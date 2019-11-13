The Greenwich boys soccer team posted a 3-2 win over Conard in the opening round of the CIAC Class LL Tournament on Monday in Greenwich. The Greenwich boys soccer team posted a 3-2 win over Conard in the opening round of the CIAC Class LL Tournament on Monday in Greenwich. Photo: David Fierro /Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: David Fierro /Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Wednesday a busy postseason sports day for Greenwich-based high schools 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

It’s postseason time and numerous teams from Greenwich-based schools will certainly be busy Wednesday, in the hope of extending their respective seasons.

Greenwich High School’s boys soccer and field hockey teams are in action Wednesday in their respective state tournaments, while the Cardinals’ girls divers are competing in the state competition.

Seeded 14th, Greenwich’s boys soccer team visits third-seeded East Hartford in the Round of 16 of the Class LL Tournament Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The Cardinals (11-5-2) advanced to the Round of 16 by defeating No. 19 Conard in Monday’s opening round, 3-2.

“We’re estimated to play a good team, but we’re ready,” said GHS junior Matias Lew, who scored a goal in the Cardinals win over Conard on Monday.

Greenwich’s field hockey team, seeded 15th, is traveling to Hall Wednesday for a 6 p.m. opening round matchup in the Class L Tournament.

In the Class L qualifier on Monday, senior forward Demi Janis powered the Cards to victory, recording a hat trick. Greenwich enters the game with a record of 10-7, while Hall is 15-1.

“She is so thorough at what she does and she is such a tough competitor,” Cardinals coach Megan Wax said of Janis, who will be relied upon to help lead the squad against formidable Hall.

At the Class LL diving finals at Middletown High School on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., Greenwich will be represented by several divers, including Regina Frias. A senior, Frias won the FCIAC diving title last week, totaling 474 points over 11 dives.

Sacred Heart Greenwich field hockey was awarded the No. 1 seed in the NEPSAC Class A Tournament, which commences on Wedneday.

The Tigers will host eighth-seeded Taft School in Wednesday’s 2:15 p.m. quarterfinal-round. Sacred Heart goes into the game with a record of 16-1.

In last season’s tournament, Sacred Heart advanced to the NEPSAC Class A semifinals, where it was edged by Hotchkiss School, 2-1, in overtime.

Sacred Heart’s volleyball team is seeded eighth in the NEPSAC Class A Tournament. The Tigers will visit top-seeded Phillips Exeter Academy on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the tournament’s quarterfinals.

Greenwich Academy is seeded second in the NEPSAC Class A field hockey tournament and will play host to seventh-seeded Hotchkiss School in Wednesday’s 2:15 quarterfinal-round matchup.

GA enters Wednesday’s game with a record of 17-2-1. The Gators also made it to the NEPSAC semifinals in 2018. They were edged by Phillips Academy Andover, 2-1, in last year’s tournament semifinals.

Greenwich Academy’s soccer squad qualified for the NEPSAC Class A Tournament, drawing the No. 8 seed. GA travels to top-seeded Miss Porter’s School on Wednesday for a 2 p.m. quarterfinal-round showdown.





