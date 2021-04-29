Wednesday’s High School Scoreboard: No. 1 Hand baseball tops Guilford; Hamden wins again

BASEBALL
Hand 4, Guilford 1
Hand 002 020 0—4 7 2
Guilford 001 000 0—1 4 3
Batteries: H—Matt Carone (W, and Conor Powell; G—Sam Huffman (L), Mike McCullagh (6) and Mike Buccaro. Highlights:
Hand — Matt Carone earned the win pitching a complete game, allowing 1 run on 4 hits. Danny Weinstein had an RBI double and Ben Kuja hit a solo homerun. Jeff Pinover had 2 hits. Guilford — Sam Huffman struck out 8 and allowed 1 earned run in the loss. Mike Buccaro had 2 hits.
Kolbe Cathedral 6, Notre Dame-Fairfield 1
Kolbe Cathedral 000 051 0 — 6 9 2
ND-Fairfield 010 000 0 — 1 4 2
Batteries: K – Henry Dardon(W) and E. Martinez. ND – Gino Tarantino (L), Evan Rivera, Bryan Higgins and Joel Collado
Highlights: K – J. Green went 3-4 with 2 runs scored. A. Espada went 3-4 with a RBI and a run scored. ND – Ryan Marko went 1-3 with a RBI. Nate Collazo went 1-3 with a run scored.
Killingly 13, Windham 1
Killingly defeated Windham (0-3) at Owen Bell Park to improve to 8-0 for the first time in school history. Trevin Russ was 3-for-4, including a triple, with 2 RBIs. Nate Keefe, Tate Larrow, and Bo Yaworski all had doubles for Killingly. Cole Lavigne scattered five hits over four innings, striking out five.
Windham 010 00 — 1 5 1
Killingly 222 7X — 13 70
St. Joseph 10, Ludlowe 4
Ludlowe 020 000 2 — 4 8 0
St. Joseph 120 151 X — 10 9 2
Batteries: L – Andrew Fortunato (L, 0-1), John Salerno (5) and Christian Smith. SJ – Andrew Keeler (W), Joseph Adzima and Justin Keeler. Highlights: L – Sean McAdams three hits and an RBI. SJ – Justin Keeler three-run home run. Will Singewald two hits and three runs scored.
Records: L – 2-5, 2-5 FCIAC; SJ – 3-5, 3-4 FCIAC.
Trumbull 10, Darien 6
Trumbull 213 130 0 — 10 12 2
Darien 300 021 0 — 6 8 2
Batteries: T- Tyler Bashar (W 1-0), Matthew Cummings (5) and Scott Gell. D- Karson Drake (L 1-3), Chris Fallon (5) and Ryan Yusko
Highlights: T- Johnny Bova hit a home run and tripled. Ray Leonzi had two hits. D- Frank Drugge homered and doubled. Karson Drake homered. Tommy Bock had two hits.
Ansonia 10, Wilby 3
|
Ansonia
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
8
|
x
|
—
|
10
|
8
|
3
|
Wilby
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
5
|
2
Batteries: Ansonia—and Ashmer Pedraza; Wilby—and Holquin 3B: A—Ellison.
Team records: Ansonia (4-4-0); Wilby (0-1-0)
Hopkins 5, St. Thomas Moore 4
|
Hopkins
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
5
|
St. Thomas Moore
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
—
|
4
Batteries: Hopkins—Matthew Spenner, Chris Wanat (3), Nolan Brant (5), Dylan Matchett (7, 1-0), Ben Card (8) and John Stanley;
2B: H—Chung, Spenner (2).
Team records: Hopkins (1-0-0); St. Thomas Moore (0-1-0)
Comments: Matthew Spenner had three hits, including two doubles, scored a run and had an RBI. Jason Chung went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Dylan Matchett drew a bases loaded walk to put Hopkins ahead in the top of the 8th. Sophomore Ben Card earned the save in his first varsity appearance.
Hamden 10, Sheehan 3
|
Hamden
|
3
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
—
|
10
|
12
|
1
|
Sheehan
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
6
|
1
Batteries: Hamden—Jake Jovia (2-0), Matt Desroches (6) and Angel Rivera, Anthony DeCaprio (5); Sheehan—Aiden Caraballo, Andry Guy (2), Anthony Castaldi (5) and Bill Gorry, Owen St. Amant (7)
2B: H—Cardona, Colon, Gross. HR: H—Pisano.
Team records: Hamden (8-1); Sheehan (6-3-0)
Comments: Jake Pisano had four hits for the second straight game. Pisano homered and had four RBI. Cody Colon, Maico Cardona and Max Gross all doubled for Hamden. Jake Jovia moved to 4-0 on season on the mound. Joe Romano had two hits for Sheehan.
West Haven 3, Notre Dame-West Haven 0
|
Notre Dame-West Haven
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
West Haven
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
x
|
—
|
3
|
4
|
0
Batteries: Notre Dame-West Haven—Nick Hunkele (0-1); West Haven—Gianni Gambardella (1-0)
2B: WH—Gambardella, Jones.
Team records: Notre Dame-West Haven (2-3); West Haven (5-2)
Haddam-Killingworth 17, Westbrook 2
|
Westbrook
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
6
|
5
|
Haddam-Killingworth
|
0
|
4
|
7
|
6
|
0
|
x
|
—
|
17
|
15
|
0
Batteries: Westbrook—and Tyler Prisley; Haddam-Killingworth—and Nick Glynn, Caven Burrell (5)
Team records: Westbrook (0-6); Haddam-Killingworth (6-2)
Morgan 8, Coginchaug 7
|
Coginchaug
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
7
|
8
|
1
|
Morgan
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
8
|
11
|
1
Batteries: Coginchaug—and Mike Garofalo;
Team records: Coginchaug (6-1); Morgan (2-1)
Oxford 14, Kennedy 3
|
Kennedy
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
Oxford
|
7
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
x
|
—
|
14
|
9
|
2
Batteries: O—Ryan O’Connell (W, 1-1), Ryan Brimecombe (4) and Rich Evans. K — Gio Alvarado, Bladimir Santos-Hernandez (1), Brian Harrington (3), Matt Velasquez(4) and Dereck Ledee
Highlights: O — Adem Kica hit a three home run, Ohm Patel and Gavin Glass each had two hits. K — Brian Harrington had an RBI double.
Records: Oxford 5-3
North Branford 12, Hale Ray 4
|
North Branford
|
0
|
2
|
6
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
12
|
14
|
3
|
Hale Ray
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
4
|
8
|
2
Batteries: North Branford—and Ryan Michonski; Hale Ray—and Oliver Ross
2B: NB—Desisto (2). 3B: NB—Michonski.
Team records: North Branford (6-1); Hale Ray (2-3)
New Milford 7, Bunnell 2
|
Bunnell
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
6
|
3
|
New Milford
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
x
|
—
|
7
|
11
|
1
Batteries: Bunnell—and Luke Dawson; New Milford—and Arias
2B: NM—Arias (2). HR: B—Batka.
Team records: Bunnell (2-5); New Milford (1-0)
North Haven 3, Foran 1
|
Foran
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
6
|
0
|
North Haven
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
x
|
—
|
3
|
7
|
1
Batteries: Foran—Brandon Payne (3, 0-3), Charles Diamantis (3) and Kyle Zarnoch (6); North Haven—Jason Mazzaro (7, 2-0) and Tyler Harger (7)
2B: NH—Pincince (2).
Team records: Foran (1-6-0); North Haven (3-4-0)
Comments: Complete game pitched by Jason Mazzaro for his 3rd win of the year
SOFTBALL
Foran 21, Career Magnet 0
|
Career Magnet
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
1
|
5
|
Foran
|
6
|
5
|
10
|
0
|
x
|
—
|
21
|
11
|
0
3B: F—Cichowski, LaMorte (2).
Team records: Career Magnet (0-3); Foran (4-2)
Seymour 15, Sacred Heart 0
|
Sacred Heart
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
Seymour
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
6
|
—
|
15
|
17
|
0
Batteries: Sacred Heart—Audi Sophia (0-1) and Mia Brackett; Seymour—Erin Lifrieri (6-1) and Lily Desautels
Team records: Sacred Heart (0-1-0); Seymour (8-1-0)
Comments: Seymour- Alyssa Johnson 3 hits, 3 runs scored. Morgan Teodosio single, 2 doubles, 4 RBI’s. Shaylee Wilczak 3 hits. Erin Lifrieri no hitter with 9 strikeouts.
Cheshire 11, Lyman Hall 2
|
Cheshire
|
2
|
5
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
11
|
15
|
2
|
Lyman Hall
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
—
|
2
|
2
|
1
Batteries: Cheshire—and Trinadey Santiago; Lyman Hall—and Gianna Scoppette
2B: C—Pearson, Santiago (2). HR: C—Sweigard.
Team records: Cheshire (8-0); Lyman Hall (2-3).
Notre Dame-Fairfield 16, Kolbe Cathedral 0
Kolbe Cathedral 000 00 — 0 2 6
ND-Fairfield 461 6X — 16 20 0
Tatiana Martinez and Carolyn Marciano; Judy Tarczali 9-0 and Jocelyn Vargas
Highlights: MacQuarrie Stone- Folmar had four hits, including a double and two home runs, her 9th and 10th of season, and six RBIs. Izzy Ingersol had four hits and three RBIs. Monica Mojica had three hits and three RBIs. Justina Holland, Jocelyn Vargas and Datriana Gongora had 2 hits including a 2 run homer
Records: NDF 9-0
Guilford 2, Sacred Heart Academy 0
|
Sacred Heart Academy
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
Guilford
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
x
|
—
|
2
|
7
|
0
Batteries: Sacred Heart Academy—and Adrianna Ramos; Guilford—and Addison Smith
2B: SHA—Ramos; G—Ross, Signore.
Team records: Sacred Heart Academy (5-3-); Guilford (3-5)
East Haven 10, Amity 9
|
East Haven
|
4
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
10
|
12
|
3
|
Amity
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
—
|
9
|
10
|
5
Batteries: East Haven—Tori Heaphy (3-1), Emilee Bishop (7) and Gianna Fowler; Amity —Kelly Pritchard (2-1), Katie Schatz (5) and Jill Ciccarelli
2B: A—Zito (2). HR: A—Bier, Ciccarelli.
Team records: East Haven (5-1); Amity (4-2)
GIRLS LACROSSE
Sacred Heart Academy 9, Sheehan 5
|
Sheehan (2-1)
|
2
|
3
|
—
|
5
|
Sacred Heart Academy (4-0)
|
4
|
5
|
—
|
9