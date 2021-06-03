Wednesday’s CIAC Tournament roundups: Westhill stuns Fairfield Prep; North Haven scores 7 in 9th to upend Masuk

BASEBALL
Westhill 11, Fairfield Prep 10
Westhill scored three runs in the top of the seventh, and nine runs in the last three innings to rally past No. 3-seeded Fairfield Prep in the Class LL second round.
|
Westhill
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
2
|
3
|
—
|
11
|
9
|
6
|
Fairfield Prep
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
10
|
12
|
4
Batteries: Westhill—Eric Osterhus, Craig Ottaviano (3), Jake Benner (5, 1-0) and Connor Sullivan; Fairfield Prep—Jon Fallacaro, A Lanzillotti (5), Grady Golier (7, 0-1), AJ Poeisano (7) and Jack Arcamone
Comments: Benner had three RBIs for Westhill. Iannoazzo had two hits and two RBIs for Fairfield Prep.
Hall 5, West Haven 1
|
Hall
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
—
|
5
|
10
|
1
|
West Haven
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
1
|
6
|
1
Batteries: Hall—Dooley (1-0); West Haven—Hunter Axelrod (4-1), Dylan Supan (3)
2B: H—Gaumer; WH—Jones. 3B: H—Gaumer.
Team records: West Haven (15-5-0)
Warde 3, Shelton 2 (8)
McMahon 12, Hamden 7
Newington 8, Trumbull 6
CLASS L SECOND ROUND
North Haven 10, Masuk 4
Chris Hager and Owen Pincince both had two-run singles in a seven-run top of the ninth inning for No. 19 seed North Haven in a Class L second-round victory at No. 3 Masuk in Monroe.
Shaun Murray and Ryan Balzano also each had 2 hits and an RBI for North Haven. Tyler Kipp had a 2-run home run and Daniel Verrastro had an RBI single for Masuk.
|
North Haven
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
7
|
—
|
10
|
11
|
2
|
Masuk
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
4
|
10
|
1
Batteries: North Haven—Ryan Balzano, Steven Vincent (1-0), Owen Pincince (9) and Tyler Harger, Anthony Acompora (7); Masuk—Gregory Nivisor, Justin Feinsteir (5, 0-1), Sean Minnick (9) and Tyler Kipp
2B: NH—Acampora. HR: M—Kipp.
Team records: North Haven (9-8-0)
Comments: After giving up 3 runs in the 1st to Masuk, Tyler Kipp had a 2 run home run and Daniel Verrastro had an RBI single, Steven Vincent came in with 2 outs and shut the door giving North Haven a chance to get back in the game, the score stayed 3-0 till the 4th when North Haven got 3 runs across the plate to tie it up. and stayed that way for the next 5 innings sophomore Steven Vincent for North Haven and Masuk’s Freshman Pitcher Justin Feinsteir both pitched gems for their schools, Feinsteir took the loss after North Haven score 7 times in the 9 innings, Masuk did score one in the bottom half but North Haven got the last 2 out on a ground out and a fly out for the win.
Daniel Hand 9, Bristol Central 3
|
Bristol Central
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
7
|
2
|
Daniel Hand
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
x
|
—
|
9
|
5
|
0
Batteries: Bristol Central—Mike Lorezetti (0-1), Matt Beaucar (3), Frank Spirrito (6) and Chris Osuch; Daniel Hand—Matt Carone (4-0 2 Sv), Mike Engelhart (7) and Chris EngelhartHR: BC—Winninger; DH—DePino.
Team records: Daniel Hand (16-1-0)
Comments: For Hand, Anthony DePino hit a 3-run home run and had 4 RBIs, Jack Pireaux had a single and 2 RBIs and Danny Weinstein had an RBI single. For Bristol Central, Sean Winninger hit a solo home run.
CLASS M SECOND ROUND
Sheehan 12, Tolland 2
|
Tolland
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
7
|
1
|
Sheehan
|
0
|
3
|
2
|
0
|
7
|
0
|
X
|
—
|
12
|
13
|
1
2B: S—Romano.
Team records: Sheehan (11-8-0)
|
Watertown
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
—
|
5
|
8
|
2
|
Woodland
|
0
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
x
|
—
|
8
|
10
|
0
Batteries: Watertown—Henry Marino, Ryan Glover (3, 1-2), Cam Guerrero (5) and Constantino Tanganelli; Woodland—Heeman (2-0), Giambra (6) and Matt Belcher
2B: W—Marino; W—Drewry (2). HR: W—DeFeo, Guerrero; W—Belcher, Drewry, Lato.
CLASS S SECOND ROUND
Coginchaug 6, Somers 0
|
Somers
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
Coginchaug
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
x
|
—
|
6
|
9
|
0
Batteries: Somers—K. Wood (0-1), C Palazzesi (6) and A. Grenier; Coginchaug—Mach (5-0), Griff Biro (6) and Mike Garofalo
2B: C—Garofalo, Willett.
Team records: Coginchaug (17-2-0)
Comments: Clancy went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Mach and Biro combined on the one-hitter with 14 strikeouts for Coginchaug.
CLASS S SECOND ROUND
St. Paul 5, Hale Ray 4
SOFTBALL
CLASS LL SECOND ROUND
|
Trumbull
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
6
|
9
|
2
|
Cheshire
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
4
|
7
|
2
Batteries: Trumbull—Kenzie Bruggeman (1-0) and Cassi Barbato; Cheshire—Bri Pearson (18-2) and Trinadey Santiago
Team records: Cheshire (19-2-0).
CLASS L SECOND ROUND
Naugatuck 7, E.O. Smith 3
|
E.O. Smith
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
—
|
3
|
6
|
1
|
Naugatuck
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
x
|
—
|
7
|
11
|
0
Batteries: E.O. Smith—Dakota Babbitt (0-1), Leylah Giglio (3) and Meg Patrone; Naugatuck—Alyssa Roberts (6-1) and Kendall Allen
2B: N—Allen. 3B: N—Mullin. HR: N—Allen, Salvati.
CLASS LL SECOND ROUND
Newtown 1, Amity 0 (8)
CLASS LL SECOND ROUND
Ludlowe 5, Darien 4
Caitlyn Romero’s walk-off, RBI single lifted Ludlowe past Darien and into the quarterfinals.
CLASS LL SECOND ROUND
Hall 3, Warde 2 (11)
Sophie Garner-MacKinnon pitched 11 innings, allowed one hit, walked and struck out 29 while giving up two unearned runs as Hall defeated Warde in a Class LL second round game. She also had an RBI triple to help her own cause in the victory. Becca Markie added a double for the Warriors.
Ludlowe 5, Darien 4
Darien 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 — 4 8 1
Ludlowe 2 0 0 0 1 0 2 — 5 11 1
CLASS L SECOND ROUND
East Haven 6, Killingly 2
The long ball helps the @EastieSoftball team advance to the #ctsb Class L quarterfinals with a 6-2 win over Killingly! @EHavenAthletics will play Waterford for a spot in the semi-finals. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/dsFNnIJNM2
— John Pierson (@JPPierson) June 3, 2021
|
Killingly
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
—
|
2
|
7
|
1
|
East Haven
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
x
|
—
|
6
|
9
|
0
Batteries: Killingly—K. Faucher (0-1) and Robbins; East Haven—Emily Bishop (3-0) and Lena Barthel 3B: EH—Barthel. HR: EH—Franceschi, Goodrich, Heaphy.
Team records: East Haven (15-3-0)
Comments: For East Haven, Goodrich, Barthel and Franceschi had 2 hits apiece and Bishop struck out 8.
Waterford 10, Lyman Hall 1
Good day for @lancer_sports1 @awalkerwhs @LancerNation01 @WPS_CT #ctbase #ctsb @JPPierson @GameTimeCT @WTNH pic.twitter.com/w1qQSHHDvL
— Erik Dobratz (@Erikd25) June 2, 2021
Masuk 3, Mercy 0
MERCY 000 000 0—0 0 0
MASUK 001 200 X—3 6 0
Batteries: MERCY—Alexa Boone and Sophia Engels MASUK—Kathryn Gallant (W) and Isabel Viglione. BB: Alexa Boone 3, Kathryn Gallant 1 SO: Alexa Boone 6, Kathryn Gallant 17 Highlights: MASUK—Kat Gallant pitched a no hitter. Sarah Falcone went 1-for-3 with a single. Katie Welch went 1-for-3 with a single and an RBI. Ella Bunovsky went 1-for-2 with a triple. Casey Halliday went 1-for-3 with a double. Kathryn Gallant and Emma West each had singles.
CLASS M SECOND ROUND
Ellington 10, O’Brien Tech 0
|
Ellington
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
10
|
12
|
0
|
O’Brien Tech
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
1
|
1
Batteries: Ellington—Kate Kemsterex (1-0) and Bri Cromwell; O’Brien Tech—Victoria Casey (15-1) and Krystal Blac
Team records: O’Brien Tech (18-1-0)
Comments: Carol Minich had 3 hits for Ellington. Ava Sharkey had the lone hit for O’Brien Tech.
CLASS M SECOND ROUND
Seymour 8, Northwestern 3
|
Seymour
|
4
|
0
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
8
|
11
|
1
|
Northwestern
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
—
|
3
|
6
|
3
Batteries: Seymour—Erin Lifrieri (15-3) and Lily Desautels; Northwestern—Ava Blanchard (0-1) and Isabel Nelthropp
Team records: Seymour (17-3-0)
Comments: Seymour- Morgan Teodosio 2 singles, solo homerun, 3 runs scored. Erin Lifrieri single, triple and 3 RBIs. Grace Parkosewich and Jacey Cosciello 2 hits each. Northwestern- Raelynn Perregaux had 2 hits and scored 2 runs.
CLASS M SECOND ROUND
Watertown 3, Weston 1
Brianna Catalani hit a home run as Watertown defeated Weston in a second-round game.
CLASS M SECOND ROUND
North Branford 15, Kaynor Tech 0 (5)
|
Kaynor Tech
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
—
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
North Branford
|
8
|
1
|
4
|
2
|
X
|
—
|
15
|
17
|
0
Batteries: Kaynor Tech—M. Sirois, Victoria Albright (0-3) and Jaylee Gonzalez (5); North Branford—Bella Hills (5, 8-1) and Hanna Senerchia (5)
Comments: Bella Hills pitched a Perfect game with 13 strikeouts. Natalia Lucibello had 3 hits including a double and 2 RBI. Nichole Gomez and Tess Juniver had an RBI and Gianna Fico scored a run. Lindsey Onofrio added a 3-run home run.
CLASS S SECOND ROUND
Notre Dame-Fairfield 19, Civic Leadership 0
Civic Leadership 000 00 — 0 2 4
Notre Dame-FF 473 5x — 19 19 0
N.Soto and A Foster; Judy Tarczali (19-2) and Jocelyn Vargas
Highlights: Mac Stone-Folmar had 3 hits, including her 16th and 17th home runs, Justina Holland had 3 hits and 5 RBIs and Jocelyn Vargas had 3 hits, including 2 doubles for Notre Dame. Judy Tarczali and Adrianna Kedersha also homered. Tarczali notched her 12th shutout of season with 11 strikeouts.
Ansonia 7, Parish Hill 6
|
Ansonia
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
—
|
7
|
0
|
0
|
Parish Hill
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
—
|
6
|
0
|
0
HR: PH—Zator (2).
Comments: For Ansonia, Brighton Ahearn 3-4 1 RBI, Jackie Brown 2-4 2 RBIs, Brooke Yezik 3-5 2 RBIs. For Parish Hill. Kristie Zator homered twice and drove in six and Jenna MacNaughton had two hits.
BOYS LACROSSE
CLASS L FIRST ROUND
Cheshire 12, Fairfield Ludlowe 11
|
Fairfield Ludlowe
|
4
|
3
|
1
|
3
|
—
|
11
|
Cheshire
|
2
|
4
|
4
|
2
|
—
|
12
Shots: Fairfield Ludlowe 31, Cheshire 17
Fairfield Ludlowe
Goals: Jake Fratarcangeli 2, Cooper Carr, Liam Keesser 2, Colin McCarthy 5, Aaron Field. Assists: Cooper Carr, Liam Keesser, Aaron Field 2. Saves: Murph Hoey 10.
Cheshire
Goals: Charles Kurtz 4, Evan Stern, Andrew Benjamin, Brian Bouwman 3, Matthew Jeffery 3. Assists: Jason Raba, Brian Bouwman 3, PJ Cass, Jack Lovelace 3, Max Manware. Saves: Andrew Vernon 13.
CLASS L FIRST ROUND
Fairfield Prep 10, Greenwich 9
Marco Firmender’s goal with no time left lifted Fairfield Prep to a 10-9 victory over Greenwich and into a Class L quarterfinal matchup vs. No. 1 Darien.
Prep Lax defeats Greenwich 10-9 in last seconds of the game‼️ Victory! Advances to CIAC State Quarterfinals! #ctlax @GameTimeCT #PrepBrotherhood @FPrepAthletics #bethebest pic.twitter.com/4Gg3q28Bvr
— Fairfield Prep (@fairfieldprep) June 2, 2021
CLASS M FIRST ROUND
Brookfield 11, Wethersfield 10 (OT)
Jake Carluzzi’s overtime goal lifted Brookfield to an 11-10 victory over Wethersfield in the Class M boys lacrosse first round.
CLASS M FIRST ROUND
Watertown 8, Woodstock Academy 7 (OT)
Mat Doolan scored twice in the final minute, including the tying goal with 6 seconds left to send the game to overtime as Watertown knocked off Woodstock Academy.