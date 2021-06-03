Wednesday’s CIAC Tournament roundups: Westhill stuns Fairfield Prep; North Haven scores 7 in 9th to upend Masuk

BASEBALL

Westhill 11, Fairfield Prep 10 Westhill scored three runs in the top of the seventh, and nine runs in the last three innings to rally past No. 3-seeded Fairfield Prep in the Class LL second round. View this post on Instagram A post shared by GameTimeCT (@gametimect)

Westhill 0 1 1 0 4 2 3 — 11 9 6 Fairfield Prep 1 2 3 2 2 0 0 — 10 12 4

Batteries: Westhill—Eric Osterhus, Craig Ottaviano (3), Jake Benner (5, 1-0) and Connor Sullivan; Fairfield Prep—Jon Fallacaro, A Lanzillotti (5), Grady Golier (7, 0-1), AJ Poeisano (7) and Jack Arcamone Comments: Benner had three RBIs for Westhill. Iannoazzo had two hits and two RBIs for Fairfield Prep.

Hall 5, West Haven 1

Hall 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 — 5 10 1 West Haven 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 6 1

Batteries: Hall—Dooley (1-0); West Haven—Hunter Axelrod (4-1), Dylan Supan (3)

2B: H—Gaumer; WH—Jones. 3B: H—Gaumer.

Team records: West Haven (15-5-0)

McMahon 12, Hamden 7

Newington 8, Trumbull 6

North Haven 10, Masuk 4 Chris Hager and Owen Pincince both had two-run singles in a seven-run top of the ninth inning for No. 19 seed North Haven in a Class L second-round victory at No. 3 Masuk in Monroe. Shaun Murray and Ryan Balzano also each had 2 hits and an RBI for North Haven. Tyler Kipp had a 2-run home run and Daniel Verrastro had an RBI single for Masuk.

North Haven 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 7 — 10 11 2 Masuk 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 4 10 1

Batteries: North Haven—Ryan Balzano, Steven Vincent (1-0), Owen Pincince (9) and Tyler Harger, Anthony Acompora (7); Masuk—Gregory Nivisor, Justin Feinsteir (5, 0-1), Sean Minnick (9) and Tyler Kipp 2B: NH—Acampora. HR: M—Kipp. Team records: North Haven (9-8-0) Comments: After giving up 3 runs in the 1st to Masuk, Tyler Kipp had a 2 run home run and Daniel Verrastro had an RBI single, Steven Vincent came in with 2 outs and shut the door giving North Haven a chance to get back in the game, the score stayed 3-0 till the 4th when North Haven got 3 runs across the plate to tie it up. and stayed that way for the next 5 innings sophomore Steven Vincent for North Haven and Masuk’s Freshman Pitcher Justin Feinsteir both pitched gems for their schools, Feinsteir took the loss after North Haven score 7 times in the 9 innings, Masuk did score one in the bottom half but North Haven got the last 2 out on a ground out and a fly out for the win.

Daniel Hand 9, Bristol Central 3

Bristol Central 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 3 7 2 Daniel Hand 0 6 0 0 3 0 x — 9 5 0

Batteries: Bristol Central—Mike Lorezetti (0-1), Matt Beaucar (3), Frank Spirrito (6) and Chris Osuch; Daniel Hand—Matt Carone (4-0 2 Sv), Mike Engelhart (7) and Chris Engelhart HR: BC—Winninger; DH—DePino.

Team records: Daniel Hand (16-1-0)

Comments: For Hand, Anthony DePino hit a 3-run home run and had 4 RBIs, Jack Pireaux had a single and 2 RBIs and Danny Weinstein had an RBI single. For Bristol Central, Sean Winninger hit a solo home run.

Sheehan 12, Tolland 2

Tolland 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 2 7 1 Sheehan 0 3 2 0 7 0 X — 12 13 1

2B: S—Romano.

Team records: Sheehan (11-8-0)

Watertown 0 1 0 3 0 0 1 — 5 8 2 Woodland 0 3 1 0 2 2 x — 8 10 0

Batteries: Watertown—Henry Marino, Ryan Glover (3, 1-2), Cam Guerrero (5) and Constantino Tanganelli; Woodland—Heeman (2-0), Giambra (6) and Matt Belcher

2B: W—Marino; W—Drewry (2). HR: W—DeFeo, Guerrero; W—Belcher, Drewry, Lato.

Coginchaug 6, Somers 0

Somers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 0 Coginchaug 0 0 1 4 0 1 x — 6 9 0

Batteries: Somers—K. Wood (0-1), C Palazzesi (6) and A. Grenier; Coginchaug—Mach (5-0), Griff Biro (6) and Mike Garofalo

2B: C—Garofalo, Willett.

Team records: Coginchaug (17-2-0)

Comments: Clancy went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Mach and Biro combined on the one-hitter with 14 strikeouts for Coginchaug.

St. Paul 5, Hale Ray 4

SOFTBALL

Trumbull 0 0 5 1 0 0 0 — 6 9 2 Cheshire 0 1 0 3 0 0 0 — 4 7 2

Batteries: Trumbull—Kenzie Bruggeman (1-0) and Cassi Barbato; Cheshire—Bri Pearson (18-2) and Trinadey Santiago

Team records: Cheshire (19-2-0).

Naugatuck 7, E.O. Smith 3

E.O. Smith 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 — 3 6 1 Naugatuck 2 2 0 0 3 0 x — 7 11 0

Batteries: E.O. Smith—Dakota Babbitt (0-1), Leylah Giglio (3) and Meg Patrone; Naugatuck—Alyssa Roberts (6-1) and Kendall Allen

2B: N—Allen. 3B: N—Mullin. HR: N—Allen, Salvati.

Ludlowe 5, Darien 4

Caitlyn Romero’s walk-off, RBI single lifted Ludlowe past Darien and into the quarterfinals.

Hall 3, Warde 2 (11)

Sophie Garner-MacKinnon pitched 11 innings, allowed one hit, walked and struck out 29 while giving up two unearned runs as Hall defeated Warde in a Class LL second round game. She also had an RBI triple to help her own cause in the victory. Becca Markie added a double for the Warriors.

Darien 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 — 4 8 1

Ludlowe 2 0 0 0 1 0 2 — 5 11 1

East Haven 6, Killingly 2

The long ball helps the @EastieSoftball team advance to the #ctsb Class L quarterfinals with a 6-2 win over Killingly! @EHavenAthletics will play Waterford for a spot in the semi-finals. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/dsFNnIJNM2 — John Pierson (@JPPierson) June 3, 2021

Killingly 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2 7 1 East Haven 0 1 0 2 3 0 x — 6 9 0

Batteries: Killingly—K. Faucher (0-1) and Robbins; East Haven—Emily Bishop (3-0) and Lena Barthel 3B: EH—Barthel. HR: EH—Franceschi, Goodrich, Heaphy.

Team records: East Haven (15-3-0)

Comments: For East Haven, Goodrich, Barthel and Franceschi had 2 hits apiece and Bishop struck out 8.

Waterford 10, Lyman Hall 1

Masuk 3, Mercy 0

MERCY 000 000 0—0 0 0

MASUK 001 200 X—3 6 0

Batteries: MERCY—Alexa Boone and Sophia Engels MASUK—Kathryn Gallant (W) and Isabel Viglione. BB: Alexa Boone 3, Kathryn Gallant 1 SO: Alexa Boone 6, Kathryn Gallant 17 Highlights: MASUK—Kat Gallant pitched a no hitter. Sarah Falcone went 1-for-3 with a single. Katie Welch went 1-for-3 with a single and an RBI. Ella Bunovsky went 1-for-2 with a triple. Casey Halliday went 1-for-3 with a double. Kathryn Gallant and Emma West each had singles.

Ellington 10, O’Brien Tech 0

Ellington 3 1 1 2 2 1 0 — 10 12 0 O’Brien Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 1

Batteries: Ellington—Kate Kemsterex (1-0) and Bri Cromwell; O’Brien Tech—Victoria Casey (15-1) and Krystal Blac

Team records: O’Brien Tech (18-1-0)

Comments: Carol Minich had 3 hits for Ellington. Ava Sharkey had the lone hit for O’Brien Tech.

Seymour 8, Northwestern 3

Seymour 4 0 1 2 0 1 0 — 8 11 1 Northwestern 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 — 3 6 3

Batteries: Seymour—Erin Lifrieri (15-3) and Lily Desautels; Northwestern—Ava Blanchard (0-1) and Isabel Nelthropp

Team records: Seymour (17-3-0)

Comments: Seymour- Morgan Teodosio 2 singles, solo homerun, 3 runs scored. Erin Lifrieri single, triple and 3 RBIs. Grace Parkosewich and Jacey Cosciello 2 hits each. Northwestern- Raelynn Perregaux had 2 hits and scored 2 runs.

Watertown 3, Weston 1

Brianna Catalani hit a home run as Watertown defeated Weston in a second-round game.

North Branford 15, Kaynor Tech 0 (5)

Kaynor Tech 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 3 North Branford 8 1 4 2 X — 15 17 0

Batteries: Kaynor Tech—M. Sirois, Victoria Albright (0-3) and Jaylee Gonzalez (5); North Branford—Bella Hills (5, 8-1) and Hanna Senerchia (5)

Comments: Bella Hills pitched a Perfect game with 13 strikeouts. Natalia Lucibello had 3 hits including a double and 2 RBI. Nichole Gomez and Tess Juniver had an RBI and Gianna Fico scored a run. Lindsey Onofrio added a 3-run home run.

Notre Dame-Fairfield 19, Civic Leadership 0

Civic Leadership 000 00 — 0 2 4

Notre Dame-FF 473 5x — 19 19 0

N.Soto and A Foster; Judy Tarczali (19-2) and Jocelyn Vargas

Highlights: Mac Stone-Folmar had 3 hits, including her 16th and 17th home runs, Justina Holland had 3 hits and 5 RBIs and Jocelyn Vargas had 3 hits, including 2 doubles for Notre Dame. Judy Tarczali and Adrianna Kedersha also homered. Tarczali notched her 12th shutout of season with 11 strikeouts.

Ansonia 7, Parish Hill 6

Ansonia 2 0 2 1 0 1 1 — 7 0 0 Parish Hill 3 0 0 0 0 0 3 — 6 0 0

HR: PH—Zator (2).

Comments: For Ansonia, Brighton Ahearn 3-4 1 RBI, Jackie Brown 2-4 2 RBIs, Brooke Yezik 3-5 2 RBIs. For Parish Hill. Kristie Zator homered twice and drove in six and Jenna MacNaughton had two hits.

BOYS LACROSSE

Fairfield Ludlowe 4 3 1 3 — 11 Cheshire 2 4 4 2 — 12

Shots: Fairfield Ludlowe 31, Cheshire 17

Fairfield Ludlowe

Goals: Jake Fratarcangeli 2, Cooper Carr, Liam Keesser 2, Colin McCarthy 5, Aaron Field. Assists: Cooper Carr, Liam Keesser, Aaron Field 2. Saves: Murph Hoey 10.

Cheshire

Goals: Charles Kurtz 4, Evan Stern, Andrew Benjamin, Brian Bouwman 3, Matthew Jeffery 3. Assists: Jason Raba, Brian Bouwman 3, PJ Cass, Jack Lovelace 3, Max Manware. Saves: Andrew Vernon 13.

Fairfield Prep 10, Greenwich 9

Marco Firmender’s goal with no time left lifted Fairfield Prep to a 10-9 victory over Greenwich and into a Class L quarterfinal matchup vs. No. 1 Darien.

Brookfield 11, Wethersfield 10 (OT)

Jake Carluzzi’s overtime goal lifted Brookfield to an 11-10 victory over Wethersfield in the Class M boys lacrosse first round.

Watertown 8, Woodstock Academy 7 (OT)

Mat Doolan scored twice in the final minute, including the tying goal with 6 seconds left to send the game to overtime as Watertown knocked off Woodstock Academy.

CLASS S FIRST ROUND

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Newtown 3, Shelton 0

(at Shelton). Game scores: Newtown 25-22, 25-20, 25-16. Stats: Teddy Teraszkiewicz 15 kills, 6 digs, Luke Hannon 7 kills, 2 digs, 3 blocks, Sawyer Findley 34 assists and Matt Matters 7 kills, 6 digs, 4 aces and 2 blocks. Shelton: Brandon Acervida 12 digs, Jack Gangi 6 kills and 3 blocks and Mike Kiwak 3 kills and 8 digs.

GIRLS TENNIS

Class M semifinals

No. 3 Barlow 6, No. 2 Law 1

(At Milford). Singles: Anya Kumar (B) def. Lucia PIno 6-2, 6-2; Sofia Krzewicki (B) def. Samantha Burns 7-6 (7-5), 6-1; Gabriella Krzewicki (B) def. Jenna Bagdasarian 6-0, 6-2; Meghan Ogrinz (B) def. Diya Daruka 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Victoria Koltchine/Kaela Klein (B) def. Sabrina Lawless/Caroline Doyle 6-3, 6-3; Katherine Rook/Ruby Efinger (B) def. Sophie Maselli/Nihitha Kothapalli 6-0, 7-6 (7-2); Olivia Hudak/Isabella Gecaj (L) def. Claire Bernard/Margot Pitchenik 6-5, 6-3. Records: Barlow 17-1, Law 19-2.

Class L semifinals

Hand 7, Maloney 0

(At Madison). Singles: Lindsay Riordan (H) def. Samantha Pirruccio 6-0, 6-1; Claire Langille (H) def. Lily Marcuss 6-0, 6-0; Laila Haraj-Sai (H) def. Jillian Shapiro 6-3, 6-2; Eileen Chen (H) def. Brianna Skeen 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Breanna Colonese-DiBello-Zhu Zhu Berger (H) def. Abby Lespier-Haley Lespier 6-0, 6-0; Paige VanOstenbridge-Bella Vejar (H) def. Savannah Bernabucci-Michaela Wrinn 6-0 6-1; Eliza Beccia-Libby Rogers (H) def. Nancy Ngujen-Sophie Boulter 7-5, 6-3. Records: Maloney 15-5; Hand 18-3.

BOYS GOLF

Mayor’s Cup City Championship

Law 144, Foran 157

(at Orchards GC, par 32). Medalist: Nick Bedell (L), 33. Law Anthony DiFederico 35; Jaden Archuleta 35; Dom Pirulli 41. Foran: Luke Thomas 35; Miles O’Sullivan 35; Kaitlin Dobkowski 43. All City Team: Anthony DiFederico, Jaden Archuleta, Nick Bedell, Luke Thomas, Miles O’Sullivan.

Portland 161, Old Saybrook 185 (at Fenwick GC). Medalist: Luke Stennent (Portland), 36. Old Saybrook: Garrett Brady 42; Drew Kulmann 45; Jacob Speed 52; Rylan Murphy 46. Portland: Ben Lucas 41; Joe Lamalfa 43; Quinn Lapinski 43; Nick Matera 41.

GIRLS GOLF

Cheshire wins SCC championship meet

(at Oronoque CC). Team results: 1. Cheshire 373; 2. Amity 383; 3. Lauralton Hall 425; 4. Hand 471. Co-medalists: Mia Hidalgo (C) and Ava Gross (Amity), 83; Other scores: Bailey McGuigan (Lauralton Hall), 87; Sydney Hidalgo (Cheshire), 88; Devon Wildman (Shelton), 96; Caroline Cadalina (Amity), 97.; Izzy Thomas (Lauralton Hall), 98; Giado Izzo (Sheehan), 98.

Cheshire 170, St. Paul 187, Newington 206

Medalist: Mia Hidalgo (C), 38. Cheshire: Sydney Hidalgo 40; Mackenzie Corcoran 44; Molly Demeo 48. Newington: Maddie Masarro-Cook 47; Tori Tolisano 59; Glorianne Pinote 48; Mia Theriault 52. St. Paul: Erin Downs 43; Sami Milerick 44; Quinn Burns 52; Liv Dahn 48.