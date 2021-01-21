‘We don’t have a choice’: Hockey teams scramble for ice time, some left without a home rink

When the announcement came down that the CIAC was moving forward with its plan for the winter season, hockey players around the state rejoiced. They would have the opportunity to play this season.

While some schools already had home rinks in place, and some found new ones, other schools still have not found a place to call home this year.

Last season, 12 teams used either a college or a preparatory school as its home rink. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic these schools have either closed their doors to any outside teams or don’t have the ice made for a season.

Of the 12 teams who had to find a new home, two will not be having a season (Eastern CT Eagles and Shepaug), eight have found new homes and two have not found a home rink this season.

The Housatonic co-op team, which played at The Hotchkiss School, will play all their games on the road, while they try to squeeze in practice times at assorted rinks.

“In all honesty I don’t know what we will be able to do for practice,” Housatonic coach Dean Diamond said. “Maybe we’ll get one practice a week.

“These kids have nothing, so something is better than nothing.”

Diamond even brought up the possibility of a different type of practice rink.

“If the lakes freeze over,” he said with a laugh. “We’ll be on there.”

The Mountaineers have five to six games already scheduled – all on the road – including one trip to the South Kent School where they will play New Milford.

That trip to South Kent will be the lone home game this season for the Green Wave.

“We don’t have a choice,” New Milford coach Scott Capriglione said. “I am just happy South Kent could get us practice time.”

Capriglione said his team will be practicing three times a week at South Kent and the team will be doing conditioning in the New Milford gym on other days.

“It will be a bit of a struggle, but it’s a positive for the kids,” he said. “They are just glad to play.”

The Farmington Valley co-op team moved from playing their home games at Avon Old Farms to playing at the International Skating Center of Connecticut in Simsbury.

The co-op will also host games at the Simsbury Farms Rink, which is an open-air rink.

Other teams were forced to change rinks for other reasons.

East Haven and Guilford, which both played at the East Haven Veterans Memorial Ice Rink, had to move due to a construction project for repairs.

East Haven moved to the Northford Ice Pavilion, joining six other teams that call it home. Guilford will play most of its games at Bennett Rink, with a few at Northford.

“It will be the season to remember,” Diamond said

Hockey Home Rinks for 2021 Season

*This list is subject to change