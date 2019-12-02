Drew Phillips and the Wilton football team are headed to the state playoffs for the first time since 1995. Phillips scored three touchdowns as the Warriors routed Trinity/Wright Tech, 63-20, on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2019. less Drew Phillips and the Wilton football team are headed to the state playoffs for the first time since 1995. Phillips scored three touchdowns as the Warriors routed Trinity/Wright Tech, 63-20, on Thursday, Nov. ... more Photo: Gretchen McMahon / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Gretchen McMahon / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Weather postpones CIAC football quarterfinals to Wednesday 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The CIAC announced at noon Monday that all of Tuesday’s football quarterfinal games have been postponed to Wednesday.

The announcement blamed “the continuing forecast of inclement weather and a need to allow host schools adequate time to prepare their facilities” for the change, which also pushes the semifinals, which had been set for Sunday afternoon, to the night of Monday, Dec. 9. The finals remain on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Wintry weather has affected the state for the past 24 hours, bringing about early dismissals at several schools on Monday, postponing the first day of winter sports practices at many schools as well.





mfornabaio@ctpost.com; @fornabaioctp



