 44

Ridgefield 87, New Canaan 157

(at Country Club of New Canaan, par 34): Ridgefield: Sean Maue 43, Sebastian Beaver 47, Chris Lang 48, Ryan Canicelli 49, Vincent Carr 50; New Canaan: Sam Ives 35 (medalist), Marc DeGaetano 38, Sean Watchmaker 41, Taylor Pinkernell 43, Jack Murphy 43.

BOYS TENNIS

Law 6, East Haven 1

(at East Haven): Singles: Dan Folloni (JL) def. Mateusz Wiszniewski 6-1, 6-0; Adarsh Senthilnathan (JL) def. Gabe Olszewski 6-0, 6-0; Mat Divito (EH) def. Sanksar Shah 6-1, 6-2; Anish Sikhinam (JL) def. Justin Donnelly 6-0, 6-3; Doubles: Brian Zirkel & Julien Roy (JL) def. Matt Battaglino & Oliver Gonzalez 6-0, 6-0; Angel Santiago & Pardhip Nair (JL) def. Oliver Kabel & Tyler Kruse 6-0, 6-0; Lucas Greifzu & Zachary Moller (JL) def. Minh Trinh & Dom Montouri 6-1, 6-1 Records: Jonathan Law 8-0; East Haven 3-4.

Lyman Hall 4, Wilbur Cross 3

Singles — Jackson Mailhot (LH) def. Jacob Martin (Cross) 6-4,6-4; Brady Campbell (LH) def. Lily Goren (Cross)6-0, 6-0; Evan Smith (LH) def. Youngin Kim(Cross)6-2,6-3; Anshul Patel (LH) def. Adam Sharqawe (Cross) 6-4,6-3; Doubles team for Wilbur Cross wins by default- not enough players – Paulette Jarra and Jashuan Ogarro; Roxanne Virtue and Keren Tan; Jacqueline Hernandez and Jacky Rodriquez. Team records: Lyman Hall 3-4; Wilbur Cross 2-6.

Sheehan 6, Foran 1

(at Milford): Singles: Nico Esposito (Foran) def. Avery Solan (Sheehan), 6-1, 6-1; Kalen Boman (Sheehan) def. Arush Puri (Foran), 6-2, 7-5; John Womelsdorf (Sheehan) def. Jared O’Sullivan (Foran), 6-1, 6-0; Satvik Agnihotram (Sheehan) def. Ryan Purviance (Foran), 6-0, 6-2; Doubles: Jadin Kaporr and Matt Carboni (Sheehan) def. Danny Abate and Danny Ruano (Foran), 6-1, 6-4; Connor Duffey and Vraj Patel (Sheehan) def. Kevin Huang and Keith Pokornowski (Foran), 6-1, 6-4; Ryan Lagasse and Brennan Lagasse (Sheehan) def. Josh Cummings and Steven Mingrone (Foran), 6-1, 6-0.Records: Foran 5-2; Sheehan 6-1.

Warde 6, Stamford 1

Singles: Petro Kuzmenok (W) def. Vlad Vetroff 6-0, 6-0; Aayush Jhaveri (S) def. Manny Montejo 6-2, 6-4; Enzo Giovanini (W) def. Victor Amerio 7-6 (7-4), 6-4; James Saloomey (W) wins No. 4 singles by default; Doubles: Jake Manley/Christian Ripke (W) def. Maz Yazhmaer/Ben Yudolevich 6-3, 6-1; Jonah Rosenbaum/Jack Sforza (W) def. John Fagler/Justin Leung 6-0, 6-0; Matt Perman/Josh Brant (W) win No. 3 doubles by default.

GIRLS TENNIS

Abbott Tech 4, Norwich Tech 3

Singles: Sierra Anderson (AT) def Amber Kirby 8-1; Genesis Lopez (AT) def. Kora Aspinosa 8-3; Lily Armstrong (NT) def Sherry Zhumi 8-6; Aylina Razeq (AT) def. Alyssa Micolaj 8-5. Doubles:  Amber Kirby / Alyssa Micolaj (NT) def. Guiliana Cuenca/Valentina Tolero (AT) 8-5; Kora Espinosa/Illdanita Compus def. Arianna Granzio/Brianna Razeq 8-6; Diana Jara/Saylor Modica (AT) def. Tori Simmons/Amaris Morena  8-4.
Records: Henry Abbott Tech (5-2)

Amity 7, North Haven 0

(at North Haven): Singles — 1. Kiley Pickens (A) def. Ally Vollero (NH) – 6-0, 6-0; 2. Isabel Sicignano (A) def. Taylor Morris (NH) – 6-0, 6-2; 3. Adidthi Wijesekera (A) def. Risa Tobin (NH) – 6-0, 6-1; 4. Jen Xu (A) def. Chandler Morris (NH) – 6-0, 6-1; Doubles — 1. Eesha Acharya & Sydney Pitter (A) def. Megan Kell & Nadia Kavgaci (NH) – 6-0, 6-0;2; Anushka Acharya & Kyah Francis (A) def. Sophia DelVecchio & Kaitlyn Ha (NH) – 6-1, 6-0; 3. Karishma Bulsara & Aadya Wijesekera (A) def. Zeena Mohamed & Noelle Carmody (NH) – 6-1, 6-0. Records – NH – 5-3.

Guilford 7, Mercy 0

(At Wesleyan, Middletown): Singles: Hannah Dietzko (G) def. Abby Weaver 6-3, 6-0; Riley Mullett (G) def. Lila Cerritelli 6-1, 6-1, Emma Mullett (G) def. Tina Yan 6-1, 6-0; Molly Petersen (G) def. Harper Carlson 6-0,6-0; Doubles: Kiera Stankewich-Kallie Kagan (G) def Bella Bartolomei- Kat Antico 6-0,6-1;Veronica Zimmer-Kendall Mulligan(G) def. Helen Yang – Maggie McMormack 6-1,6-1; Claire Pringle- Gabby Keller (G) def Ava Cedillo- Milana Koji, 7-6,7-6 Records: Guilford 5-3.

Hand 7, Foran 0

(at Madison): Singles: #1 Lindsay Riordan (H) def. Kyra Johnson 6-1, 6-0; #2 Claire Langille (H) def. Daniya Chopra 6-0, 6-0; #3 Eileen Chen (H) def. Tori Lanese 6-1, 6-0; #4 Ella Scarice (H) def. Olivia Connelly 6-1, 6-0; Doubles: #1 Zhu, Zhu Berger, Breanna Colonese-DiBello (H) def. Sara Money, Agatha Dalton 6-0, 6-0; #2 Paige VanOstenbridge, Bella Vejar (H) def. Devyn Weed, Bridget Kiernan 6-0, 6-1; #3 Eliza Beccia, Libby Rogers (H) def. Kaitlyn Adkins, Blanca Torres 6-0, 6-0. Team records: Foran 0-8; Hand 7-1.

Hopkins 6-Holy Child 1

(at SUNY Purchase): Singles — Lera Strickland (Hopkins) def Yudelkis Cuevo (HC) 6-3, 6-4; Sebaga Kombo (Hop) def Coco Dailey (HC) 6-0, 6-1; Margot Sack (Hop) def Lilly Foley (HC) 6-0, 6-2; Katie Driscoll (Hop) def Lindsey Showers (HC) 6-0, 6-0; Doubles — Amy Metrick/Megan Yi (Hop) def Layne Assante (HC) 6-2, 6-1; Eliza Mills/Meaghan Moser (HC) def Victoria Ye (Capt.)/Kiersten Brennan (Hop) 4-6, 6-1, 10-2; Ava Littman/Giulia Crosio (Hop) def Devon Lugano/Bronwyn Kraebber (HC) 6-3, 6-3. Records: Hopkins 4-0; Holy Child 0-2.

Law 5, Sheehan 2

(at Milford): Singles: Lucia Pino (L) def. Maddy Yasgar 6-0, 6-0; Daytona Scherb (S) def. Samantha Burns 6-2, 6-7 (6-8), 6-4; Jenna Bagdasarian (L) def. Jordyn Allen 4-6, 6-1, 6-3; Dylan Smith (S) def. Diya Daruka 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 (tiebreaker). Doubles: Sabrina Lawless/Caroline Doyle (L) def. Becky Falcone/Alondra Lopez 6-2, 4-6, 6-4; Sophie Maselli/Nihitha Kothapalli (L) def. Sydney Cuticelli/Lexi Carim 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (7-3); Olivia Hudak/Isabella Gecaj (L) def. Halle Digioia/Emily Jasinski 6-4, 6-0. Records: Law 9-0, Sheehan 6-2.

Ridgefield 6, Trumbull 1

Singles: Natalia Roseff (R) def. Symphony Akinloye 6-1, 6-0; Sneh Dagar (R) def. Leilani Brown 6-0, 6-4; Cecilia O’Malley (R) def. Libby Liggins 6-4, 6-3; Ava Treat (R) def. Madhu Krishna 6-0, 6-0; Doubles: Megan Dunphy/Alexis Zacharakos (R) def. Ally Szabo/Ritika Birje 6-1, 6-1; Kate Bucci/Isabel Voellmicke (R) def. Ashley Velloso/Catherine Proudfoot 6-1, 6-0; Abigail Clark/Makena Brown (T) def. Hannah Zipkin/Amanda Roberts 6-2, 5-7, 10-6.

Westbrook 7, Morgan 0

(at Westbrook): Singles — 1S: Julia Farnoli (WK) def. Maddie Tuccitto (M) 6-0,6-1; 2S: Gianni Salisbury (WK) def. Ava Abby Vitola (M) 6-2,6-2; 3S: Ava Ciarcia (WK) def. Molly Vitola 3-6, 6-2, 7-6(7-2); 4S: Jami Sacco (WK) def. Kyra Savage (M) 6-1,6-0; Doubles — 1D: Bree Koplas and Xan Zanzalari (WK) def. Mia DeMetro and Maggie O’Donnell (M) 6-3,6-1; 2D: Olivia Palumbo and Adriana Stranieri (WK) def. Ava Johnson and Ainsley Corgan (M) 6-3,7-6 (8-6); 3D: Marlee Archer and Caroline Dias (WK) def. Gavin Gersz and Sara Morrissey (M) 1-6, 7-6 (9-7), 6-3.

GIRLS GOLF

Cheshire 189, Amity 197

Medalist..Sydney Hidalgo 43. Cheshire — Sydney Hidalgo 43, Bella DelRosso 48, Sophia DelRosso 55, Mackenzie Corcoran 46, Molly Demeo 52; Amity — Ava Gross 44, Bridget Morrison 51, Caroline Cadalina 49, Olivia Kosh 53, Sydney Melchior 57.

Ludlowe188, Darien 224

(at Smith Richardson, par 36): Ludlowe: Laura Herron (Medalist) 45, Alexandra Boyce 47, Juliet Bucher 48, Catherine Wallace 48. Darien: Jasmine Shtufaj 52, Emily Fischer 56, Jun Qin 58, Kyle Lattimer 58. Record: Ludlowe: 4-0

BOYS TRACK

Foran 72, Guilford 78

4×800 relay: Foran (12:18); 4×100 relay: Lyman Hall (46.6); 110 hurdles: Jake Seamans (Lyman Hall) 16.8; 100: Max Fuller (Lyman Hall) 11.7; javelin: Ben Carlson(Foran) 120′ 4″; long jump: Jake Seamans (Lyman Hall) 18′ 7″; 1600: Jack Murphy(Lyman Hall) 4:57; 400: Basit Iddriss(Foran) 53.7; shot put: Daniel Thanas(Foran) 37′ 2″; 800: Jack Murphy(Lyman Hall) 2:17.6; high jump: Jake Seamans(Lyman Hall) 5’8″;300 hurdles: Nate Huebner(Foran) 44.9; 200: Mike Fisher(Lyman Hall) 24.7; triple jump: Xavier Douglas(Foran) 34′ 2″; 3200: Jack Murphy(Lyman Hall) 11:07; discus: Mason Williams(Lyman Hall) 103’3.5″ ;pole vault: Brett Dumais(Foran) 13’6″ ; 4×400 relay: Foran 3:51. Records: Foran (1-2), Guilford (2-1).

Lyman Hall 79 Foran: 72

Record: Lyman Hall 2-1 Foran 1-2. 4×800 Foran 1st Duggan – Wilcox- Newton- Downs 12:18; 4×100 Lyman Halll 1st Fisher – Fuller- Hernandez- Janowski 46.6; 110 Lyman Hall 1st Jacob Seamans 16.8; 100 Lyman Hall 1st Max Fuller 11.7; 1600 Lyman Hall Jack Murphy 4:57.0; 400 Foran Iddriss 1st 53.7; 800 Lyman Hall 1st Jack Murphy 2:17.6; 300IH Foran 1st Nuebner 44.9; 200 Lyman Hall Max Fuller 24.93; 200 Lyman Hall 1st Jack Murphy 11:07.0; 4×400 Foran 1st Kummer Huebner Newton Iddriss 3:51.0; HJ: Lyman Hall 1st Jacob Seamans 5’-08”; PV Foran 1st Bret Dumias 13’-06; TJ: Foran 1st Xavier Douglas 34’-02”; LJ: Lyman Hall 1st Jacob Seamans 18’-07”; Shot Put: Foran1st Daniel Thomas 37’-02”; Discus:Lyman Hall 1st Aiden Barron 97’-05”; Javelin: Foran Ben Carson 120’-04”.

Sheehan 101, Guilford 46

4 x 800 Guilford 8:44.1 (Maotti, Garrick, Pawelew, Harris); 4 x 100 Sheehan 48.6(Mason Hemstock, Kyle Frazier, Siville Bowleg, Jibran Ahmed); 110 hu 19.6 Jose A Camargo She; 100m 11.0 Ryan Villano, She; Shot 36-0 Anthony Dominello She; Long Jump 18-5.5 Paul Burkett She; High Jump 5-0 jack McDonnell She; 400 53.4 Paul Burkett She; 1600m 4:37 Shiffrin G; Jav 94-1 Jack McDonnell She; 300 hu 46,7 Jose A Camargo She; 800 2:05.6 Thomas Gregory G; discus 89-5 Anthony Dominello She; triple 34-11.4 Kyle Frazier She; 800 24.1 Ryan Villano She; pv 8′ Kyle Frazier She; 3200 10:16 Reese Duchaisk G;4 x 400 3:45 Guilford (Harris, Garrick, Gregory, Shifferin.

Xavier 91, North Haven 59

(at North Haven): 4 x 800m- Xavier (Eaman Burke, Nick Cassarino, Mason Jordon, Jacob Kirejczyk) 8:49.3; 4 x 100m- Xavier (Dom Cartelli, Matt Saia, Owen Miller, Nic Connors) 45.2 110mh- Kian Larese X 16.9; Jav-Anthony Vigliotto NH 127’ 4” 100m- Cartelli X 11.5 1600m- Patrick Rourke NH 4:49.5 400m- Saia X 52.4; LJ- Taray Amrmfield NH 20’ 2” HJ- Cameron Cargan NH 5’ 4” 300mh- Larese X 43.6 Sp- Ethan Anderson NH 43’7”; 800m- Rourke NH 2:08.1 200m- Cartelli X 23.6 PV- Matt O’Connell 9’ 6” 3200m- Conor Selfars X 11:20.4; Dis- Adam Carroll X 126’ 6” TJ- Rourke NH 37’ 6” 4x 400m- Xavier (Saia,Aidan Pesce, Chase Vitale, Max Quan). Records: NH 3-1. X 3-0

GIRLS TRACK

Lyman Hall 79, Foran: 72

Record: LHHS 1-2 Foran 0-3.4×800 Foran 1st: Harris Hayes Chen Ghazagh 14:28.0; 4×100 Foran 1st: D’Avignon- Steigbigel – Mardalla – Hackett 58.10; 100 Hurdles Lyman Hall 1st Mackenzie Grady 18.8; 100 Foran 1st Ara Steigbigel 14.1; 1600 Lyman Hall 1st Emma Tommell 6:15; 400 Foran 1st Arezoo Ghazagh 1:07.7; 800 Foran 1st Arezoo Ghazagh 2:41.7; 300IH Hurdles Lyman Hall 1st Kaleigh McCann 58.2; 200 Lyman Hall Kalieigh McCann 32.1; 3200 Lyman Hall 1st Madison Jackson 13:52; 4×400 Foran 1st Ghazagh – Chen- Pokonowski – Davies 5:40.0; HJ: Lyman Hall 1st Ellery Campbell 4’-02”; PV: Foran 1st Ava Steigbigel 8’-06”; TJ: Lyman Hall 1st Ellery Campbell 29’-11 1/2”; LJ: Lyman Hall 1st Ellery Campbell 13’-02”; Shot Put:Lyman Hall 1st Kaylie McComb 25’-04”; Discus: Lyman Hall 1st Kaylie McComb 82’-01”; Javelin: Lyman Hall 1st Mackenzie Grady 99’-08”.

Sheehan 118, Guilford 31

4 x 800 11:00 She (Olivia Platt, ArianaAmodio, Nellie Koepher, Lily Nagy-Leranthnag); 4 x110 50.2 She (Clarisse nAminawung, Patrice Mansfield, Alli Villano, Avery Winters); discus 87′ Darla Jagrosse, She; 100 hu 17.6 Clarisse Aminawung, She; 100m 13.0 Patrice Mansfield, She; hi ju 4′ 10 McClure, G; 1600 5;28.8 Antony, G; 400 62.2 Patrice Mansfield, She; jav 89-10 Caitlyn Hunt, She; Long ju 17-04 Erin Brennan, She (school record); 300 hu 49.0 Clarisse Aminawung, She; 800 2:31.9 Olivia Platt, She; 200 26.4 Avery Winters, She; 3200 12:00 Lizzy Brown, She; shot put 31-8.75 Darla Jagrosse, She; Triple jump 35-11 Erin Brennan, She; pole vault 10-6 Erin Brennan, She; 4 x 400 4:15.9 Sheehan (Clarisse Aminawung, Maya Wresien, Avery Winters, Patrice Mansfield).